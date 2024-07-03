I didn't watch the debate for the same reason I don't play in known rigged poker games. Both Trump and Biden are obviously playing on the same team for the reasons I outlined in my recent article The Real Scam of Trump’s Indictment was America Wasting Its Time on a Staged Courthouse Drama. I wanted to break down the basics for folks by taking a trip back in time to 2004 when the fake election was between George Bush Jr., the son of the former head of the secret police (CIA) and John Kerry Jr., his cousin (9th). Both were members of the secret society Skull & Bones that only "taps" 15 new members each year so only has 500-600 living members at any given time. Many people have heard the meme: "Don't Taze Me Bro!" but few realize that it originated when a college student asked John Kerry about the fact that he and Bush were both in Skull & Bones during a Q&A at a college speech where he was then tazed and removed for asking the question. Video HERE.

FAQS

But if Trump and Bush are on the same team then why did the intelligence agencies go through the trouble to rig the 2020 election?

While I can't say for sure, I speculate that they are trying to get the maximum length of time out of each puppet and to minimize political appointees who might not all be as trusted as desired. Bush Sr. was in power for decades if you start with his time as head of the Secret Police (CIA), then eight years as VP, four years as President, and then installing his son for eight years as President with his lackeys Cheney and Rumsfeld as VP and Sec of Defense as Jr.s handlers.

Biden has been in for eight years as VP, four years as President and was a puppet Senator for 36 years before that. So throwing the election to Biden in 2020 gave them four more years from the Obama/Biden regime while saving Trump for some hard core fascism planned in the next couple of years as the inflation worsens (by design). They have been saving their populist strongman for when he is needed to do things the police and the military might not have done for Joe Biden. Also, swapping out the puppets acts as a steam valve for all the folks who were pissed at Trump... and are now pissed at Biden. Instead of the US rising up and taking out the whole organized crime "government" the majority of the populations gets tricked into thinking they threw the bums out.

Finally, while the policies of both Trump and Biden are completely aligned on the big issues important to the real rulers (Fractional reserve banking, endless wars, MIC fraud, trillions missing from Pentagon, "The Covid", etc.) swapping out the puppets allows them to do things that would have been suspicious under Trump: Leaving the borders wide open and open policies that encourage immigration.

Other

We are leaving Mexico next week and headed to FreedomFest in Las Vegas.

We are looking for a fundraising consultant who understands the libertarian/voluntaryist public policy/think tank universe. Please email me if you know anyone who might be interested.

A huge thank you to everyone who helped with our fundraising campaign! We simply couldn't have done it without you!

Top Story of the Week

by Steve Watson via modernity.news

Etienne Note: I am making this the lead story because in "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! I make the case that the secret of Amazon is that you spin the Z into an "S" and you get A Mason. "You can get anything you want from A Mason in Two Days with Free Shipping but you shouldn't if you can avoid it." In the book I have a whole list of Amazon crimes... Here is another... Jeff Bezos' grandfather was one of the co-founders of DARPA that invented the Internet... They had already paid world class futurists to figure out how it would evolve before they released it to the public. They helped to enrich themselves and their kids/grandkids by giving them a head start and over funding certain companies to dominate key parts of the information food chain to widely control perception... In this case Amazon helped murder 20M people and vaccine damage 1-2 billion...

The Biden Administration pressured Amazon to hide books for sale on its platform that were critical of vaccines during the pandemic, it has been revealed.

The findings were presented by the House Judiciary Committee and Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government in documents that show Amazon reduced the visibility of titles that the government deemed overly critical of big pharma shots.

The documents show that some books were simply generally critical of vaccines, with several written by medical professionals. Some were even just reviews of scientific studies.

The Federal government compiled a “Do Not Promote” list, to which more than 40 titles were added.

In a series of X posts, Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan explained how internal emails from Amazon contain employees revealed that “the impetus for this request is criticism from the Biden Administration.”

Videos of the Week

by David A. Hughes And David Knight

Many thanks to David Knight for inviting me on his show to discuss my new book, Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State. In a surprisingly light-hearted conversation (given the subject matter), we got into:

The Harrimann-Bush connection to the Nazis.

Ex-Nazis in positions of power after 1945.

The Bank for International Settlements.

