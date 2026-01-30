Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Paul Dragu

On Wednesday, the FBI raided the Fulton County election facility in Georgia as part of an investigation into the 2020 elections. If the raid is related to the election-linked lawsuits the Justice Department (DOJ) filed in multiple states last year, it’s possible we’ll see more action like this.

Fulton County officials confirmed the raid to FOX 5 Atlanta on Wednesday:

Today, the [FBI] served a search warrant at the Fulton County Elections Hub and Operations Center. The warrant sought a number of records related to 2020 elections. This operation is still actively underway. We cannot provide further information at this time.

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Ché Alexander told The Washington Post the FBI was looking for 2020 ballots. A “person familiar with the matter” told the Post the FBI was looking for “related records from 2020 tied to allegations of voter fraud.”

ProPublica reported that the FBI was looking for “ballots, tabulator tapes, digital data and voter rolls, which it alleged might constitute ‘evidence of the commission of a criminal offense.’”

Democratic Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory told news outlets that trucks were backed up to the elections warehouse and hauled away “boxes of ballots and other materials.” The raid went from morning to past nightfall.

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. confirmed that the FBI carried out the search because DOJ attempts to get ballots through a subpoena last year failed.

The Justice Department sued the clerk of court in December as part of an attempt to obtain 2020 election materials. The lawsuit came after Fulton County officials refused to comply with a subpoena for those records back in October. The justification county officials gave for withholding those records was that they were under seal and could not be handed over without a court order. The DOJ, however, claims that Title III of the Civil Rights Act of 1960 grants the U.S. attorney general “sweeping power to obtain these records.” According to the DOJ’s lawsuit:

On October 30, 2025, the Attorney General sent a demand letter … to the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections … demanding “all records in your possession responsive to the recent subpoena issued to your office by the State Election Board.” The subpoena … requested all used and void ballots, stubs of all ballots, signature envelopes, and corresponding envelope digital files from the 2020 General Election in Fulton County. … The October 30 Letter identified the purpose of this request as ascertaining Georgia’s compliance with various federal election laws.

Demonstrated Fraud in Fulton County

Around the time the DOJ filed its lawsuit in December, news broke that 315,000 votes cast in Fulton County “during early voting were certified without the required signatures on tabulator tapes from poll workers,” according to reports. Tapes are printed from ballot tabulator machines to confirm the number of voters is the same as the number of votes.

In response to this development, Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said he wasn’t going to do anything. He said it costs too much money. The county estimated it would cost about $400,000 to get the necessary documents. “I am not going to spend taxpayer money on a witch hunt,” Pitts said. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger backed Pitts. “All voters were verified with photo ID and lawfully cast their ballots,” he said back in December. “A clerical error at the end of the day does not erase valid, legal votes.”

In response to Wednesday’s raid, state Senator Josh McLaurin said this is just another irrational event triggered by Trump’s self-absorbed election obsession. “This is extremely alarming,” he said. “Fulton County and Georgia in general are tired of being the target of Donald Trump’s narcissism. That’s all that this is about.”

Lawsuits in Other States

The DOJ has filed lawsuits in other states. It filed election-related suits in December against Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Nevada. In total, the department has sued more than 20 states as well as Washington, D.C., for not complying with requests for election information, according to the Brennan Center.

Moreover, at least 44 states and D.C. have received requests for voter registration lists; 11 have either provided them or said they intend to. Those states are Alaska, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming.

The Justice Department is suing 24 other states for refusing to deliver voter registration lists. Those states are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington.

Trump officially lost Georgia in 2020 by less than 12,000 votes. There was whirlwind of suspicious activity that happened around election night, specifically in Fulton County. Workers there paused ballot counting because of “confusion” about when the work was supposed to end. It took a call from the secretary of state to break the news that they couldn’t leave open ballots unscanned overnight and therefore had to get back to work. There was also a two-hour delay because of a leaking urinal.

During his speech to the World Economic Forum recently, Trump hinted that something like this was coming. Referring to the rigged 2020 elections, he said, “People will soon be prosecuted for what they did.”

