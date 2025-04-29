Dear Subscribers,

Last week was the 30th anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing of 1995, where, allegedly, the building was bombed by a white supremacist named Tim McVeigh acting alone. If you have ever heard me tell the story in interviews, the Oklahoma City bombing was the event that "woke me up" to the criminality of the organized crime "government."

I was a researcher working at one of the "Big 4" think tanks in Washington, DC, at the time, and I had a $ 3,000-per-month LexisNexis terminal, which allowed me to access any article published in any newspaper, magazine, or other periodical. I quickly realized the story the MainStreamMedia was telling was very different from what was coming out of the local Oklahoma media and alternative media. I initiated my own investigation into the bombing, utilizing all the resources at my disposal at one of the world's top think tanks. I quickly realized that the ATF and the FBI were the primary suspects in blowing up a day care center in the federal building.

Why Would the “Government” Blow Up a Day Care Center in a Federal Building?

After the Waco massacre of April 19th, 1993, where the FBI murdered 80+ men, women, and children to cover up a botched raid publicity stunt by the ATF, the facts of the case began to circulate in the developing alternative media.

The documentary Waco - A New Revelation is being soft-censored on YouTube with Age Restriction. Click HERE for a non-age-restricted copy on Odysee. The Documentary exposes that the FBI and Delta Force (Squad B) set a church on fire with 80+ men, women, and children in it and machine-gunned anyone who tried to escape. The FLIR footage of the shooting starts at 1:00:25. At 1:10:43 an Ex-CIA case officer and a former Green Beret testify first-hand that Delta Force operators confessed to them that they were “pulling triggers” at Waco. The FLIR video was being analyzed by Carlos Ghigliotti, one of the world's top FLIR experts, for the House Oversight Committee when Carlos was apparently suicided. Edward Allard, the FLIR expert in Waco - A New Revelation, suffered a stroke shortly after the film came out.

The crimes of Waco were exposed by some of the first alternative truth videos and documentaries to go viral back in the day of the VHS tape!

All of a sudden, all over the country, people were realizing that the organized crime government massacred 80+ men, women, and children and covered it up with the help of the organized crime monopoly media!

Hundreds of Constitutional citizen militias began forming all over the country! People were arming up to defend themselves against the organized crime "government!"

The organized crime "government" had to do something about the militia movement!

This one-hour documentary by James Corbett breaks down The Secret Life of Tim McVeigh - Both this documentary and Waco - A New Revelation are archived on our uncensorable flash drive of freedom: The Liberator.

So.. they took an allegedly "ex" Special Forces soldier named Tim McVeigh (Who told his family he was working undercover for the Feds) and "Sheep Dipped" him as a white supremacist.. They had him attend white supremacist and militia events where he would frequently make scenes to get noticed.

They gave him a truck bomb and had him detonate it next to the day care center in the Oklahoma Federal Building, which they had wired up with other explosives for massive damage. Other bombs were found in the building, they were reported to the press, the bomb squad was filmed removing the bombs, the governor of Oklahoma talked about them, and the next day the additional bombs went down the “memory hole”. They were never mentioned again by the MainStreamMedia.

Air Force Brigadier General Benton K. Partin, who ran the Air Force’s armament testing laboratory and blew up buildings for a living, personally reviewed the blast damage on the OKC federal building and called “Bullshit!” on the official story.

A Page from General Partin’s Blast Damage Assessment. We have archived the New American Magazine’s Oklahoma City Investigation with excerpts from General Partin’s report HERE in the Dropbox version of our uncensorable Flashdrive O” Freedom: The Liberator

General Partin produced a 30+ page report exposing the impossibility of a truck bomb full of ANFO causing the observed damage and then hand-delivered 54 copies to congressional offices (1 to Oklahoma Senator Nickles, 23 other senators, and 30 House members) on May 18, 1995, with the finalized report later entered into the Congressional Record.

Tim McVeigh was apprehended leaving the scene so that they could tar the developing militia movement as white supremacist baby killers!

Once he was arrested, he was placed under the constant supervision of Dr. Jolyn West, the government's foremost expert in mind control, who was also suspiciously the court-appointed psychiatrist for Jack Ruby after the JFK assassination.

