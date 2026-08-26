Dear Subscribers,

Short newsletter this week. I made the story about the anti-Israel graffiti on the US Air Force jet the #1 story of the week because I have a feeling we are going to be seeing more of it, and I want to help start a trend. I am in Italy and ran into a former Green Beret in Venice this weekend and was pleasantly surprised by how tuned in he was to the corruption of “government” and the military. The organized crime “government” is going to lose support rapidly as inflation worsens, and more and more people blame the organized crime “government.”

What started out as a chapter in our upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All, turned into a book length treatment. Unlike “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!, which made the case BUT did do with speculation in a format that was easy to dismiss, Organized Crime Theory (OCT) makes the case in a scholarly way designed to give any college political science professor or high school civics teacher promoting “government” an intellectual curb stomping!

We could use some help getting the book out and I am happy to share a preview copy with any heavy hitters that could help us with the initial print run and marketing campaign. E-mail me at Etienne (at) ArtOfLiberty.org if you are interested.

I’ll also send a preview copy to anyone who joins as a Sponsor ($125), Sustaining Member ($500), Patron ($1000), Benefactor ($5000) or President’s Club ($25,000) in addition to the other amazing perks we have to say THANK YOU!

ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor

If you are enjoying our original journalism and Five Meme Friday, please consider becoming an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor. Freedom isn’t Free and we are having to spend $20,000 this month to create our own uncensorable infrastructure to combat the censorship of Substack.

We have some AMAZING perks to say: THANK YOU!

ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsorship-Program/

Top Stories of the Week

‘Do What Israel Tells You!’ - Graffiti On USAF Jet Suggests Troops Think War Isn’t For America

Etienne Note: Our armed forces are starting to figure out they have been tricked into murdering people for another country that is likely blackmailing the President with Epstein material.

Etienne Note: Our armed forces are starting to figure out they have been tricked into murdering people for another country that is likely blackmailing the President with Epstein material. Wait until they find out they have also been tricked by unethically manipulative propaganda, a hidden curriculum in the mandatory “government” schools, scouting, Young Marines, Explorers, JROTC, and ROTC! Reminder: US Troops are not bound to the oath they took to the Con-stitition under the well-recognized legal principle of fraudulent inducement. Because they were lied to about the legitimacy and morality of “government” and because the “government” ran unethically manipulative techniques on them through monopoly media, mandatory schools, “basic training” etc., there was “Fraud in the Inducement” and they are not bound by the oath and the contract they signed. I added the meme at the bottom so we can get em pointed in the right direction!

By Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge

It only took two weeks of fighting for a majority of polled Americans to conclude that the war on Iran benefits Israel more than the United States. If comments from a prominent, former Navy SEAL and graffiti written in the dust of a US Air Force jet in the Middle East are any indication, many American service members are convinced their participation in the war only serves the agenda of the State of Israel and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Sunday, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft executive VP Trita Parsi posted a photo that he said was sent to him “from the field” showing temporary graffiti one or more service members had written in the dust of a military aircraft:

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Videos of the Week

Americans Are Falling Into The Socialist Trap By Blaming Capitalism For Damages Of Statism

By Daniel Lacalle, ZeroHedge

Americans are falling into the socialism trap by not realizing that solving big government problems with an even bigger one is dangerous. Many blame capitalism for their affordability problems, when the true cause is statism. Statism is the gradual replacement of civil society, markets, savings, and individual choice by political control, public spending, regulation, taxation, and monetary intervention. The predatory state that I discuss in my book The New Global Economic Order represents the extreme manifestation of statism. It is a system where the political class extracts wealth and freedom from families and businesses to sustain itself, reward dependent clients, and exert control over society.

Big government, high taxes, constant money printing, and cronyism are not free-market capitalism.

Socialism markets itself well because scholars and politicians always judge socialist policies on their headline intentions, not on its disastrous results. As such, socialism is the perfect ideology for elites. It offers moral superiority and compassionate rhetoric while making those it claims to defend poorer, more dependent, and less free.

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End System of Choice for the Rich and Mercury for the Poor! Help Bring Mercury-Free Dentistry to All

By Joseph Mercola, Mercola

In an audacious move of brazen deception, the American Dental Association (ADA), an amalgam patentholder, promoted dental amalgam as “silver fillings” — and doubled down on the cover-up by adopting a rule of conduct that barred dentists from discussing the (obvious) toxicity of mercury.

