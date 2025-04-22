Dear Subscribers,

I thought I would provide an update and a sneak peek on my surprise new book: To See the Cage is To Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many!

First, The Sneak Peek! You can download the Introduction and four(some partial) of the 25 techniques the "government" and media are using + the Table of Contents with a list of all 25 of the unethically manipulative techniques HERE or HERE(Dropbox)

Publishing Update - I ordered 10 paperback copies and 3 hardback copies from the printer last week to test the print quality before we order a large run. Those should arrive today or tomorrow.

A huge THANK YOU! to Keith G. who sent us $1500 to order a couple of hundred copies to get the book into print in the next two weeks. That is really the best way to help our work as it helps expose the organized crime "government"/monopoly media AND helps us earn revenue from each book sale.

I still need to raise an additional $12,000 to:

Order 1000 copies into Amazon distribution centers in the UK, Australia, and Canada which lowers the shipping and handling costs in those countries.

Conduct a marketing campaign around the book including sendin review copies to radio and podcast hosts.

Ongoing expenses

I am happy to take a donation BUT I am also willing to borrow and pay interest on a loan in a mutually beneficial win-win arrangement!

If anyone is interested I can send the details and a preview copy of the book. Please e-mail me directly at Etienne@ArtOfLiberty.org

Top Stories of the Week

By BERNARD CONDON

Currencies rise and fall all the time because of inflation fears, central bank moves and other factors. But economists worry that the recent drop in the dollar is so dramatic that it reflects something more ominous as President Donald Trump tries to reshape global trade: a loss of confidence in the U.S.

The dollar’s dominance in cross-border trade and as a safe haven has been nurtured by administrations of both parties for decades because it helps keep U.S. borrowing costs down and allows Washington to project power abroad — enormous advantages that could possibly disappear if faith in the U.S. was damaged.

“Global trust and reliance on the dollar was built up over a half century or more,” says University of California, Berkeley, economist Barry Eichengreen. “But it can be lost in the blink of an eye.”

Continue reading

by Pam Martens and Russ Martens

U.S. President Donald Trump’s reputation for chaos; his longstanding history of thumbing his nose at the rule of law; his unpresidential insults directed at world leaders and willingness to turn his back on longstanding U.S. allies; and his packing of top cabinet posts with preposterously unqualified loyalists – have now delivered the inevitable blow to two of America’s most critical financial assets in domestic and international markets: the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury securities. Instead of performing their usual role as safe havens in times of turmoil, they are now indelibly linked to the Trump brand of erratic behavior.

Both the U.S. Dollar and U.S. Treasury securities are in a downtrend, with the 10-year Treasury note taking a wild plunge in value last week.

Continue reading

by Bloomberg News

A go-to wager in the Treasury market is seeing one of its best runs ever as investors flee long-term US bonds amid President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war.

In a sign of how Treasuries’ status as a global haven during times of turmoil may be fading, rates on longer-term debt soared last week as equities convulsed, turbocharging bets on a steeper yield curve.

The extra yield that investors demand to own 30-year Treasuries over two-year maturities has increased for nine straight weeks, a streak seen only one other time since Bloomberg began collating the data in 1992. Last week, that gap reached levels last seen in 2022, giving a boost to money managers such as DoubleLine that are positioned for such a move.

The appeal of long bonds dimmed last week in part on speculation that Trump’s tariffs will sap international demand for Treasuries at a time when already-bloated US deficits could swell further with Congress debating tax cuts. Meanwhile, with worries around the economy growing, shorter maturities fared better versus longer-dated debt because of expectations the Federal Reserve will soon lower interest rates.

Continue reading

Videos of the Week

Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference is an annual conference hosted by the Art of Liberty Foundation in Sedona, Arizona, the City of Light. The 2024 conference brought together world-class legal theorists, economists, authors, and investigative journalists to discuss how the free market could provide all the legitimate, non-redistributive services provided by monopoly “government” without the waste, fraud, abuse and extortion.

In this panel discussion moderated by Ryan Cristian from The Last American Vagabond, Larken Rose, Derrick Broze, David Friedman, and Etienne de la Boetie2 kick around the hard questions of voluntaryism: intellectual property, immigration and national defense in a world without “government.” Larken Rose and David Friedman get into a mini-debate that alone is worth the price of admission! Check out the rest of the sessions at Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org

Continue reading...