Tim McVeigh was allegedly executed by lethal injection, but:

McVeigh told David Paul Hammer, the inmate who was incarcerated next to him on death row, that he was working for the government, and he would receive a non-lethal injection and would be revived after the execution. One of the witnesses claimed that she could see that he was still breathing as they wheeled him away after the bombing. His body was not autopsied after the event, which is standard procedure after capital punishment.

The investigation that I conducted was essentially duplicated by the Oklahoma City Investigative Committee, led by State Rep Charles Key. They came to many of the same conclusions that I did, and the results of their investigation were memorialized in the award-winning documentary "A Noble Lie," which I have selected as Video of the Week. You can watch the full documentary here: https://odysee.com/@tidbitsfortruth:2/A-Noble-Lie-Oklahoma-City-1995:e

You can see all our evidence in the Dropbox version of our Flash Drive O Freedom: The Liberator here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/dlff0spzt2v8xbd5yih6s/AEA93d-RokPqxjsL4b8TO7Y?rlkey=o8sgfshj5ex4smfwf07vqme64&dl=0

Why is this important 30 years later? It shows the same folks behind the Oklahoma City Bombing... and 9-11.. and the Boston Bombing and all the other propaganda and false flag terrorism are still in power in Washington DC!

It isn't just the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein that are being continually covered up!

Quick Update on my surprise new book To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many

I received the test copies back from the printer and they look GREAT!!!

Thank you to everyone who has donated to help make this book possible!!

I still need to raise an additional $3,000 to:

Order 1000 copies into Amazon distribution centers in the UK, Australia, and Canada which lowers the shipping and handling costs in those countries.

Conduct a marketing campaign around the book including sending review copies to radio and podcast hosts.

Ongoing expenses

I am happy to take a donation BUT I am also willing to borrow and pay interest on a loan in a mutually beneficial win-win arrangement!

If anyone is interested I can send the details and a preview copy of the book. Please e-mail me directly at Etienne@ArtOfLiberty.org

Top Stories of the Week

by The Solari Report

Many subscribers and readers of the Solari Report have asked how they can stop the implementation of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in the U.S. and other countries. It is important to recognize that there is a great deal that each one of us can do to take action. In a highly leveraged financial system such as we have, a single individual counts for a lot. Get ready to support Financial Transaction Freedom.

Here are actions that each of us can take:

Continue reading

Videos of the Week

A Noble Lie - Exposes the 1995 Bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City

It is the 30th anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing where, allegedly, the building was bombed by Tim McVeigh acting alone. The award-winning documentary: A Noble Lie destroys the official story. Why is this important? It shows the same folks behind the Oklahoma City Bombing... and 9-11.. and the Boston Bombing and other propaganda and false flag terrorism are still in power in Washington DC.

You can watch the full documentary here: https://odysee.com/@tidbitsfortruth:2/A-Noble-Lie-Oklahoma-City-1995:e

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

Add text to your email.by Frank Bergman, slaynews

One of America’s leading pediatricians has gone on the record to warn the public that vaccines cause the vast majority of sudden deaths in young children and babies.

The warning was issued by Dr. Paul Thomas, M.D., a board-certified fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a diplomat of the American Board of Addiction Medicine.

After witnessing an alarming surge in Sudden Infant Deaths Syndrome (SIDS), Dr. Thomas has blown the whistle on the cause of this chilling spike in mortality.

Continue reading

"Daily News of The Week”

by Tyler Durden

Investments in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) rebounded to levels last seen in January, signaling a recovery in investor sentiment from concerns about global trade tariff escalations.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs had over $912 million worth of cumulative net inflows on April 22, marking their highest daily investment in more than three months since Jan. 21...

Continue reading

by Nick Giambruno

When most people think of Fort Knox, they picture towering stacks of gold bars, locked away in impenetrable vaults, guarded by the US military—the ultimate symbol of security.

But that’s the Hollywood version of Fort Knox. The reality is far more sinister.

In truth, Fort Knox holds the world’s largest pile of stolen gold—a hoard the US government obtained through confiscation, forcibly taken from private citizens.

Continue reading

by Joann Muller

Drivers along a 200-mile stretch of I-45 between Dallas and Houston should get ready for something new: the semi-truck in the next lane might not have anyone in the driver's seat.