Well, I’m here to tell you that the “silver” filling is in actually a mercury filling. Mercury is not only toxic, but the most vaporous of the heavy metals, and can reach to the brain, the kidneys, the placenta, and breast milk.

The ADA’s callous and irresponsible promotion of mercury-based dentistry — when the alternatives are technically better now and much more tooth friendly — continues to have severe health, workplace, and environmental consequences. Modern dentists never use dental amalgam. If your dentist still places amalgam in any dental patient, it’s time to take your business elsewhere.

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Coffee shop run by robots operates 24-hours a day and makes 200 cups an hour

The creepy humanoid has set a Guinness World Record for the most cups of coffee served by a robot-operated store in one hour.

By Rachel Vickers-Price, Daily Star

A 24-hour coffee shop has been open for one day in Beijing, China, and it has already blown the rest of the barista game out of the park by immediately setting a world record of most cups of coffee served.

Several videos of the robot barista in action on Sunday showed the creepy coffee maker clad in a grey-and-white jumper as a sort of uniform. It had accessorised the look with a grey cap, headphones - as if it had anyone to talk to - and silver chains around its neck. Most concerningly, it wasn’t wearing any trousers.

The robot served an eye-watering 202 cups prepared and served in 60 minutes, setting a Guinness World Record for the most cups of coffee served by a robot-operated store in one hour.

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Voluntaryist Charity of the Week

UPDATE from Mark:

Thank you so much for your help getting the word out about my fundraiser Right-to-Hike.

I’m a bit at a loss. Today, I checked into the fines and penalties closer for my violations and found I was right about the jail but way wrong about the fines. $5,000 each, not $500 .

It’s almost unbelievable to me that they can get away with this level of bullying and intimidation.

I updated my fundraiser with this information and am asking if you know of any additional ways I can get the word out?

Also, I’m in need of a good constitutional lawyer practicing in San Diego so if through your contacts you know any names I can contact I would be very grateful.

I appreciate what you’ve already done for me. Thank you. I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing as long as I can.

Mark Barrett

Etienne Note: Art of Liberty Foundation supporter Mark Barrett is facing a trial for refusing to submit to the organized crime “governments” fees and rules about hiking on “public” lands. Mark’s harassment, fines, and upcoming court appearance lay bare the organized crime government’s lies about “public lands.” They aren’t really the public’s... The organized crime “government” seized the coolest land in the US, blocked it off, and charges fees to use it. They got a bunch of shave-headed cult members to threaten people with violence if they don’t pay. It is only because of people like Mark who understand their rights (A “Right” is anything that is not a Wrong in the natural law tradition... If you aren’t hurting anyone, then you should be left alone) that expose the scam to other. I am making his Give-Send-Go our violuntaryist charity of the week to help support him in the resistance that exposes the lies of “government” to others. Please share his case around and kick in if you can!

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“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

Etienne Note: These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

The Trumps’ Crypto Project Just Got One Step Closer to Becoming a Bank

A regulatory charter for World Liberty Financial could be “the most brazen act of self-dealing our system has ever seen.”

By Sophie Hurwitz, Mother Jones

Federal regulators have given President Donald Trump’s family crypto business a conditional approval to operate like a bank. On Friday, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency—led by Trump appointee Jonathan Gould—announced that World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture controlled by the Trump family, was on track to receive a banking charter. This will allow World Liberty Financial to issue its stablecoin tokens—called “USD1″—inside the United States without an intermediary.

“The decision stands to give new powers and federal credibility to a venture in which Trump and his family retain a substantial financial interest,” as Politico‘s Michael Stratford and Declan Harty put it. “It’s also among the most direct official actions that the administration has taken involving the president’s private finances.”

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Fiasco in the Factory: Taxpayers Funded a $533 Million Artillery Plant That Made Nothing

by Jesse Coburn, ProPublica

Ready, Fire, Aim: In a rushed process exempted from normal rules, the Army hired General Dynamics, which brought on a Turkish subcontractor with little vetting, to make artillery shells.

Money for Nothing: Despite being paid $533 million, General Dynamics did not produce a single usable shell at its new factory — and has not been held publicly accountable.