The role of Ford, Rockefeller, Du Pont, et al. in financing Hitler and the Nazis – without which the Nazi war machine and World War II would not have been possible.

The failed “Business Plot” (1933/1934) that would have brought fascism to the United States.

An attempt to create a global form of totalitarianism in response to a major crisis of capitalism – today as in the 1930s.

Is fascism still a useful term today?

The widespread misuse/abuse of the term “Marxism” today, and the inability of almost everyone to understand Marxism after the Cold War and five decades of neoliberalism.

By Social Links for Steven Nelson

WASHINGTON — Some of the 51 “Spies Who Lie” were active CIA contractors when they claimed files from first son Hunter Biden’s laptop had “the classic earmarks” of Russian disinformation ahead of the 2020 election — a fact that was uneasily noted inside the agency, records acquired by The Post show.

Former CIA acting director Michael Morell, who previously told Congress he organized the Oct. 19, 2020, letter to give former Vice President Joe Biden a “talking point” ahead of a debate against then-President Donald Trump, was under contract with the CIA at the time, the agency told Congress.

Ex-agency inspector general David Buckley also was a contractor at the time of the letter, according to an interim report from two House committees investigating the matter, and records suggest that at least two other letter-signers may also have had active contracts at the time.

by Shane Devine

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has poured $14.5 million into advertisements attacking the pro-Palestine Representative Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) ahead of his election, which is scheduled for Tuesday. The Congressman has been vocal about his opposition to Israel, and the Zionist lobby has responded by spending $17,000 an hour on TV ads, mass mailings, and “clogging phone lines with caustic attacks” per The New York Times.

"Daily News of The Week

by Caitlin Johnstone

It takes a profound cruelty to support raining tens of thousands of tons of military explosives onto a giant concentration camp full of children. It takes outright malignant narcissism to expect everyone to accept this, and to act wounded and indignant when they don’t.

Zionism is like the exact opposite of people who identify as “spiritual but not religious”; it’s religion stripped bare of all spirituality until it’s nothing but a shitty political ideology that’s ultimately really about land, western imperialism, and geostrategic control.

People feel called to religion because there’s something in all of us that tells us this world isn’t quite what it seems, like there’s some wondrous mystery lurking just below the surface (really what they’re experiencing is an uncomfortable dissonance with the delusion of egoic consciousness and an impulse to try and awaken from it, but that’s a story for another time). So they look to their religion to tell them how to have a living spirituality that gives them what they’re craving, and, if they are involved in certain Christian or Jewish sects, they’ll be told that they can obtain what they long for by getting passionately engaged on issues regarding the military and geopolitical objectives of a small country on the other side of the planet.

By ungathegrea

Kash Patel exposes the radical left’s blatant hypocrisy and corruption, revealing their involvement in the very election rigging operations they accuse others of perpetrating.

“The Radical Left comes in with an election rigging operation: Russia Collusion, 51 Intel Letter, January 6 Insurrection… we expose their actual corruption,” Patel asserts, highlighting the extent of their deception and the lengths they will go to maintain control.

The biggest threat to the radical left’s control over Washington and the lives of Americans is none other than Donald Trump.

“These people want to run Washington, DC, and our lives forever, just like they have. And the biggest threat to that is Donald Trump.”

The only way to hold the radical left accountable for their illegal activities is through a Trump victory.

By Tyler Durden

In the past year we have discussed on multiple occasions that US labor market data has been repeatedly doctored to artificially appear better than it really is (see "Here Is The "Unexpected" Reason Why The Fed Will Rush To Cut Rates As Soon As Possible", "Philadelphia Fed Admits US Payrolls Overstated By At Least 800,000" and "Here Comes The Job Shock: Philadelphia Fed Admits US Jobs "Overstated" By At Least 1.1 Million"), although thanks to a quirk of BLS data revision reporting, we won't have definitive proof of just how ugly the real job market has been in recent years until some time in 2025, well into Trump's second administration.

However, while the BLS will be able to maintain the facade of "strong job gains" lies into early 2025, the dismal reality has already made an appearance in America's largest labor market.

