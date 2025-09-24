Dear Subscribers,

This week's issue is only three days late vs. seven! My buddy Matt wants me to do a story on the Statist "religious revival" that was the Charlie Kirk memorial where the organizers were openly running multiple techniques that I cover in my new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It on the crowd and the audience...

I still want to understand how the alleged killer was caught on video multiple times without the rifle.. Couldn't have fit in his backpack.. even disassembled.. Obviously wasn't in his pants as he was videotaped walking and running normally. I am assuming that I am going to get some heat for not believing the "official story" but the whole thing seems scripted from beginning-to-end where Trump seems like a conservative Jesse Jackson wiping his shirt in the (alleged) blood of Charlie Kirk (figuratively) and using Kirk's death to revive himself with the conservative faithful that were departing in droves over Epstein and more foreign wars for Israel and the one being threatened in Venezuela.

I had always thought Kirk and Turning Point USA were controlled opposition voices to crowd-gather politically interested college kids and keep them in the fake left-right paradigm(See Meme #2 Below), paid-for/engineered Christian Zionism and "voting harder" in rigged elections.

You simply can't blame me or anyone else for not believing ANYTHING we are shown on the tell-a-vision given the Gulf of Tonkin, Iraqi WMDs, Kuwati Babies thrown out of incubators, 9-11, "The Covid," and all the other propaganda crimes

“To expand liberty we must first shrink government.”

– Charlie Kirk (1993 – 2025)

I just updated this for 2025! Let me know what I forgot?

Top Stories of the Week

Etienne Note: Derrick Broze is a documentarian filmmaker, investigative journalist and founder of the Conscious Resistance. He is the driving force behind the People’s Reset conference in Mexico, where I have been a speaker on multiple occasions. I am featuring the recently released 17th episode of his docuseries, The Pyramid of Power - Who is at the Top of the Pyramid of Power?, as a main story on our Important News from the Art of Liberty Substack. The final episode will premier on CiVL in November, the new streaming platform for voluntaryist, libertarians, and intellectuals. Sign up at CiVL to get notified and/or to watch the series on Roku, CiVL app, etc. https://watch.civl.com/programs/the-pyramid-of-power-docuseries

I wanted to post these here for anyone who wanted to check out the entire series. I have also added the whole series to the Liberator Dropboxes, and it will be added to a future printing of the credit card-sized drives.

Voluntaryist Charity Option of the Week

In a previous life after I left the "Big 4" think tank I occasionally mention, I slung Internet for global ISPs (DIGEX/Intermedia and Savvis). When I started in the industry at DIGEX, the first person I met (who also started at the same time I did) was an amazing guy named John Ferrandino, he is an ex-professional and D1 soccer player (Hall of Fame at GMU) that remains one of the most charismatic people that I have ever met. He has been the life of every party, dinner and conversation he was ever in. A really superb individual and friend. He was in a tragic accident over a week ago and remains in a coma today after multiple surgeries. He has two kids and was "on the bench" when the accident happened so the worst time to have a tragedy like this befall a family. There is a fundraiser to help him out at https://www.gofundme.com/f/team-dino-support-john-ferrandino-in-the-fight-for-his-life

#Voluntaryism for the win!

Videos of the Week

by Caitlin Johnstone

A UN inquiry has found that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, and that Israeli authorities have “intended to kill as many Palestinians as possible” in the enclave.

Israel has responded to the UN report by calling it Hamas and antisemitic, because that’s all they’ve got. The Israeli Foreign Ministry released a statement claiming the report was authored by “individuals serving as Hamas proxies, notorious for their openly antisemitic positions.”

Blah, blah, blah. The report is Hamas and antisemitic. All human rights organizations are Hamas and antisemitic. There’s a giant global antisemitic Hamas conspiracy dedicated to making it appear as though Israel is committing genocide, just to make Jewish people feel sad.

by Aussie17

In a jaw-dropping session at the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting on September 19, 2025, two top experts, Dr. Charlotte Kuperwasser and Dr. Wafik El-Deiry, laid bare the serious doubts about mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. Their topic, called "Workgroup Safety Uncertainties of mRNA Vaccines," shredded the endless hype that these shots are "safe and effective." For years, governments, doctors, and drug companies have pushed these experimental injections as lifesavers with barely any downsides. It's not just minor glitches—it's big problems that could harm people long-term, all while boosters keep getting recommended.

