I usually don’t send Five Meme Friday out on a Saturday night, but since the top story is the article I wrote on the new award-winning documentary An Inconvenient Study, I wanted to get it out on a night that many folks might be able to see the film. The documentary covers the largest ever study of vaxxed vs. unvaxxed kids, where vaccinated kids have 453% more neurological issues than unvaccinated kids and 57% of vaccinated kids have been rendered chronically ill (asthma, eczema, allergies, autoimmune diseases, developmental delays, motor impairment, and more!). There are at least five more studies that I have reviewed (the film claims even more) that show the exact same thing. I have linked to many of them in the article and have reproduced the entire Henry Ford study in this Daily News article as well as added it to the “vaccines” folder in The Liberator, our uncensorable flashdrive full of evidence of “government” illegitimacy and criminality like this. What better example of criminality than mandating brain-damaging “vaccines” for the population you are tax-farming for over half their income in overt taxes, covert taxes, and inflation. Speaking of the Liberator, when I was writing the article I went to link to the PDF version of RFK Jr. most famous article ever: Deadly Immunity from Rolling Stone Magazine in 2006 that proves the US “government” (CDC, FDA, WHO, etc.) have known that the “vaccines” have been causing neurological issues in kids since 2000. It had mysteriously disappeared from the Dropbox. I put it back and linked it in the article but this is why the Flashdrives are the gold standard!

In other news, the US version of my "pro-modified" meme on the REAL US Political Spectrum from last week's top article: The Fake Left-Right Paradigm - What is the REAL Political Spectrum the Monopoly Media is Hiding? has been going viral so we decided to create versions for all the other countries that are running the same scam on their populations. Here is a version that Paul Hellier, the host of Fair Food Forager podcast, helped me create for Australia.

Top Stories of the Week

Henry Ford Birth Cohort: Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed, Reported Vaccinated Kids Had 453% More Neurodevelopmental Disorders — 57% Rendered Chronically Ill

A new documentary, An Inconvenient Study, which just won Best Film at the Malibu Film Festival, is shaking the vaccine industry to its very core.

The film centers on what may be the largest vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study ever conducted, tracking 18,468 children over a ten-year period within the Henry Ford Health System. According to the data, unvaccinated children were found to be significantly healthier than their vaccinated counterparts — a finding that challenges mainstream assumptions about vaccine safety and public health.

Here’s what the study revealed:

• Vaccinated children were 4.29 times more likely to have asthma.

• Three times higher risk for atopic diseases (like eczema).

• Nearly six times higher risk for autoimmune disorders — a category that includes over 80 different diseases.

• 5.5 times higher risk for neurodevelopmental disorders.

• 2.9 times more motor disabilities.

• 4.5 times more speech disorders.

• Three times more developmental delays.

• Six times more acute and chronic ear infections.

• In nearly 2,000 unvaccinated children, there were ZERO cases of ADHD, diabetes, behavioral problems, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, tics, or other psychological disorders.

• The study’s conclusion is devastating. It states: “[I]n contrast to our expectations, we found that exposure to vaccination was independently associated with an overall 2.5-fold INCREASE in the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition when compared to children unexposed to vaccination.”

BUT… the study was never published.

Why?

Videos of the Week

Larken Rose on the Fragile Fascism of Donald Trump

Etienne Note: Confirmed! I am in Memphis, TN which is a fraction of the size of Los Angeles and where 219 federally deputized officers and somewhere around 150 National Guard troops. The Memphis Police Chief summed it up: “Memphis is not DC. DC is 68 square miles. Memphis is 340 square miles. DC had 1500 National Guard in 68 square miles. We might get to 200, if that,” They have, allegedly, been here for over a week... It has been completely invisible... We have not seen anything resembling an occupying force. Granted they are probably in the ghetto vs. our nice suburban neighborhood in East Memphis… But they are invisible and we have heard no one discussing it at all... We don’t watch the news propaganda so it is invisible there as well..

AoLF Board of Advisor Member Matt W: - I thought Rose might broach the subject of the push for the completion of the satellite (Star Link Et al.) and autonomous drone network tech (Palantir/Anduril Et al.) capabilities...