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

Since the financial crash of 2008 and the Fed’s multi-trillion dollar bank bailouts that followed, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has been waving a giant red flag every quarter in its “Bank Trading and Derivatives Activities” reports. For sixteen years the OCC has been reporting that just four megabanks are responsible for more than 80 percent of the trillions of dollars in bank derivatives.

As the chart above shows, as of December 31, 2023, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., Citigroup’s Citibank and Bank of America held a staggering total of $168.26 trillion in derivatives out of a total of $192.46 trillion at all U.S. banks, savings associations and trust companies. That’s four banks holding 87 percent of all derivatives at all 4,587 federally-insured institutions in the U.S. that existed as of December 31, 2023.

By Jim Hᴏft

A previously censored paper from The Lancet has now undergone peer review and is available online.

The study, titled “A Systematic Review of Autopsy Findings in Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination,” analyzed 325 autopsy cases and found that a staggering 73.9% of deaths were either directly due to or significantly contributed to by the COVID-19 vaccination.

The paper’s lead author, Dr. Nicolas Hulscher, faced significant opposition in bringing these findings to light. After initially being downloaded over 100,000 times, The Lancet removed the paper within 24 hours, according to Dr. William Makis.

According to The Daily Sceptic, the reason given at the time was, “This preprint has been removed by Preprints with the Lancet because the study’s conclusions are not supported by the study methodology.”

by Alexis Baden-Mayer

If the bird flu were to suddenly be transmissible from person-to-person, there would be every reason to suspect gain-of-function bioweapons research.

But, all the hype about whether the bird flu will become a human pandemic might just be a distraction.

There are certainly pharmaceutical companies that would benefit from a human bird flu pandemic, but the industry might make even more money “preventing” a human pandemic by vaccinating farm animals, especially the world’s 33 billion chickens.

So far, the government’s response to the bird flu has been to kill millions of chickens–85.87 million birds killed since 2022.

From an animal welfare perspective, it’s viciously cruel. From a sustainable agriculture perspective, it’s senseless. From a food justice perspective, it means skyrocketing food prices, more hungry people and worse food quality.

by David A. Hughes

This is an open access publication. You can download either the entire manuscript, or individual chapters, FOR FREE below. Please do so and share widely!

This peer-reviewed publication took three years to research and write. It passed all quality checks at a respected academic publisher and attracted open access funding (all of which goes to the publisher). Although hard copies are initially retailing for £109.99, I receive no income from the book (unless ordered through this link). If you find something of value in the free e-book, please consider taking out a paid Substack subscription to support my work going forwards.

With your support, I hope to write Volume 2, sections of which will be made available to paid subscribers as and when they are ready. Paid subscribers will also gain access to a wide range of additional content beyond the scope of this book.

by Michael

Over the past three years, millions of migrants have come pouring into this country looking for a better life. They were promised that things would be so much better once they got here, but for so many of them that has turned out to be not true at all. There just aren’t enough resources to care for the vast number of migrants that are arriving, and as a result many quickly find themselves homeless. It is a tragedy of monumental proportions, and it is getting worse with each passing day.

Just look at what is happening to the city of Chicago. According to a new report that was just released, the homeless population in the Windy City tripled between January 2023 and January 2024…

The number of Chicagoans living in city shelters or on city streets tripled between January 2023 and January 2024, according to the annual survey used by federal officials to track homelessness, city officials announced Friday.

by Leo Hohmann

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the quiet part out loud: All speech contrary to established narratives must be reined in.

Don’t look now but your First Amendment rights are up for negotiation at the United Nations, just as they are at the World Economic Forum and other globalist organizations that are aligned with the burgeoning one-world system.

On June 18, in recognition of International Day for Countering Hate Speech – yes, they actually have a day for that – the United Nations Secretary-General called for the eradication of “hate speech” around the world.

While that may sound nice in today’s world, where it tickles the ears of the naive Western liberals, keep in mind that “hate speech” is in the eye of the beholder.

This U.N. statement should be seen as a harbinger, a clear signal, that the U.N. and its many globalist allies are getting ready to clamp down even harder on what we the people are allowed to say or write online. The intent of the globalists is to criminalize all speech with which they disagree.

By Associated Press

A US bankruptcy court trustee is planning to shut down conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars media platform and liquidate its assets to help pay the $1.5 billion in lawsuit judgments Jones owes for repeatedly calling the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.