Dr. Kuperwasser, an immunology and cancer specialist, and Dr. El-Deiry, a leading cancer researcher, reviewed key issues based on science papers, FDA info, and new data. They covered four main areas: how the vaccines mess with your immune system, where the mRNA and its parts end up in your body, a glitch called frameshifting that creates wrong proteins, and leftover junk like DNA in the vaccines. They focused on what happens with repeated shots, like all those boosters. The data? Still coming in, but what's there is scary. "Safe and effective"? More like “risky and overhyped”.

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: I am posting this as supplemental material to a podcast that I am about to publish where I rip the new Nick Offerman propaganda film: Sovereign. The film attempts to make claims against the scam of fractional reserve banking look like “crazy talk” so I thought I would publish the FASCINATING details of one of the only times the scam has been tried and exposed in front of an honest judge. I found this summary of the case on Scribd without attribution to the author other than Natural News. I was unable to find the author on their website. If someone knows the author then please drop that in the comments and I will update the article. You can see the actual legal decision here: https://ia801800.us.archive.org/20/items/pdfy-83f9GYTm1KE7PLuo/Jerome-Daly-The-Mahoney-Credit-River-Decision.pdf

(NaturalNews) Jerome Daly is one of the few men to take on the might of the Federal Reserve in the courts and win. 40 years ago, a Minnesota bank attempted to foreclose on Daly's mortgage but he humiliated them, thanks to his profound knowledge of Fractional Reserve Banking and a courageous, scrupulously honest judge. The judge delivered a dynamite decision that blasted the Federal Reserve and National Banks as unconstitutional and fraudulent. Understandably, the bankers have tried to bury this case and keep the controversial decree from public knowledge.

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Researchers from a large health care system in Michigan found that vaccinated children were more likely to develop a chronic health condition, but never published the findings, according to a copy of the study obtained by The Epoch Times.

Henry Ford Health System, whose employees carried out the study, said it was deficient.

Dr. Marcus Zervos, an infectious disease specialist at the Henry Ford Health, and colleagues studied 18,468 children born between 2000 and 2016 who were enrolled in the health system’s insurance plan, drawing data from medical, clinical, and payer records and supplementing with information from Michigan’s immunization registry.

After 10 years, 57 percent of the vaccinated children had a chronic health condition such as asthma, compared to just 17 percent of the unvaccinated children.

by Tyler Durden

With Venezuela President Maduro stating the country is readying for an "armed struggle", President Trump has unleashed hell on a second vessel ferrying drugs from Venezuela, confirming his determination to proceed with attacks.

US forces “conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists” in the US Southern Command’s area of responsibility, Trump wrote in a social media post.

“The Strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!) headed to the U.S.”

Trump continued:

"These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests.

"Daily News of The Week”

by Max Blumenthal and Anya Parampil

Charlie Kirk rejected an offer earlier this year from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to arrange a massive new infusion of Zionist money into his Turning Point USA (TPUSA) organization, America’s largest conservative youth association, according to a longtime friend of the slain commentator speaking on the condition of anonymity. The source told The Grayzone that the late pro-Trump influencer believed Netanyahu was trying to cow him into silence as he began to publicly question Israel’s overwhelming influence in Washington and demanded more space to criticize it.

In the weeks leading up to his September 10 assassination, Kirk had come to loathe the Israeli leader, regarding him as a “bully,” the source said. Kirk was disgusted by what he witnessed inside the Trump administration, where Netanyahu sought to personally dictate the president’s personnel decisions, and weaponized Israeli assets like billionaire donor Miriam Adelson to keep the White House firmly under its thumb.

by Brian Njuguna

According to market commentator X Finance Bull, XRP is increasingly being recognized as a cornerstone for global financial settlement.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), often referred to as the “central bank of central banks,” is reportedly positioning XRP as part of its global settlement infrastructure. This move signals a level of institutional acknowledgment far beyond retail speculation, highlighting XRP’s growing relevance in the mainstream financial ecosystem.

