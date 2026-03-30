FreePik

by Miles Franklin

Edward Dowd, an investment analyst who formerly managed a $14 billion equity growth fund at BlackRock, warned of a major economic downturn before the war with Iran began. He emphasized that the war will exacerbate the three major risks that he identified. He said that the price of homes are too high and will fall by 30%, which will cause recessionary problems as the housing market accounts for 20% of the US economy. The second problem is the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble that is very expensive and businesses have yet to implement AI. He predicted that the stock marked will plummet by 40% to 50%. He explained that China is also in trouble as it has a demographic problem with dwindling population and massive amounts of debt.

While headlines focus on the Iran war and geopolitics, Edward Dowd warns the real breakdown is already underway beneath the surface of the U.S. economy. From a weakening housing market to a bursting AI bubble and a frozen private credit system, Dowd argues that the conditions for a major downturn were already in place – before the war even began. He explains why any relief rally driven by geopolitical optimism could be a selling opportunity, why a 40-50% market crash remains on the table, and how structural risks in housing, credit, and global growth are converging. Dowd also shares his outlook on China’s slowing economy, the Federal Reserve’s limited options, and why he believes gold remains in a long-term bull market – even after recent volatility. In this episode of The Real Story with Michelle Makori:

Why the real economic breakdown has already started

Housing market weakness and why prices may need to fall

The AI bubble and signs it may already be cracking

Private credit stress and why it’s the “canary in the coal mine”

Why a relief rally could be the last chance to exit

Dowd’s outlook for a 40–50% market correction

China’s economic slowdown and global implications

Gold’s long-term trajectory and why it could reach $10,000

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