by Whitney Webb

With the Trump administration having mismanaged the release of new information about the Jeffrey Epstein case, Unlimited Hangout investigates some important yet largely unknown players in the Epstein network whose close ties to Donald Trump may explain the government’s reticence to “release [all] the files.” In this first installment of the series, the ties of “Italy’s Donald Trump” Flavio Briatore and his former fianceé supermodel Naomi Campbell to Epstein and his broader network are explored in detail.

In recent weeks the handling (or rather mishandling) of the Trump administration’s release of the “Epstein files” has splintered his base while also reviving public interest in the acts and history of Jeffrey Epstein. Claims have been made from figures like Elon Musk, a former ally turned critic after a highly publicized falling out, that Donald Trump himself is somehow implicated in the Epstein files – a term generally referring to documents the U.S. government has about the Epstein case that it has yet to publicly release. Meanwhile, some allies of Trump in politics and media have come to the president’s defense while others remain puzzled about the administration’s actions due to campaign promises of releasing these documents. Democrats in Congress, who have largely avoided discussing the Epstein case much at all in recent years, seem to smell blood in the water and are now publicly lobbying for the documents’ release.

Trump, as a political phenomenon, has long been able to brush off the most scandalous of leaks and recordings of lewd behavior that have emerged since he burst onto, and forever changed, the U.S. political scene. However, the fallout from the administration’s recent handling of Epstein-related information seems to have dented Trump’s reputation as “Teflon Don.” Given the prominent role the Epstein case played in Trump’s 2024 campaign and the administration’s recent communications, it is worth examining in greater detail some of the relatively unknown connections that could have helped shape what many are now calling a cover-up.

In this new series from Unlimited Hangout entitled “First Friends,” we will examine close friends and associates of the current president who also boast considerable connections to Jeffrey Epstein and/or his best known accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, including one who currently serves in an important post in the Trump administration. While some have posited that Trump himself may be significantly implicated in the Epstein scandal – a possibility worth considering – this series aims to show that these long-time Trump pals could also be part of the motivation for the administration’s dramatic aboutface on the release of most Epstein documents.

In the first installment of this series, Unlimited Hangout examines the Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, sometimes referred to in the press as “Italy’s Donald Trump” because of his long-running friendship with the current president, and how his rise to prominence and wealth was fueled by a series of seedy associations to the same network of organized crime and intelligence operatives that also aided the rise of Epstein. As detailed in the two-volume book One Nation Under Blackmail, this network is ultimately controlled by powerful financial interests and unaccountable mob-linked oligarchs who have made powerful nation states, including the U.S., their play thing. This article will also detail how Briatore, along with Donald Trump and others, were once accused by Epstein’s butler Alfredo Rodriguez of being “material witnesses” to Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes. Rodriguez died in prison in 2015, serving a sentence related to his failed efforts to sell the now infamous “black book” of Jeffrey Epstein.

However, first, this article will examine the supermodel Naomi Campbell, who was introduced to Epstein by Briatore – her one-time fianceé and subsequently “her mentor.” Campbell later flew on Epstein’s plane and, shortly after ending her relationship with Briatore, became romantically involved with the rapper Diddy, who would remain her close friend years after their romantic flame went out. Diddy’s own sex trafficking scandal and trial has been a focus on media attention for much of the past several months and Campbell has been accused of involvement in Diddy’s alleged criminal activity.

Ultimately, the picture that emerges when looking at Briatore’s and Campbell’s connections again underscores how the Epstein scandal is, in many ways, “too big to fail” as it risks exposing a nefarious yet wide-reaching power structure that could lose its grip if widely exposed.