In an “emergency” motion filed Sunday in Houston, trustee Christopher Murray indicated publicly for the first time that he intends to “conduct an orderly wind-down” of the operations of Infowars’ parent company and “liquidate its inventory.”

Murray, who was appointed by a federal judge to oversee the assets in Jones’ personal bankruptcy case, did not give a timetable for the liquidation.

Jones has been saying on his web and radio shows that he expects Infowars to operate for a few more months before it is shut down because of the bankruptcy.

by Flora Zhao via The Epoch Times

On her first day after moving from Australia to the United States, Elizabeth Dunford walked into a supermarket to buy bread. As a researcher of food additives, she instinctively glanced at the ingredients label.

“Why are there so many additives?” she exclaimed in surprise. Nearly every loaf she picked up contained ingredients that made her uneasy. After lingering by the shelves, she reluctantly chose a bag.

“At that moment, I thought: It looks like I will have to choose the best from the worst when shopping in the future,” Ms. Dunford, project consultant for The George Institute for Global Health and adjunct assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition at the University of North Carolina, told The Epoch Times.

Today, over 73 percent of the U.S. food supply is ultra-processed. While both natural and ultra-processed foods are referred to as “food,” there is a vast difference between them. For instance, ultra-processed foods are not grown in soil but manufactured in factories, using many ingredients that cannot be found in the average home pantry.

By Tyler Durden

The Kenyan capital of Nairobi has descended into violence and mayhem as large street protests by Kenyans outraged at new tax policies and a harsh 'Eco-Austerity' program imposed by the government have resulted in the parliament building being set on fire.

Legislators are evacuating after the anti-tax protesters initially breached parliament. They quickly overwhelmed police soon after the lawmakers voted to pass a bill which introduces new nationwide taxes, including an eco-levy which raises the price of basic goods such as diapers, as part of efforts to curb waste management and be more environmentally friendly.

The new taxes were tucked away in Kenya’s Finance Bill 2024, and directly impacts imports, prices, and sales of diapers, batteries/dry cells, smartphones, earphones, clocks, radios, TV sets, cameras... staplers, printers, calculators, photocopying machines, keyboards, mice, projectors and LCD monitors.

by Tracy Thurman

In my previous articles, we looked at the global war on farmers, the organizations pushing for the Great Food Reset, the tactics used to foist these changes on the public, and the projects underway to remove your access to healthy, farm-fresh foods. Today we will delve into the contentious issue of vaccines in the food supply.

Accurate information on this topic is not easy to find. The USDA and drug developers aren’t required to release any information on veterinary drugs in the development pipeline, so independent detectives are left searching through peer-reviewed papers, university publications, USDA contracts, grant notifications, company white papers, and university websites to learn what is on the horizon. This system is far from transparent, and frankly, I don’t think that’s an accident.

By Kristian Fors

Americans are upset about inflation and shrinkflation. Not only have prices gone up, but many consumers feel that companies have reduced the portion sizes of their products. Understandably, this has left them feeling upset and even robbed.

Among the companies that have been accused of shrinkflation is Chipotle. There have been widespread accounts on social media of customers claiming that despite rising prices, the portion sizes at Chipotle are smaller. Some customers have even walked out mid-order due to their outrage over the portion sizes.

Customers decided to take action by filming employees as their burritos were being made. There are widespread reports in outlets such as CBS and the Huffington Post that people are using this strategy to get employees to provide them with more food.

by Craig Eyermann

Interest on the national debt is rapidly becoming the biggest single category of spending by the U.S. government. As of May 2024, the amount of money spent to pay interest owed to the federal government’s creditors surpasses the annual amount it spends on national defense.

The Daily Shot tweeted the grim milestone:

Defense spending represents the largest category of discretionary spending by the U.S. government appropriated by the U.S. Congress each year. Interest on the national debt represents mandatory spending. It now ranks third behind the annual spending to fund other mandatory spending programs like Social Security and Medicare.