This as we watch the horrific fast prototyping and testing on live humans in Ukraine and Gaza. One can easily imagine a a more global roll out when the Great Taking/Reset is actually triggered and mass suppression presents the human challenges the psychopaths must plan for.

By Greg Reese

This conference was originally streamed on Saturday, October 4th. More Info @ technocracy.news/digital

A SYMPOSIUM PRESENTED BY

THE STUDY GROUP ON TECHNOLOGY AND POWER

The Study Group on Technology and Power represents the leading academic critique of Technocracy, with its tentacles of digital domination extending globally. This symposium covers the economic, political, and religious aspects of this all-consuming system.

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Alan Macleod

Apple has made headlines in recent weeks for touting its commitment to privacy and human rights, rolling out tools to limit surveillance and spyware. But behind the corporate messaging lies a much darker reality.

The company has quietly brought in dozens of veterans from Unit 8200, Israel’s shadowy military intelligence unit known for blackmail, mass surveillance, and targeted killings.

“Daily News of The Week”

By Joseph Trevithick

Northrop Grumman says past work on the abortive 25mm XM25 grenade launcher, nicknamed “The Punisher,” served as an “initial baseline” for a new design it is now working on with Colt. The Northrop Grumman-Colt launcher is being developed primarily to meet the U.S. Army’s requirements for a future Precision Grenadier System (PGS), a program that emerged after the XM25 was canceled.

Rylan Harris, Director of Strategy and Business Development for Northrop Grumman’s Armament Systems business unit, provided an update on the company’s work related to PGS during a press briefing today. TWZ, as well as other outlets, were in attendance. Currently, the new grenade launcher from Northrop Grumman and Colt is an 11-and-a-half-pound semi-automatic design that feeds from five-round box magazines and looks like an oversized rifle.

by Unbekoming

This essay relies entirely on the rigorous analytical work of

Denis Rancourt

, Joseph Hickey, and Christian Linard, whose meticulous examination of mortality data and counterfactual claims has exposed fundamental impossibilities in the official COVID-19 narrative. Their courage in pursuing uncomfortable truths despite professional risks represents science at its finest - following evidence wherever it leads. Any errors in interpretation or presentation in this essay are mine alone and should not reflect on their exemplary research.

On October 10, 2024, Dr. Peter Hotez sat before Congress and delivered testimony under legal obligation to tell the truth. He declared that COVID-19 vaccines saved 3.1 or 3.2 million American lives and averted 18 million hospitalizations. Without them, he claimed, the United States would have seen 4 million deaths instead of “1-plus million deaths.” These numbers, he assured the committee, came from studies by his “colleague and friend Alison Galvani at Yale.”

by Brownstone InstitutePeter Gotzsche

It has been surprisingly difficult to get an answer to a simple and highly relevant question: Is aluminium in vaccines harmful? After having studied the best evidence we have, the randomised trials, in great detail, I conclude that the answer is yes.

Like lead, aluminium is a highly neurotoxic metal. We will therefore expect vaccines containing aluminium adjuvants to cause neurological harms if the aluminium enters the nervous system in neurotoxic amounts.

The aluminium in the adjuvant is important for eliciting a strong immune response in non-live vaccines and their efficacy is related to their toxicity at the injection site.1-3 Immune-reactive cells engulf particles of aluminium adjuvant and distribute their load throughout the body, including to the brain, where they are killed, releasing their contents into the surrounding brain tissue where they can produce an inflammatory response.

by Tyler Durden

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth just over a week ago delivered his America First rah-rah higher-military-standards and end-of-wokeness speech to some 800 Generals and Admirals gathered at Quantico. That’s all well and good - and a very welcome and refreshing break from the Biden era... but now he pivots to allowing the Gulf Arab country of Qatar to establish a foreign base in the heart of the United States(!?)...

“Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday announced a finalized agreement that will allow the Qatari Emiri Air Force to build a facility at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho,” writes CBS on Friday based on the Pentagon announcement.

Until now, there is no foreign military base on American soil - only “joint training programs” or facilities where foreign pilots might have a semi-permanent presence under a US training program.

by Tyler Durden

“Hey, I have an idea Mr President: Why don’t you give him a pardon? Give him a pardon, come on,” Trump said, pointing at Netanyahu during his big Monday speech before the Knesset in Jerusalem, upon the historic release of all remaining Israeli hostages by Hamas.

