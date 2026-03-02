by Aria Morgan

For more than four years, Julie Threet has stood at podiums across California, delivering over 116 verbal public comments in county chambers, city council meetings, and state regulatory hearings — warning officials about the dangers of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Since 2022, she has appeared before Boards of Supervisors throughout Northern California, including more than 51 times before the Butte County Board alone. She has addressed the Chico City Council and School Board over ten times, and delivered more than thirteen comments to the California Board of Pharmacy. Alongside CDPH whistleblower Ronald Owens, she has traveled to more than 33 additional counties to ensure her testimony entered the public record. Her written submissions number in the hundreds.

Julie was not always an activist.

She began as a volunteer.

Julie Threet remembers when Covid shut everything down. She was deeply entrenched in the medical world, a volunteer patient ambassador for Enloe Medical Center in Chico, California. She helped out on the trauma and ICU floors, assisting nurses, comforting families, and supporting patients who often had no one else. She’d begun volunteering in 2015, and over time, had taken on additional roles: staffing the gift shop, organizing large-scale hospital events, and eventually serving on the hospital’s volunteer services board. She was trusted. Embedded. Known.

She did not question the system she was part of — because from the inside, it appeared to function with precision, professionalism, and care.

So when COVID-19 arrived, Julie did what she had always done: she stepped in and began volunteering with the mass vaccination campaign. She believed she was doing the right thing.

She received her first Moderna shot in January 2021. The injection caused unusual pain and swelling, but she dismissed it. When she returned for her second dose in February, she switched arms and resumed her volunteer work the same day.

The Injuries Became Personal

After receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, Julie began experiencing symptoms that were impossible to ignore and increasingly difficult to explain away. Relentless fatigue. Neurological symptoms, including episodes that disrupted her ability to function normally — to think clearly, to feel steady in her own body. An unfamiliar cognitive fog took over her body. It wasn’t forgetfulness and it was far more than fatigue. It was a sudden disorientation — a sense that something in her mind was no longer tracking correctly.

A visit to a neurologist proved concerning. Imaging revealed a lesion on her brain — a finding that had not existed on scans taken just months earlier. “Microangiopathy” was the diagnosis. But how did that happen?

No treatment was offered. The lesion would be “monitored” as it could turn into a brain tumor. She was told she was “lucky” she didn’t have a stroke.

She began to wonder if it was related to the vaccine? Around her, other signs appeared:

Nursing students quietly discussed menstrual disruptions. Young women reported missed cycles. Patients fainted. One athlete suffered a seizure immediately after injection. Julie raised questions to medical leadership and was told, repeatedly, that the vaccine was “safe and effective.”

She was instructed — implicitly and explicitly — to stop asking. And for a while, she complied, silent inside the institution she had served for years.

As summer began, a new health issue emerged – persistent tinnitus. Then came vision problems.

In early 2022, Julie experienced a surprise retinal detachment. That would lead to multiple emergency eye surgeries for three retinal detachments and two cataract procedures — leaving her with permanent structural changes to her eyes.

Still, she remained silent, faithful and trusting the institution she had served for years.

That silence ended when Enloe imposed a booster requirement on volunteers in January, 2022.

Julie could not comply. She had already experienced neurological injury. She brought documentation. She asked for testing alternatives. She asked for accommodation.

There were none.

After years of unpaid service, Enloe abruptly dismissed her, without concern and with no mention of filing a VAERS Report, and she wondered what she had dedicated years of her life to.

From Volunteer to Whistleblower

What followed next was isolation.

Former colleagues stopped returning calls. Institutional doors closed. Medical questions were left unanswered.

Julie began researching on her own. She reviewed batch data. She compared imaging. She filed reports. She spoke at county meetings. She documented discrepancies between public emergency claims and what she had personally witnessed inside the hospital.

She did not frame herself as an activist at first.

She framed herself as a witness.

Over time, the cost of that role grew. In 2025, Julie experienced severe anemia requiring multiple hospitalizations. And after every blood transfusion she tested positive for extremely elevated spike antibodies — despite not having received any additional vaccines since early 2021.

The harm was real, and it had not been acknowledged.

Care Was Withheld

What happened next changed everything.

After four days in the hospital in August 2025, Julie was discharged — weak, anemic, and still struggling to walk. Her hemoglobin level had been dangerously low — 2.4, a number her attending physician said he had never seen in his career. She left with clear instructions: begin two prescriptions immediately to treat bleeding ulcers and prevent further complications. The hospital confirmed the prescriptions had been sent to her pharmacy — the CVS on Forest Avenue in Chico, CA.