Fueled by excessive spending, the growth of the national debt and the surging amount of interest that must be paid on it is crowding out other parts of the U.S. government’s spending. The Biden administration announced it will cut some Medicare benefits starting in January 2025.

by Simplicius

In accordance with that, today Ukraine launched a coordinated ATACMs strike on beachgoers in Sevastopol, reportedly injuring ~150+ or more, and killing half a dozen, though that death toll may rise as per usual. At the same time, a jihadi terrorist cell was activated in Dagestan, which went on a killing spree targeting Orthodox Christian churches, as well as a Synagogue, with one of the Orthodox priests reportedly having his throat slit. Also, an attack occurred on the Abkhazia border with multiple dead as well. Keep in mind this is just days after an ISIS cell staged an attack in a Rostov prison, though fortunately the only victims there were the jihadis themselves.

The newly activated spree is clearly meant to provoke religious strife and ethnic tensions within Russia at its vulnerable Caucasian flanks.

by Kit Knightly

Hello everyone and welcome to the latest edition of Bird Flu Digest, formerly known as OffGuardian.

The wall-to-wall coverage of Bird Flu is getting wallier-to-wallier with each passing week, to the point it’s almost hard to keep up with the waves of hot takes and chilling insights. But if you’re going to try, the best place to do it is right here, where I spend a good portion of my time reading very similar articles in very similar papers all about the danger of a pandemic they’re about to pretend is happening.

Not a dream of mine growing up, but life’s like that.

Anyway…bird flu.

In our last bird flu update, we pointed out that the “bird flu death” in Mexico was very likely no such thing, and that reporting it as such was right out of the Covid playbook.

Since then the head of Mexico’s Health Ministry has criticized the WHO for calling it a bird flu death at all.

by Free Cities Foundation

This documentary tells the fascinating story of Special Economic Zones: geographically demarcated areas of countries where different rules and regulations apply. There are more than 7,000 of these across the world, and they have helped shape the development path of countries as diverse as Ireland, China, and the UAE. This documentary explores how they originated, how some of the leading modern zones function, and what the future of these zones could be. Credits

Director: Timothy Allen

Co-producer: Chris Tremann

Co-producer: Peter Young

Cameraman and editor: Thomas Cytrynowicz

Researcher: Hynek Fencl

Interviewees in order of appearance:

Peter Young, Managing Director, Free Cities Foundation

Mark Beer, Chairman, The Metis Institute

Krysta Fox, Partner, Economic Zones Development Alliance

By Michael Snyder

When I first started researching this, I could hardly believe that it was true. A company in Switzerland known as “Final Spark” has constructed a bizarre hybrid biocomputer that combines lab-grown miniature human brains with conventional electronic circuits. This approach saves an extraordinary amount of energy compared to normal computers, but there is a big problem. The lab-grown miniature human brains keep wearing out and dying, and so scientists have to keep growing new ones to replace them. Stem cells that are derived from human skin tissue are used to create the 16 spherical brain “organoids” that the system depends upon. I realize that this sounds like something straight out of a really bad science fiction movie, but it is actually happening.

Scientists at Final Spark are calling their hybrid computer “the Neuroplatform”, and it is being reported that it only uses “a fraction of the energy required to power a traditional set up”…

by John Rubino

During a bull market, imbalances build up that seem scary but are not, in the moment, a deal-breaker. It’s only with hindsight that we look back and say, “Oh yeah, that’s where it started to change.”

This series points out the trends that will — eventually — be the warnings we should have heeded:

From the Kobeissi Letter:

US households' stock allocation as a percentage of financial assets hit a new record of 41.6% in Q1 2024. This is up from 30.5% in 2020 and even higher than in the 2000 Dot-Com bubble peak of 38.4%.

Since the 2008 Financial Crisis, household participation in stocks has more than DOUBLED. Since then, the Nasdaq has rallied 1,738% and the S&P 500 is up 702%. Since October 2023 alone, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 have seen 40% and 32% gains, respectively.

Households are benefiting from the historic run in stocks.

By Ben Coxworth

In a breakthrough that isn't at all creepy, scientists have devised a method of anchoring living human skin to robots' faces. The technology could actually have some valuable applications, beyond making Westworld-like scenarios a reality.

Two years ago, Prof. Shoji Takeuchi and colleagues at the University of Tokyo successfully covered a motorized robotic finger with a bioengineered skin made from live human cells.

