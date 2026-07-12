Dear Subscribers,

Short letter this week as I am in the process of packing to move from Mogadishu… err… I mean Memphis… to Florida where I have family I’d like to be closer to and was the only state that my fiancé Julie and I could agree on. Even though I have taken her to New Hampshire on multiple occasions and tried to sell her on the Free State, it remains for now.. a hard no… We are landing in West Palm Beach (about 20 minutes from Mar-A-Lago LOL) for a while but will probably end up on the west coast near Tampa / St. Pete. We will be in St. Pete this coming week where my fiancé Julie is the Artistic Director for the St. Petersburg Festival of Dance and I have been volunteered to be the Master of Ceremonies!

While I am excited to be furthering the arts, I am bummed that I am missing Freedom Fest this week where my friend Chris Rufer, the chairman of the Advocates for Self-Government is winning the Freedom Award for his contributions to Liberty. I have written about Chris and the Advocates in my article: The Fake Left-Right Paradigm – What the Monopoly Media is Hiding which breaks down how the Advocates for Self-Government have done more to explain the REAL political spectrum and popularize the libertarian alternative than virtually any other organization on the planet. Tens of millions of people have taken the World’s Smallest Political quiz through on the Advocates website and discovered that they more closely aligned with libertarianism and/or achieved a better understanding of how libertarianism better represented the desire for more personal and economic freedom.

That is just ONE of Chris’ many, many contributions to Liberty! I think I am going to write an article once I can watch the award ceremony where I have no doubt I will discover even more things he has done that I didn’t know about!

The two lead articles this week are two “Good News” pieces: One, A Day in the Life of Alex in AnCapville, is an excellent overview of what society might look like without organized crime monopoly “government” and the other is a Free Thought Project story: SELF-DEFENSE AGAINST THE MACHINE: Virginia Man Puts Warrantless Flock Surveillance on Trial a good news/bad news story on a Virginia man who was caught (Bad News) destroying 13 Flock surveillance cameras which is (Good News!) a trend that is taking off in the US with cameras going down all over the country as people learn how they are being tracked, traced, and spied on by the organized crime “governments.”

If you are enjoying our original journalism and Five Meme Friday, please consider becoming an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor. Freedom isn’t Free and we are having to spend $20,000 this month to create our own uncensorable infrastructure to combat the censorship of Substack.



We have some AMAZING perks to say: THANK YOU!

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Don’t forget: Thomas Massie’s Loss to AIPAC Funded “CIA Republican” Ed Gallrein Proves Elections Rigged & “Government” A Scam

How AIPAC Money Bought Kentucky’s 4th District Primary Exposing Scam of Easily Rigged “Elections”

Top Stories of the Week

An ordinary day in a world without a state: Imagining true freedom beyond the monopoly of violence.Add text to your email.

By Adam Haman, Haman Nature

Yesterday I wrote about statism and security, remarking on two incidents of horrific police abuse over in Europe that have gone viral online recently.

Some people remarked that my complaints smacked of utopianism. Sure, policing needs reform, but to eliminate the state itself and its monopoly on violence? Surely that would lead to “Mad Max” style chaos. Who wants that?

(sigh)

We’ve lived in statist society, educated by statist schools, for so long that we can’t even imagine ourselves free. So today, folks, I’m going to do just that: imagine what being free would look like.

Continue reading...

SELF-DEFENSE AGAINST THE MACHINE: Virginia Man Puts Warrantless Flock Surveillance on Trial A Virginia man accused of destroying multiple flock cameras, who pleads not guilty because mass surveillanc

Matt Agorist, The Free Thought Project

As millions of Americans passively consume state-sanctioned fireworks this Fourth of July, it is crucial to remember that Independence Day was not birthed from compliance, but from radical, unapologetic defiance against a monolithic empire. That raw spirit of 1776 has not been extinguished; it has simply shifted targets from a tyrant king to the digital panopticon. The surveillance state rarely takes kindly to those who blind its all-seeing eye, and the latest casualty in this modern war for liberty is a 41-year-old Suffolk, Virginia resident named Jeffrey Scott Sovern. Between April and October of 2025, local authorities allege Sovern channeled that revolutionary energy by systematically dismantling 13 Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) cameras operated by the private surveillance behemoth Flock Safety.

