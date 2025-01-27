by Tyler Durden

The hunt begins. On day one of his second term Donald Trump put the federal government’s weight behind the national push to end DEI programs by signing an executive order that would effectively dismantle them from all aspects of the federal government.

The executive action calls for the termination of DEI programs, mandates, policies, preferences and activities in the federal government along with the review and revision of existing federal employment practices, union contracts and training policies or programs.

Agency, department and commission heads have 60 days to terminate to the maximum extent allowed by law all DEI, DEIA and “environmental justice” offices and positions, action plans, equity-related grants or contracts as well as end all DEI or DEIA performance requirements

Perhaps not believing that this action would come so quickly or so aggressively, diversity offices seem to have been caught completely off guard and employees are now scrambling to figure out how they can still keep their government paycheck. Federal DEI employees are reportedly "unclear" as to their status and do not know if they are being fired, or if they are being moved to a new position.

In all likelihood, they will be fired.

Some officials have decided to preempt their impending pink slip, choosing to rehire themselves under a new label in an attempt to hide the fact that they are DEI. Others are trying to rename their entire department as something more innocuous, hoping to float under Trump's radar. However, these efforts are all in vain.

A memo sent out by the Trump Administration to all federal offices warns that any attempt to hide or disguise DEI programs and employees as something else will be met with "adverse consequences". The memo notes:

“We are aware of efforts by some in government to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language. If you are aware of a change in any contract description or personnel position description since November 5, 2024 to obscure the connection between the contract and DEIA or similar ideologies, please report all facts and circumstances..."

“There will be no adverse consequences for timely reporting this information. However, failure to report this information within 10 days will result in adverse consequences.”

The memo also includes an email at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) where employees are directed to make such reports.

Senator Ted Cruz took to X recently to post that he had also been alerted to DEI contractors attempting to obscure their programs in order to avoid potential cuts. Cruz specifically noted that DEI values incorporated into government funded scientific research was unacceptable.

The message to woke activists within the federal government is clear: You can run, but you can't hide. Trump's memo underscores the administration’s take on diversity programs.

“These programs divide Americans by race, waste taxpayer dollars, and result in shameful discrimination...”