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

byC.Z. Meansand and Whitney Webb

Beginning in late 2023, a series of startling and unsettling allegations against Sean Combs –– a record executive and rapper known over the years by stage names like “Puff Daddy,” “P. Diddy” and presently “Diddy” –– have emerged. As the allegations and lawsuits facing Combs have snowballed, so, too, has public interest in the case. The sheer amount of accusations suggests that Combs, in addition to being very sexually and physically violent, filmed many assault encounters and orgies that occurred at his now notorious “Freak Off” parties, sometimes with hidden or security cameras. He also now stands accused of “operating an empire of sexual crimes,” with federal agents having alleged that several of Combs’ victims were of “barely legal” or “barely illegal” age at the time of their abuse. Combs’ apparent documentation of these events strongly suggests that he was interested in keeping these records for more than his perverse enjoyment, as either a form of a protection or as a means to control those who appeared in these films, i.e. blackmail.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: In "Government" – The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! – How Intergenerational Organized Crime Runs the "Government," Media and Academia, I make the case that control of perception is the most powerful weapon on the planet. Here is a prime example where the organized crime "government" of Israel is censoring free speech to cover up their murderous campaign of genocide and land theft. Is this why 100+ Meta employees including head of AI policy, have been exposed as "ex" Israeli Defense Force members? Or Revealed: The Former Israeli Spies Working In Top Jobs At Google, Facebook And Microsoft?

by Waqas Ahmed, Nicholas Rodelo, Ryan Grim and Murtaza Hussain

A sweeping crackdown on posts on Instagram and Facebook that are critical of Israel—or even vaguely supportive of Palestinians—was directly orchestrated by the government of Israel, according to internal Meta data obtained by Drop Site News. The data show that Meta has complied with 94% of takedown requests issued by Israel since October 7, 2023. Israel is the biggest originator of takedown requests globally by far, and Meta has followed suit—widening the net of posts it automatically removes, and creating what can be called the largest mass censorship operation in modern history.

Continue reading...

"Daily News of The Week”

by Martin Armstrong, armstrongeconomics

There has been ongoing speculation about America’s holdings of foreign gold reserves. Elon Musk’s request to audit Fort Knox pushed the issue into the headlines once more. Now, the new incoming German government is discussing pulling their gold reserves from the New York Fed due to a lack of transparency and the public is asking—where is the gold?

I personally toured the New York Fed many years ago, and while there is gold there, I cannot verify the quantity or quality; no one has ever accomplished such a feat. The last full audit of US gold reserves occurred in 1953 under President Eisenhower. Auditors from the US Treasury and Mint verified domestic and limited foreign-held gold at the New York Fed and Fort Knox. Third-party auditors were not permitted, but there were US Congressional observers. Treasury Secretary George M. Humphrey and Mint Director William H. Brett were in charge of overseeing this audit.

Continue reading

by Kyle Anzalone , libertarianinstitute.org

Israeli military sources speaking to the press revealed the lack of progress Tel Aviv has made toward one of its core goals in Gaza: eliminating Hamas. The armed wing of the Palestinian group reportedly retains 75% of its tunnel network, 40,000 fighters and the ability to produce its own weapons.

According to Haaretz, an Israeli defense official explained that Hamas still has significant military capabilities despite 18 months of fighting in the Strip. Israeli military analysts now estimate that Hamas has 40,000 fighters.

Before October 7, 2023, Hamas was estimated to have between 20,000 and 30,000 fighters under arms. Near the end of the Joe Biden administration, the US intelligence community estimated the group had lost 15,000 men during the Israeli onslaught, but had recruited the same number of new troops.

Continue reading

by Steve Kirsch

We’ve known for over 20 years now that flu vaccines don’t work.

So why is the CDC and mainstream media still promoting them?

It’s been confirmed in two other studies since then, one that explicitly used a different method and found exactly the same thing and one paper that accidentally exposed the fraud (they only realized it after I pointed it out).

Continue reading

by D. Alec Zeck

I’d originally published this on Instagram and Facebook. Due to popular demand, I’ve brought it here to Substack. I’m sure the information is common knowledge for most people following my work—however, this is a great article to share with those who are just beginning to question things, or with any supposed expert telling you to get vaccinated. This 10-point list is the short list. Also, you only really need the final two points, but points 1-8 are great for those who need more convincing.