XRP, Ripple’s digital asset, enables near-instant, low-cost cross-border payments, far outpacing traditional systems. Its efficiency has attracted financial institutions seeking alternatives to legacy rails.

With the Bank for International Settlements’ involvement, XRP is gaining institutional credibility, positioning it as a serious contender for global financial infrastructure rather than just a speculative crypto asset.

By Good News Network

Created for our changing climate and rising sea levels, architects in the island nation of Indonesia designed the Drop Pod, a modular structure that is “quick to distribute and easy to install.”

The futuristic prefabricated homes developed by Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios are designed to be both stylish and expandable, with the ability to be placed on a variety of terrain and deployed rapidly.

“Whether it’s an urban area in a wealthy country or a developing country battling climate change, the Drop Pod provides the solution,” says the company’s website.

“Nowadays, we see ourselves more and more confronted with issues of constant population growth and major changes in our climate.”

For decades, sea levels have risen about 8 millimeters per year, according to a video report shot in Indonesia by Al Jazeera. This has caused major flooding and tidal surges that have consumed thousands of homes.

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

A reanalysis of a study found that fluoxetine alone showed no measurable benefit over placebo in treating adolescent depression after 12 weeks

Researchers uncovered 11 additional suicide-related events that were hidden or misclassified, bringing the total to 21 serious incidents

Statistical tactics and selective reporting made fluoxetine appear safer and more effective than it really was in clinical trials

A different reanalysis mentioned that adverse events and many side effects were minimized or excluded from the original reports

Improving gut health, getting regular exercise, undergoing therapy, and optimizing vitamin D are viable approaches for treating depression

Once in a while, the findings of a particular study make such a big impact in the medical industry that it influences recommendations for many years to come. One notable example is the Treatment for Adolescents with Depression Study (TADS), which was published in 2004.1

By Llazar Semini



TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister on Friday tapped an Artificial Intelligence-generated “minister” to tackle corruption and promote transparency and innovation in his new Cabinet.

Officially named Diella — the female form of the word for sun in the Albanian language — the new AI minister is a virtual entity.

Diella will be a “member of the Cabinet who is not present physically but has been created virtually,” Prime Minister Edi Rama said in a post on Facebook.

Rama said the AI-generated bot would help ensure that “public tenders will be 100% free of corruption” and will help the government work faster and with full transparency.

Diella uses AI’s up-to-date models and techniques to guarantee accuracy in offering the duties it is charged with, according to Albania’s National Agency for Information Society’s website.

by Laurent Guyénot

In just a couple of days, an impressive amount of information has been brought to light pointing to Israel’s strong motive to take out Charlie Kirk ASAP. I will here compile that information, as I found it on X and other Internet outlets.

In doing so, I am not influenced by my personal opinion on Kirk. I hardly ever listened to him before the last three days, and my opinion was mostly negative. Today, I still feel that Nick Fuentes was right in his very severe judgment of him as a traitor to his country paid by Israel to keep the MAGA movement in line with Israel’s interests, even when he was doing some “damage control”. That doesn’t mean, in my view, that Kirk was not sincere in his defense of Israel. As an evangelical Christian, he probably really saw this as a calling from God. On the other hand, I think that ambitious men are never exclusively interested by truth, that men in general (women included) are very good at lying to themselves about their true motivations, and that religion is a very practical way to lie to yourself. I also think that Kirk, although an energetic and talented fast talker, was not extremely intelligent—less intelligent than Fuentes, in my view. Like Fuentes, I don’t think anybody who supports Israel because the Bible tells him so can be very intelligent.

by Kyle Anzalone

Israel has ramped up its military operations in Gaza City, destroying dozens of buildings that Tel Aviv claimed are used by Hamas. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been forced from the city to the al-Mawasi area.

On Sunday, the IDF said it estimated that more than 300,000 Palestinians have left Gaza City since Israeli military operations began last month. About one million people were sheltering in the city. Tel Aviv has ordered the entire population of Gaza City to evacuate to the Mawasi safe zone.

