User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
6h

It does make me wonder if the FBI could care less about it's reputation. And if the supposed in-house battles it was having over the last 10+ years, with pedos in the FBI"s higher management levels have been completely lost.

Epstein has become a new 9/11, and nobody at the FBI appears to have watched Sound of Freedom, Carga, Small World, Spartan - just to name a few of the many movies about the industry Jeffrey Epstein served so faithfully with his Mossad partners.