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PS... Jeff Sovern’s Legal Defense Fund is below. https://www.gofundme.com/f/jeff-sovern-legal-fund

Videos of the Week

Fascinating presentation traces the hidden financial and political networks that developed after the American Revolution, from 1776 to the present era

Etienne Note: Just another reason why Americans should be REBELLING NOT CELEBRATING this July 4th!

The Forbidden Rothschild History of America traces the hidden financial and political networks that developed after the American Revolution, from 1776 to the present era. Richard Grove explores the rise of Rothschild international banking, Standard Oil, the Federal Reserve, the Round Table movement, the Pilgrims Society, and other institutions that shaped modern American history. https://linktr.ee/richardgrove

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Surprise, surprise: the government had something to do with it.

By Pleasure to Burn

The following is a loose collection of additional thoughts on this video and anarchism at large:

More bad apples

As I noted in my video, governments often sow the very chaos that tends to accompany accusations about anarchy. This is true of the Haymarket bombing and subsequent chaos: an important detail is that the day before, police had inflamed popular reactivity by killing one worker and injuring others at a labor strike. This was what prompted the Haymarket demonstration the following day. The next day, police showed up to that protest with the intent of breaking it up, during which the bomb exploded.

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Etienne Note: We try to provide “News You Can Use” to starve organized crime “government” of every nickel.

By Epic Real Estate / Need To Know

Matt of Epic Real Estate proposes five ways to reduce property taxes that vary from state to state and within local districts. He encourages people to call their county assessor and ask, “What exemptions am I currently receiving? and what am I eligible for that I’m not receiving?”

Note: The Need To Know News does not offer legal or financial advice, but simply reports the news. Please consult with your own legal and financial experts,and do your own due diligence and research before making financial decisions.

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“Government”, Media and Academia



Criminality Exposed

Evidence showing who paid to go after doctors who challenged the COVID narratives: Big Pharma. But there is a lot more to be discovered about money changing hands. I missed this from 2023.

Big Pharma paid to go after doctors who questioned the official COVID narrative, but there is a lot more to be discovered about money changing hands.

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction to understand who is behind “The Covid”

By Meryl Nass

And where did that money go? To help create pro-vaccine groups like “This is our shot” and “Shots heard round the world”. Shots heard is staffed with people like Ben Ernst, who was a Campaign manager for Amy Klobuchar’s failed 2020 presidential campaign. Repeatedly we found links to democrats in this pharma funded ‘non-profit’.

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Cop who was California’s best paid public sector worker in 2025 earned $1.2m for doing NOTHING

A California Cop earned the title as the state’s best-paid public sector worker in 2025 after bringing home more than $1.2million while on paid leave for nearly the past two years.

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

A California Cop earned the title as the state’s best-paid public sector worker in 2025 after bringing home more than $1.2million while on paid leave for nearly the past two years.

Records released on June 30 from the State Controller’s Office show that last year former Redlands Police Department Deputy Chief Travis Martinez received $1,203,370 in wages.

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The real cost of the Iran War: $103 billion in 120 days

Testifying before the House Appropriations Committee last week, Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought said the US had spent $30 billion on the Iran War.

Etienne Note: I am adding this to our archive of stories “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed that chronicles HUNDREDS of stories proving our thesis that the “government” is being run as an organized crime enterprise with BILLIONS and BILLIONS being secretly spent on foreign wars based on lies and manufactured intelligence AND/OR fought for Israel which is openly spending hundreds of millions a year to install “representatives” who then vote and support policies that benefit Israel. The population is being lied to about the true cost of the war and no one in the executive branch or Pentagram is being held accountable when their cost projections miss by BILLIONS of dollars... We are being robbed...

By Stephen Semler - Popular Information

Testifying before the House Appropriations Committee last week, Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought said the US had spent $30 billion on the Iran War. The real cost is over $100 billion.