Palestinian sources estimate fewer people have left Gaza City, reporting that about 900,000 are still living in the region. However, the Palestinian Civil Defence says the pace is increasing with 6,000 people fleeing on Saturday.

On Sunday, videos and images were published showing thousands of people attempting to flee the bombing. Some Palestinians say they are unable to leave Gaza City because they cannot afford transportation out of the city and a spot in Mawasi.

by Tyler Durden

"Gaza is burning," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared Tuesday. "We will not relent and we will not go back - until the completion of the mission."

The Israeli military launched the mainstay of its ground offensive in Gaza City on Tuesday, advancing slowly into the densely populated urban center, which has already suffered immense destruction due to airstrikes. Residents are being told to immediately evacuate to the south. Huge lines of vehicles packed with families' belongings could be seen scrambling to get out of the war-ravaged city.

Gaza City residents told Al Jazeera they are subject to "heavy, relentless" bombardment - and least 68 people have been killed by Israeli air strikes across Gaza since dawn. Videos also showed huge explosions rocking the city on Tuesday, with large bombs concentrated Tal al-Hawa, a neighborhood in the south of Gaza City.

By Marianne Garvey, Us Real Estate Reporter

Housing markets across the US are showing signs of trouble as homes linger on the market longer in 44 out of 50 major US metros.

The worst hit area is Miami, where houses are now sitting unsold for nearly three months — almost four weeks longer than a year ago.

Across the country, the typical home spent 60 days on the market in August, seven days longer than a year ago and above pre-pandemic norms, according to a new Realtor.com report.

Buyers remain hesitant, held back by high prices, shifting mortgage rates, and fears of a financial downturn.

At the same time, supply is building. A steady stream of new construction is pulling demand away from existing homes, while cancellations have hit record highs as more buyers back out of deals at the last minute.

By Charles C. W. Cooke

It has not been a good 24 hours for Pam Bondi, the attorney general of the United States. Yesterday, on the Katie Miller Podcast, Bondi said:

We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.

Actually, she won't. She won't "target" or "go after" anyone for "hate speech," because, legally, there is no such thing as "hate speech" in the United States, and because, as a government employee, she is bound by the First Amendment. And if she tries it anyway? The Supreme Court will side against her, 9-0.

Bondi continued:

There’s free speech and then there’s

By Donald Shaw

SKDKnickerbocker LLC, a top Democratic Party-aligned public relations firm, has agreed to run a “bot-based program” to amplify pro-Israel narratives on Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, and other platforms, according to a filing under the Foreign Agents Registration Act submitted on Aug. 29. The contract, signed on April 28, 2025, describes a strategy to “flood the zone” with content promoting the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ pro-Israel messages, using automated tools to increase the reach and visibility of specific posts.

The contract, worth $600,000 from April 2025 through March 2026, also tasks SKDK with coaching Israeli civil society spokespeople for on-camera appearances, testing the effectiveness of social media influencers, and arranging tailored outreach to journalists at outlets including BBC, CNN, Fox, and the Associated Press to secure favorable coverage. While it is not confirmed whether the bot program is already active, the contract date suggests it could be underway.

by Rclearchiro.com

Have you ever wondered why so many children suffer from allergies that were not as common 50 years ago? Or why peanut allergies have skyrocketed in America, but not in places like India where it is one of their main ingredients?

Here, in the United States, it’s common for parents to send EpiPens to school just in case someone so much as opens a snack in the room that contains peanuts. Today, peanuts are the number one cause of death from food reactions. What’s wrong with the human body that it would go into anaphylactic shock from a seemingly harmless food ingredient that couldn’t harm a soul a hundred years ago?

