Etienne Note: If the images aren’t visible, please try this browser LINK.

Dear Subscribers,

Short issue this week. I have been tied up with getting ready to move us off Substack since the censorship continues. We run a Daily News Wire where we cover the news from a voluntaryist perspective.

1. We aren’t wasting anyone’s time covering “legislation” or the rigged elections or suggesting you call your crooked, AIPAC-installed Congressperson to beg and plead for something.

2. We are exposing the complete illegitimacy of “government” on its face, exposing the complete criminality of the participants, and explaining the free market alternatives of Stateless societies, libertarian alternative communities, and real solutions.

3. We are providing a real deal service where we exercise an editorial function and curate the absolute best of the developing alternative media. Many of you might not realize it but we actually fact-check many, many stories to make sure that the claims are true and facts relevant to the claims.

4. We are providing “News You Can Use” with today’s example is the I Do Not Consent Form that you can use to protect your loved ones (or yourself!) when they check into a hospital by specifically opting out of many harmful procedures like vaccinations that are given without knowledge or consent while in a monopoly hospital.

We are closing in on 3,000 subscribers and our articles used to average 750-2000+ reads per article. Not only has that number dropped significantly... even though we have more folks on Substack then ever Cross-Posting and syndicating our content BUT Substack simply isn’t e-mailing out our articles to the folks who have subscribed and in many cases are paying Substack to do so as paid subscribers. I have shared other screenshots in the past but here is today.

We have a plan to move us off Substack and replicate our own e-mail infrastructure but it is going to cost around $20,000 to create our own e-mail and self-publishing infrastructure where we can never be censored again. It is this simple: If we don’t own the infrastructure, then we don’t own our audience.

Our goal is zero (0) points of failure where we can be shut down by a platform, hosting provider, email service, or domain registrar.

We are looking for a heavy hitter that could help us out with the cost or at least get us started with an anchor donation. You can see the evidence of the censorship and our plan HERE if you might be able to help or know anyone that could.

Check out my article: Etienne & Jason Christoff - Why is 666 Hidden in Cartel Company Logos, Trump’s OK Sign and Twitter’s New Logo? to understand the real meaning behind 666 and DOZENS of examples where it is hidden in the logos of other companies/organizations that are scamming the public! Find it here:

We are about to kick-off our 2026 sponsorship campaign to help us publicize our study on the theft of Fractional Reserve Banking. If you want to get a little payback and help expose the criminals who have robbed you for millions, we could use a couple of “heavy hitters” to help us anchor the campaign. Please email me at Etienne (at) ArtOfLiberty.org if you can help in a big way. We have some great perks to say THANK YOU! including a copy of the new 5.5 version of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! You can support the Art of Liberty Foundation as a annual sponsor at:

ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor

Get Information on The White Rose at ArtOfLIberty.org/White-Rose including a link to my favorite White Rose stickers that anyone can print with a Brother QL-800 label printer.

Top Stories of the Week

I was a guest on Church & State with Caleb Collier where we discussed our new study, The Greatest Theft in Human History, showing that the total theft from Fractional Reserve Banking + confiscatory “government” taxation + underpayment of social security COLAs is over $2.7 MILLION dollars for the average worker ($60,000 annual salary) over a 40-year career + 20-year retirement. Even MORE for higher earners or when compared with a honest monetary system based on the gold standard where the organized crime “government” and banks can’t print money on a printing press or create digital dollars and prices are benignly deflationary and your money buys MORE each and every year!

Find the study at ArtOfLiberty.org/Inflation

I seem to be talking to more and more conservative and non-libertarian audiences these days and the voluntaryist message seems to be resonating!

Listen Here...

Videos of the Week

The $7 Powder That Beats Your $5,000 AC Unit!

By Robert Lee

Most of us think we’re fighting the hot air outside, but the real enemy is sitting right on top of your house: your roof. In this video, we dive into the science of “Solar Loading” and how a typical dark roof absorbs 95% of the sun’s energy, turning your attic into a giant oven.

We’re going back 3,500 years to rediscover an ancient Minoan secret that scientists at Purdue University recently confirmed is more powerful than modern central air. For less than $50, you can use the physics of “Radiative Sky Cooling” to dump heat into the vacuum of space.

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Nuclear Ambiguity and the Samson Option

by Greg Reese

The Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center, otherwise known as Dimona, is the cornerstone of Israel’s undeclared nuclear weapons program. Construction began in secret in 1958 with the help of France, which helped build Israel a 24-megawatt heavy-water reactor as part of a clandestine weapons program, believed to have been completed in 1965, with their first functional nuclear device produced before June of 1967.

When U.S. officials first inquired about the site, Israeli representatives described it as a textile plant, a metallurgical research installation, and a pumping station. When American inspectors were eventually granted limited access in 1965, Israeli engineers installed temporary false walls and physically blocked entire sections of the underground complex. The inspectors reported to Washington that their visits were useless, and inspections ended in 1969.