1. ALUMINUM ADJUVANTS ARE NOT PROVEN SAFE



Aluminum adjuvants in vaccines are allegedly used to provoke an immune response, but their safety is based on incredibly flawed comparisons. The WHO and other health agencies cite studies on ingested aluminum, which is largely excreted, rather than injected aluminum, which is absorbed differently and can persist in the body1. Research by Dr. Christopher Exley and others suggests aluminum can accumulate in the brain, contributing to neurotoxicity, autoimmune disorders, and developmental issues. Some studies have found elevated aluminum levels in the brains of autistic individuals. Despite all of this, regulatory agencies continually dismiss concerns without proper long-term safety studies.

Continue reading

by James Corbett

Space, we are told, is "the final frontier." And you can bet your bottom dollar that where there's a frontier, there's a gaggle of oligarchs looking to stick their snoot into it.

That's why it didn't come as much of a surprise when the laughably named "North Atlantic" Treaty Organization declared in 2019 that outer space is now one of the alliance's "operational domains."

. . . or when the NATO gang pledged $1 billion last year to "improve the sharing of intelligence from national and commercial reconnaissance satellites."

. . . or when the "vice chief of space operations" [<--actual title!] of the US Space Force [<--actual branch of the Department of Defense!] warned last month that "China is practicing 'dogfighting' satellites as part of its expanding capabilities in space" [<--actual neo-Red Scare propaganda!].

Continue reading

by Pam Martens and Russ Martens

Today brings us a new 60 Minutes interview with Zelensky, which was rife with ‘interesting’ moments, the first being Zelensky’s proclamation of his undying hatred for Putin:

by Simplicius

More than just eyebrows, this clearly raises questions as to how it could be possible to negotiate with a character of this unstable bent, who exemplifies such unadulterated and unprofessional bias.

The now duly-unelected Narcocrat went on to admit Ukraine is incapable of retaking lost territories by force:

The most interesting statement was made by CBS itself, attributed to Zelensky on social media—that Ukraine has up to “100,000 soldiers dead”:

Zelensky’s press office immediately sprang into damage control:

Zelensky did not mention the alleged 100,000 killed soldiers in the interview with CBS - Zelensky's press secretary.

Continue reading

by Sasha Latypova

Hashtag Shannon Joy

Correction: South Dakota. Just wanted you to pay attention :)

Edit: here is a message from Crispy Gnome (probably of North Dakota, but who cares), courtesy of one of the readers:

In the Clown 2.0 Administration Kristi Noem is the DHS Secretary who likes to cosplay as an ass-kicking border agent with hair extensions, cheekbone implants, mani, pedi, botox, inflatable lips, fake lashes and full warrior makeup, because that’s how border agents dress for work… In her mind. She unfortunately skipped the basic gun safety class and points her assault rifle at the head of the guy standing next to her. Good news this is just a glam photoshoot. Nobody trusts her with real weapons. When she has access to real weapons, she shoots puppies and brags about it on the internet, because that’s what ass-kicking border agents do. In her mind.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction to understand who is behind "The Covid"

by Frank Bergman

Shockwaves have been sent rippling through the scientific community after a study found that around 30 years have been wiped from the average life expectancy of people who received at least two doses of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The alarming study found that the mRNA injections reduce a person’s lifespan by a whopping 37%.

In the United States, the average life expectancy in 2019 was 78.79 years.

A 37% reduction from 78.79 equals a loss of just over 29.15 years.

The average life expectancy in the Western world, generally encompassing Europe, North America, and parts of Asia and Australia, is around 80-83 years.

Continue reading

by Suzy Walker

We all know what a good day feels like. The coffee’s hot, your inbox is kind, and even the dog seems to wag in time with your mood.

But what if you could engineer the perfect day? Not by luck, or with crystals, but with actual science? A new study published by researchers at the University of British Columbia analysed data from the American Time Use Survey, which recorded how thousands of people spent their time across more than 100 activities.

By comparing these patterns with whether participants rated their day as “better than typical,” they were able to pinpoint the building blocks of a good day.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is all about providing “News You Can Use” How to Make Organic Baby Formula from Raw Milk for 50% Less Than Store Bought (Sarah Pope from the Weston Price Foundation Breaks it Down)

by U.S. Right to Know

Most infant formulas in the U.S. contain added sugars instead of natural lactose, with formula-fed infants consuming up to 60 grams of added sugars daily (equivalent to two soft drinks)

Out of 73 formulas examined in 2022, researchers found only five contained mainly naturally occurring lactose, and those are no longer available in the U.S. market

Added sugars in formula may increase risks of obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and preference for sweet foods, while lacking the health benefits of lactose found in breast milk

Continue reading

by Meryl Nass

This is the second Symposium where academia weighs in on Omniwar, except this time, we will do a deep dive into the brain.

