Part of the magic of being in a relationship is being exposed to things you would never otherwise be exposed to! My fiancé Julie is a former ballerina and was helping the Tennessee Ballet Theater, one of her former companies, put on a show this weekend: The Icon - Babbie Lovett: Fashion Legend. The show, which sold out five consecutive performances, brought together the fashion and dance communities to honor one of their leading lights. While Julie was chatting with Babbie protege and fashion designer Paul Thomas, I got the opportunity to spend around 20 minutes talking to Babbie. At 92 Babbie has been completely blind for the past two years, she started out our conversation by feeling my face so she could, quite literally, get a feel for who she was talking to!

Even at 92 Babbie is still sharp as a tack. She was an easy and enjoyable conversationalist. We talked about a great many things and I told her how impressed I had been by the outpouring of love and support from everyone involved in the show from the choreographers to the dancers to the models to the designers to the patrons. The whole community had come together to honor Babbie.

When she inquired to what I was all about, I explained that I was an author exposing how intergenerational organized crime centered around banking and central banking runs the "government," media and academia!

Babbie was sympathetic to the cause! She asked if "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! was available as an audiobook.

I replied, sheepishly, that it was not.

I must confess, when I had contemplated putting together a audio version of "Government," I had only considered commuters, multi-taskers, and road trippers.

I was completely blind to the interest of the visually impaired until I met Babbie!

It is a complicated book to translate into audio as a lot of the BOOM! Goes the Dynamite! are the visualizations that make previously invisible connections, now visible through visualization. Each visualization will require writing a brief explanation.

Also... the magic of the memes is the instantaneous "Molotov cocktail through the Overton Window!" Will they translate to descriptions?

After meeting Babbie, I am going to reevaluate this after the release of To See the Cage is to Leave It AND Voluntaryism! If anyone would like to help as a visualization and meme describer, voice actor or patron, please drop me an e-mail to Etienne@ArtOfLiberty.org

The book is awesome!! Very hard hitting... Anyone who even skims it very quickly realizes that the organized crime "government" and their accomplices in the monopoly media are running "Game" on the population...

The book is ready to print.. but I need to raise about $5,000 to send it to the printer.

Even though I have a surprise brand new book , I am still making progress on Voluntaryism - How the Only "ISM" Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All.

Top Stories of the Week

by Max Blumenthal·

The Grayzone has obtained audio of an off-the-record session from the 2025 Congressional Summit of AIPAC, the main US lobbying arm of the state of Israel. Recorded by an attendee of the panel discussion, the audio features AIPAC’s new CEO, Elliott Brandt, describing how his organization has cultivated influence with three top national security officials in the Trump administration – Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Director Mike Waltz, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe – and how it believes it can gain “access” to their internal discussions.

Continue reading

Videos of the Week

Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference is an annual conference hosted by the Art of Liberty Foundation in Sedona, Arizona, the City of Light. The 2024 conference brought together world-class legal theorists, economists, authors, and investigative journalists to discuss how the free market could provide all the legitimate, non-redistributive services provided by monopoly “government” without the waste, fraud, abuse and extortion.

In this panel discussion moderated by Ryan Cristian from The Last American Vagabond, Larken Rose, Derrick Broze, David Friedman, and Etienne de la Boetie2 kick around the hard questions of voluntaryism: intellectual property, immigration and national defense in a world without “government.” Larken Rose and David Friedman get into a mini-debate that alone is worth the price of admission! Check out the rest of the sessions at Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org

Continue Reading includes Illustrated Transcript...

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by choiceclips.whatfinger.com

Barack Obama has become filthy rich, Megyn Kelly says his net worth doesn’t make sense

“He did 2 terms as president and off of that he’s made himself over $100 million, almost $100 million, probably over. To be honest, we don’t know all of the earnings

“He did 2 terms as president and off of that he’s made himself over $100 million, almost $100 million, probably over. To be honest, we don’t know all of the earnings – The Obamas reportedly own luxury properties – A home in Martha’s Vineyard estimated to be worth some $20 million bucks – An addition to properties in Washington, D.C. reportedly bought for$8.1 million – A beachfront home in Hawaii reportedly bought for $8.7 million – A home bought in Chicago for $1.65 million

Continue reading

"Daily News of The Week”

By Niccolo Conte Article/Editing: Govind Bhutada Graphics/Design: Joyce Ma

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

Building a new home is a major undertaking that involves many moving parts—from laying the initial foundation to giving the house its final touches.