Why it matters: Autonomous trucking companies have been testing their fleets on Texas highways for several years, but always with backup safety drivers in the cab.

Now, one company, Aurora Innovation, says it's ready to go completely driverless, a key milestone that promises to reshape the trucking industry.

Continue reading

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Sugar-sweetened beverages are linked to 338,240 deaths annually and contributed to 2.2 million new Type 2 diabetes cases in 2020, representing about 1 in 10 cases globally

Sugary drinks cost the world 12.5 million healthy years of life in 2020 and are associated with 1.2 million new cardiovascular disease cases, or about 1 in 30 cases

Continue reading

by kristen shaughnessy, via X

"Citadel’s 2024 statement shows $2.159 TRILLION in gross derivatives.... ...But wait — there’s more. Palafox Trading LLC (Citadel’s obscure inner sanctum) has $35B in its own notional exposure..." @ODB123

Continue reading

By Alice Wright For Dailymail.Com

The red-hot housing market is starting to cool — and, in some cities, prices are already dropping.

House prices have soared almost 50 percent since the pandemic, but fears of a recession tied to Trump's aggressive tariffs have put homebuying on pause for many Americans.

This drop in demand is hitting prices. In fact, 10 of the 50 biggest cities saw prices decrease year-on-year, mostly in Texas and Florida, according to the latest data from Redfin.

Continue reading

by Phoenix Capital Research

The $USD is in a free-fall.

The greenback has collapsed over 10% in the last two months. The driving factor has been investors fleeing the U.S. and its currency in response to the Trump administration introducing an aggressive trade war.

Those who take the long-term view here will be asking, “what’s the big deal? The $USD traded lower that this back in 2020… and that turned out fine.”

Continue reading

by Steve Watson, modernity.news

As we highlighted recently, Klaus Schwab, the cartoon villain who ran the World Economic Forum for decades is disappearing himself amid a host of sordid accusations.

So the question arose, what Davos Bond villain-a-like is going to replace him?

For now at least, it’s this guy.

His eye isn’t always like that. Just on this day he was struggling to maintain human form.

Mr Brabeck-Letmathe, the former CEO of Nestle, once argued that human beings should not have a right to water, and that it is a commodity.

Continue reading

by Ken Klippenstein

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is embroiled in yet another scandal, but there’s a far greater crisis lurking behind his leaky ship, one that has real consequences for America.

It is a campaign of subversion carried out by the military brass, one that is undermining the very principle of civilian control of the military. Through leaks, forced firings, insubordination and other forms of bureaucratic intransigence, the Pentagon bureaucracy is going out of its way to destroy his tenure (something he was plenty capable of himself!)

“As much as Hegseth’s detractors might be right that he is chaotic and ‘unqualified,’” a senior serving officer said in an email exchange with me this week, “he is Senate confirmed. It’s up to Donald Trump to remove him, not the uniformed military because they want someone else to lead them.”

Continue reading

by Joshua Stylman

There was a time when air travel embodied a certain dignity. People dressed for the occasion, service was attentive, and the journey itself held value beyond mere transportation. After years of boarding planes weekly for work and leisure—for a variety of reasons—I've flown far less in recent years. My recent journey with family didn't make me regret the hiatus—in fact, it revealed just how far we've fallen from that once-refined and respectful approach to travel.

What strikes me most profoundly is the seemingly deliberate, systematic dehumanization that now defines the experience. We're herded through security theater where we're radiated by full-body scanners, randomly separated from our possessions and travel companions, groped by strangers in uniform, and forced to stand shoeless and beltless in a performance that masquerades as safety but more closely resembles ritual humiliation. The data supports this perception: according to a 2023 Cornell University study, TSA screenings have a 95% failure rate in detecting actual threats while successfully stripping millions of their dignity daily.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Steve Kirsch replicated our experiment where we forced Anthromophoric's Claude AI LLM to examine specific pieces of data to determine if vaccines cause harm. Where we forced Claude to evaluate specific evidence regarding vaccines and autism, Steve forced Chat GPT and X's GROK AI to look at specific evidence related to the safety of the Covid vaccines. He got very similar results and came to one of the same conclusions that we did: "These systems are not pushovers. If you are wrong, they will challenge you. When you are right, they will acknowledge it. Sadly, this doesn't happen with people. If people disagree with you, they don't listen objectively or not at all. And logic and data won't persuade most of them."