Why the brain? Because it is the pinnacle of humanness and the ultimate target of the anti-human forces of Technocracy and Transhumanism.

The Symposium will be live-streamed around the world on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Omniwar Symposia is a presentation of the Study Group on Technology and Power, featuring Patrick Wood, Dr. David Hughes, PhD, Dr. Lissa Johnson, PhD, and Dr. Daniel Broudy, PhD. Catherine Austin Fitts will be the M.C.

RSVP For Symposium

We have been meeting each week to craft, coordinate, and hone our presentations so that they cover all aspects of the battle for the brain, including discoveries by converging science (NBIC), Obama’s BRAIN Initiative, psychological and cognitive warfare, and dual-use technologies used by the military/biodefence industry and much more.

Continue reading

by Eric Salzman

Two weeks ago, we wrote about private equity firms using a “dividend recap” strategy to pay themselves special dividends.

This occurs when companies owned by PE firms take out a huge loan and pay their investors with the loan proceeds, saddling the companies with high debt, but ensuring investors make their money no matter what.

We focused on Clarios International, noting how susceptible to calamity such highly leveraged companies are if something goes wrong.

President Trump’s war on globalization through tariffs has ramped up the odds of a global recession. Goldman Sachs has forecast a 45% chance of a U.S. recession — and this occurred after Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs on all countries except China. Before that, Goldman’s recession forecast was at 65%.

In other words:

Continue reading

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

As US equity markets continue to fall - and recession calls mount from establishment elites, despite strong 'hard' data' - President Trump lashed out at Fed Chair Powell via TruthSocial this morning exclaiming that Powell's termination from his position can’t come quickly enough, arguing that the US central bank should have lowered interest rates already this year, and in any case should do so now.

Continue reading

by Matt Agorist

This May, the long-delayed enforcement of the Real ID Act finally kicks in. Originally passed in 2005 under the guise of post-9/11 security, Real ID standardizes driver’s licenses nationwide and ties them into a federal identification system. What started as a measure to "secure the skies" has now become a cornerstone in what many privacy advocates fear is a looming surveillance state.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, after May 7, 2025, Americans without a Real ID will be barred from entering federal facilities and boarding commercial flights. It's being sold as a benign upgrade to our ID system—but the implications run far deeper.

The recent passage of the SAVE Act has only intensified these concerns. Marketed as a voter integrity measure, it mandates documentary proof of citizenship—such as a passport, birth certificate, or Real ID—to register to vote. While supporters call it common sense, critics argue it sets a dangerous precedent. A centralized system used to verify voting eligibility today could easily expand into other facets of life tomorrow.

Continue reading

by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. The Defender

When Washburn, North Dakota’s town commissioners decided in January to take up the issue of whether or not to continue fluoridating the water supply for the town’s 1,300 residents, they anticipated researching the risks versus benefits and putting the matter to a vote.

What they didn’t anticipate — but soon encountered — was evidence of a coordinated effort by state actors and a national fluoride lobby group, using federal money, to crush local efforts by small towns like Washburn to stop fluoridating their water supplies.

On Monday night, town commissioners voted 4-1 to stop adding fluoride to Washburn’s water supply — making Washburn the latest in a growing list of communities across the country to end the practice in light of mounting scientific evidence that the chemical harms children’s health and provides little or no dental benefit.

Continue reading

by The Solari Report

A digital control grid is an electronic network of digital telecommunication and information systems that allows individuals to be surveilled, tracked, and made subject to invasive controls applied to their financial transactions and resource use (such as electricity, food, water, transportation)—compromising, if not ending, all human rights and liberties. Control grids operate with significant data collection and AI to apply social credit systems that can be dictated on a highly centralized basis. A digital control grid ends financial freedom, replacing markets with technocracy—a system run by rules created and maintained centrally by “experts.”

Is the Trump Administration building a digital control grid? We provide the following checklist to assess the steps the Administration is (and is not) taking in a variety of areas to facilitate a rapid control grid build-out. We invite subscribers to post suggestions in the Comments section below.

By Sterlin Lujan via The Advocates for Self-Government

How do you feel when you argue politics at dinner? Do you dare broach ideological differences with friends or family? Have you experienced anger or anxiety after such discussions?