The Models and Moguls of the “Black Book”

Naomi Campbell, born in Britain to parents of Jamaican origin, began her modeling career in the mid-1980s at age 15. Prior to that she appeared in music videos for Bob Marley and Culture Club and in the Pink Floyd film The Wall. She enjoyed commercial success a few years later, in the late 1980s, and cemented her standing as one of the world’s most iconic supermodels during the 1990s. She first modeled for the Leslie Wexner-owned Victoria’s Secret in 1996, a year after the lingerie brand began its once very popular televised fashion shows. Those shows, until they were suspended in the wake of the Epstein scandal in 2019, attracted “more viewers than all other fashion shows combined” and were run by the Chief Marketing Officer of L Brands (Victoria’s Secret’s parent company) Ed Razek. Razek, who was later accused of inappropriate behavior toward company models, along with some of the brand’s top modeling talent – including Campbell – can be found in the now infamous contact book of Leslie Wexner’s long-time fixer and now deceased sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein.

Campbell, for much of her early career, was represented by Elite Model Management. Elite had been founded by John Casablancas who was open about his sexual preference for “child women” and he had several affairs and relationships with 16 and 17 year olds. In a now suppressed BBC documentary from 1999, Elite agents were depicted “boasting of sex and drug exploits with young recruits.” Elite came under scrutiny a few years ago due to Donald Trump’s political fame, as his daughter Ivanka began modeling for Elite at age 15, wearing what the New York Times described at the time as “sexy outfits,” including a “see-through white dress,” while “still chubby in the cheeks with baby fat.”

Campbell was 17 when she began working for Elite, after Elite bought out the agency that had first signed her in 1987. Elite and Campbell parted ways in 1993, with Casablancas accusing her of being “crazy, irrational and uncontrollable” and mistreating staff. Campbell claimed that she had quit and that, contrary to Casablancas’ claims, she hadn’t been fired. Campbell has been accused of a series of assaults and for mistreating staff on several occasions over the past three decades. As noted above, a few years later, she became a prominent fixture at Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, appearing at the annual events from 1996 though 2005.

Naomi Campbell at the Victoria’s Secret televised fashion show in 1996 – Source

Jeffrey Epstein attempted but ultimately failed to acquire Elite’s American branch in the early 2000s. However, another close associate of Epstein’s, model turned businesswoman Nicole Junkermann, was also managed by Elite in 1995 and this may be how she first became acquainted with Epstein some time between the late 1990s and the early 2000s. As will be noted later, this is also roughly the same time frame in which Campbell claims to have first met Epstein. Junkermann, in 2002, allegedly assisted Epstein in sexually blackmailing two U.S. Senators (the identities of which still remain unknown) at a Wexner-owned residence in the United Kingdom, suggesting that some of the relationships Epstein cultivated with certain models was related to sexual blackmail efforts.

Epstein began to focus heavily on the modeling industry in 1995, several years after he teamed up with Wexner. Some evidence, however, suggests that Epstein had become very involved with recruiting models for Victoria’s Secret (or at least claiming to do so) as early as 1993. However, 1995 remains a significant year for Epstein in the modeling industry. That year, Epstein first teamed up with Jean Luc Brunel, a controversial model agency mogul from France who – much like Epstein – died suspiciously in prison in 2022 while awaiting charges related to the Epstein scandal.

Brunel, who is believed to have played a major role in Epstein’s sex trafficking enterprise, had brought Epstein into close connection with Faith Kates of Next models, “one of the most respected agencies in the industry,” who was a former business partner of Brunel’s. Epstein continued to have a close relationship with Kates and Next well after Brunel and Kates severed their business arrangement in 1996. As previously mentioned, 1995 was also the year that Victoria’s Secret began its fabulously successful annual fashion show and it was also the time that Epstein successfully began to portray himself as either being “in charge of Victoria’s Secret” or sometimes as one of the brand’s most prominent modeling scouts. As noted in the book One Nation Under Blackmail Vol. 2, Epstein used his connections to the modeling industry, particularly his ties to Victoria’s Secret, as a lure to so many aspiring models it was later characterized in media reports as “an Epstein-Victoria’s Secret pimp pipeline.”