Photographic evidence leaked by Israeli technician Mordechai Vanunu in 1986, from which experts estimated a stockpile of 100 to 200 nuclear devices, confirmed that Israel has developed thermonuclear bomb capability. After leaking this information, Vanunu was kidnapped by Mossad and sentenced to 18 years in prison.

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“Government”, Media and Academia



Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Hunter Biden has quietly bolted from the US and claims he is $17 million in debt

By Peter Rubinstein

A legal filing submitted this week on behalf of Hunter Biden argues that the son of former President Joe Biden “cannot afford” to pay his outstanding legal fees. It comes after Hunter Biden himself claimed last year he was in $17 million of debt.

The paperwork, submitted by attorney Barry Coburn on April 6, also claimed that “Mr. Biden lives abroad,” though Coburn did not specify where. Biden was pictured in South Africa with his wife last year.

Last month, Biden told a federal judge he was facing serious financial troubles and could not afford to move forward with his lawsuit against ex-Trump aide Garrett Ziegler. It comes as Hunter challenged his arch-enemy to a CAGE FIGHT in an astonishing video.

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TheyLied: Bilderberg 2026 Participants & Agenda Revealed

by Judd Legum and Rebecca Crosby

In 2025, Tesla reported $5.7 billion in U.S. profits. The company paid absolutely nothing in federal taxes.

To achieve this remarkable result, Tesla took advantage of several corporate tax breaks expanded or made permanent last summer as part of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) — 100% bonus depreciation and immediate R&D expensing. It also generated savings by exploiting a long-standing deduction for executive stock options.

Tesla is not an anomaly. So far, 88 profitable corporations have reported paying $0 in federal income taxes last year, according to a new report by the Institute for Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP). The list includes Citigroup ($4.45 billion in profits), CVS Health ($6.57 billion), GoDaddy ($981 million), Palantir ($1.58 billion), PayPal ($1.43 billion), Walt Disney ($8.3 billion), and Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, ($1.03 billion).

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$500,000 buys a “one-on-one meeting” with Trump

by Judd Legum

On Friday, President Trump is scheduled to appear at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, for a Turning Point USA event. Trump’s appearance at the event is part of Turning Point USA’s “Build the Red Wall” campaign. It is an effort championed by Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, to secure victories for MAGA candidates in the 2026 and 2028 elections by increasing Republican support in Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada.

The event is free for people who would like to listen to Trump’s speech from the pews at Dream City Church. But a more interactive experience is available — for a price.

An email sent by Sinan Kanatsiz, an obscure but well-connected figure in Trump’s political orbit, offers its recipients a “one-on-one meeting and private photo with President Donald Trump” in exchange for a “contribution of $500,000 to TPUSA PAC.”

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Trump Flips & Demands FISA Renewal that Allows Warrantless Spying On US Citizens!

by Owen Shroyer, Trump and Glenn Greenwald

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) of 1978 contains section 702 that has been used to spy on Americans; it is set to expire on April 20. Donald Trump, vowed to “KILL FISA” during his campaign in 2024 based on his (quite valid) claim that spying powers had been abused against him by the Obama administration for political ends in the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump is now demanding that FISA be fully renewed: yet again, with no reforms, safeguards, or limits of any kind.

In 2013, there was a bill to rein in the NSA’s domestic spying powers by imposing serious limits on how such powers can be exercised when aimed at American citizens. But Obama was an enthusiastic supporter — and user — of the NSA’s domestic spying system and he instructed then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to conjure enough Democratic House votes to kill the bill. The same tactics are being used today.

Former Congressman Justin Amash wrote: “Trump falsely claims FISA 702 is simply foreign collection.

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The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

¡Por qué es fundamental usar efectivo! (¡Y criptomonedas, oro/Goldbacks, plata e incluso monedas de cinco centavos!)

Con los bancos empezando a fallar, hay algunas cosas fáciles y específicas que usted puede hacer para fortalecer la capacidad de su comunidad local para sobrevivir a un colapso bancario o a una devaluación del dólar.

Use efectivo físico

¡Por qué deberíamos pagar con efectivo en todos los lugares que podamos con billetes en lugar de una tarjeta de crédito! — Adaptado de la publicación viral en “Fedbook” de Wren Hope Rose

Continuar leyendo...

“Daily News of The Week”

‘World’s first’ humanoid robot for real household chores launched with 16-hour battery

By Jijo Malayil

Chinese robotics firm UniX AI has unveiled Panther, touted as the world’s first service humanoid robot to enter real household deployment.

Panther is a third-generation full-size wheeled dual-arm humanoid robot, and UniX AI has commenced global deliveries.

The robot stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 176 pounds (80 kilograms), and operates for 8 to 16 hours on a single charge.