Trump stated: “By the way, that was not in the speech, you probably know.” He said this as pro-Netanyahu lawmakers gave Trump a long standing ovation, which actually happened more than once during and after the somewhat lengthy address. When Trump talked about the idea of a pardon, Knesset members shouted: “Bibi! Bibi!”

Pointing at Herzog, President Trump said: “But I happen to like this gentleman over here, and it just seems to make so much sense.”

That’s when he called Netanyahu “one of the greatest” wartime leaders, adding: “And cigars and Champagne, who the hell cares?”

by The Corbett Report

by James Corbett

corbettreport.com

October 12, 2025

If you’ve been paying any attention at all to world events, you’ll have noticed something remarkable recently. Fiery, youth-led protests are threatening the government in country after country.

Identified as “Gen Z Protests,” these youth uprisings have been sweeping the world in recent months, from Madagascar to Peru to the Philippines to Nepal to Indonesia.

What on earth is going on here?

As it turns out, I’m not the only one asking this question.

After noting this worldwide protest phenomenon in a recent edition of New World Next Week, I made reference to my 2019 article, “Your Guide to a World on Fire.” Then, lo and behold, I received this comment from Corbett Report member angie.j:

James, is there an update to this 2019 post (”World on Fire”) for 2025?

By Kristen Gasparini

As we near the 24th and 25th anniversaries of 9/11, the time is right for soberly re-examining the official narrative of the event that defines our century, not by getting lost in a maze of speculations, but by paying attention to a paradox that can be analyzed with logic and common sense: that of World Trade Center Building 7, and the government report on how it fell.



World Trade Center 7 (WTC7) was a 47-story, steel-framed skyscraper which, in less than seven seconds, collapsed symmetrically, pulverizing into its own footprint at 5:20 p.m. on 9/11. It stood between Vesey and Barclay Streets, 370 feet north of WTC1, the second Twin Tower that fell. WTC7 was not hit by an airplane. Its collapse, although stranger, received dramatically less media coverage than the Twin Towers in the days following 9/11, so much so that a majority of U.S. citizens are unaware that a third building fell on that day.

By John Rapley

Something strange happened in crypto-land this weekend. On Friday afternoon at around 4:30 pm, a large “whale” — a player big enough to noticeably move asset prices — began placing shorts on crypto. Short orders occur when traders borrow an asset, which they immediately sell, before buying it back at (they hope) a reduced price, repaying the loan and then pocketing the difference.

Minutes later, President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on Chinese imports. The price of Bitcoin then plunged by 4%, whereupon most of the short positions were closed. Whoever was doing the trading walked away with a profit of $192 million. Nice work if you can get it.

Of course, everyone else in the crypto space lost around $200 billion among them. The immediate suspicion was that someone in the administration knew what was coming and decided to make a fast buck.

by Michael

What do you think is going to happen when tens of millions of impoverished Americans suddenly stop getting their food stamp money from the government? It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that a lot of them will be extremely angry. Unfortunately, if the current government shutdown stretches into the month of November, we really will be facing a nightmare scenario. Vast numbers of extraordinarily frustrated people will be demanding their money, and if they don’t get it I have a feeling that we could see rioting and violence.

I haven’t written much about the government shutdown because I was hoping that it would be resolved quickly.

Sadly, that has not happened.

Neither the Democrats or the Republicans are budging, and House Speaker Mike Johnson is warning that we are potentially facing “one of the longest shutdowns in American history”…

By Aussie17

A big part of my job back in Big Pharma (for those who don’t know, I worked in three of the top 5 pharmaceutical companies, plus one in the top 20) was spinning a good story around sales numbers for the bosses. Nail the narrative, and you’re golden for another year. Botch it, and you’re packing your desk. I’ve been knee-deep in drug sales data for close to 20 years, so I know when something smells off—like a trend that’s too steady to suddenly go haywire.

That’s why what I’m about to share has me—and a bunch of my ex-pharma buddies—losing sleep. It’s a slow-burn health crisis that’s slipping right past the mainstream headlines, but it’s real, and it’s building.