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Half of Americans struggle to afford groceries and gas, exclusive poll finds

About 57% of polled Americans also believe economy is worsening in grim portrait of cost of living crisis, according to Harris survey for the Guardian

Etienne Note: We believe the “affordability crisis” is because the organized crime banks and “government” are stealing the value out of everyone’s money. We are getting ready to drop a new book exposing the scam. Get a sneak peek in my article: THE GREATEST THEFT IN HUMAN HISTORY! How the Banks and “Government” Will Steal At Least $1.40 Million From The Typical American Worker… “Legally”

By Gaya Gupta - The Guardian

Ninety-five per cent of Americans believe the US is suffering an affordability crisis, as many report trouble with the rising cost of groceries and gas, according to an exclusive new poll conducted for the Guardian.

The survey, conducted by Harris Poll, paints a bleak picture of how people feel about the US economy amid the war in Iran and ahead of the key midterm elections this fall.

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US home prices hit an all-time high as sales slow and mortgage rates rise

Driven by a severe supply crunch, the U.S. median home price climbed for the 36th consecutive month to touch a new peak, leaving would-be buyers stranded in a stubbornly stagnant housing market.

Etienne Note: Before we get the Associated Press whitewashing this story and lying about what is really causing the run up in housing prices, here is what is really going on: It isn’t that your house (or your stock portfolio/401K… or your gold… etc.) is going up in value, it is the value of the dollar is collapsing and it now takes more rapidly depreciating fiat paper tickets and digital dollars to buy the same amount of house, stocks, or gold. This is the dynamic that we are exposing in my upcoming book: THE GREATEST THEFT IN HUMAN HISTORY! How the Banks and “Government” Will Steal At Least $1.40 Million From The Typical American Worker… “Legally”

By Alex Veiga, Associated Press

In addition to stealing the value out of our money, the crooked monetary system forces most homebuyers to borrow at interest (or borrow MORE at interest) from the same organized crime banks that caused the problem in the first place! We are calling this: The Compound Trap! You can get on the mailing list for the new book at Greatest-Theft.com

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The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

Nuestro tributo a F.A. Hayek: el economista ganador del Premio Nobel que destruyó [¡intelectualmente!] el socialismo

La Fundación Art of Liberty rinde homenaje al ganador del Premio Nobel F.A. Hayek, uno de los economistas más importantes que jamás haya existido, con una campaña que distribuirá simultáneamente el nuevo libro: Hayek para el siglo XXI - Ensayos de economía política y ofrecerá copias impresas gratuitas del libro a cualquiera que se suscriba de forma paga a nuestro Substack como miembro anual y/o realice cualquier pedido en ArtOfLiberty.org/store.

Esta introducción a F.A. Hayek incluye su biografía, memes, frases, las “Batallas de rap” con el economista Lord John Maynard Keynes, y la primera entrega de nuestra distribución de Hayek para el siglo XXI - Ensayos de economía política: la introducción del libro escrita por Thomas J. DiLorenzo, presidente del Instituto Mises y editor de Hayek para el siglo XXI.

También estamos agregando el PDF completo de Hayek para el siglo XXI a nuestra memoria USB incensurable de la libertad: The Liberator (El Liberador).

Continuar leyendo...

Voluntaryist Charity Opportunities of the Week!

Macey (Tomlin) Oehlenschlager’s Son Has Been Abducted in Mexico

Macey’s son John has been abducted by her ex-husband In Mexico. Her ex-husband Benoit has a history of domestic violence and has taken the boy illegally. You can find information on the case HERE and HERE. How to help: The boy was last seen in the Mexican state of Morelos so circulating this flyer with contacts in the area would be helpful. There is also a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of the investigation here: https://gofund.me/e7946416c

“Daily News of The Week”

We Are Bombarding America’s Forests With Roundup

Scientists are wary of glyphosate. MAHA loathes it. And our yearlong investigation shows California is spraying it everywhere.

By Nate Halverson - Mother Jones

Data reporting by Melissa Lewis

In remote Northeast California, about 10 miles outside the lumber mill town of Chester and a half-hour’s drive from the old hunting cabin I bought and fixed up about a decade ago, I steer my old Toyota Tacoma down a bumpy dirt road to where the Lassen National Forest gives way to private timberland. Lilly rides shotgun.

