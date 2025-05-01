by Tyler Durden

The event followed a series of prostrations by Democrat officials and leftists designed to appease rioters while also giving credence to the false claims of "systemic racism" in America.

Times have changed drastically in five years and in 2025 this brand of woke worship is highly frowned upon by the majority of the public. Donald Trump's return to the White House has driven home the clear message that social justice ideology is dead. This is why it is unlikely that there will be much uproar over the recent demotion of several of the FBI agents involved in the famous "bend the knee" photo, though the media is unsurprisingly outraged.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reassigned several agents who were photographed kneeling with demonstrators. The reassignments, viewed as demotions by many inside the FBI, come nearly five years after the episode that ignited divisions inside the bureau. FBI officials offered no explanation for changing the roles to less coveted positions for the agents.

There has been extensive cleaning of house undertaken by the Trump Administration in the months after his election. Trump perhaps learned a valuable lesson during his first term, in which many officials and employees within the federal government actively attempted to sabotage his presidency. The lesson? That government cannot function when ideological cultists run the bureaucracy from behind the scenes. The FBI agents in question are likely being punished as a message to the rest of the Bureau that far-left guerrilla tactics will not be tolerated.

BLM protests were sparked in the name of George Floyd; a career criminal and drug addict who suffered from heart disease that died while resisting arrest by officers over counterfeit money. Officer Derek Chauvin was subsequently convicted of murdering Floyd while restraining him. Many Americans still feel that Chauvin was a political sacrifice to appease the leftist mob and that he is in fact innocent.

As we now know, extensive funding from NGO's and even government agencies like USAID flowed into the coffers of BLM related groups. This cash helped to energize the astroturf activism that made the movement appear much larger than it actually was. The BLM protests were also allowed incredible latitude to ignore pandemic mandates while millions of Americans were stuck at home and told to isolate from friends and family using "social distancing".

Police departments were also pressured by Democrat city officials to do little or nothing to intervene in the riots, and many officers also "took a knee" as a symbol of fealty to the activists. The movement was given every advantage and operated with impunity.

The US as a country is still in precarious recovery from the damage done by the attempted progressive coup. Witnessing some of the agencies and agents involved getting shut down or punished may help in the healing process.