Peanut oil was never meant to be put in a syringe and injected into muscle tissue. Why would anyone inject peanut oil into their body? Surprisingly, it is in the majority of the vaccines we receive.

by Carlita Shaw

Dispatch: Kindness, compassion, community, homelessness

It was on an unremarkable, early-autumn mornings when the sun hesitates behind pale clouds, and the air carries a bracing promise of winter’s approach, when I first noticed it, a long, soft coat, newly feathered and waterproofed, cosseted inside an old blue rucksack and left, almost reverently, on the slats of a park bench. It was not the usual park bench, either; this one curved like a parent’s arm beneath the grand, gnarled reach of an old oak. At first, I thought that maybe someone had forgotten it, perhaps in a moment of distraction, a jogger pausing after dawn or a student heading hurriedly to class. But as I passed, I saw the shape was too deliberate, the items too carefully arranged for mere accident. The next day, the same bench played host to a new arrival, this time, a thick wool blanket, rich as a sheep’s winter coat, and a matched set of hat, scarf, and gloves in a red so vivid it seemed even the grey sky could not quite extinguish its heat. The woollens, folded so precisely they looked untouched by hands, were anchored to the wood by a slip of scrap paper, the edges softened by dew. It read, in a looping, uncertain hand: “If you are cold, take me. No need to return.”

by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media

We now know beyond any reasonable doubt that we are being lied to by the FBI about the killing of Charlie Kirk. While it was already obvious, the narrative has become so ludicrous and contradictory, only a fool would take it seriously.

Let’s start with the disastrous interview with Kash Patel, who it turns out is so woefully inept, he can’t even tell a convincing lie. The FBI director spoke to Fox News where he made some laughable claims. He insisted we know Tyler Robinson is Charlie Kirk’s killer because he left a note, but we can’t show you the note because it was destroyed, but it honestly existed so you’re gonna have to trust us.

Patel claimed the note read: “I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m gonna take it”. How convenient… I can’t be bothered to fully quote Patel because what he said was such a convoluted mess so here is a clip. Enjoy.

by IRT News Team

This article was originally published by Sustainable Pulse.

A scientific review in World’s Poultry Science Journal highlights the adverse health effects on avian species from exposure to the widely used weedkiller glyphosate (Roundup) throughout the process of poultry production. The herbicide enters the poultry production system through residues in genetically engineered feed, Beyond Pesticides reported.

An earlier article in Scientific Reports concludes that glyphosate’s (GLP) “widespread application on feed crops leaves residues in the feed,” while residues are “found to be common in conventional eggs acquired from grocery stores.” In analyzing the biochemical, toxicological and ecological impacts of glyphosate on poultry, particularly chickens, the authors find a wide body of evidence linking glyphosate and its metabolite (breakdown product) aminomethylphosphonic acid (AMPA) to debilitating hazards that extend beyond mortality.

by Jaweed Kaleem

University of California police will be replenishing and increasing their stockpile of military-grade weapons and equipment — including drones, bullets and thousands of pepper ball rounds — as part of an annual request approved Wednesday by the governing board of regents.

As UC's handling of protests and campus security comes under scrutiny from the Trump administration, five campuses — UCLA, Irvine, Santa Barbara, San Diego and San Francisco — asked for more weapons, while those in Berkeley, Davis, Merced, Riverside and Santa Cruz did not seek to make new purchases.

The biggest request came from UC San Diego, which said it needed 5,000 new 5.56-millimeter caliber rifle rounds to replace ones used in trainings. At UC Irvine, police asked for 1,500 pepper-ball projectiles. Although it has a significant weapons inventory compared to other campuses — among it 39,500 rifle rounds and ammo — UCLA's police made relatively few requests, including four new pepper-ball launchers and 100 sponge foam rounds.

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Now that the majority of Americans believe COVID-19 “vaccines” caused mass deaths (Rasmussen survey), the vaccine cartel has pivoted.

No longer able to deny harms, they resort to a new defense: the fraudulent claim that COVID shots “saved millions of lives.” This talking point is designed to override evidence and silence accountability. But it collapses under scrutiny. A new peer-reviewed paper, A Step-by-Step Evaluation of the Claim that COVID-19 Vaccines Saved Millions of Lives, shows in detail why this claim is scientifically baseless and manufactured through deception:

The heart of the “millions saved” claim lies in computer models, not observed evidence. The Senate hearing even cited a Commonwealth Fund blog post (Dec 2022) claiming 3.2 million U.S. deaths averted. But that wasn’t the only one.

by Anthony Colpo

In addition to intensifying left-vs-right animosity among the sheeple, the patently obvious Charlie Kirk assassination psy-op distracted public attention from other newsworthy events that occurred the very same day.