We’d come to this exact spot seven years ago. Lilly, my sharp-eyed border collie, had jumped out of the truck and chased a rabbit through a meadow of knee-high grass, returning covered in mud and burrs. The landscape was straight out of an L.L.Bean catalog: a flower-dotted meadow buzzing with life. Douglas firs, incense cedars, and some of the tallest sugar pines on the planet sheltered protected species ranging from gray wolves to Pacific fishers and northern goshawks. The Sierra Nevada red fox, one of California’s rarest mammals, was known to live nearby, amid the vast patchwork of private and public lands. The Lassen area is where I come to reset, forage for wild mushrooms, and let stress evaporate.

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Nearly 50,000 unaccounted for in Venezuela after earthquake and continued aftershocks

At least 2,295 people have died, with another 11,267 injured from the pair of earthquakes that struck on June 24.

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera - Daily Express

Nearly 50,000 people are unaccounted for after powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela, officials said.

At least 2,295 people have died, with another 11,267 injured from the pair of earthquakes that struck on June 24, toppling buildings and forcing residents into the streets, said Venezuelan lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez on Wednesday. Officials say the death toll will continue to climb.

Rodriguez said 26,403 people have been impacted, including those who’ve lost their homes or had their homes severely damaged. With only one week since the quakes, rescue efforts are still ongoing.

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America’s $31 Trillion Economy by State

California remains America’s largest state economy with $4.3 trillion in GDP, accounting for nearly 14% of national output.

By Gabriel Cohen and Christina Kostandi - Visual Capitalist

See visuals like this from many other data creators on our Voronoi app. Download it for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

California remains America’s largest state economy with $4.3 trillion in GDP, accounting for nearly 14% of national output.

Only six states now generate more than $1 trillion in annual economic activity.

Together, those six states produce nearly half of the entire U.S. economy.

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BREAKING: Multi-Year Study of 808 Embalmers Across 5 Countries Finds 75.2% Observed Unusual White Fibrous Clots in Corpses

A new peer-reviewed study in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science has officially documented unusual white fibrous structures found in the veins and arteries of deceased

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH - Focal Points

A new peer-reviewed study in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science has officially documented a phenomenon embalmers have been reporting for years: unusual white fibrous structures found in the veins and arteries of deceased individuals.

The study was led by Thomas F. Haviland, a retired U.S. Air Force Major, mathematician, and data analyst, along with Laura Kasner and Daniel Santiago, PharmD. Over four consecutive survey years from 2022 to 2025, the researchers collected responses from embalmers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

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New humanoid robots from China look like creepy pop star action figures – complete with slightly dodgy lip-synch

They’re 90 percent human in some ways, can provide daily companionship psychological support

By Simon Sharwood - The Register

One of China’s emerging humanoid robotics companies has launched its most-realistic looking models yet and says it has already taken over 13,000 orders for the $17,600/ £13,300 machines.

Here’s a shot of the new machines.

You’re looking at the UWORLD U1, which Chinese company UBTECH says enjoys 88 degrees of freedom thanks to use of “a proprietary dual-pivot biomimetic cervical spine, enabling it to replicate up to 90 percent of fundamental human movements.”

The company says the machines are suitable for “long-term companionship” due to what it claims is “the world’s first emotion-aware LLM … capable of recognizing more than 20 fine-grained emotional states with an accuracy rate exceeding 90 percent.”

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How Kalshi infects the news

A special collaboration examining how CNN and CNBC extensively promote Kalshi’s prediction markets while inconsistently disclosing their financial relationships to viewers.

By Judd Legum and Aaron Rupar, Popular Information

This is a special collaboration between Popular Information and Aaron Rupar of Public Notice. For more news and analysis from Aaron and his team, subscribe to Public Notice HERE.

In December 2025, CNN and CNBC struck landmark deals with Kalshi, a leading prediction market. Since then, both networks have promoted Kalshi to viewers extensively, frequently vouching for its accuracy. The existence of a financial relationship between the networks and Kalshi, however, is disclosed to viewers inconsistently.

Since December CNBC has published 58 articles that do little more than advertise the existence of a Kalshi market related to a news event. The headlines include “Traders predict Michael Jackson hits top Spotify after biopic,” “Kalshi traders don’t see Hormuz traffic normal until July,” and “Traders say Karen Bass and Spencer Pratt will advance to runoff in high-profile LA mayoral race.” (Pratt did not advance.)

