by Mikki Willis, needtoknow.news

Many Mennonites in Texas have rejected vaccines and have been under pressure due to the measles outbreak. A 6-year old girl who was diagnosed with measles died in Lubbock, Texas in February. Dr. Richard Bartlett and Dr. Ben Edwards reported that the 6-year old girl’s death was not caused by measles, but a different illness that was treated with the wrong antibiotics. A second girl, 8-years old, also died from a disease that was falsely diagnosed as measles. Robert Kennedy Jr. said that there has only been three deaths from measles in the last 20 years and they all had complications.