I even had to double-check the numbers and run the trend lines myself (I’ll walk you through that in a sec). We’re talking about a spike in sales for Riluzole, the go-to drug for treating ALS, or Motor Neuron Disease (MND) as it’s sometimes called. This isn’t some flashy new med; it’s a 30-year-old staple that’s been as predictable as clockwork for decades.

By Paul Ridden

What could be better than strapping yourself into your own personal electric flyer? Racing with some buddies of course, and that’s coming closer with the unveiling of the Jetson Air Games concept recently. Strap in, and join us for a demo vid.

The Jetson ONE multicopter sees a pilot surrounded by a simple spaceframe, which takes to the air courtesy of eight props mounted to four arms in X configuration, and zipping to a reported top speed of 63 mph (102 km/h).

We’ve been following the progress of Jetson Aero for a few years now, from its official launch of the ONE through development milestones and on to production. While it’s sure to be a ton of fun hopping to work in one of these things, racing them promises to take your breath away.

It’s not a new idea. Australia’s Airspeeder has been racing electric flyers for a while now, but so far the sporty electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft haven’t had anyone in the pilot’s seat. Meanwhile, Jetson founder Tomasz Patan has become quite the capable flyer, introducing huge racing pylons last year for pilots to twist and turn around along a short course.



The concept entered multiplayer mode back in May with the “world’s first Jetson Race“ – where company CEO Stéphan D’haene emerged victorious. After a quick pit stop helping Poland’s GOPR with a mountain rescue operation, the team made its way to Bentonville, Arkansas, for UP Summit 2025 and the latest flight demo.

by Gregory Royal Pratt, Chicago Tribune

Rueben Antonio Cruz was sitting with a friend in Rogers Park when ICE agents pulled up onto the street.

The immigration officers stopped their truck and went straight after them Thursday, Cruz told the Tribune.

“They asked us if we have papers. I said I do but I don’t have them on me,” Cruz, a 60-year old man with heart problems originally from El Salvador, recalled in Spanish.

The agents stood Cruz up, put him in their truck, drove around in circles, and asked questions, he said.

Where was he born? What is his name? Who is his mother? Who is his father?

“I told them, they are dead,” Cruz said. The agents said they needed the information anyway so they could look him up in their databases. Eventually, the agents verified that he is, in fact, legally in the country. And they let him go.

Etienne Note: Weaponized time-wasters and cultural debasement. Chat GPT is one of those companies with a 666 hidden in their corporate logo.

by Emma Roth

OpenAI will soon allow “erotica” for ChatGPT users who verify their age on the platform. In an X post on Tuesday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the company will add support for mature conversations when it launches age-gating in December.

“As we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our ‘treat adult users like adults’ principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults,” Altman writes. Earlier this month, OpenAI hinted at allowing developers to create “mature” ChatGPT apps after it implements the “appropriate age verification and controls.”

OpenAI isn’t the only company dipping into erotica, as Elon Musk’s xAI previously launched flirty AI companions, which appear as 3D anime models in the Grok app.

By Larry C. Johnson

Donald Trump garnered some major political optics yesterday as he signed his Gaza Peace Plan, with a raft of European, Asian and Arab leaders sitting in the cheap seats watching the spectacle. But who has a signing of a peace agreement when neither of the two parties to the conflict are present? This is more than a bad joke… this is a scam. I can understand holding a funeral for the dearly departed even if the corpse ain’t present, but what took place Monday in Sharm El-Sheik was more like a royal wedding without a bride or groom present… Hell, neither chose to attend even via video conference.

I can guess why Bibi didn’t show… The majority of those attending had recently granted official recognition to Palestine as a state and Bibi did not want any photos of him shaking hands with the lot. Israeli officials, speaking to the Hebrew press, continue to insist that there will never be a Palestinian state.

by Chris Bradford ,

AMERICANS heading to a raft of European destinations will have to comply with new border measures that are coming into force.

And, it means travelers will be forced to have their fingerprints taken.

This is because the European Union’s new Entry and Exit System has now come into effect – October 12.

It affects travelers who are heading to 29 European countries for visits up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

The new system monitors when non-EU citizens enter and leave the Schengen area.

Travelers will scan their passports and have a photograph taken.

The data is stored on a digital database.

Travelers may have to answer basic questions about their journey.