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Pentagon Seeks Stunning 243x Budget Surge For Drone Warfare Unit As Eurasian Wars Reshape Combat

by Tyler Durden

Buried in the Department of War’s Fiscal Year 2027 procurement request is a massive increase for the Defense Autonomous Warfare Group (DAWG), a clear acknowledgment that ongoing conflicts across Eurasia have underscored one hard lesson: cheap kamikaze drones can impose outsized costs on traditional militaries. The substantial surge in the budget request also signals growing urgency within the DoW to field these drones at scale.

The defense and aerospace news publication Inside Defense was the first to report on the DoW’s massive budget request for the autonomous drone warfare group. The budget would skyrocket from $225 million this year to potentially $54.6 billion next year:

Details surrounding DAWG appear to center on scaling autonomous warfare capabilities, especially drones and related systems, though the effort remains little known publicly.

Related:

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XAI Training 10 Trillion Parameter Model – Likely Out in Mid 2026

by Brian Wang

Grok Imagine V2



2 variants of 1-trillion-parameter models



2 variants of 1.5-trillion-parameter models



1 variant of a 6-trillion-parameter model



1 variant of a 10-trillion-parameter model

xAI would be leading in raw announced scale of parameters. No other lab has publicly confirmed training 10T or even 6T models right now. The 6T model alone is roughly double the rumored size of Grok 4 and far larger than most current estimates for GPT-5 or Claude 4.6.

Parameter count is only part of the story.

AI models are judged more on:



Active parameters per token (MoE efficiency).



Training data quality and “intelligence density” (xAI claims higher density per gigabyte).



Inference-time compute (reasoning modes, multi-agent orchestration).



Real-world benchmarks (coding, agentic tasks, multimodality).

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The Praxian Genocidal Kill Chain – Part 1

by Iain Davis

In this two-part article series, Iain Davis examines how a class of Silicon Valley oligarchs have set about destabilising the planet in order to achieve their goal of a multipolar world of interconnected smart-city states; that is, a regionalised world that they and their oligarch partners will rule as neofeudal monarchs. In Part 1, Davis focuses on the deceit this oligarch network is using to drag us all to ruin and how it is controlling the Trump administration, whilst Part 2 will focus on their neocolonial ambitions in the Middle East.

In my latest book, The Technocratic Dark State, I explore the influence of a powerful collective of Silicon Valley oligarchs. These oligarchs, as we shall see, have captured and now effectively control the second Trump administration. They like to go by many names: accelerationists, neoreactionaries, technocrats, the Tech-Bros, TechnoKings, CEO dictators, and more besides. We can now add “Praxians” into the mix. Though, personally, I prefer “Neonerds.”

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WTF Happened in 1971?WTF Happened in 1971?

Etienne Note: Too Cool.. James Corbett and I wrote essentially the exact same article... I wrote mine back on April 8th, 2024 and included ALL the charts from WTFHappenedIn1971.com website. You can find my version HERE. Both articles, essentially, highlight our investigation into The Greatest Theft in History which you can find at ArtOfLiberty.org/Inflation. Once Nixon “Closed the Gold Window” in 1971 announcing the US would no longer honor its commitment to pay gold to foreign governments and investors that held the US’s gold-back bonds and notes, the move removed the last impediment to the organized crime banks and “government” from creating unlimited fiat paper tickets which they began doing immediately. The economic consequences of which are documented by our articles, the WTFHappenedIn1971.com website, and our investigation into The Greatest Theft in Human History!

by James Corbettcorbettreport.comApril 12, 2026

Wanna see something weird? Get a load of this:

Not so weird? OK, how about this?

Not getting it yet? Then try this!

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All Wars Are Bankers’ Wars: Iran and the Bankers’ Endgame

by Ellen Brown

The powers of financial capitalism had another far reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole.” —Prof. Caroll Quigley, Georgetown University, Tragedy and Hope (1966)

In February 2026, the United States and Israel launched surprise airstrikes on Iran. The officially proffered reasons — preventing Iran’s acquisition of a nuclear weapon and forestalling its aggression — have not held up under scrutiny. As James Corbett documented in recent Corbett Report episodes, the nuclear pretext appears to be recycled propaganda, and the scale and timing of the strikes raise deeper questions about motive.

The thesis that “All Wars Are Bankers’ Wars” was popularized by Michael Rivero in a 2013 documentary by that name. His accompanying article begins with a quote from Aristotle (384-322 BCE):

The most hated sort [of moneymaking], and with the greatest reason, is usury, which makes a gain out of money itself, and not from the natural use of it. For money was intended to be used in exchange, but not to increase at interest.

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The Internet’s Most Powerful Archiving Tool Is in Peril

by Kate Knibbs

This month, USA Today published an excellent report that revealed how US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement delayed disclosing key information about the impacts of its detainment policies. The authors used the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine to compile and analyze detention statistics from ICE and track how the agency had changed under the Trump administration. The story is one of countless examples of how the Wayback Machine, which crawls and preserves web pages, has helped preserve information for the public good. It was also, Wayback Machine director Mark Graham says, “a little ironic.”

