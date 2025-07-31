Dear Subscribers,

My apologies for being late in getting last week's issue out.... I got slammed getting ready for an appearance on the Corbett Report that I shot last night. James Corbett recently featured my new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques that the Few Use to Control the Many in his 2025 Summer Reading List and last night he interviewed me about the book.

The interview should post tomorrow so if you have been thinking about getting a copy of the book then I suggest you act now. After he interviewed me about "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, the interview generated a tidal wave of sales that crashed our website. Orders poured in from around the world every couple of seconds. We sold out immediately, ordered hundreds more books, sold out again, and again, and again. After the initial wave of books arrived and were read, we had people reordering our Five and Ten Copy "Friends Bundles" for their friends, family, and colleagues which would result in another wave of sales a little smaller than the wave before. It eventually petered out after a month or so. We are braced for impact... You can beat the rush at

Other

Crow Qu’appelle, the founder of Nevermore Media, was severely injured right before the birth of his first child. There are more details below but you can contribute at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/crow-and-family