Not all EU countries are members of the Schengen agreement, and some countries that are in the Schengen zone are outside the EU.

by Richard Sima

For years, the common wisdom and science was that a little bit of alcohol wasn’t bad — and even beneficial — for your health: A toast to moderation.

But new research published in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine suggests that even light alcohol consumption can increase dementia risk.

he finding comes from data of more than 550,000 adults ages 56 to 72, as well as genetics information from 2.4 million study participants. It adds to evidence that even small amounts of alcohol can be harmful to our health, including increasing the risk of cancer or disrupting sleep.

Excessive alcohol consumption — more than 12 drinks per week — and alcohol use disorder have long been linked to dementia, an umbrella term for different types of progressive cognitive impairment, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children:



A Birth Cohort Study

Lois Lamerato, PhD¹, Abigail Chatfield, MS¹, Amy Tang, PhD¹, Marcus Zervos, MD²˒³

by Reinette Senum

I’ve always said there was a reason Jesus was a storyteller, because he understood the power of story. And right now, we’re witnessing the perfect demonstration of this ancient truth playing out in real-time across America’s evangelical churches, where foreign operatives are infiltrating the most sacred spaces in our communities, not to deliver souls, but to deliver propaganda.

Following my recent piece about Netanyahu handsomely paying American influencers thousands of dollars per post to flood social media with pro-Israel content, we now have the smoking gun evidence that this information war was officially launched on September 26th, 2025, just two weeks after Charlie Kirk’s assassination that landed him in what I suspect is a witness protection or worse, his grave. Not only did the state of Israel geo-tag everyone who attended Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, but they’ve now infiltrated America’s churches to begin psychological propaganda warfare against congregations who are simply trying to get closer to God and find inspiration in their faith.

By Baruch Feigenbaum

As the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA), or LA Metro, reaches its thirty-two-year anniversary, this investigation of the organization’s operations has found that Los Angeles is served by a dangerous and costly public transportation system. For those reasons, Independent Institute is awarding LA Metro the eighteenth California Golden Fleece© Award, a dishonor given to California’s state or local agencies or government projects that swindle taxpayers or break the public trust. This report offers key recommendations for upgrading LA Metro’s service delivery.

LA Metro’s mission is to “provide high-quality mobility options that enable people to spend less time traveling” and to “enhance communities and lives through mobility and access to opportunity.”[1] Based on those measures, the transportation system fails. LA Metro performs poorly in even the most basic areas, including safety, cleanliness, and service quality. Every transit agency must be minimally proficient in each of these areas. It is also financially reckless, allocating billions of dollars in countywide taxes to build unneeded rail lines and to mismanage its existing system. LA Metro should not be permitted to continue status quo operations. A detailed accounting of its problems demonstrates the need for fundamental reforms to the system.

by Iain Davis

The proposed rollout of the so-called BritCard is a bait-and-switch psychological operation (psyop). The evident purpose is to frame the debate about digital ID in the UK by fundamentally misrepresenting what digital ID is.

People often say “if you don’t have anything to hide what’s the problem?” There is no rational argument for allowing people you don’t know and have never met to have any power to control your life. The “nothing to hide” mantra is based on the historically illiterate assumption that you will never have anything to fear from authority. To offer this argument as a reason to adopt digital ID is so naive we might call it stupid.

Of course, the likes of Trilateralist Starmer and Larry Ellison’s buddy Tony Blair will be delighted if we agree to a BritCard or a similar single, government issued identity app. But the whole point of arguing for and against the adoption of the mythical BritCard is to lead people to believe that if they reject the BritCard they will have defeated digital ID. And that is simply not true.

By g.calder

HMRC, the UK government tax department, can now tell your bank to send them money from your account – without your knowledge – if they believe you owe them. This new power means they can directly access funds held in current accounts, savings, and cash ISAs. What’s worse is that this process will be automated and appeals will only be possible after the transfer is made. HMRC has a shocking track record of customer service, and its processes are infamously riddled with errors – so what happens when they wrongly take thousands from you because of their broken system? Is it even your money anymore?

The mechanism, known as the Direct Recovery of Debts (DRD) was legislated after 2014-2015 consultation. It was paused due to backlash and kept quiet through the Covid years, but has just resurfaced once again.

