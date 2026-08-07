The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
1h

This is to be injected directly into Americans, the Devil's chosen people? Thank you POTUS Trump. Thank you RFK Jr.

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