In the US, on Wednesday, September 10, Senate Republicans voted down an attempt to force a vote on the Epstein files release.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer's attempt to force a Senate vote to compel the Department of Justice to release the Jeffrey Epstein files turned out to be a very short-lived one on Wednesday.

Earlier that day, Schumer took a rare procedural step to tee up the Senate to vote on his amendment requiring the release of Epstein documents ahead of a final vote on a “must-pass” defense spending bill.

Republicans - you know, those ‘conservatives’ who supposedly stand for traditional values and virtues, like not molesting minors - largely stuck together, with 51 GOP senators voting down Schumer's amendment.

by Anthony Colpo

We are told that Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 at Utah Valley University.

The current president of UVU is one Astrid S. Tuminez. To say Tuminez has solid globalist form would be an understatement. Her past consultancies/jobs/chair positions include gigs for the World Bank, AIG Global Investment, Microsoft (Singapore regional director), Brunswick Warburg, the US Institute of Peace, and the Moscow office of the Harvard Project on Strengthening Democratic Institutions.

In 2012, she authored a report on “Women’s Leadership in Asia”, supported by the Asia Society and the Rockefeller Foundation. She sits on the Carnegie Corporation board of trustees and is a permanent member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

It should come as little surprise by now that Tuminez is also a member of the World Economic Forum, the sinister, technocratic ‘think tank’ founded by Henry Kissinger protege Klaus Shwab.

by Tyler Durden

The White House opened the week by declaring war on the radical left and its dark-money NGO network in the wake of Charlie Kirk's political assassination. President Trump and senior officials are zeroing in on George Soros' Open Society Foundations (OSF) empire, which they say has sown years of chaos nationwide, with Trump even hinting at potential RICO charges.

Remember Black Lives Matter's color-revolution-style operation that ignited riots across the nation in 2020.

A new report from Capital Research Center (CRC), a think tank tracking foundations, charities, and other nonprofits, has revealed OSF - now run by George's ultra-leftist, radical son, Alexander - has funneled over $80 million into groups linked to terrorism or extremist violence.

CRC investigative researcher Ryan Mauro published the bombshell report titled "Soros' Open Society gave $80 million to pro-terror groups," and this may be the breakthrough in evidence the Trump team needs to prosecute OSF under RICO.

by Mises Wire, Ryan McMaken

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee cut the target policy rate by 0.25 percent, bringing the target down to 4.25 percent. This cut is the first since the Fed implemented a cutting cycle last year that reduced the target rate from 5.5 percent to 4.5 percent. That series of cuts began with a 50 basis-point cut in September of last year, ending with a 25 basis-point cut in December.

This month’s meeting is among the most-watched meetings of recent years with the FOMC now being expected to “do something” in response to a clear slowdown in job growth in recent employment data. Since January, the Fed has faced immense public pressure from the White House, from Wall Street, and from many financial-sector pundits demanding that the Fed cut the target interest rate and adopt an even more dovish stance. A frequent criticism of the Fed through this period—made by those who believe more monetary inflation can somehow strengthen an economy—is that the Fed is “too late” in implementing additional rate cuts to stimulate the economy.

by Caitlin Johnstone

A UN inquiry has found that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, and that Israeli authorities have “intended to kill as many Palestinians as possible” in the enclave.

Israel has responded to the UN report by calling it Hamas and antisemitic, because that’s all they’ve got. The Israeli Foreign Ministry released a statement claiming the report was authored by “individuals serving as Hamas proxies, notorious for their openly antisemitic positions.”

Blah, blah, blah. The report is Hamas and antisemitic. All human rights organizations are Hamas and antisemitic. There’s a giant global antisemitic Hamas conspiracy dedicated to making it appear as though Israel is committing genocide, just to make Jewish people feel sad.

At this point the only people who still deny that Israel is committing genocide are those who want to make sure nobody does anything to stop Israel from committing genocide.