Some in the industry even referred to Epstein as “one of the most important people in modeling” in the late 1990s. His connection with the modeling world persisted up until his first arrest in 2007, particularly his ties with Jean Luc Brunel. With Brunel, an apartment complex owned by a company run by Epstein’s brother Mark was said to have housed underage and just-of-age girls mainly from Eastern Europe and South America. Some (and likely many) of the girls and young women had their travel documents confiscated by Epstein associates and were coerced into having sex with powerful men. One of the models that flew on Epstein’s plane and traveled to his island, Ruslana Korshunova – a model for Vera Wang, DKNY and others – jumped to her death from her ninth floor apartment roughly two years after her trip with Epstein. The reason for Korshunova’s suicide remains unknown.

In addition, Epstein’s black book of contacts confirms that he certainly did have influence within the modeling industry. Aside from his aforementioned ties to Faith Kates and Brunel, his black book includes listings for Tom Ford, then the creative director of Gucci, as well as Ford’s long-time partner Richard Buckley, a “titan of the fashion media world.” In addition, famous models like Naomi Campbell, Janice Dickinson and Chis Royer also appear in the black book. Campbell is not only listed in Epstein’s black book and also owes the Epstein-connected Victoria’s Secret much for their commercial success, she is also intimately connected to one of the few “untouchable” figures around Epstein that was once flagged by Epstein’s own butler of having considerable knowledge of or involvement in his criminal enterprise. His name? Flavio Briatore.

Epstein’s black book of contacts, arguably now one of the most infamous contact books in the world, contains many names, but only a few names are circled. The book, along with the annotations such as the circling of certain names, was originally produced by Epstein’s butler Alfredo Rodriguez, who attempted to sell the book to Epstein victim lawyer Brad Edwards for a significant sum. Rodriguez made several notes in the book that he said would be important to solving the case, with most of the circled names – unless otherwise noted by Rodriguez’s annotations – referring to alleged co-conspirators and “material witnesses” of Epstein’s sex crimes. Edwards, who works alongside career U.S. intelligence mop-up man and lawyer Stanley Pottinger (who, like Edwards, is also a prominent Epstein victim lawyer), reported Rodriguez to the FBI. The FBI then set up a sting operation to obtain the book from Rodriguez, who was later charged by the government with bribery and obstruction of justice. Rodriguez then went to prison and died in 2015, the same year the black book was published by journalist Nick Bryant and Gawker. Bryant told Vanity Fair in 2019 that he gained access to the black book around 2012 after the FBI had obtained it and ultimately published with Gawker after many prominent media outlets declined to publish his articles about the book and the Epstein case in general.

The circled, unredacted entries for Donald Trump and Flavio Briatore in Epstein’s “black book”

In the black book, Rodriguez had circled Briatore’s name, along with the names of Leslie and Abigail Wexner, Jean Luc Brunel, Ghislaine Maxwell, Sarah Kellen (an Epstein assistant and recruiter protected by the so-called “sweetheart deal”), Peter Soros (nephew of the infamous financier George Soros), Glenn and Eva Dubin (close friends of Epstein with the latter also being his ex-girlfriend), Ehud Barak (former Israeli Prime Minister and former head of Israeli military intelligence), Bill Richardson (former Democratic Governor of New Mexico named by prominent Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre), Alan Dershowitz (Epstein’s friend and former defense lawyer) and current U.S. president Donald Trump. In the case of Trump as well as the other circled names, it is unknown why specifically Rodriguez singled them out – e.g. were some of the names once “clients” of Epstein’s sex ring? Which were “material witnesses,” enablers or direct accomplices?

Ultimately, aside from Maxwell, Brunel and Epstein himself (one alive in prison and the other two found dead under unusual circumstances while in prison awaiting trial), none of the other circled names have been meaningfully investigated or pursued by law enforcement, Flavio Briatore included.