In 2024, the average construction cost of a new home, which represents over 60% of an average home’s total sales price, hit a record high in the United States.

This infographic breaks down the average cost of building a new single-family home in the U.S. in 2024, by stages of construction. The data is based on a survey of 4,000 U.S. home builders by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

The average cost of constructing a new home was $428,215 in 2024, the highest level recorded by NAHB since it began its annual cost surveys in 1998. This equates to around $162 per square foot of finished floor space, with the average home spanning 2,647 square feet in 2024.

Continue reading

By Marc Morano, climatedepot

Climate Depot’s Marc Morano: “The now-defunct EPA Museum evokes memories of an old East German government propaganda effort. Future generations will look back on this climate-obsessed era and marvel that a civilization ever took this climate crap seriously.”

Continue reading

by archive.is

By Cade Metz Photographs and Video by David B. Torch and Loren Elliott.

On a recent morning, I knocked on the front door of a handsome two-story home in Redwood City, Calif. Within seconds, the door was opened by a faceless robot dressed in a beige bodysuit that clung tight to its trim waist and long legs.

This svelte humanoid greeted me with what seemed to be a Scandinavian accent, and I offered to shake hands. As our palms met, it said: “I have a firm grip.”

When the home’s owner, a Norwegian engineer named Bernt Børnich, asked for some bottled water, the robot turned, walked into the kitchen and opened the refrigerator with one hand.

Artificial intelligence is already driving cars, writing essays and even writing computer code. Now, humanoids, machines built to look like humans and powered by A.I., are poised to move into our homes so they can help with the daily chores. Mr. Børnich is chief executive and founder of a start-up called 1X. Before the end of the year, his company hopes to put his robot, Neo, into more than 100 homes in Silicon Valley and elsewhere.

Continue reading

By James Bickerton. US News Reporter

n electric air taxi company hoping to launch commercially in the San Francisco Bay Area over the next couple of years is hoping its flights will become financially "competitive with a taxi or a ride-hail."

Nikhil Goel, the chief commercial officer at Archer Aviation, made the comment in an interview with The San Francisco Chronicle, though he admitted the product would start as a premium service comparable to UberBlack.

Newsweek contacted Archer Aviation for comment via a press inquiry form on Friday outside of regular office hours.

A number of companies are competing to launch commercially viable electric air taxi services, which are significantly quieter than helicopters and thus cause less noise pollution when operating in cities.

However, the sector is fiercely competitive with German firm Lilium, widely regarded as an industry leader, filing for bankruptcy earlier this year, Forbes reported.

Continue reading

By Donald Shaw

A federal rocket program that could be massively profitable for Elon Musk's SpaceX was quietly pushed forward by the Trump administration last month. In a notice of proposed action posted on March 3, the Air Force announced its plan to construct a testing and demonstration site on the remote Johnston Atoll—a decommissioned military atoll 700 nautical miles from Hawaii—for up to 40 test reentry vehicle landings to be conducted over four years. The program is focused on testing the feasibility of using reusable rockets to quickly transport cargo across the globe, paving the way for rapid troop deployments or sensitive equipment delivery. Public review of the plan will begin this month, according to the notice, signaling a fast-tracked effort.

"Current military modes of transportation require days to weeks of planning and logistics to provide materiel to distant locations at the time and place of need," the notice says. "The Proposed Action would explore the military utility of this technology to address rapid global mobility challenges by leveraging commercial technology to mature critical capabilities."

Continue reading

By Laurence M. Vance

The county of Burma or Myanmar has seen its share of natural disasters. A devasting cyclone in 2008 killed tens of thousands of people and left hundreds of thousands more homeless. To make things worse, the country has suffered from internal conflict for 50 years, and is currently in the midst of a civil war.

