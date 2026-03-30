The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
4h

I recently came across the statement that people are selling their portfolios now. Go figure I was too distracted to clamp down on it and capture the source. If a majority of the market decided to sell, it would definitely drop.

I attribute that to "The Great Taking" by David Rogers Webb (www.thegreattaking.com). I warned my broker when I read the book and gave her a copy.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
4h

“Where Is Everyone?” — China’s Cities Are Empty, Funerals Outnumber Weddings 17 to 1

https://rumble.com/v6szc2j-china-where-is-everyone-ghost-villages-empty-cities-fake-births.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m

https://rumble.com/v6szc2j-china-where-is-everyone-ghost-villages-empty-cities-fake-births.html

30 minutes. Have patience and listen carefully. If this is not fake (and it looks real to me) this is very sobering. If you are prone to depression and need only cheerful information, do not watch this. All across China, the people in the country think everyone went to the cities, and the people in the cities, think everyone went to the country...

“Where Is Everyone?” — China’s Cities Are Empty, Funerals Outnumber Weddings 17 to 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpjC4eRfMVU

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