Even if political debates do not result in full-blown arguments or airborne spaghetti, they just don’t feel very good. There’s a reason why arguing politics at dinner is generally not considered good etiquette.

Perhaps you have learned to avoid politics and debate altogether, especially if previous altercations resulted in screaming matches. And since human beings have wildly different political opinions and beliefs, that’s always a risk.

Continue reading

by Jessica Rose

Secretary Kennedy outed autism as a pandemic (aka: public health crisis) at a press conference yesterday (April 16, 2025) after citing some very scary statistics. The press conference was based on data collected from the CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network survey and shows that autism prevalence in the U.S. has increased from 1 in 36 children to 1 in 31 since 2020.

You can watch some of the press conference below by clicking the photo. You can also see some of the statistics in the photo for a quick glance.

Continue reading

by Meryl Nass

Did you just pay $8 or $10 for a bag of fertilizer at the garden store of Home Depot? Did you know you were probably buying a bag of processed human waste (which is actually good for the garden) along with PFAS, PCBs, flame retardants and God knows what else?

The Sierra Club tested 9 bags of commercial bags of fertilizer and 8 had toxic levels of PFAS. They did not test for most other toxic materials.

Continue reading

by Steve Kirsch

The annual cost of the autism epidemic is estimated at $461 billion a year.

We could easily and quickly find the cause if we funded four independent research groups to do parent surveys. I bet all four groups would find the same cause. Having four groups do their own study means we have replication, which is key to finding truth.

Continue reading

by Ken Klippenstein

Secretary of State Marco Rubio today ordered the vetting of all visa applicants who have been to the Gaza strip since 2007, according to a diplomatic cable marked “SENSITIVE” that we obtained.

The order applies not just to Palestinians but also anyone there for any period of time, including NGO workers and people there in an official or even diplomatic capacity.

“To strengthen vetting procedures, effective immediately, the Visa Office requires consular sections conduct social media vetting for all visa applicants with presence in the Gaza Strip since 2007,” the cable’s summary says. (2007 is the year that Hamas gained control of the Gaza strip.) The cable goes on to say that the social media screening “includes NGO workers and those present in an official or diplomatic capacity.”

Continue reading

by Mike Stone

When I first set out to create ViroLIEgy.com, my goal—beyond providing a place to share and preserve my research—was to build a one-stop site where people could easily access information on the fraud of virology. As I began publishing articles and structuring the site, I aimed to categorize topics in a way that made navigation simple and intuitive. While this approach was effective, something essential was missing—something beyond organization. The site needed a reader-friendly introduction that clearly laid out the key components of the "No Virus" argument.

I have Dr. Mark Bailey to thank for pointing out this oversight. In early 2022, he suggested that I create an introductory piece to guide newcomers through the fundamental issues with virology. It was a brilliant suggestion, and since its publication in April 2022, this introduction has served as a critical resource for those unfamiliar with the topic.

Continue reading

by Meryl Nass

While they came up with a document, the negotiators do not look especially happy about it. They acknowledge this is only the “start” of pandemic preparedness.

Here is the final treaty draft:

Earlier versions used the word “shall” often, which meant that nations must obey those paragraphs beginning with “shall.” Most of those paragraphs are gone. When shall is used, it generally is modified by saying that domestic law will be taken into account, and/or subject to local conditions and resources—in other words, it does not bind nations, at this point. So although the delegates hammer the fact that this is a “legally binding” treaty, it really is not.

Continue reading

by Chuck Martin, Editorial Director AI & IoT

A New York City vertiport for the takeoff and landings of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles has been unveiled as the Downtown Skyport, the former Downtown Manhattan Heliport.

The renaming was unveiled this week by the New York Economic Development Corporation along with the introduction of the new site management, a joint venture between Skyports Infrastructure and Group ADP.

The vertiport, located at Pier 6 on the East River in Manhattan, is part of New York’s plan to create sustainable transportation and last-mile freight delivery.

Construction of the infrastructure is planned for later this year in advance of the Federal Aviation Administration expected certification for eVTOL commercial operations. The skyport is expected to facilitate last-mile maritime freight deliveries.

Continue reading

By Paul A. Philips

When it comes to giving a retrospective historical account on the subject of military “vaccines” there are a number of common patterns inextricably linking each different vaccination program. Each one has had the same recurring acts of gross deception tied into violations of humans rights.