Last month it was a devasting 7.7 earthquake that hit Myanmar. Over 2,000 people are confirmed dead, thousands are injured, and countless numbers of people are still buried.

The United States has pledged $2 million in aid. The Trump administration has been criticized for not responding fast enough because of cuts to USAID. Meanwhile, China has scored a public relations win by sending 400 Chinese personnel and providing $14 million in aid.

Just what does this mean that the United States has pledged $2 million in aid? I don’t recall pledging to send money to Myanmar, and neither do any of my family or friends. I also don’t recall pledging to send money to the federal government to send to Myanmar, and neither do any of my family or friends.

Continue reading

by Eric Salzman

If there was ever a “canary in the coal mine” moment for the next housing crisis, it’s that mortgage and insurance giant Fannie Mae maintains a secret mortgage blacklist.

The Wall Street Journal broke the news on March 17 that Fannie Mae keeps a blacklist that includes condo associations it believes have too little property insurance or need to make critical building repairs. According to the Journal, it’s a list that every major lender pays attention to.

In other words, if you’re buying a condo in a building on that list, you’re likely not going to get a loan. However, the insurance “canary” isn’t just about condo buildings.

If you think homeowners insurance has already skyrocketed — and it has — hold on because you’re likely about to get screwed even more. First, some background:

Continue reading

by Kit Klarenberg

On March 13th, the UN Human Rights High Commission published a horrifying report exposing in oft-emetic detail how the Zionist entity has employed “sexual, reproductive and other forms of gender-based violence against Palestinians” on an industrial scale since the Gaza genocide erupted in October 2023. The UN concludes these hideous acts are a central component of Israel’s “broader effort to undermine [Palestinians’] right to self-determination,” their systematic nature pointing unambiguously to endorsement by Tel Aviv’s military and political leaders.

The report records, “sexual and gender-based violence is by no means a new element of the Israeli occupation.” However, in the wake of October 7th, there has been a “sharp increase in sexual violence against Palestinian women and men”, both by Zionist Occupation Forces and settlers. The UN encountered no obstacles collecting voluminous highly incriminating evidence of this vile abuse. In addition to a welter of victim and witness testimony, perpetrators often voyeuristically captured themselves and their confederates openly committing these crimes on camera.

Continue reading

by Brian Wang

SpaceX’s Starship upper stages, capable of one-hour cargo flights between continents, could revolutionize global logistics by drastically reducing delivery times compared to the 12-24 hours typical of traditional air cargo. However, to fully capitalize on this speed, bureaucratic and procedural delays—such as customs clearance, security checks, and documentation—must be minimized. By implementing expedited pre-approval processes and know-your-customer (KYC) systems, logistics providers like FedEx and UPS could integrate these ultra-fast flights into their existing networks, potentially enabling next-day delivery for intercontinental shipments at scale. Below, I’ll outline how this could work, including examples of processes to streamline operations and how one-hour flights could mesh with regional sorting systems.

Continue reading

by mises.org, Mises Wire - Walter Block

To many people, the slumlord — alias ghetto landlord and rent gouger — is proof that man can, while still alive, attain a satanic image. Recipient of vile curses, pincushion for needle-bearing tenants with a penchant for voodoo, perceived as exploiter of the downtrodden, the slumlord is surely one of the most hated figures of the day.

The indictment is manifold: he charges unconscionably high rents; he allows his buildings to fall into disrepair; his apartments are painted with cheap lead paint, which poisons babies; and he allows junkies, rapists, and drunks to harass the tenants. The falling plaster, the overflowing garbage, the omnipresent roaches, the leaky plumbing, the roof cave-ins and the fires, are all integral parts of the slumlord’s domain. And the only creatures who thrive in his premises are the rats.

Continue reading

By Rhoda Wilson

The UK has 74 deregulated Special Economic Zones and 12 Freeports, which are not strictly regulated allowing for potential misuse of state aid to favour corporations.

