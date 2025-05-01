By Anna Carlson

The European Court of Human Rights issued a statement on Wednesday, instructing Serbia to "should prevent the use of sonic weapons or similar devices" for crowd control. This follows allegations that a sound cannon was used against protesters during a massive anti-government rally on March 15.

The court, located in Strasbourg, France, clarified that this interim measure does not imply it has taken "any position as to whether use of such weapons had occurred" during the demonstration, which was part of an ongoing anti-corruption protest in the Balkan nation.

Serbian authorities have consistently refuted claims by opposition parties and several experts that a sonic weapon disrupted a moment of silence during the March protest, causing people to flee in panic. Initially, the authorities stated that Serbian security agencies did not possess any sonic devices.

Social media footage showed crowds scattering in confusion, leading to allegations that a sonic weapon or "sound cannon" had been deployed.

On April 23, Serbia's opposition party lodged a criminal complaint against top state officials over the alleged use of a sonic weapon. The protest, which was Serbia's largest in decades, attracted between 100,000 and 300,000 participants.

Several Serbian civil society groups have gathered over 3,000 testimonies, with some demonstrators alleging they suffered enduring health issues due to the use of sonic weapons, which emit intense sound waves that can harm hearing and cause symptoms like headaches and nausea. Despite Serbian laws prohibiting their use on civilians, these allegations persist.

"Most complaints came from citizens reporting hearing damage, ringing in the ears, and headaches," DS leader Srdjan Milivojevic announced during a press briefing. The formal grievance, directed at the organized crime prosecutor, implicated the Serbian president, the then-prime minister, and the interior minister.

Confronted with images showing a police vehicle equipped with what seems to be an American-made LRAD 450XL acoustic device, Interior Minister Ivica Dacic acknowledged the police's possession of such devices but refuted claims of their deployment at the protest. "We demand that the police be immediately stripped of all acoustic and sonic weapons," Milivojevic demanded.

Authorities later revealed that the devices were intended to convey verbal messages to crowds. President Aleksandar Vucic vowed to pursue criminal charges against those who accused the authorities of using sonic weapons, citing a Russian report that suggested unidentified individuals in black clothing from the crowd had staged the incident. "Shame on you, you miserable liars," he said.

