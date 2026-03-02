The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

shannon pulkowski
33m

Thank you for this article and for continuing to speak out. I worked in a nursing home during Covid and was pressured relentlessly by management. I did not take the vaccine, there were 13 of us .

I watched people die after the vaccine and was made to feel crazy.

My aunt was 67 years old and under a doctors care , told she was healthy. Two weeks after Covid vaccine she died in her recliner. No inquiry they said natural causes but never really said what causes these are.

I have four grown children 2 took the vaccine and 2 didn’t. When I bring up the dangers of the vaccine my two daughters verbally attack me. Mom are you still going on about this and how ridiculous I am. Thank you