The manner in which the UK is implementing these SEZs enables corporations to self-regulate and gain significant influence over the public sector.

The UK government, now backed by Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, is partnering with corporations like Blackrock, granting them significant powers and paving the way for the privatisation of the UK, aiming to replace the government with “Sovereign Corporations” or “SovCorps,” writes European Powell.

Special Economic Zones (“SEZs”) are designated areas where business and trade laws differ from the rest of the country to encourage business activities and investment. These zones include freeports, greenports and investment zones, each tailored to support economic growth in specific sectors.

Continue reading

by Olive Barker

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the Brigitte Macron story, and I want answers.

If you don’t know what’s going on in France, let’s bring you up to speed.

According to Wikipedia, Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron is the current wife and first lady of France, who is married to President Emmanuel Macron. She is allegedly a 71-year-old woman, a former teacher, who met her husband Emmanuel while she was teaching at the age of 39.

The problem with that story is that things don’t quite add up the way Wikipedia explains it.

In 2024, Journalist Candace Owens made a video sharing a story that she discovered from a French journalist named Xavier Poussard. In that video, she shared that Poussard had spent 8 years of his life working on a story about the first lady of France.

The story Poussard tells is much different than the story that’s being presented to the public. And there’s a lot of evidence to back up his claims.

Continue reading

by Joshua Stylman

In yesterday's essay on 'Parallel Realities,' I explored how algorithmic sorting and information manipulation have created fragmented realities where we no longer share a common understanding of facts. Today, I'll dig into the flip side: why our minds cling to beliefs despite evidence of manipulation.

A saying, dubiously tied to Mark Twain, puts it: "It's easier to fool people than to convince them they've been fooled." True or not, it nails a psychological reality - once we've committed to a belief, abandoning it can feel nearly impossible.

In my previous work, I've explored how our information landscape is systematically engineered through algorithmic division (‘Engineering Reality‘), institutional narratives (‘Reading Between the Lies’), and the systematic dismissal of pattern recognition (‘That Can't Be True’). But understanding these external systems is only half the equation. The other half lies within us – the psychological mechanisms that make us resistant to changing our minds even when confronted with overwhelming evidence.

Continue reading

by A Midwestern Doctor

I feel one of the biggest issues in modern medicine is that patients often don’t get the opportunity to establish a genuine relationship with their physician and hence often lack the critical voice necessary for a therapeutic doctor-patient relationship.

Because of this, my goal here was always to be able to correspond with everyone who reached out to me (e.g., through comments). Unfortunately, due to the unexpected reach of this publication (two hundred thousand readers), I don’t have the time to both do that and to write here. For that reason, I decided the best solution was to have monthly open threads where people could ask whatever they wanted on any topic and I would make a point to always reply to them.

In tandem with these open threads, I try to have them tie to a subject that I feel is important to cover, but isn’t enough to be the focus of an entire article. For this month’s post, since water is a foundation of our body’s health, I would like to share my perspectives on the healthiest types of water to drink.



Note: I am currently finishing up a month long project on an article on DMSO and hematoxylin (two easily accessible compounds) which when combined, have over the years been shown to be a remarkable cancer therapy but like many things unfortunately was stonewalled by the FDA and became another Forgotten Side of Medicine.

Continue reading

by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D, The Defender

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Friday signed into law the Idaho Medical Freedom Act, which prohibits most medical mandates in the state.

The bill prevents businesses and Idaho local, county and state governments from requiring medical interventions for employment, admission to venues, transportation, or for providing products or services, with some exceptions.

Little signed the law almost a week after he vetoed a previous version of the bill, citing concerns it would have prohibited schools from sending home “sick students with highly contagious conditions.”

The new version of the bill clarifies that schools and businesses can turn away students, employees or customers who are sick, but they cannot require a medical intervention, including a vaccine.

Continue reading

by Alex Newman

The United Nations desperately wants access to your money to fuel globalism. It has been dreaming of taxing humanity from the start. And now, it is about to make that dream come true through a global shipping-fuel tax, with potentially catastrophic implications for humanity.