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Cops Say Waymo Snitched on Teens for Allegedly Drinking and Shooting a Toy Gun

A Waymo in California allegedly called the cops on two teenagers for “drinking and shooting from the vehicle,” according to local police.

By Samantha Cole - 404 Media

A Waymo in California allegedly called the cops on two teenagers for “drinking and shooting from the vehicle,” according to local police.

On Monday, the San Mateo Police Department posted on Facebook: “Parents do you know where your teens are? @waymo does!”

The police department continued in the post: “Two 15 year olds up to trouble in a Waymo this afternoon were detained after Waymo reported they were drinking and shooting from the vehicle. After calling us and stopping the car, we were able to safely remove both subjects and determined they were shooting Orbeez from the car as they sipped on afternoon libations while being chauffeured around town in the driverless vehicle.”

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US Begins Bombing Iran After Multiple Tankers Struck in Strait of Hormuz

Earlier, the US Treasury Department revoked an oil sanctions waiver from Iran

By Dave DeCamp - Antiwar.com

US Central Command announced on Tuesday that its forces began bombing Iran, strikes it’s framing as a response to Iranian attacks on commercial shipping.

CENTCOM described the new strikes as “powerful,” and Iranian media have reported blasts in several coastal areas, including Qeshm Island and the port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik. US officials claimed the strikes targeted military sites while Iran’s IRIB broadcaster reported that “most of the attacks” hit “civilian areas.”

A US official told CNN that the US strikes were not “proportional” and described them as “punishment,” adding that the attacks “won’t be over for a bit.” A US official told Axios that the strikes were four or five times bigger than the previous US bombing of Iran’s coast that happened about 10 days ago.

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How Aalo Atomics Just “Made History”

And Why I Predict Aalo Will Change the Course of History in 2027

By Erik Townsend

Full disclosure: I am an early investor in Aalo Atomics and have a direct financial interest in the company’s success. Nothing here is investment advice. Early-stage private investments are speculative, illiquid, and can go to zero. Do your own diligence.

I’ll be interviewing Aalo co-founders Matt Loszak and Yasir Arafat for ZeroHedge Debates, airing LIVE at 7pm ET on Tuesday July 7, 2026. Tune in live or watch the replay at ZeroHedge.com.

At the stroke of midnight on July 4th, 2026, the United States of America began its 250th year. Nineteen minutes later, at 12:19 a.m. Mountain Time, a small nuclear reactor sitting on a two-acre plot at the edge of the Idaho National Laboratory reached criticality — the moment a nuclear chain reaction becomes self-sustaining. Aalo Atomics had just made history.

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Funding Your Own Customized Enslavement – Building of The Digital Panopticon Gulag

Guest Post by The Ghost of Matthew Lyon Via The Scourge Of Aristocracy and Repository of Important Political Truth – Fair Haven, Vermont July 2, 2026

250 years later - You must now reconcile, none of this abject evil would be possible. If we did not tolerate a Money Cartel whose members own the central banks of the World printing “money”



from thin-air as debt on your life from before your first breath was taken.



...debt on the lives of your children now, and your parents before. All living generations now born into this slavery system...

The American Civil War did not “free the slaves”. The steps taken in his time insured we would all be the slaves to false money in a false reality.



All other human issues are subordinate to this truth. That is why is it not spoken in any controlled environment.



Control of the means of exchange of humanity equals control of all other issues under the Sun.



Part 1 - Framing



As we begin, we must all be reminded of one thing fully. You own yourself...



When government sanctioned privately issued fake currency created from thin air, instantly becomes debt on the People as it is issued, then by default every individual using it truly owns nothing that is not always and forever in the process of being taken by the quiet theft of the system of exchange that surrounds them. Robbed! Though most just don’t know it yet...

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What Is Eczema?

An Essay on the Manufactured Epidemic, the Injected Burden, and the Body That Erupts to Survive It

By Unbekoming, Lies are Unbekoming

Author’s Note

This essay operates in two registers. When it prosecutes the establishment, it uses the establishment’s own words: atopic dermatitis, immune-mediated, the atopic march, allergic sensitization. These terms appear because the case against the prevailing model is built almost entirely from the model’s own literature, its own regulators, its own dermatologists. When the essay states what is actually happening in the body, it shifts to the language of the terrain: elimination, suppression, toxic burden, the body’s work of repair. The reader should always be able to tell which register is operating. Where a term sits inside the establishment’s framework, it is reported as theirs. Where the body’s own intelligence is described, that is the author speaking.