Wages of Failure: Since the Army halted two production lines at the factory, the General Dynamics unit responsible for the debacle has received contract awards totaling $2.5 billion.

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The Posse Comitatus Presidency: Trump’s Standing Army On American Streets

The Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 is a federal law that limits the use of federal military personnel to enforce domestic policies within the United States.

Etienne Note: Standing army, troops on the streets + ICE’s goons which are another form of a standing army + the militarized local and state police forces that have effectively been federalized through 79 “Fusion Centers” where DHS personnel sit over State police forces and the local police forces in the major cities where the fusion centers are located. All illegal even under the one-sided, no one alive ever agreed to it: Con-stitution

By The Rutherford Institute and Cody Mcintosh, Need To Know

The Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 is a federal law that limits the use of federal military personnel to enforce domestic policies within the United States.

The Founders warned against standing armies on American soil, fearing that the military might someday be used not to defend the people but to control them. They understood something Americans are being encouraged to forget: soldiers and police serve fundamentally different purposes.

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Crypto bank part-owned by Trump family offers depositors way to ‘gain favor’ with White House, experts say

Democrats have called World Liberty Financial Trust Company a stark example of corruption but officials claim there is no insider dealing

By Aram Roston, The Guardian

Two fundamentals underpin the business model of a new crypto bank partly owned by the Trump family. The first is that there is almost no risk it can lose money, according to cryptocurrency experts – and the second, they say, is that the sole logical motivation for depositors to put in their funds is the prospect of a financial connection to a US president and his relatives.

World Liberty Financial Trust Company received conditional approval this month from the US office of the comptroller of the currency (OCC) to start a bank. An entity affiliated with Donald Trump and his family members owns about 38% of the company. The agency is led by a political appointee of the US president.

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Exclusive - more than 150 Polymarket wallets may have traded on military secrets, research finds

By Douglas Gillison, Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - More than 150 wallets on Polymarket International may have traded on inside U.S. military information, attracting copycat bets and raising concerns that the market could broadcast signals exploitable by foreign adversaries, according to research published on Thursday.

The analysis by the nonprofit research group Anti-Corruption Data Collective, first reported by Reuters, sheds new light on likely military insider trading on the prediction market and the broader risks such activity may pose.

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The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

La VERDADERA historia detrás de Dialog Society, la organización de Peter Thiel (contratista de la CIA): Inflación instrumentalizada, control de medios y drones de matanza con IA

Factor común: Son las mismas personas que están robando el valor de nuestro dinero mientras censuran algorítmicamente la información en el Internet de DARPA y construyen robots y drones tipo Terminato

Antes de profundizar en los detalles sobre Dialog Society, la organización secreta de Peter Thiel (contratista de la CIA) que ha sido descubierta organizando reuniones secretas con participantes de Wall Street, la Reserva Federal, funcionarios de agencias de inteligencia del gobierno de EE. UU. y los directores de medios de comunicación y empresas de IA que censuran información algorítmicamente en el Internet de DARPA (¡y que están construyendo robots y drones tipo Terminator!), es importante que los no iniciados entiendan el fraude del “gobierno”.

Es igualmente importante entender cómo los bancos y los intereses del crimen organizado detrás del “gobierno” (y de Dialog Society de la CIA) están robando el valor del dinero de todos, obligándolos a pedir prestado (¡o a pedir aún más prestado!) a interés a esos mismos bancos, haciendo que la vivienda, la atención médica y la educación sean inaccesibles. Si ya entiendes el fraude del “gobierno”, la banca de reserva fraccionaria y cómo le están robando $1.40 millones de dólares al trabajador promedio (un salario anual de $60 mil dólares a lo largo de una carrera de 40 años + 20 años de jubilación), puedes saltar directamente a los detalles sobre Dialog Society

Continuar leyendo...

“Daily News of The Week”

Simplicius: Iran’s Strategy Vindicated as US’s Logistics Chain Hobbled and Stretched by Early Strikes

By Simplicius

On the Iranian front, the most interesting item over the transom today are new reports vindicating something many analysts have proposed since the beginning of the conflict. Namely, that US’s naval problems in the theater all stemmed from Iran’s deliberate strategy of wiping out US bases in the region, resulting in the extremely inefficient lengthening of US supply chain logistics for war:

The piece asserts that the US Navy’s problems began immediately after Iran’s opening salvo of the war, which saw the Navy’s top regional logistics hub in Bahrain go up in smoke from Iranian missiles and drones:

The aircraft carrier U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln’s supply problems began soon after the first day of the war, as Iranian missiles and attack drones fell on a Navy base in Bahrain.