A powerful but little-known UN agency is quietly plotting to impose global taxes on international maritime shipping under the guise of fighting CO2 emissions and “climate change.” Americans are expected to pay the bulk of the financial costs. But all of humanity will bear the brunt of an empowered UN.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) scheme to tax shipping, originally backed by the Biden administration, would give the UN unprecedented power to raise money on its own. It will also lead to soaring costs for U.S. consumers while transforming the nature of the UN forever.

Continue reading

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. The Defender

People who received a flu vaccine formulated for the 2024-2025 flu season had a 27% higher risk of getting the flu than those who didn’t get the vaccine, suggesting “the vaccine has not been effective in preventing influenza this season,” according to a new preprint study.

The study of 53,402 employees of the Cleveland Clinic, an Ohio-based nonprofit academic medical center, concluded that the flu vaccine had a negative effectiveness rate of 26.9%.

According to the study, published last week on the MedRxiv preprint server:

“The cumulative incidence of influenza did not appear to be significantly different between the vaccinated and unvaccinated states early on, but over the course of the study the cumulative incidence of infection increased more rapidly among the vaccinated than among the unvaccinated.”

Continue reading

By Chris Melore, Assistant Science Editor For Dailymail.Com

A sunken 'pyramid' near Taiwan may rewrite everything we thought we knew about the ancient world.

Sitting just 82 feet below sea level near the Ryukyu Islands of Japan, a mysterious object called the Yonaguni monument continues to stump and astonish researchers since its discovery in 1986.

This giant structure with sharp-angled steps stands roughly 90 feet tall and appears to be made entirely of stone, leading many to believe it was man-made.

However, tests of the stone show it to be over 10,000 years old, meaning that if a civilization built this pyramid by hand, it would have taken place before this region sank under water - more than 12,000 years ago.

That would place it further back in history than most other ancient structures by several thousand years, including the Egyptian pyramids and Stonehenge.

Continue reading

by Fluoridation.org

As the practice of water fluoridation currently faces unprecedented opposition and rejection at both the local and state levels following our recent victory in federal court and the publication of the National Toxicology Program’s review of fluoride neurotoxicity, federal officials have now dealt it another major blow.

Last night, at a joint press conference held in Salt Lake City at the University of Utah, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin highlighted their concerns about fluoridation and announced initial actions their respective agencies will take to address known and potential side-effects of the practice.

During his presentation, the HHS Secretary condemned fluoridation and called on state legislators to pass laws banning it, reflecting a major positive change within HHS leadership on this issue. He went on to say:

Continue reading

by Joshua Stylman

"The human body is no longer just a biological entity - it’s becoming a networked platform, where cells, neurons, and even DNA can be interfaced with digital systems, raising profound questions about who controls the essence of our existence." - Ian F. Akyildiz

Imagine discovering that your neurons - the very cells that make you you - could be transformed into networked data points, each one monitored and potentially controlled by microscopic machines. At the same time, your genetic code - your biological blueprint - is being bought, sold, and potentially auctioned to the highest bidder in bankruptcy proceedings. This isn't science fiction. Research papers published in mainstream scientific journals are already mapping out how to connect human brains directly to the cloud using injectable ‘neuralnanorobots,’ while in late 2024, 23andMe - once a $6 billion biotech darling - filed for bankruptcy, leaving 15 million DNA samples in limbo as potential assets for creditors.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Authored by William Campbell via CoinTelegraph.com,

Stablecoins were heralded as a breakthrough in the cryptocurrency space as a way to marry the lightning-fast, borderless nature of digital assets with the stability of traditional currencies. They achieve this by pegging their value to reserves like fiat currencies or commodities. Stablecoins are engineered to maintain a fixed exchange rate, typically one-to-one, with the underlying asset.

What does “stability” mean? At its core, stability demands three pillars:

Reliable collateral: The tangible assets that back the token.

Transparency: The ability for anyone to independently verify reserves.

Consistent peg maintenance: Robust safeguards against depegging, where a stablecoin’s market value strays from its fixed ratio with the underlying asset.