These military “vaccines” with their programs must not be forgotten: As the saying goes, if we don’t learn from history then we may well be destined to make the same mistakes over and over.

Does anyone out there remember Gulf War Syndrome? Over several decades ago, it began with a mandatory vaccine programe: U.S. military personnel were obligated to take the jab as a protection against anthrax.

Consequently, some 30% of these military personnel suffered vaccine injury. Instead of calling it vaccine injury, the official line from the Pentagon and U.S medical authorities was that these affected soldiers were suffering from Gulf War Syndrome, an “emotional disorder.”

Continue reading

by Wyatt Reed

Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 has announced that it will no longer air an investigation into the fabrications of Rami Davidian, a settler who was lionized as a hero after claiming to have rescued over 750 Israelis at the Nova music festival on October 7, following a major public pressure campaign.

“We are aware of the public’s feelings and the consequences of broadcasting the episode and prefer not to broadcast it at this time,” Channel 13 wrote in an April 4 statement. A promotional video published by Channel 13 reporter Raviv Drucker on X the day before attracted hundreds of crude and expletive-filled comments from fanatical Israeli settlers, with the most-liked reply referring to Drucker as a “piece of shit” and accusing him of seeking to push Davidian to commit suicide.

Drucker defended the investigation in a post on X, stating that Davidian’s lies were “not slight exaggerations” like “mildly inflating the number of those rescued — absolutely not.” Instead, “these are stories made up from beginning to end. Hair-raising stories that never, ever occurred.”

Continue reading

Upcoming Liberty Events

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival - MidFest - April 23rd-28th - Spavinaw, OK

Liberty Forum - April 24th - 27th - Concord, NH

Omniwar Symposium - April 26th - Online- 9:00AM-2:00 PM EST

Pro Freedom & Pro Palestine Liberation Conference — May 3rd, 2025, 10:00 AM - 5:30 PM, Central London, UK

Mises Institute Revisionist History of War Conference - May 15th-17th, 2025 - Event

Infinita City - Crypto Cities Build Month - June 1st-30th - Próspera Zone, Roatan (Honduras)

Rothbard Graduate Seminar 2025 - June 8th-13th, 2025 - Event

Porcupine Freedom Festival - June 16th-22nd - Lancaster, NH

Mises University 2025 - July 20th-26th, 2025 - Event

Midwest Peace and Liberty Festival - July 24th - 27th - Gregory, MI

Anarcon - Sept 26th-28th - Gore, VA

Mises Institute Supporters Summit 2025 - October 16th-18th, 2025 - Even's Liberty

Free Cities Conference: Returning to Prague - October 31st to November 2nd, 2025 - Event

Truth Music of the Week

Not really truth music but a fun one from a truth artist. DubFX, who ROCKED THE HOUSE, at the People's Reset in January... The BEST show I have ever been too... Why? Because Dub FX let all the other artists in the room come on stage individually and jam with him... the good vibes and energy it produced was contagious.. Every single artist that came up KNOCKED IT OUT OF THE PARK! Amazing Set!!

Here is a great reggae jam session in Jamaica with Jah Ova Evil. Check out Dub FX on the Open Secret Society Tour with Prezence, Woodnote and Derrick Broze as 33 this summer with a European Tour in the fall! DubFX.com

Fionally, Dub FX is launching a new record label, 3rd-Eye-Q, with his wife, Sahida Apsara. The label will be a space for music that resonates on a deeper level—a home for artists who want to create meaningful, authentic music that moves the soul.

One of the first projects to be released on this label will be ‘Open Secret Society’, a collaborative album between Dub FX and Woodnote. This album embodies the spirit of the movement—challenging boundaries, awakening consciousness, and uniting people through sound. Open Secret Society will be available throughout the tour, and those attending the shows will have the chance to pick up a copy directly from the artists.

Free State Project (New Hampshire) Corner

By Bruno Venditti

This graphic is based on research by WalletHub, which ranked states by total tax burden, combining property, income, and sales taxes as a share of personal income. Data is from the Tax Policy Center as of March 2025.

Hawaii Tops the Nation in Total Tax Burden

Hawaii holds the highest total tax burden in the United States, with residents contributing nearly 14% of their income to state and local governments. This includes 4.2% in income taxes, 2.6% in property taxes, and a substantial 7.2% in sales and excise taxes.

New Hampshire, at 5.9% was one of the least taxed states...

Continue reading...

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of "Government" corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