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Suppressors are now more legal, sort of, for some Americans

Suppressor law just got better, and more complicated, at the same time

By The Liberty Lookout

About a week ago, a Federal judge issued an injunction against the NFA, barring the ATF from enforcing the NFA requirements for suppressor purchases and transfers for specific groups of people.

Wondering if you’re covered? I made a quiz.

As a reminder for those unfamiliar, the ATF is the criminal organization responsible for the Ruby Ridge and Waco massacres as well as countless other crimes, and exists in direct violation of the 2nd amendment.

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What rising Treasury yields are telling us

Yield on the benchmark U.S. 30-year Treasury bond

Etienne Note: What this article left out: The organized crime “government” continues to borrow and pass the money out the back door in everything from weapons systems we don’t need for foreign wars waged for Israel to corporate welfare to ethanol subsidies to the half-a-trillion that we have given to Israel in direct and indirect aid since 1948. That borrowing is now so large as to be jacking interest rates for average people who now have to borrow (or borrow more) to afford housing, education and healthcare made unaffordable by the crooked monetary system and the inflation it generates. We call this “The Compound Trap” and we cover it in our expose: The Greatest Theft in Human History – How the Banks and “Government” Will Steal $1.40 Million from the Average Worker… “Legally” at ArtOfLiberty.org/Inflation

By Matt Phillips, Axios

Yields on U.S. government bonds — known as Treasurys — continue to climb, thanks to groaning federal deficits, bonkers corporate borrowing and uncertainty about monetary policy under Federal Reserve chairman Kevin Warsh.

Why it matters: Virtually all borrowing costs — for mortgages, business loans, auto financing, etc. — are based in part on bond yields produced by trading in the Treasury market each day.

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Anthropic IPO valuation nears $2 trillion — but will $200 billion forecast hold?

By The Cryptonomist

Anthropic wants Wall Street to believe a number that, on paper, still sounds almost fictional: somewhere between $190 billion and $200 billion in annual revenue by 2028. According to a Reuters exclusive, that internal forecast is the load-bearing wall behind the company’s push toward a near-$2 trillion valuation ahead of its initial public offering, and it’s the figure bankers and prospective investors are already using to justify a price tag that would have sounded absurd just a couple of years ago. The Anthropic IPO valuation conversation, in other words, isn’t really about what the AI lab is worth today. It’s a bet on what it might be worth two years from now.

Anthropic’s internal forecast projects $190 billion to $200 billion in revenue by 2028, the basis for a valuation approaching $2 trillion.

Revenue run rate jumped from about $9 billion at the end of 2025 to roughly $47 billion by May 2026.

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There’s Pretty Much No Good Way to Fight an Electric Vehicle Fire, New Study Finds

“Applying copious amounts of water to the battery enclosure is wasteful and will not stop thermal runaway.”

By Joe Wilkins, futurism

Electric vehicles offer plenty of benefits. There’s the instant torque, savings on fuel — and, of course, they’re much kinder to mother Earth.

Yet compared to vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, EVs come with a key disadvantage drivers hope they never have to experience: they’re much more dangerous when they catch on fire. (An important caveat, though, is that they catch on fire less often than gas-powered vehicles.)

When they go up in flames, the lithium-ion batteries in EVs are much more difficult for emergency responders to extinguish than standard combustion engines. That’s thanks to a phenomenon known as thermal runaway, basically an accelerating chain reaction fueled by the chemicals found in their cells.

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Why Three Minutes Of Sprinting May Beat An Hour+ Spent Exercising

By StudyFinds Analysis, Reviewed by John Anderer

A single three-minute sprint workout changed 714 blood proteins, while 90 minutes of moderate cycling changed only 7.

Some sprint-triggered proteins were linked to lower risk of heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes in a database of more than 53,000 people, though this is an association, not proof of protection.

Muscle appears to be a major source of the proteins released after sprinting, and fat cells showed the strongest response to that post-sprint blood.

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What if America Went Completely Dark?