Continue reading

by Cath Virginia / The Verge

The Trump administration is disbanding a Department of Justice unit dedicated to enforcing cryptocurrency fraud, ending what it calls “regulation by prosecution.”

In a memo obtained by The Washington Post, deputy attorney general Todd Blanche directed federal prosecutors to cease “litigation or enforcement actions that have the effect of superimposing regulatory frameworks on digital assets.” Prosecutors were told to “no longer target virtual currency exchanges, mixing and tumbling services, and offline wallets for the acts of their end users or unwittingly violations of regulations.” Blanche ordered prosecutors to close ongoing investigations that are “inconsistent” with the new policy.

Trump, a former cryptocurrency skeptic, has reversed course in recent years, positioning himself as the crypto industry’s political champion and receiving donations from crypto billionaires in turn. He headlined the 2024 Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, and launched his own “crypto platform” ahead of the presidential election. As president, he has helped enrich the crypto interests that helped him get elected — and now he’s effectively promising to deregulate the industry altogether.

Continue reading

by Kit Klarenberg

All my investigations are free to read, thanks to the generosity of my readers. Independent journalism nonetheless requires investment, so if you value this article or any others, please consider sharing, or even becoming a paid subscriber. Your support is always gratefully received, and will never be forgotten. To buy me a coffee or two, please click this link.

Ever since March 15th, Washington has barraged Sanaa from the sky, killing and injuring countless innocent civilians while destroying vital infrastructure. For example, on April 2nd, US jets targeted a reservoir in western Yemen, cutting off access to water for over 50,000 people. Three days later, Donald Trump gloatingly posted a horrific video on social media of a tribal gathering being incinerated in a US airstrike - the President falsely claimed the individuals were in fact “Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack.”

Continue reading

By Joseph P. Farrell

About a decade ago - 2015-2016 to be precise - you might recall that I was blogging a lot about Germany's attempt to repatriate its gold. In fact, if you go to the search engine on the front page of this website and just search for "German gold" all sorts of my blogs about the subject will pop up. There are so many they are too numerous to list here. For those who may not remember, or who may have become regular readers of this website since then, Germany was then attempting to repatriate its gold from western reserve banks that held large stocks of that country's gold reserves, estimated to be the second largest holdings in the world after the USA's. The gold being targeted for repatriation was about a third of that country's holdings in Paris, in London (in the Bank of England) and in the New York Federal Reserve vaults. As the story developed, Germany did indeed repatriate some of that gold, but then suspicions began to emerge in the press - for reasons never entirely made clear - that the gold repatriated may not have been of assay quality but less-than-pure coin melt gold, and demands began to surface in the independent German media for an audit and full accounting of the gold thus repatriated. This the Bundesbank never really managed to do, issuing a few unsatisfactory reports, and there the matter fizzled and sizzled until, eventually, the story was dropped.

Continue reading

by ¡Do Not Panic!, Thegrayzone

This article was originally published by ¡Do Not Panic!

More than one hundred former Israeli spies and IDF soldiers work for tech giant Meta, including its head of AI policy, who served in the IDF under an Israeli government scheme that allows non-Israelis to volunteer for the Israeli army.

Shira Anderson, an American international rights lawyer, is Meta’s AI policy chief who voluntarily enlisted for the IDF in 2009 under a program which enables non-Israeli Jews who aren’t eligible for military conscription to join the Israeli army.

Through this program, known as Garin Tzabar, many non-Israelis who have fought for the IDF have been implicated in war crimes and crimes against humanity since Israel’s genocide of Gaza began in October 2023.

Anderson served as a non-commissioned officer in the IDF for over two years where she worked in the Military Strategic Information Section, writing dossiers and public relations propaganda for the IDF. She was also the liaison between the IDF and foreign military attaches stationed in Israel, and liaison to the Red Cross.

Continue reading

by Chris Menahan InformationLiberation

Tim Pool met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday night to express "concerns about increased antisemitism and anti-Zionism in the pro-Trump podcasting space," according to Jewish Insider.



