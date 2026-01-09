Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams Etienne Note: The FBI is going to ensure that nothing happens to the ICE agent to create a precedent and embolden their goon squad that they are above the law and will be protected for anything they do. Complete organized crime "government" in DC protecting cold blooded murders to ensure they have people willing to commit cold blooded murder.

Members of law enforcement photograph a vehicle suspected to be involved in a shooting by an ICE agent during federal operations on January 7, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to federal officials, the agent, fearing for his life, killed a woman during a confrontation in south Minneapolis.

By Steve Frank

Minnesota investigators say they have hit a roadblock in the probe of a fatal U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shooting after the FBI declined to participate in a joint investigation, officials said Wednesday.

Authorities said they are unable to access crucial evidence that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding the deadly encounter, which left one individual dead. State investigators emphasized that cooperation from federal authorities is critical to completing the investigation and holding responsible parties accountable, while Donald Trump was called a ‘disgrace to humanity’ by furious Americans for his statement.

The FBI has not publicly explained why it declined the joint probe, citing standard procedures for sensitive cases, while Minnesota officials expressed concern that the lack of coordination could delay transparency and justice. It comes after ICE agents’ chilling response was caught on video as they ‘block doctor’ from fatally shot woman.

The head of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Thursday that the U.S. attorney’s office had barred it from taking part in the investigation.

BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said in a statement that after the agency consulted with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, the U.S. attorney’s office and the FBI following the shooting, it was decided that the BCA Force Investigations Unit would conduct a joint investigation with the FBI. But he said the FBI later informed the BCA that the U.S. attorney’s office had changed the plan.

“The investigation would now be led solely by the FBI, and the BCA would no longer have access to the case materials, scene evidence or investigative interviews necessary to complete a thorough and independent investigation,” Evans wrote.

“Without complete access to the evidence, witnesses and information collected, we cannot meet the investigative standards that Minnesota law and the public demands. As a result, the BCA has reluctantly withdrawn from the investigation. The BCA Force Investigations Unit was designed to ensure consistency, accountability and public confidence, none of which can be achieved without full cooperation and jurisdictional clarity,” he wrote.

What happened in Minneapolis?

Videos from the scene show the woman apparently backing away from ICE officers as they approached the car, which was blocking the road, and attempted to open her door. As the driver moved forward and away from the officers, another ICE officer fired his gun as the car appeared to drive by him. After the shooting, the car speeds into two cars parked on a curb before crashing to a stop.

captio Renee Nicole Good, 37, (pictured) was shot three times in the face on Wednesday.(Image: ODU English Department/Facebook) n...

The Department of Homeland Security, as well as President Donald Trump, claimed the officer shot the woman in self-defense. Trump referred to the deceased woman “a professional agitator”, adding that “it is hard to believe he is alive,” referring to the ICE officer who was allegedly injured.

“They are already trying to spin this as an action of self defense. Having seen the video of, myself, I want to tell everybody directly. That is bullshit,” Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey said during a press conference.

It comes after a different out-of-control ICE agent yelled a disgusting 3-word slur before shooting a woman 5 times.