USA Today Co., the publishing conglomerate formerly known as Gannett that runs both its namesake paper and over 200 additional media outlets, bars the Wayback Machine from archiving its work. “They’re able to pull together their story research because the Wayback Machine exists. At the same time, they’re blocking access,” Graham says.

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The $50,000 puppy: Why the pet debt crisis is reaching a breaking point in 2026

Etienne Note: The issue isn’t the rising cost of owning a puppy, the issue is the rapid loss of purchasing power of the organized crime monetary system. Please see our special report on inflation: The Greatest Theft in Human History at ArtOfLiberty.org/Inflation

by Emma Sutton-Williams

New York Post may receive revenue from affiliate and advertising partnerships for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.

When we talk about the cost of a pet, it’s about more than the “price of admission.”

Whether you pick up your dog from a specialized breeder or choose to adopt, both can cost you a fortune. I was just joking with my husband about how much our Mini Sheepadoodle, Lucy, actually costs us, but the joke isn’t that funny; she is a financial strain, and I wouldn’t trade her for anything.

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US Property Taxes Rose 3 Percent On Average In 2025, Outpacing Inflation

Etienne Note: The BLS is lying about the rate of inflation as we document in our investigation into: The Greatest Theft in Human History at ArtOfLiberty.org/Inflation AND the rise in home prices that are jacking American’s property taxes are part of the same scam that we document in the same investigation. This is economic warfare against the population using the crooked monetary system.

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Rob Sabo via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Property taxes are rising across the United States and, on average, have outpaced inflation.

Homeowners in 2025 paid a total of $396.8 billion in property taxes on more than 89.6 million single-family homes, a 3.7 percent increase from 2024, an April 9 report by real estate property data provider ATTOM states.

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So you want to blockade Iran . . .

by Matt Bracken

For the record, I am not pro-woodchipper, or pro-porcupine, or pro-Iran. I am trying to keep the potentially coming Great Energy World War sea battles in the realm of reality, and not a recurring fantasy of our Navy’s glory days of WW2.

This coming sea war will not be Tom Cruise in Top Gun slapping around Grenada, Panama, Libya or Venezuela. Iran can bite back.

Already, we have exposed our inability to close with Iran. Sending 2 destroyers dashing in and back out while VP Vance was in Pakistan engaged in negotiations with Iran merely highlighted our reluctance to bring our main force near to Iran. This will have repercussions across Asia, and around the world, as nations realize that when push comes to shove, they will be not be able to depend on the US Navy to ride to their rescue.

You may be sure that Chairman Xi is paying close attention to the effectiveness of our weapon systems, as well as their weaknesses, and our dangerously low “magazine capacity” as we run out of defensive missiles and standoff offensive missiles.

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Simplicius Iran Update: Masterful 5D Stroke: Trump’s Blockade Charade Deflects From Ceasefire Flop

by Simplicius

As expected the Iran-US talks in Pakistan have led to a deadlock—or, in other words, failed.

The entire foundation on which the talks were premised was phony because the US is agreement-incapable and does nothing but lie at every stage of the process.

First, it had come out that the US had been begging Pakistan to intervene and force Iran into talks for weeks. Then when Iran finally agreed, it had come out that the US was involved in the drafting of the Pakistani announcement which specifically stated that Lebanon was to be included in the ceasefire. But as soon as the ceasefire took effect, and Israel brazenly ignored the new restrictions, the US immediately changed its tune and claimed that the Iranian side had “misunderstood” the agreement, and that Lebanon was never part of the equation.

Now, latest rumors claim the US in fact tried to “have it both ways” by including Lebanon, but hoping Iran would deign to allow Israel for a “gradual” off-ramp:

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California Lawmakers Introduce The “Stop Nick Shirley Act”

by Tyler Durden

After making waves in Minneapolis by revealing rampant daycare fraud run by Somali migrants feeding on millions in government subsidies (and likely funneling some of that cash to Democrat politicians), Nick Shirley traveled to the Golden State only to find more fraud, including voting scams and medical care scams.

The investigation has apparently led to at least 21 arrests associated with medical fraud just after Shirley published his report, though no official sources have confirmed a direct connection.

This brand of taxpayer theft is an ever present problem within blue states where Democrats and migrants seem to work hand-in-hand. But the real giveaway is the fact that Democrats, NGOs and leftist activist groups respond with such hostility to any efforts to expose migrant fraud.

In Minnesota, the state government and NGOs enabled violent leftist mobs in order to distract from the Somali fraud issue and prevent ICE agents from making arrests. This is how important these scam networks are to the political left.

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FLASHPOINT China DEFIES Trump’s blockade of Strait of Hormuz as US-sanctioned tanker brazenly sails through waterway unchallenged

by Nick Parker , Foreign Editor | Joe Mannion , Foreign News Reporter | Robin Perrie , Chief Foreign Correspondent

CHINA has brazenly breezed past Donald Trump’s Strait of Hormuz blockade – with its US-sanctioned tanker passing by American warships unchallenged.