Continue reading

by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Pope Francis, head of the Catholic church since 2013, has passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. As a supporter of LGBTQ+, unchecked replacement migration, and the “climate change” hoax, his positions aligned more with the Church of Satan than any traditional Catholic values.

Archbishop Carlo Viganò issued a horrifying warning that Pope Francis abused his moral authority in order to destroy Western society, and was an ardent collaborator of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset scheme:

Continue reading

By Pallavi Rao, Graphics/Design: Anna Diederichs / visualcapitalist.com

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

America’s consumer class spent nearly $19 trillion on goods and services in 2023.

Continue reading

by Sasha Latypova

1. Purpose - liability shield for those who cause death and injury during arbitrarily declared “public health emergencies”:

The PREP Act (2005) is federal legislation designed to provide immunity from liability for certain individuals and entities involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and administration of "covered countermeasures" during a declared public health emergency. [Wiki]

The Act is activated upon the declaration of a Public Health Emergency (PHE) by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). Such declaration is entirely arbitrary, based solely on the HHS Scy opinion that requires no justification and is non-reviewable by the judiciary branch, nor by Congress.

Continue reading

by Laura Kasner and TriTorch

Formalizing autism was an equally crucial and delicate needle to thread so it had to be given to the hardest hitting movie star on the planet at the time—Tom Cruise:

Due to its rarity, before Rain Man hit the Box Office, few had ever even heard of the condition. After it’s introduction, diagnoses skyrocket right along with the vaccine schedule.

(It’s worth noting that once immunity was granted for all vaccines and the phase three trials are passed for any given one, the pharmaceutical companies no longer had or have to bother much with quality assurance because no one was looking over their shoulder.)

Continue reading

by Dorothy Neufeld, Graphics/Design:Sabrina Lam /

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

The U.S. federal government collected $2.14 trillion in income taxes in 2022, funded primarily from the highest wealth brackets.

The average income tax rate for the top 1% of earners stood at 26.1%.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

America's declining cattle herd is nothing short of alarming, and some ranchers call it a "national security threat" to the nation's food supply chain. This continues to be a major theme fueling record-high cattle prices on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and beef prices at the local supermarket. Elevated interest rates and soaring input costs under the Biden-Harris regime years have made it increasingly difficult to maintain or rebuild herds—challenges that are expected to persist early in President Trump's second term.

Ranchers have faced a slew of macroeconomic headwinds in maintaining or restocking their herds, as rising interest expenses on cattle and elevated input costs since 2022 have squeezed margins and eroded incentives to rebuild. Compounding the challenge are drought conditions and "green" degrowth climate policies, which have added further pressure on producers.

Continue reading

by Jack Nicastro

President Donald Trump issued his executive order on regulating imports via "reciprocal tariffs" on April 2, which has been paused, substantially amended, or walked back in the two weeks since, wreaking havoc on the global economy. Economist Don Boudreaux, economic historian Phil Magness, and an unnamed group of economists authored the "Trade and Tariffs Declaration: A Statement on the Principles of American Prosperity" to warn Americans about the dire consequences of these protectionist policies.

Continue reading

by Jessica Rose

Many thanks to my datamigo Liz for her continued brilliance and back-and-forthing.

Here’s the original chart that I produced yesterday. In a few words, the two trajectories represent the autism rates as per CDC data from 1970-2025 (in red), and the cumulative number of shots that one would expect to have been injected with per year from 1920-2025 (in blue).

Continue reading

by Christopher Cook

“Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

Lord Acton’s quote has become a dictum of political thought. Power, so the conventional wisdom goes, has a corrupting effect.

That is clearly true. Powerful people experience temptations and incentives that the rest of us do not. They can tell people what to do. They can spend other people’s money. The halls of power offer many rewards—for bad behavior as well as for good.

As it happens, however, that wasn’t Acton’s only point. Indeed, it was not even his primary point. Here is the quote in its broader context:

Continue reading

by Archit

Story by Archit Mehta

On March 25, Francine Katsoudas, an executive at an American multinational digital communications technology conglomerate, Cisco, announced new “guardrails” restricting internal discussions and debates on the Middle East—and specifically on Palestine. “Some topics are just simply too hard, too painful, too divisive, and they take our focus away from our ability to drive Cisco business, and one example specifically would be the ongoing conflict in the Middle East,” Katsoudas said in a company-wide call. “We have made the decision that this topic cannot be discussed, cannot be debated in company or organization-wide meetings,” she added.