She expected the hardest part was behind her, but it wasn’t.

Her first attempt to pick up the medication ended abruptly. From the drive-through window, a pharmacist told her there was “nothing” for her and slammed the window shut. Assuming a clerical error, Julie drove home and contacted the hospital’s discharge planner. The following morning, Enloe Medical Center confirmed that they had spoken directly with CVS and instructed the pharmacy to fill both prescriptions.

Julie waited.

When she returned later that afternoon, the response was the same — no prescriptions, no explanation. This time, the pharmacist raised his voice and told her that if she wanted answers, she would have to come inside.

Physically unsteady and still recovering, Julie parked her car and walked into the pharmacy alone, holding her discharge paperwork in hand. She called her stepdaughter to stay on the phone with her as she approached the counter.

Inside, the tone shifted. CVS staff suddenly acknowledged the prescriptions and told her they were being filled. Julie sat down to wait, exhausted and confused, while Enloe confirmed — again — that the medications had been ordered.

When her name was finally called, relief washed over her. But as she paid, the pharmacist leaned over and quietly said:

“You need to stop complaining about the Covid vaccine.”

Julie froze.

The comment made no sense — until it did.

The pharmacist continued, asking her if she was “Praying Hawk,” a name that Julie had once used on social media while speaking publicly about her vaccine injury. Her account had been deplatformed months earlier. She had never mentioned vaccines during her hospital stay. She had said nothing at CVS — nothing at all.

The implication was unmistakable.

Her prescriptions — medication she urgently needed after a life-threatening hospitalization — had been withheld not because of an error, but because of who she was and what she had said.

When she questioned him, the pharmacist told her to “find another pharmacy.”

She left shaking.

In the days that followed, the pattern became impossible to ignore. Julie recalled previous difficulties filling pain medication after dental surgery. Delays. Hostility. Dismissal. In hindsight, it appeared her name — and her beliefs — had been flagged.

This was not a disagreement. It was not poor customer service.

It was medical discrimination.

Julie filed a formal complaint with the California State Board of Pharmacy, documenting the hospital’s repeated calls, the timeline of events, and the pharmacist’s explicit statement. The Board has since confirmed an investigation is underway.

For Julie, the CVS incident crystallized a truth she had already been confronting: pharmacies, empowered during the pandemic to act as medical gatekeepers, now wield extraordinary power — with little accountability. When that power is used to punish speech or beliefs, patients are left defenseless.

An Activist Emerges

Beginning in 2022, Julie became a consistent presence at Northern California Boards of Supervisors meetings, offering verbal public comment focused on vaccine safety, institutional accountability, and patient rights. She has delivered more than sixty formal public comments across five counties — including 51 appearances before the Butte County Board of Supervisors alone — returning month after month to ensure her testimony entered the public record. Her written submissions number in the hundreds. What began as personal injury disclosure evolved into sustained civic engagement.

When Julie began speaking publicly — first cautiously, then more deliberately — she encountered resistance. But she also encountered something else: recognition. People listened. Some thanked her privately. Others shared their own stories, relieved to finally hear someone articulate what they had been unable to say themselves.

Her testimony eventually brought her into contact with others who were documenting similar concerns — including whistleblowers like former CDPH long-time employee Ronald F Owens Jr, whose story we chronicled earlier. Together, Julie and Ronald began appearing at Boards of Supervisors, determined to warn every county of the dangers of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Ronald Owens writes, “Little did I know that when I appeared before Butte County Board of Supervisors on October 8, 2024 and urged them to stop promoting, administering and distributing COVID-19 vaccines that Julie Threet would partner with me. While I was prepared to travel this road raising COVID-19 vaccine risk awareness with county officials alone I am glad that Providence planned our medical freedom fighting partnership.”

And although neither Julie nor Ron believe that Boards of Supervisors have all the answers, they believe that local officials are among the few public bodies legally obligated to hear constituents and to enter testimony into the public record.

In rooms where vaccine promotion had long gone unquestioned, Julie described what it meant to live with injury — and what it meant to be told, implicitly or explicitly, that such injuries were too rare, too inconvenient, or too politically fraught to examine.

Why Her Story Matters

Julie continues to speak because she understands something the system seems to have forgotten: people are not collateral damage. Every adverse outcome has a human cost. Every unexamined injury is a breach of ethical responsibility.

Her story stands as a reminder that accountability does not begin in courtrooms or press releases — it begins when someone is willing to say, plainly and without apology:

This happened.

It mattered.

And it must be faced, because what happened to Julie was not just cruel.

It was dangerous.