The US Navy’s blockade of the vital trade route began yesterday, as Trump looks to pressure Iran’s top brass into accepting his nuclear demands.

But today China’s Rich Starry tanker – which has been sanctioned by America since 2023 for dealing with Iran – passed through the waterway in what appeared to be a challenge to Trump.

The vessel did not enter the blockaded area – which only prevents travel to and from Iranian ports – but sailed by a US fleet which would have had the capability to halt the sanctioned ship.

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The Iran war could cost the American taxpayer $1 trillion, says Harvard academic

by Joseph Wilkins

Key Points

After the first six days, the war in Iran racked up costs of $11.3bn, according to the Pentagon.

But one academic believes the total cost will prove much higher, potentially reaching $1 trillion over the next decade.

Such outlays will exacerbate the proliferating U.S. fiscal deficit, says Professor Linda Bilmes.

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The Theft of Your Good Deflation

Etienne Note: If you haven’t seen our investigation into The Greatest Theft in Human History, we break down how the Average American ($60K annual salary over 40 year career + 20 year retirement will lose $2.73 MILLION dollars in the theft of inflation (inflation “tax” + Cantillon effect + compound trap) PLUS Federal, State and Local Taxes PLUS Social Security underpayments because the organized crime “government” is lying about the inflation rate so they don’t have to pay Social Security COLAs. The figure rises to $3.29 MILLION when compared to the earning power they lose vs. a Gold Standard using a conservative 1% per year deflation assumption where 1-2% was the historical average. The number skyrockets for higher earners. Download the PDF and look at your salary level to calculate the total theft at ArtOfLiberty.org/Inflation

Your dollar has lost 96-97 percent of its purchasing power since 1913.

by Mises Wire, John McKearn

Your dollar has lost 96-97 percent of its purchasing power since 1913. This is not bad luck or mysterious market forces. It is the result of deliberate policy choices that steadily, quietly drained your wealth—and convinced you it was being done for your benefit.

For over a hundred years after America’s founding—roughly 1774 to 1900—prices did not steadily rise. Net cumulative inflation over that entire century was close to zero. Prices often fell, not because of poverty or collapse, but because of human ingenuity: more efficient factories, labor-saving machines, railroads slashing transportation costs, etc. Each new invention meant goods cost less to make and less to buy. Economists call this “good deflation”—the natural, healthy fruit of a productive economy.

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Steel rebar may have met its match – in the form of wavy plastic

by Etiido Uko

Who could possibly compare to Superman, the Man of Steel? Definitely not a man of plastic! Right? Wrong. Researchers at the University of Sharjah, UAE, have discovered that plastics, in certain shapes, may perform as well as steel bars as reinforcement materials in concrete.

In a study that was as much about the shape of the material as the material itself, the researchers 3D-printed and tested various material configurations, finding that certain shapes outperformed others by up to 500% in specific tests.

Concrete, which primarily comprises cement, water, and aggregates, is the most used construction material in the world. This composite is often upgraded with steel reinforcement to a stronger version called reinforced concrete.

Over the past century, steel has proven to be a highly effective concrete reinforcement material, so much so that more than 20% of the almost 2 billion tonnes of global steel produced annually is used to reinforce concrete.

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Underground ‘Groundfridge’ keeps produce fresh without electricity

by Amit Malewar

Floris Schoonderbeek, a Dutch designer, has created the spherical GroundFridge. It is a new, super-old idea that keeps fresh produce deliciously fresh without electricity.

A Groundfridge is like a big underground fridge that can hold stuff—specifically, 3000 liters of things! To give you an idea, that’s as much as 146 homemade apple pies, a bunch of wine, or even two adults standing up comfortably. It’s great for keeping things fresh, like vegetables, cheese, or wine.

The Groundfridge uses the natural insulation the ground provides, keeping its interior temperature between 8 to 15 degrees Celsius. Since the outside temperatures change, the inside of your Groundfridge will also change a bit. The cool thing is, you don’t need any electricity for it to work. It has a ventilator powered by a battery that uses the cold air from the night to help with cooling. If you want an extra-steady temperature, you can add an external cooler.

Groundfridge has a 200 cm standing height, a wide tunnel entrance, and a total air volume of 7.8 m3.

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Part 18: The Trans Issue Started With Chemical Poisoning

by The Liberty Lookout

(I initially thought that part 18 was going to wrap up this series with a focus on solutions, but I’ve since thought of several additional parts to discuss relating to the fertility crisis. Part 18 is about the trans epidemic.)

“The best place to hide anything is in plain sight.” - Edgar Allan Poe

In 2010, a biologist at UC Berkeley published a paper in one of the most prestigious scientific journals in the world proving that the second most widely used herbicide in America, Atrazine, turns genetically male frogs into functional females. Males that mate with other males. Males that produce viable eggs.