Continue reading

by Nick Harding

How many of us keep track of our sleep posture? We have a favourite position; we fall asleep and that’s as far as it goes. But sleep position can have profound implications not only for the quality of sleep, but also for long-term health. Indeed, in the worst-case scenarios, a bad sleep posture may be slowly killing you.

Despite the impact sleep posture can have on conditions such as dementia and heart disease, research is limited and tends to focus on aches and pains. But back pain is just one implication of an unsuitable sleep position.

Dr Kat Lederle is a sleep scientist and the author of Sleep Sense. She points out that lifestyle factors in the day are usually the cause of postural problems at night.

“What you do in the day generally triggers the pain and discomfort that is felt when you sleep in certain positions. One of the most common contributing factors to this is a sedentary lifestyle, so it is important to move regularly during the day.”

Continue reading

by Derrick Broze

As Palantir’s stock rises and their profile in the 2nd Trump administration is cemented, it’s becoming clear we are living in the Palantir World Order.

How does a company with CIA ties and two steering committee members of the secretive Bilderberg Group as founders end up in the White House?

Continue reading...

By Luke Andrews Senior Health Reporter For Dailymail.Com

This week, the FDA issued a stark warning over a hugely popular hair-loss drug taken by millions of men — saying it may pose a 'potentially serious risk' to their genitals.

Now, men who took the drug, finasteride, are coming forward with disturbing claims — alleging it left them with shrunken or bent penises, burning testicles, and deep emotional scars.

Continue reading...

Upcoming Liberty Events

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival - MidFest - April 23rd-28th - Spavinaw, OK

Liberty Forum - April 24th - 27th - Concord, NH

Omniwar Symposium - April 26th - Online- 9:00AM-2:00 PM EST

Pro Freedom & Pro Palestine Liberation Conference — May 3rd, 2025, 10:00 AM - 5:30 PM, Central London, UK

James Corbett Reportage Book Launch for: Reportage – May 10th 2:00PM – The Deck – Osaka, Japan

Mises Institute Revisionist History of War Conference - May 15th-17th, 2025 - Event

The Free Cities Online Summit 2025 - Online, May 26-30, 2025

BARNUM WORLD Movie Premiere- Pollack Cinemas, Tempe, AZ - May 31, 7:00 PM

Infinita City - Crypto Cities Build Month - June 1st-30th - Próspera Zone, Roatan (Honduras)

Rothbard Graduate Seminar 2025 - June 8th-13th, 2025 - Event

Porcupine Freedom Festival - June 16th-22nd - Lancaster, NH

Mises University 2025 - July 20th-26th, 2025 - Event

Midwest Peace and Liberty Festival - July 24th - 27th - Gregory, MI

Anarcon - Sept 26th-28th - Gore, VA

Mises Institute Supporters Summit 2025 - October 16th-18th, 2025 - Even's Liberty

Free Cities Conference: Returning to Prague - October 31st to November 2nd, 2025 - Event

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

DISL AUTOMATIC & FILFY - NEVER BACK DOWN

Another video from the Truth Music folder in The Liberator. This one is DISL Automatic & Filfy breaking it down in: Never Back Down!

Free State Project (New Hampshire) Corner

This weekend is Liberty Forum in Concord, NH! Don't forget the Alt Expo is going on simultaneously kicking off at 09:00 in the Merrimack room on the ground floor. I am bummed that I am going to miss another one this year but slammed trying to get my surprise new book out next week! I'll be there in spirit!

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of "Government" corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

How to Support the Art of Liberty Foundation

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn't do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider "Going Paid" on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You!

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee and juice are tied!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of "Government" in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise "Government" and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at Government-Scam.com/Store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our "Everything Bundle" - The Sampler of Liberty!

The Everything Bundle – The Sampler of Liberty!

Give me Liberty… and give me more! The Everything Bundle includes the latest version of our flagship book on government, along with a collection of potentially life-altering introductions to anarchy, agorism and voluntaryism.

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: "Government" The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!