The power grid relies on thousands of aging, hand-built transformers. If enough fail, the blackout could last years.

Etienne Note: The New York Times just explained in detail how to take down the power grid….

By Christopher Cox, The New York Times Magazine

The snipers had been shooting for nearly 10 minutes before someone called 911. A man driving down the highway told the police he thought he heard fireworks as he passed Pacific Gas and Electric’s Metcalf electrical substation, 15 miles southeast of San Jose. An engineer at a nearby power plant said he thought it was gunfire. Maybe more calls would have come in, but the communication link between the substation and PG&E, along with several phone and internet cables, had been severed. It was April 16, 2013.

The shooters — two, maybe more — took up positions 30 to 40 yards outside the substation fence, in the dry scrubland near Coyote Creek. At 1:31 a.m., after a security camera recorded what looked like a signal from a flashlight, they began firing high-powered rifles into the facility. Sparks flew into the air whenever the bullets grazed the chain-link fence, but most of the shots hit their apparent targets: a row of truck-size power transformers, which step down high-voltage electricity to lower voltages so it can be sent to local homes and businesses. Because this was Silicon Valley, those customers included some of the largest tech companies in the world.

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Uber Eyes 1 Million Daily Drone Deliveries With Zipline Partnership

With Zipline’s drones, Uber expects orders to be delivered within five to 10 minutes.

By Bill Pan, The Epoch Times

Uber is investing in and partnering with drone-delivery startup Zipline as it bets on growing demand for ultra-fast air delivery of takeout and groceries.

Zipline drones will begin making deliveries through the Uber Eats platform in Dallas and Houston by the end of this year, the companies announced Monday.

The service will initially launch in markets where Zipline already operates, with the companies ultimately aiming to expand to “dozens of U.S. cities.”

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The Fed is buying US Treasury bills (i.e short dated US government bonds) at a faster pace than during Covid.

Etienne Note: YCC is Yield Curve Control, a central bank strategy to purchase bonds in a way that affects the yield curve.

Etienne Note: YCC is Yield Curve Control, a central bank strategy to purchase bonds in a way that affects the yield curve.

By Lukas Ekwueme, Twiter

The Fed is buying US Treasury bills (i.e short dated US government bonds) at a faster pace than during Covid.

Covid: ~$320B

Last 7 months: ~$290B

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Department of Homeland Security Seeking Humanoid Robots to Patrol Southern Border

“If drones and watchtowers were able to solve for everything, why do we still have humans at the border?”

Etienne Note: The organized crime “government” threw the election to Biden in 2020 so that he could leave the borders wide-open, provide Obama phones, and let NGOs provide cash assistance, and ultimately welfare and benefits from many of the States to create the crisis of mass “illegal” migration. Now the “government” created problem is being used by Biden “tag-team” partner Donald Trump (scripted as a populist strongman) to justify armed goons on the street, shock compliance gloves, and now humanoid robots as more and more of the population realize that “government” is illegitimate organized crime and has been used to steal $1.40 MILLION from the typical worker over their 40-year career and 20-year retirement through inflation, confiscatory taxation, and social security underpayment.

By Joe Wilkins, Futurism

When Donald Trump ascended to office for the second time, he promised to deploy an arsenal of high-tech surveillance gadgetry on the already dystopian US-Mexico border. At that point, tech in question concerned devices like AI-integrated camera towers and robot dogs. Now, it seems the federal government is looking to kick things up a notch as it seeks companies to fulfill a contract for humanoid robots.

That’s according to Fox News, which reported that Department of Homeland Security officials have sat through at least one presentation from the humanoid robotics company Foundation.

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Comcast Turns Millions Of Routers Into Motion Sensors - The Same WiFi Signals Can ID You With 99.5% Accuracy

By Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge

Dear Comcast customers: The internet gateway in your living room is now a motion sensor. It’s free of charge, and the data can go to law enforcement without further notice. What’s more, researchers have already shown that these same signals can identify exactly who is in the room.

On Tuesday, Comcast unveiled Xfinity Shield, a home security platform built entirely around the WiFi network. Its centerpiece, WiFi Motion, turns the leased gateway into a motion detector at no extra charge. According to Comcast, a typical customer has roughly 36 devices connected to their WiFi.