The concentration required to do this? 0.1 parts per billion. One-thirtieth of what the EPA allows in your drinking water.

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Artemis II vs Apollo 11. Artemis II-Orion (now proven to be a fraud) disproves the Apollo Moon Landings. All theatre. No physics. Time to close NASA.

by Dr Ferdinand Santos III

The author penned this in January 2026 after being on a few podcasts on this subject. The original said there was a 3 % chance of success of a Moon fly by - not a landing - by the Orion Mini-Van. This prediction has been vindicated. The Artemis II-Orion Mini Van spectacle has been such an obvious deceit and mendacity that NASA should be shut down.

This is being reissued before the ‘landing’. We all know that the re-entry will be a grand success so I see no danger in pre-empting the DEI crew arrival in the postage stamp LZ, at 24K mph. I am curious to see if they are fist pumping, laughing, smiling and telling the usual array of jokes. Because space is so easy. So simple. A luxury tour in the Mini-Van. Musk and friends will soon be selling tickets to the Walmart class any day now for the same experience.

We all know that the CIA controlled Fake News and Fake Science will have orgiastic celebrations. The greatest journey evah! And we all know that the Sheeple munching on their phones will look up for a second go ‘baa’, nod their Sheeple heads and continue to ingest their digital content while moaning a prayer to NASA and the brilliance of US ‘rocket-science’. New World Order and all that.

NASA is not ‘The Science’ of space. NASA is not the ‘gatekeeper’ of astrophysics. NASA is a corrupt, criminal, money laundering film company who has ingested U$ 1.5 Trillion since 1972 and who cannot even process proper CGI and AI imagery. It needs to be shut down.

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US sends thousands more troops to Mideast as Trump seeks to squeeze Iran

by Dan Lamothe

The Pentagon is sending thousands of additional troops into the Middle East in the coming days, as the Trump administration attempts to pressure Iran into a deal that could end the weeks-long conflict there while considering the possibility of additional strikes or ground operations if a fragile ceasefire does not hold, U.S. officials said.

The forces moving into the region include about 6,000 troops aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and several warships escorting it, said current and former officials, who like some others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss military movements. About 4,200 others with the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and its embarked Marine Corps task force, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are expected to arrive near the end of the month.

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The People Vs. The Poison Rally - April 27th, 9:00 AM - Supreme Court Building - District of Criminals

Website:

https://thepeoplevspoison.org

Enough is enough. We do not consent to being poisoned any longer. While we’re fighting for our health, our government is fighting for the corporations that are poisoning us. The deck is stacked against us – and it has been for too long. It’s time to send a clear message that we will not stand for this.

On April 27th, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear Monsanto v. Durnell. The court verdict could set a sweeping precedent, limiting the ability of future victims to hold chemical companies accountable in court.

Here’s what’s at stake:

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The fertilizer shortage, and it isn’t just nitrogen

by Meryl Nass

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By Tyne Morgan

Fertilizer market volatility is once again taking center stage as geopolitical tensions disrupt global supply lines and push input costs sharply higher. New analysis shows the increase in fertilizer prices may not be over, even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens soon.

Even with the situation in Iran pushing prices even higher, the sharp increase in fertilizer prices from 2020 to now is catching attention in Washington. Not only did President Donald Trump take to social media to warn of ‘price gouging,’ but Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins also posted on X Monday, specifically expressing frustration over Mosaic’s response to farmers.

While Rollins and USDA Under Secretary Stephen Vaden have raised concerns over fertilizer prices this year, the president posted on Truth Social over the weekend that he is closely monitoring fertilizer prices and pledged support for American farmers.

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Spain’s Leftist Government Announces Amnesty for at Least 500,000 Illegal Migrants

by GB News, Michael Heaver and The Telegraph

Spain’s leftist government will give legal residency and employment rights to at least half a million migrants under a new amnesty law. Many of the migrants are men of military age from Africa and the Middle East. As many as 1.3 million migrants may be absorbed into the program.

The current government lacks a working majority in congress and circumvented a vote by instead issuing a royal decree.

Spain’s population approaches 50 million people. The amnesty is in response to a petition signed by more than 600,000 people and delivered to parliament, calling for 700,000 migrants to be given papers.

Even more migrants will be drawn to Spain to obtain legal residency. Critics warn that Spain’s public services will be drained. Spain has also offered free medical care to migrants, bucking the current European trend of restricting rights to migrants.

