Etienne Note: The FBI's Hostage Rescue Team was also involved in the murder of Randy Weaver's wife at Ruby Ridge and the murder of 80+ Men, Women and Children in Waco. I break down the details in this article: Oklahoma City Bombing 30th Anniversary - Why Did the Gov't Blow Up a Day Care Center? Via The Oregonian from Mar. 08, 2016: BEND – An FBI agent is suspected of lying about firing twice at Robert "LaVoy" Finicum and may have gotten help from four other FBI agents in covering up afterward, authorities revealed Tuesday. The bullets didn't hit Finicum and didn't contribute to his death, but now all five unnamed agents, part of an elite national unit, are under criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. Inspector General Michael Horowitz is leading the independent inquiry.

Finicum Family Protests FBI's Bravery Medals for Agents Involved in LaVoy Finicum's Death

Cane Beds, AZ — [August 17, 2025] — The family of Robert "LaVoy" Finicum is speaking out after the FBI awarded Medals of Bravery to members of its Hostage Rescue Team (HRT) who were involved in the January 26, 2016 operation in Harney County, Oregon, that ended in his death.

LaVoy's widow, twelve children, and forty-five grandchildren say the FBI's official citation contains false information, including claims that he rammed a federal vehicle, pinned an agent, and was headed to a "clandestine meeting." In reality, he was on his way to a publicly announced town hall meeting hosted by county law enforcement.

"The government is honoring men while ignoring the unresolved questions of our father's death," the family said. "He was shot in the back three times, fired upon with his hands raised, and his truck — with women inside — was riddled with bullets. Evidence was mishandled, and he was labeled a 'Domestic Terrorist' without trial or due process. To call this bravery dishonors truth and justice."

The Finicum family has sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel requesting:

Correction of false statements in the award citation.

Clarification of the legal grounds for labeling LaVoy a "Domestic Terrorist."

Full transparency and release of records surrounding the operation.

"Every medal given without the truth acknowledged or to those who do not deserve it is another wound for our family," the statement continued. "We want closure, not commendations based on falsehoods."

One FBI agent was indicted for lying about having shot at Finicum, and other agents appeared to have covered up for him proving the complete untrustworthiness of the organized crime FBI…

