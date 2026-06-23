The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
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[Substack monitors started the "screen drop glitch" to try to stop me from finishing this comment.]

All of this is far overdue thanks to Senator Ron Johnson's gate keeping of the last 5 years. He's mind controlled so we have to forgive him. I informed his offices about every aspect of the C19 injection death and maiming as it unfolded across the alt media. THEY DID FUCKING NOTHING.

And to this day Senator Johnson hasn't established a Congressional Caucus to end the travesty of the C19 injection, or dissolve the related congressional Acts that created this global democide.

I demanded that he do this over two years ago. And if I demanded it, I'm sure hundreds, if not thousands of Americans did the same.

And the whole time all of these well intended "experts" are rocking on about earlier child deaths today, years after the fact... they are completely missing an even more sinister child death statistic (which Ron Johnson's office was informed about by me): The brand new (as of 09/2021) Medicare Diesease Code: MIS-C or "Multi-Inflammatory Syndrome in Children." [The original classification was MIS-A for Adults]

As of 09/2021, 40 children were dead out of 4,200 reported cases to the CDC's new disease reporting portal - not VAERS. These children were injured or killed by exposure to their injected parents and/or grandparents. Remember, kids weren't injected until after 10/2022 when the venal CDC ACIP committee included the deadly C19 injection on the Public School injection guidelines.

With MIS-C, we're talking 2 year old girls with periods, little boys with bleeding eyeballs, children screaming with pain throughout their tiny bodies, with 40 dying from massive organ failure.

Every geneticist on the planet knew that genetic 'treatments' are contagious and of extreme danger to pregnant women, their fetuses, and children. That's why no genetic treatment has ever stopped a widespread disease that everyone knows about. Couldn't any geneticists stand up and talk about "Pfizer's Exposure During Pregnancy Protocol" that has existed for years before the C19 global democide? Everyone should read that protocol. It is a travesty of uncaring language and word salads.

Pfizer doesn't include any recommendations for women who are accidentally exposed to someone who has received a genetic treatment. All Pfizer wants to know is whether the baby is aborted or born with birth defects. They don't have a single instruction for the pregnant woman who has been so dangerously exposed to the genetically treated. Remember the babies that were being born with their skin burned or missing or worse?

Senator Ron Johnson won't discuss the self-assembling, "unawareable" nano to micro tech inside the C19 injections either. Apparently he somehow missed everything La Quinta Columna uncovered in 06+/2021 and Dr. Ana Mihalcea, et al. And he also seems to have missed the chimeric, frequency-activated pathogegns (Todd Clalender, Esq., Vaxxchoice.org & Clouthub.com). Just more of his congressional staff/mind-controlled gate-keeping. If you watch the documentary "Cognitive Liberty," you will see him gatekeeping on the TI phenomenon - even after it is put in his fucking face by one of the attorneys for the survivors. Americans being tortured with directed energy by their own government - and he just can't wrap his mind around the evidence.

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