From Jewish Insider, "Netanyahu pushes back on anti-Israel trends in meeting with podcasters":

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to push back against anti-Israel trends in the right-wing media world by holding a briefing in the Blair House for podcasters and other media figures, sources in the meeting told Jewish Insider on Tuesday.



Among those in attendance were podcasters including Dave Rubin, Tim Pool and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, writers Bethany Mandel and David J. Harris Jr., influencer Jessica Kraus, Commentary senior editor Seth Mandel and Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway.



In addition to Netanyahu, his diplomatic advisor Ophir Falk and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter were present on the Israeli side.



Pool expressed concerns about increased antisemitism and anti-Zionism in the pro-Trump podcasting space, according to sources in the room. Pool famously had Kanye West on his podcast, and the rapper walked out mid-interview after Pool pushed back against antisemitic comments.



Responding to Pool, Netanyahu said that is the reason he invited the group to meet with him.



Pool argued that there is a Qatari "op" to manipulate social media algorithms to make antisemitic and anti-Israel episodes appear to receive far more views than, say, tips for picking up women, in order to incentivize podcasters and YouTubers to produce more antisemitic content.



Netanyahu, however, was noncommittal in his response, saying only that "it's possible."

Continue reading

by Jonah Valdez, theintercept.com

The Trump administration is expanding its campaign against international students to target not just those active in pro-Palestine advocacy, but also students entirely uninvolved in protests and campus activism.

With little or no justification, the Trump administration is revoking the visas and immigration statuses of hundreds of international students under the Student Exchange and Visitor Program, leaving them vulnerable to detention and deportation, according to attorneys representing international scholars who have filed new lawsuits against the Trump administration.

In some cases, the government has gone after students with minor infractions or misdemeanors on their record, or, for others, no criminal history at all.

Several immigration attorneys have also told The Intercept that the bulk of their clients are from Muslim-majority countries or other countries in Asia and Africa. And new lawsuits filed in California also allege the government’s deportation attempts appear to be targeting students who are “African, Arab, Middle Eastern, Muslim, and Asian.

Continue reading

by Aussie17, aussie17

Dr. Mikolaj Raszek from Merogenomics just unpacked the world’s first peer-reviewed paper(SOURCE) exposing DNA contamination in Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine—oh, and it comes with a delightful bonus of the shady SV40 enhancer. Yep, that pristine shot millions rolled up their sleeves for? Not so pristine after all. This isn’t some wild conspiracy scribbled on a napkin—it’s actual published science. For now, at least. Dr. Raszek’s already placing bets on its lifespan, saying, “We'll see how long this might last before perhaps such information that just simply does not look good for the company, how long that might last before it gets retracted.” Apparently, the scientific community knows the drill: if it makes Big Pharma squirm, it’s only a matter of time before the peer-review gods swoop in with their trusty retraction stamp. Shocking, right?

Continue reading

by Chris Menahan

President Trump announced he is requesting a record-breaking $1 trillion Pentagon budget during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

When I said below that one day after Israel murdered a 14-year-old American in the West Bank, Trump would hold Netanyahu's chair for him like a waiter, I was speaking metaphorically because he did it the last time. But yes, he did it again today:🇮🇱🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/NtyfIn95Tp https://t.co/qWRYjlv1Vg

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 7, 2025

The level of respect and honor the Trump Administration is giving Benjamin Netanyahu is truly heartwarming and incredible to see. pic.twitter.com/n4Z0IXM0cV

— Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) April 7, 2025

"We also essentially approved a budget, which is in the [vicinity], you'll like to hear this, of a trillion dollars," Trump said. "$1 trillion, and nobody's seen anything like it. We have to build our military, and we’re very cost conscious, but the military is something that we have to build, and we have to be strong, because you got a lot of bad forces out there now."



"So we're going to be approving a budget, and I'm proud to say, actually, the biggest one we've ever done for the military," he added.