WiFi Motion works because a human body moving through a room disturbs the signal field between the gateway and stationary connected devices, like a printer or a game console. While the feature is opt-in and - according to Comcast’s rollout materials - does not track phones or reach through WiFi extenders, those limitations are choices Comcast made in software, not limitations of the technology itself.

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Amazon to expand drone service to nearly 500 cities after targeting 1 million deliveries this year

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

Amazon is planning to offer drone deliveries in nearly 500 U.S. cities and towns this year.

The company has quietly expanded to more metro areas in recent months after receiving a key regulatory greenlight enabling longer-range deliveries.

Prime Air boss David Carbon told staffers in March that the company will make 1 million drone deliveries this year.

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Who Funds the People Who Decide What Is True?

Social Media Censorship, Part 10

By Demi Pietchell, The Advocates

Somewhere in the last several years, a peculiar new authority entered public life. It did not run for office. Nobody voted for it. It has no constituents, no term limits, and no process by which it can be removed. And yet it now decides, on a rolling and largely invisible basis, which claims are true enough to circulate and which claims get a small red flag attached that quietly throttles their reach, buries them in search, or triggers an account-level strike.

The fact-checking industry positions itself as neutral. Independent. A kind of referee standing above the fray, calling balls and strikes with no stake in who wins. I want to take that claim seriously enough to actually check it, because as far as I can tell, nobody rating claims for a living has ever rated their own institution’s neutrality, and the omission makes it suspect.

The earlier pieces in this series (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9) covered how platforms suppress reach, shadowban accounts, and manufacture Overton windows through algorithmic sorting and siloing. This one covers the specific mechanism that triggers a lot of that suppression in the first place. It’s a third-party rating system whose funding sources rarely make it into the byline.

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Here Comes QE Lite: Yields, Dollar Tumble, Gold Spikes After Treasury Unexpectedly Doubles Size Of Long-End Treasury Buybacks

Etienne Note: I think the organized crime “government” is trying to blow it all up as the information revolution begins to slowly and surely expose the illegitimacy and criminality of “government” and the theft of trillions. They will hold on to the gold, plant, property, equipment, and real estate stolen with the little paper tickets and digital dollars they created out of thin air while the population is bankrupted and challenged to mount a defense and/or organize a posse to go after them and claw back what was stolen through fractional reserve banking and confiscatory taxation.

By Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge

Over the past several years, one of the more amusing debates gripping the market’s Fed-watchers was whether the Fed’s treasury buyback auctions were a form of soft QE, with this website consistently arguing that - contrary to what washed out ex-Bridgewater traders with a newsletter to sell may tell you - Treasury buybacks were just that when it comes to what matters such as market reaction, to wit:

And moments ago, Scott Bessent finally resolved the debate when, with 30Y yields at 20 year highs and threatening to blow out higher, the US Treasury shocked markets, sparked a meltdown in yields and surge in equity futures and gold when it announced at 8:30am that they will be “increasing, by at least double, the size of liquidity support buyback operations for longer-dated nominal coupon securities (the 10-year to 20-year sector and the 20-year to 30-year sector). The current maximum size of $2 billion per operation will be at least $4 billion per operation.”

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New Mexico Fines Meta $942 Million as “Public Nuisance”

By Rebecca Terrell

On August 6, a New Mexico court delivered what may be the most consequential ruling in the history of social-media regulation. A judge in Santa Fe ordered Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta, to pay a total of $942 million in fines for creating a “public nuisance” over its handling of child safety on its social-media platforms and being a “significant” contributor to the state’s teen mental-health crisis.

The ruling found that Meta intentionally used features such as endless scrolling, autoplay, notifications, and content recommendations to keep users, especially teenagers, on its platforms longer. The judge said those features contributed to higher rates of depression, anxiety, self-harm, eating disorders, and suicide risk among young people. Judge Bryan Biedscheid compared Meta and its suite of apps to a factory, and its harm to puffing toxins into the air.

The historic ruling asserted that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act does not preclude the state’s public-nuisance claim, a finding that potentially cracks open the liability shield that has protected platform companies for three decades. (Until now, Section 230 has allowed social media to host user content without facing publisher liability.)

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BREAKING: First-Ever Study Links Vaccines to the Explosion of Alpha-Gal Syndrome

More than 90% of U.S. children are injected with alpha-gal-bearing mammalian gelatin before school entry, raising the possibility of direct sensitization or immune priming before a later tick bite.