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How America’s Wealth Distribution Has Changed Over The Last 40 Years

Wealth reflects the value of everything households own, including homes, stocks, businesses, and savings, minus what they owe.

Etienne Note: My new book, The Greatest Theft in Human History – How the Banks and “Government” Will Steal at Least $1.40 MILLION from the Typical American Worker... “Legally”, is going to break down in detail how the banks have been systematically looting the population which is probably the biggest driver of this disparity. We coined a new term in Economics “The Compound Trap” to describe the process in which the crooked monetary system drives up home prices, college education and healthcare forcing the population to borrow at interest for inflated assets made unaffordable by the exact same banks that caused the problem in the first place.

by Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge

Wealth reflects the value of everything households own, including homes, stocks, businesses, and savings, minus what they owe.

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Examples of Witnesses Or Survivors In Multiple High Profile Mass Shootings – the Odds Are 1 in a Billion!

This article lists examples of individuals who were victims, survivors or witnesses of two school shootings, independent mass shootings or massacres.

Etienne Note: We have an entire archive of the best evidence that the organized crime “government” is running False Flag Terrorism for War and Domestic Police State Measures and Hoax Shootings for Gun Control. We make everything uncensorable on our flash drive of freedom: The Liberator and free Dropboxes (which Dropbox shuts off occasionally and then turns back on when we remind them that that they need to disclose if they are censoring information for the organized crime “government” as it would affect their stock price.

This article lists examples of individuals who were victims, survivors or witnesses of two school shootings, independent mass shootings or massacres. According to AI, the odds are 1 in a billion that an individual could be involved in two independent school shootings.

Many of the survivors and families of the victims have called for gun control.

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Former SEAL Matt Bracken: So You Want to Put Boots on the Ground In Iran

Kharg Island is the size of Iwo Jima. Qeshm Island is bigger than Okinawa. Both are in artillery, drone and missile range of Iran

By Matt Bracken

So you want to put boots on the ground in Iran? Really give them what-for? Finish the Job!







Let’s start with baby steps. Kharg Island is 600 KM past the Strait of Hormuz, and it’s the size of Iwo Jima. Qeshm Island is bigger than Okinawa. Both are in artillery, drone and missile range of Iran.

During WW2, we pounded Iwo Jima with battleships for weeks before landing 70,000 Marines. 19,000 of them were WIA and 7,000 were KIA. It took a month to wipe out Japanese resistance.

In 1945 we landed 180,000 Marines and Soldiers on Okinawa, which is smaller than Qeshm Island. It took three months to subdue Japanese resistance. The U.S. suffered more than 30,000 WIA and 12,000 KIA.

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Christopher Cook Breaks Down the Case for Voluntaryism: The Fallacy of “Argument from the Brochure”

“Government” Sure Sounds Good... On Paper!

By Christopher Cook, The Freedom Scale

In case you missed it, this is a follow-up from The Day Government Stole My Dream Property. The gist is easy enough to summarize:

I have wanted to buy a piece of rural land for myself since I was five years old. I finally found the right piece a couple of months ago, only to discover that back in the 80s, the county government buried large quantities of toxic waste on the neighboring land—upslope, with a leachate system that drained onto the property.

More than one reader has written to tell me how moved they were by my account. While my goal was not to tug at heartstrings, I must admit it was an emotional piece for me to write. Having land of my own is the one thing I have consistently dreamed of for more than 50 years. Sure, there will be other properties to look at. But I had already gotten emotionally invested in this one, which was perfect in every other respect.