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Nuclear Ambiguity and the Samson Option

By JOHN LEICESTER

Europe has “maybe 6 weeks or so (of) jet fuel left,” the head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol said Thursday in a wide-ranging Associated Press interview, warning of possible flight cancellations “soon” if oil supplies remain blocked by the Iran war. (AP video shot by: Nicolas Garriga and Oleg Cetinic / Production: Jeffrey Schaeffer)

PARIS (AP) — Europe has “maybe six weeks or so” of remaining jet fuel supplies, the head of the International Energy Agency said Thursday in a wide-ranging interview, warning of possible flight cancellations “soon” if oil supplies remain blocked by the Iran war.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol painted a sobering picture of the global repercussions of what he called “the largest energy crisis we have ever faced,” stemming from the pinch-off of oil, gas and other vital supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

“In the past there was a group called ‘Dire Straits.’ It’s a dire strait now, and it is going to have major implications for the global economy. And the longer it goes, the worse it will be for the economic growth and inflation around the world,” he told The Associated Press.

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The Hospital “I Do NOT Consent Form” Protects You From Unauthorized and Unnecessary Procedures In the Hospital

by IDNCF™

Etienne Note: One of the many, many cool things from our Flash Drive O Freedom: The Liberator at ArtOfLiberty.org/Liberator Anesthesiologist and Critical Care Doctor who Knows The Intensive Care Unit, ER, Operating Rooms, and Hospital Administration and credited for providing medical updates to 2025 version of the document. The IDNCF™ works because it becomes part of your legal medical record. You also have proof it was received and if violated, is intentional medical battery which is not covered by medical malpractice insurance.

General Instructions for Caregivers and Consent document and Letter

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Texas Doctor Offers Free COVID Vaccine Exemptions to Medical Students Amid Mandate Dispute

by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. The Defender

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

Houston physician Dr. Mary Talley Bowden offered to write medical exemptions for medical students studying in Texas teaching hospitals that mandate the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I will write a medical exemption for any student in Texas facing this mandate — free of charge,” Bowden wrote in a post on X. “If they deny my exemption, I will help you find a lawyer and raise money to sue them,” she added.

Five teaching hospitals in Texas – including Houston Methodist – require all students to get a Covid shot in order to do rotations at their hospital.

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The Great Energy World War

by Matt Bracken

The sea power projection paradigm that allowed small European nations (and then the USA) to dominate and colonize the world is coming to an end. The world will never be the same, and the birth pains of the emerging next world order will be agonizing.

The Scandinavian Vikings did not have gunpowder or cannons, but they mastered ocean navigation, and were able to assemble massive fleets that could raid or even invade other nations with up to thousands of seafaring soldiers. This was a precursor of Europe’s model for global colonization through naval power and protected ocean trade.

With the development of large ocean-crossing sailing ships mounted with cannons, the stage was set for the European colonization of much of the globe. Faced with overwhelming firepower, local principalities had no alternative but to submit to the demands of the emerging European sea powers.

Armed merchant ships, protected by their own nation’s warships, came to dominate much of the world between the 15th and 20th Centuries. European powers created their own colonies and established military bases within them for permanent forward area power projection.

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Pentagon ramps up plans for military operation in Cuba in case Trump orders direct intervention: report

by Brendan Rascius

The Pentagon is quietly laying the planning groundwork for a potential U.S. military operation in Cuba, even as the Iran war grinds on, according to recent reports.

Two sources familiar with the matter told USA Today on Wednesday that contingency plans are being developed in case President Donald Trump orders an intervention on the island nation. Trump has not announced plans to invade Cuba, but has floated the idea.

Sources also told Zeteo earlier this week that the Pentagon was given a directive straight from the White House to prepare for possible military action in the Caribbean.

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Iran war latest: Trump reacts - and oil and gas prices tumble - after Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz

by Sky News (Live Coverage)

While we were hearing from the four European leaders in Paris, Donald Trump attacked NATO in his latest Truth Social post.

Despite Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron saying the UK and France will lead a defensive and neutral military mission to protect shipping, Trump has dismissed any offer of help from his NATO allies.

“Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help,” the president wrote.

“I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL.

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Simplicius: Serious Escalation: Russian MOD Implies Threatening Consequences Against Europe for Being Party to Conflict

by Simplicius

It has slowly become increasingly apparent that Ukraine may be utilizing the airspace of NATO countries for its recent spate of strikes against Russia. Specifically, it is the permissive Baltics that appear to be allowing Ukrainian drones to transit toward sensitive Russian sites near the Gulf of Finland and beyond, then blaming Russia when the drones crash on their territory.

Read the below—the Latvian ministry literally admitted the drone that crashed on its territory was Ukrainian, but proceeded to blame Russia anyway:

Drones have been recovered in the following locations which has led people to assume the flightpath from Ukraine as follows:

This would explain the so-called Russian “lack of air defense”. For a couple years now it has been obvious that most Ukrainian “deep penetration” attacks that were said to have bypassed Russian air defenses were actually done via some form of subversion—whether local man-on-ground drone teams or something like the above.