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Alpha-Gal Syndrome (AGS) is a potentially dangerous meat allergy that can suddenly make people react to beef, pork, lamb, dairy, gelatin, and other products made from mammals. Reactions can range from hives and severe stomach symptoms to life-threatening anaphylaxis, often appearing several hours after eating. And the condition is rising at an extraordinary rate: among adults being tested for alpha-gal antibodies, positive results increased roughly 100-fold between 2013 and 2024. A separate 2026 CDC study found alpha-gal antibodies in 24% of adults across five high-burden states.

To investigate what may be driving this surge, we conducted one of the most comprehensive reviews of Alpha-Gal Syndrome to date. Our new 104-reference paper, “Risk Factors, Pathogenesis, and Management of Alpha-Gal Syndrome,” is a major collaboration between researchers from the McCullough Foundation and The Wellness Company. It examines the causes, mechanisms, prevention, and treatment of AGS and raises a major overlooked question: could vaccine-derived alpha-gal be contributing to this explosion?

For years, tick bites have largely been assumed to explain Alpha-Gal Syndrome. But that explanation leaves several major questions unanswered. Tens of millions of Americans are bitten by ticks, yet only a minority become sensitized and only a fraction of those individuals develop clinical disease. Even the amount of alpha-gal actually delivered by a feeding tick has never been measured.

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Peter Thiel-Funded Company Anduril to Triple the Number of Autonomous Surveillance Towers Along the US-Mexico Border

The expansion of autonomous surveillance towers will come at a cost of $1 billion to the American taxpayer, funds that were originally allocated under Trump’s Big Brother Bill.

Etienne Note: See our article: The REAL Story Behind CIA Contractor Peter Thiel’s Dialog Society - Weaponized Inflation, Media Control & AI Kill Drones, to understand more about CIA-contractor Peter Thiel and Anduril which were caught having two decades of secret meetings.

By Derrick Broze, The Last American Vagabond

In June, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a new report that detailed how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has contracted with Anduril Industries—a Peter Thiel-funded company—to nearly triple the number of surveillance towers along US borders. The report outlines the plan to increase the number of surveillance towers from 830 to 2,300 by 2034.

The new GAO report describes the “Integrated Surveillance Towers” (IST) program that currently consists of “803 fielded towers located along US borders that detect items of interest, such as people or vehicles.”

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She Questioned Her Kids’ School — Then Got a Visit From the Cops

By Selwyn Duke, The New American

For years now I’ve been warning, to imprecisely echo Twain, that reports of wokeness’s death are greatly exaggerated. The force is in fact alive and well and still metastasizing. A story out of Portland, Oregon, illustrates this perfectly, too. It involves a mother who, after complaining about “trans” propaganda targeting her son, got results.

The results were that the police came to her door and she was banned from her child’s school.

As Allison Roberts wrote Tuesday at The Christian Post:

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Treasury “Rescue” Flops: Treasury yields rebound, wiping out the decline following Bessent’s intervention

By Jeff Cox, Sean Conlon, Hugh Leask, CNBC

Bond yields climbed on Thursday, coming back from the pullback they saw the previous day after the Treasury Department announced an intervention aimed at easing pressure on longer-dated government debt.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasurys — the main benchmark for mortgages, auto loans and credit card debt — moved more than 5 basis points higher to 4.704%. The yield level was above the level it held before the 8:30 a.m. announcement Wednesday that Treasury would be stepping up its bond buyback program.

The yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond — the primary focus of the accelerated buyback — was up more than 5 basis points at 5.248%.

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Bessent: Aim Is To ‘Collapse’ Iran Regime Through Economic Warfare, But US Unlikely To Restart Major Combat

US shifts toward economic warfare, away from military strikes: Bessent says maximum sanctions likely mean no major new military campaign for now.

By Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge

US shifts toward economic warfare, away from military strikes: Bessent says maximum sanctions likely mean no major new military campaign for now.

Regime change rhetoric persists: Bessent says Washington intends to “collapse” Iran’s regime.

USS George Washington arrives: A new US carrier is now operating in the Middle East, relieving the over-extended USS Lincoln.