Continue reading

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Etienne Note: Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction to understand who is behind "The Covid"

Arizona and Pennsylvania join growing list as victims accuse federal health leaders of murder, assault, abuse, and medical terrorism over COVID-era policies

Continue reading

by Meryl Nass

Here is another one:

https://www.mclaren.org/Uploads/Public/Documents/MPHO/documents/community-linkage/2018/2018-BCN-BCBSM-quality-reward-booklet.pdf

Continue reading

by Defense Travel Management Office

As of May 7, 2025, U.S. travelers will need to present a REAL ID compliant license/ID or another acceptable form of identification to board commercial flights. Travelers who fail to produce a REAL ID or an accepted alternative may not be allowed through TSA security checkpoints.

Children under 18 are not required to provide identification when traveling within the United States.

REAL ID-compliant cards have a star marking on the upper top portion of the card. If the card does not have one of these markings, it is not REAL ID-compliant and won’t be accepted as proof of identity. A U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents, are acceptable alternatives to a REAL ID. Other acceptable forms of ID accepted at TSA Checkpoints include a U.S. passport or U.S. passport card, DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST), and state-issued Enhanced Driver’s License. For a complete list of acceptable alternative forms of identification, visit TSA.gov, or for more information, visit DHS.gov.

Continue reading

by Richard Gage, AIA - Architect

A March 2025 peer-reviewed paper published by the International Center for 9/11 Justice and authored by retired physics teacher David Chandler provides an in-depth analysis of the 360-ton North Tower antenna motion — relative to the top of the building itself. The paper, The Descent and Tilting of the North Tower Antenna, shows clearly, for the first time, that a) the antenna drops before the building, and that b) the drop is not an illusion created by the tilting of the antenna.

The importance of the findings is that they prove that the core columns failed before the perimeter columns, which proves wrong the assertion, and thus NIST’s collapse initiation theory, that the perimeter columns failed due to sagging floor trusses weakened by the fires.

The bigger question is, “How did the core columns fail?” The only plausible answer is that they were sabotaged by explosives, as proven in my 2013 documentary 9/11: Explosive Evidence - Experts Speak Out.

Continue reading

Upcoming Liberty Events

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival - MidFest - April 23rd-28th - Spavinaw, OK

Liberty Forum - April 24th - 27th - Concord, NH

Pro Freedom & Pro Palestine Liberation Conference — May 3rd, 2025, 10:00 AM - 5:30 PM, Central London, UK

Mises Institute Revisionist History of War Conference - May 15th-17th, 2025 - Event

Infinita City - Crypto Cities Build Month - June 1st-30th - Próspera Zone, Roatan (Honduras)

Rothbard Graduate Seminar 2025 - June 8th-13th, 2025 - Event

Porcupine Freedom Festival - June 16th-22nd - Lancaster, NH

Mises University 2025 - July 20th-26th, 2025 - Event

Midwest Peace and Liberty Festival - July 24th - 27th - Gregory, MI

Anarcon - Sept 26th-28th - Gore, VA

Mises Institute Supporters Summit 2025 - October 16th-18th, 2025 - Even's Liberty

Free Cities Conference: Returning to Prague - October 31st to November 2nd, 2025 - Event

Conspiracy Theorists - Mainstream Media feat. Main Flow (HD)

Here is an oldie from the Truth Music folder in our uncensorable flash drive of freedom: The Liberator. Available as a credit card-sized USB drive OR browse and download the contents for free on the Dropbox version of the Liberator. Check out the all the contents at Government-Scam.com/Liberator OR browse just the Truth Music videos and MP3s at: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/mtxqkf8drfsz0hjtuv1kl/ABw5MhjzgltC9TjXnHRI_nw?rlkey=gcuvma8h42rujeoq4m5miu7f8&dl=0

Free State Project

(New Hampshire) Corner

The NH House just passed HB 511 prohibiting sanctuary cities in New Hampshire. Anarcho-capitalist rep Travis Corcoran has pledged to vote against any NH budget that doesn’t cut at least 10% from the bottom line and zero out refugee resettlement in NH, and the House of Representing has cancelled DEI in the State… and NH has the lowest gas prices in the NorhtEast… What is not to love…