It was hoped that this proof-of-concept exercise might pave the way not only for more lifelike android-type robots, but also for bots with self-healing, touch-sensitive coverings. The technology could additionally be used in the testing of cosmetics, and the training of plastic surgeons.

While the skin-covered finger was certainly an impressive achievement, the skin wasn't connected to the underlying digit in any way – it was basically a shrink-to-fit sheath that enveloped the finger. By contrast, natural human skin is connected to the underlying muscle tissue by ligaments.

By JAMES REYNOLDS

North Korea has pledged to send military personnel to Ukraine within a month to support Putin's war-weary forces as both sides struggle to make a decisive breakthrough.

Pyongyang will take an unprecedented step in sending construction and engineering forces to occupied territories of Ukraine as early as July to assist in rebuilding work, South Korea's TV Chosun reported earlier, citing a government official.

The rare vow of foreign support follows president Vladimir Putin's official state visit to North Korea earlier this month - the first in almost a quarter of a century - which culminated in the signing of a so-called defence pact on June 19.

The treaty binds its signatories to providing 'military and other assistance with all means in its possession without delay' should either find itself 'put in a state of war by an armed invasion'.

By Awr Hawkins

The FBI “designated 48 shootings as active shooter incidents” in 2023. California was the leading state in the nation, having 8 of the 48 incidents, Fox News reported.

ABC News commented on the FBI findings, noting, “California had the largest number of active shooting incidents with eight. The locations of the shootings were open spaces, places of businesses and education centers.”

Fox News likewise noted, “California – which has some of the toughest gun control laws in the country – led the way with eight incidents.”

Breitbart News reported previous FBI data that showed California led the U.S. in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 as well, with six such incidents.

Ironically, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) consistently lauds the alleged success of gun control in his state while criticizing the loser gun laws in states in other parts of the country, such as Florida.

By Jessica Rose

The other, also from Seqirus, is Incellipan (pandemic influenza vaccine (H5N1) (surface antigen, inactivated, adjuvanted, also from Seqirus, prepared in cell cultures)), is a pandemic preparedness vaccine intended for use only if a flu pandemic has been officially declared. In the event of a pandemic, once the virus strain causing the pandemic is identified, the manufacturer can include this strain in the authorized pandemic preparedness vaccine and apply for the vaccine to be authorized as a 'final' pandemic vaccine. Because the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine has already been assessed with other potential pandemic strains, the authorization of the final pandemic vaccine can be accelerated.1

On June 26, 2024, Reuters wrote a piece announcing the looming threat of plans to offer preemptive bird flu injection to the people of Finland who work with animals.

By Sasha Latypova

Vigilant Fox has been spreading some very fake news lately:

That is extremely unfortunate. This clickbait has been spread around the internet and I have seen coverage in numerous languages, all repeating the same junk headline about a review paper which is NOT A STUDY! No scientific experiment was conducted to produce that paper. It was a fantasy story consisting of several unsupported assertions and cartoons piled on top of each other. It didn’t even qualify for a reasonable hypothesis!

I debunked the siRNA drug Onpattro irresponsibly promoted by Vigilant Fox as an “off-switch” for c-19 injection injuries in this article:

I am planning to publish more on Anylam’s other RNAi drugs, which are just as bad. stay tuned.

No, you cannot have an “off switch” for a poison brew with a dozen known and many more unknown mechanisms of poisoning, that cannot be made to any manufacturing specification. Much less when the “off switch” consists of more of the same unpredictable poison accompanied by a lifetime use of steroids and antihistamines! Dr. McCullough should have enough sense to disassociate himself from this science-themed pornography… or at least tell his boss Foster Coulson to reign-in the Vigilant Fox’s click bait productions.

by Charles Wright

Sean Stone and Steve Kirsch had a very interesting conversation in 2023 where Kirsch in no uncertain terms outed himself as a “Malthusian” who is in favor of limiting population growth along the exact same lines as London Economist Thomas Malthus had laid out in the late 18th early 19th century.

1798: An essay on the principle of population, as it affects the future improvement of society.