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Upcoming Liberty Events

International Conference for Anarchist Studies, Manchester, UK, August 26th – 28th, 2026

Summer Hoot Olivebridge, NY, August 28-30

Free Cities Conference, Roatan, Honduras, September 3rd – 6th, 2026

Turning the Tide: 9/11 – 25 Years Later — El Museo del Barrio, New York, NY September 10–13, 2026

Truth Be Told - The Mega Event (Six-Hour Livestream), Online, September 17th, 2026

VonuFest, Illinois, US, September 21st – 28th, 2026

AnarCon, Gore, VA, US, September 25th – 27th, 2026

The Natural Freedom Summit – Reclaim Your Health. Reignite Your Purpose. Reconnect with Nature, Online Event, Dates TBA, 2026

Granite Freedom Trek, New Hampshire, October 17, 2026.

The 2026 Christians for Liberty Conference, Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, October 17th, 2026

DeFlock America Night - October 31, 2026

Summer Hoot Olivebridge, NY, August 28-30

Turning the Tide: 9/11 – 25 Years Later — El Museo del Barrio, New York, NY September 10–13, 2026

Truth Be Told – Thursday, September 17, 2026.

Granite Freedom Trek takes place on October 17, 2026, in New Hampshire.

Christians for Liberty Conference - Saturday-October 17, 2026, Cincinnati, Ohio

DeFlock America Night - October 31, 2026. You can find the Flock cameras in your community here

Memes Bonanza

T ruth Music of the Week

Another Psyop - Metropolis Music Video by Autarchos (Greg Reese) feat. Clips from Fritz Lang’s 1927 sci-fi masterpiece Metropolis

Includes a comment on the launch of the video breaking down the symbolism in: Metropolis:

A great new tune by Autarchos (Greg Reese) made better using Fritz Lang’s 1927 sci-fi masterpiece Metropolis for the images of the video. Here is a comment on the launch of the video breaking down the symbolism in: Metropolis:

In Fritz Lang’s 1927 sci-fi masterpiece Metropolis, the number 219 is displayed above the massive elevator cage that transports the exhausted workers. The number is highly intentional and ties into the film’s deep biblical symbolism in two distinct ways:1. The Babel Reference (Genesis 11)The primary biblical motif of Metropolis is the Tower of Babel. The wealthy elite live in the luxury of the “New Tower of Babel,” while the workers are crushed beneath it. While the Bible story itself is in Genesis 11, Fritz Lang used 219 as a visual “chapter and verse” stamp to echo Galatians 2:19 or Ephesians 2:19, highlighting the spiritual and physical division between the masters and the servants. In the film’s opening shift change, the workers under the 219 sign move in a robotic, uniform, and completely dehumanized fashion, visually representing a society punished and divided by a modern Babel.2. The Worker Identity In the dystopian world of the city, workers do not have names; they are stripped of humanity and assigned numbers. Freder (the master’s son) experiences the brutal reality of the depths when he trades places with a suffering laborer named Georgy, whose designation is Worker No. 11811.The numbers on the machinery and gates, like 219, emphasize that every human in the lower city has been reduced to a simple digit or mathematical component in a massive, uncaring corporate machine.

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Libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

Free State Project Update: Team Liberty in NH Lost the Veto Override Vote for On-Farm Slaughter Bill

But they learned a lot and predict it will be enacted next legislative session.

Etienne Note: This article is being syndicated as part of our coverage of The Free State Project (New Hampshire). The liberty movement in New Hampshire just came within 3 percentage points of overriding the Governor’s Veto... We are growing stronger each day in New Hampshire!

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Free Private City Prospera Launches All Inclusive $1950 per Month for Founders, Investors, Engineers to Create Companies

$1950 includes Accommodations, Food, Gym, 24/7 Co-Working, Tennis, Fitness Classes, and Workshops for Start Up Companies.

Etienne Note: Check out our article: Prospera - The Low-Tax, Low-Regulation, Pro-Freedom Charter City on Roatan Island off Honduras, to understand more.

By Buildersnode, Próspera

Buildersnode is a new community for founders, investors, engineers, and free-city enthusiasts, based in Próspera, the private charter city on Roatán Island, Honduras. The program takes care of daily essentials so members can focus their energy on self-improvement and building their projects, surrounded by like-minded people.

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The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!