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Upcoming Liberty Events

Red Pill Friends April Tour ‘26, Black Mountain, NC; Bon Aqua, TN; Tulsa, OK & Bandera, TX, US, April 16th – 28th, 2026

California’s Decline: A Warning to America, San Diego, CA, US, April 25th, 2026

LibertyCon Europe, Madrid, Spain, April 24th – 26th, 2026

The People vs Poison, Washington, D.C., US, April 27th, 2026

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival, Spavinaw, OK, US, April 29th – May 4th, 2026

Buenos Aires Anarchist Film Festival, Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 1st – 3rd, 2026

Upstate Anarchist Book Fair, Binghamton, NY, US, May 2nd – 3rd, 2026

Constellation Anarchist Festival, Montreal, Canada, May 14th – 20th, 2026

Derrick Broze (As 33), Prezence, and Dub FX – April 15th 2026, Seattle, WA

Derrick Broze w/ Prezence in Sedona - May 16th, 2026

54th Annual Rainbow Gathering, Northern California, US, July 1st – 7th, 2026

FreedomPalooza 2026 – July 8th – 13th 2026, Northumberland, NH

Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest, Lake Satoshi, MI, US, August 6th – 9th, 2026

Liberty International World Conference, Kathmandu, Nepal, August 7th – 9th, 2026

Northeast Unschooling Conference, Pittsfield, MA, US, August 15th – 18th, 2026

International Conference for Anarchist Studies, Manchester, UK, August 26th – 28th, 2026

Free Cities Conference, Roatan, Honduras, September 3rd – 6th, 2026

VonuFest, Illinois, US, September 21st – 28th, 2026

AnarCon, Gore, VA, US, September 25th – 27th, 2026

The Memphis show got cancelled due to weather so I am going to have to settle for

Memes Bonanza

Afroman - Will You Help Me Repair My Door (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

Truth Music of the Week

Iran Releases Another LEGO Animation Song Mocking Trump as Information War Continues

by APT

Hey, orange pig, “America First”

Oops, oh boy, that was the slogan you stole

But baby’s pulling strings and your vote is getting cold

We’re not just fighting for Iran, hear this clear

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libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup is where we cover libertarian and voluntaryist intentional communities and free private cities including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho, Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

by Bruno Venditti

See visuals like this from many other data creators on our Voronoi app. Download it for free on iOS or Android and discover data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

Hawaii and New York have the highest tax burdens, both exceeding 12% of income.

Alaska and New Hampshire rank lowest, with total tax burdens below 6%.

Despite very different tax systems, most states fall between 8% and 10%.

Continue reading...ate legislature in America. About 150 representatives rated A- or above. The House Majority Leader is a Free Stater. Constitutional carry, school choice, no income tax, the first state Bitcoin reserve in the country.

On March 26, 2020, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu issued Emergency Order #17: a stay-at-home order closing all nonessential businesses, effective midnight. On November 20, 2020, he imposed a statewide mask mandate. Violations carried $1,000 fines. Over the next 15 months, Sununu issued 74 emergency orders. The state of emergency lasted until June 11, 2021.

This was the state with the most libertarian legislature in America. Thousands of liberty activists had spent nearly two decades concentrating there specifically to prevent this kind of thing.

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The Free Cities Foundation has launched a redesigned project directory at free-cities.org. It features 16 global projects, from intentional communities to Special Economic Zones, via a new 3D navigable globe. This is the essential starting point for anyone researching the Free Cities landscape.

This article comes from the April 17th, 2026 Issue of the Free Cities Foundation Newsletter. View the online version here.

Free Cities Foundation Newsletter

April 17, 2026 · Issue 47

This edition covers the launch of our new Free Cities Project Directory, our Substack debut, and Patri Friedman’s eight hard truths from 25 years of trying to build startup societies.

Free Cities Project Directory launched today

The Free Cities Foundation has launched a redesigned project directory at free-cities.org/directory, replacing the Free Communities Directory that longtime readers may know. The new version features 16 projects from across the emerging Free Cities industry—from freedom-focused intentional communities like Montelibero and Veritas Villages, to next-generation Special Economic Zones like Ciudad Morazán and Próspera.

Each listing follows a standardized format covering project type, stage of development, population, key industries, climate, target residents, and a curated media list. The new version replaces the previous 2D map with a 3D navigable globe: rotate it by geography, find a project, and click through to the full listing. Whether you are a prospective resident, an entrepreneur looking for new opportunities, or simply trying to map the Free Cities landscape, the new directory will serve as a strong starting point for your research.

Activity in Próspera is ramping up

Following the positive result in the Honduran presidential election, activity in and around Próspera has been ramping up rapidly. The photos show some members of our team attending Infinita‘s recently completed Liberty Acceleration Summit, which brought more industry players together in Próspera than ever before.

The Free Cities Conference takes place in Próspera from September 3 to 6 and will be larger still, with more international attendees than any event run in the zone to date. If you have been following the Free Cities movement for some time and want to finally take the opportunity to see one first-hand, there will be no better time than September. Early bird tickets are still available but prices rise on April 30. Tickets and full details at freecitiesconference.com.

The Liberator

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The Liberator is available from ArtOfLiberty.org/Store and Amazon.com.



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The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!