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Upcoming Liberty Events

Derrick Broze – The 2026 Activation Tour, Multiple Cities, US, May 1st – July 26th, 2026

Derrick Broze – The 2026 Activation Tour (Florida Stop), New Port Richey, FL, US, July 27th, 2026

FreedomPalooza 2026, Northumberland, NH, US, July 8th – 13th, 2026

Free Cities Foundation Meet Up & After Hours, Las Vegas, NV, US, July 10th, 2026

The End of Tyranny, New Britain, CT, US & Online, July 11th, 2026

Jon Padfield – Brushfires of Freedom Tour, Germantown, TN, Thursday, July 16, 2026

Approaching Humanity, Phoenix Area, AZ, US, July 17th – 18th, 2026

Truth Be Told - The Mega Event (Six-Hour Livestream), Online, September 17th, 2026

Liberty Dinner: Annual Awards Gala & Fundraiser, Bedford, NH, US, July 18th, 2026

Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest, Lake Satoshi, MI, US, August 6th – 9th, 2026

Liberty International World Conference, Kathmandu, Nepal, August 7th – 9th, 2026

Northeast Unschooling Conference, Pittsfield, MA, US, August 15th – 18th, 2026

International Conference for Anarchist Studies, Manchester, UK, August 26th – 28th, 2026

Free Cities Conference, Roatan, Honduras, September 3rd – 6th, 2026

VonuFest, Illinois, US, September 21st – 28th, 2026

AnarCon, Gore, VA, US, September 25th – 27th, 2026

The Natural Freedom Summit – Reclaim Your Health. Reignite Your Purpose. Reconnect with Nature, Online Event, Dates TBA, 2026

The 2026 Christians for Liberty Conference, Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, October 17th, 2026

Congrats to Chris Rufer! Awards ceremony at FreedomFest in Las Vegas on Saturday night, July 11th!

Free Cities Foundation Meet Up & After Hours, Las Vegas, NV, US, July 10th, 2026

Jon Padfield – Brushfires of Freedom Tour, Germantown, TN, Thursday, July 16, 2026

Approaching Humanity - Saturday, July 18th - 10:00AM - 5:00 PM - Sedona AZ - Join Larken and Amanda Rose for a live event and book launch focused on truth, freedom, and responsibility. Tickets and info at TheRoseChannel.com/humanity.

New Hampshire Liberty Alliance - Liberty Dinner: Annual Awards Gala & Fundraiser, Bedford, NH, US, July 18th, 2026

The End of Tyranny, New Britain, CT, US & Online, July 11th, 2026

Memes Bonanza

See my article: CIA Contractor Peter Thiel’s Secret Dialog Society Exposed - Membership List with CFR, Bilderberg & WEF Members Identified to understand who is using AI to censor the information society receives algorithmically on the DARPA internet. They just got caught after having secret meetings for over two decades!!!

T ruth Music of the Week

Etienne Note: I am cribbing my homework for the Truth Music section of our Five Meme Friday newsletter this week from Christopher Cook over at The Freedom Scale Substack since I am moving to Florida today.

By Christopher Cook, The Freedom Scale

As many of you know, I have a folder of ideas and recommendations for #FreedomMusicFriday selections. Sometimes I have a piece already planned. Other times I look in that folder and just pick something.

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libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup is where we cover libertarian and voluntaryist intentional communities and free private cities including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho, Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

I am adding a list of public libertarian intentional communities to our Liberty Groups Page. Not just the BIG efforts like Prospera and Liberland, but the small intentional communities where people can find likeminded folks and, ideally, agricultural self-sufficiency in an emergency. Please let me know who I am forgetting and e-mail me directly to have your community listed. Here is an update from Derrick Broze and Miriam on their eco-village outside of Morelia, Mexico: The Conscious Agora

Last week I featured some fascinating stats from Titus Gebel’s presentation from what looks like the last Free Cities Foundation conference on which countries were either losing OR gaining millionaires. This week we have county-by-county in the US.

Notice: States with no individual income tax (Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, and others) consistently rank among the strongest gainers, while states with the highest top rates (California at 13.3 percent, New York at 10.9 percent, and New Jersey at 10.75 percent) dominate the list of largest losers. Explore the data: https://hubs.ly/Q04nhpVZ0

The Free Cities Foundation is hosting its first-ever in-person meetup in the United States next Friday, July 10, at The Front Yard in Las Vegas (8:30–10:30 PM). Organized by Mailyn Salabarria, the evening will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and anyone curious about the future of governance—with the launch of A Country That Builds providing a fitting centerpiece for the conversation. Admission is free, but places are limited and advance registration is required. Register here.

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