In my education in Economics at Auburn University, after taking a very boring course on History of Economic Thought, Malthus was considered a laughing stock. People today say there are 7 Billion reasons why Malthus was wrong. Bill Gates knows this full well as he traces his finger along population growth beginning in the 19th century in the videos below. The population increased despite the dire predictions of Malthus that the population would collapse due to disease, or outbreeding the food supply. And it increased despite the best efforts of the Malthusians to kill the public with World Wars and the like. It is not that they try to control population, it is that they try to rule the world. There is great money to be made in all mass murder programs. Our downfall is always their gain.

By Paul Serran

Lately it seems that every day we are faced with yet another escalation by the Joe Biden administration from hell towards a military confrontation with Russia.

Days after Biden began allowing Kiev to fire US-supplied long range missiles on Russian territory, it now surfaces that he is about to allow American PMC companies to fight in the Ukraine war.

That’s American boots on the ground. And worse – on the side that’s being decimated by the overwhelmingly superior Russian air force, artillery, missile and drone capabilities.

by Svetlana ekimenko

The Ukraine proxy conflict continues to feed the insatiable US cycle of arms spending and production, with yet another newly-unveiled manufacturing facility joining its ranks.

A Texas factory that reportedly cost US$500 million to build is geared towards boosting the gravy train of US warmongers.

NATO’s proxy conflict in Ukraine has an avid appetite for ammunition and has eaten its way into both US and EU stocks with lackluster results to show for it. The Pentagon is hoping the General Dynamics facility in Mesquite, Texas, will help satiate this ammo craving.

FreedomFest - July 10-13th - Las Vegas, NV

NH Liberty Forum Liberty Dinner - July 20th, Bedford, NH

Liberstad Freedom Festival - July 24th - July 28th, Liberstad, Norway

Mises University 2024 - July 28th – August 3rd, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Midwest Peace and Liberty Fest - July 25-29, 2024, Gaines, Michigan

Forbidden Knowledge News Gathering - August 16th, 17th and 18th - Ft Collins, Colorado

- If you would like to attend, RSVP at forbiddenknowledgenews@gmail.com

Living Free Festival, 23 - 25 August 2024, Pillar Valley NSW, Australia

AnarCon Outdoor Liberty Festival - August, 2024, Gore, Virginia

Music & Sky 2023 - August 2024, Cuyama Valley, California

The People's Reset: UK - Sept 27-29th - Bath, UK

VONUFEST5 - Sept 30-Oct 7 - Vandalia, IL

Mises Supporters Summit 2024 - October 10-13, 2024, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival (MIDFEST) - October, 2024, Spavinaw, Oklahoma

Liberty in Our Lifetime - November 1-3, 2024. Empire Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

Truth Music of the Week

This week's tune is On a Watchlist by Thumbnail Green who writes the Oxymoron's Substack.

Brian Becker's Annual PorcFest Group Photo.

PorcFest XXI

June 22, 2024

More at...

t.me/FreeStateNH/320

Etienne Note: I missed the Free State Project’s PorcFest for the first time in years but I was there in spirit and contributed this article to Porcupine Real Estate’s PorcFest Newsletter.

By Etienne de la Boetie2, Founder – The Art of Liberty Foundation

In my book “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! I argue that “government” is best considered a technique for robbing and controlling populations. It is impossible to have a legitimate and moral “government” because it is impossible to delegate rights you don’t have personally to a representative or “government.” You can’t be bound by a social contract you didn’t sign, and if my girlfriend and I can’t vote to rob/ “tax” you because there are two of us and one of you, then it doesn’t scale to a town, city or “country.” The belief in “government” is indoctrinated into children in mandatory schools and scouting before they are old enough to evaluate its logic and morality. It has been the biggest scam in all of human history.

Continue reading

Free State Project Corner - The Free State Project is moving 20,000 + libertarians to New Hampshire with the goal of reducing "Government" to just protecting life, liberty and property. We are supporting and reporting on this dynamic. If you have heard Etienne talk about the plan to accelerate this dynamic by dropping 100,000 copies of "Government", the 64GB Liberator and a TBD documentary to the influential in the state and want more details in our Executive Summary. You can also donate a single copy OR 10 copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! at the Government-Scam.com/Store where we will send them directly to NH legislators, journalists, Police Chiefs, and other influential within the state. You can also donate a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore to a Liberty Group in New Hampshire that will earn the profits from reselling and distributing copies of the book in the state!

