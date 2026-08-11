Dear Subscribers,

Short letter this week as Julie and I are on a train from Milan to Padua, Italy on our way to Thailand for Bikram Teacher Training which will start in September. Bikram Yoga is the original “Hot Yoga” done in a 105 degree room. It is a very specific series of 26 postures and two breathing exercises designed to hit (almost) every major muscle group in the body while dramatically improving core strength, spinal alignment and overall health. It was designed by Bikram Choudhury, who is probably the world’s best known yoga teacher who still teaches at 82 years old, which is a testament to the yoga!

I think one of the greatest benefits is detoxification from sweating. The skin is the largest organ of the body and sweat is one of the body’s main detoxification systems BUT people rarely sweat in our modern air-conditioned world. In a Bikram class, you might sweat out a half gallon or more during the class. It is a fantastic way of eliminating the environmental toxins in the food supply: BPA/BPS, glyphosated wheat, atrazine, rBGH, Aspartame, and heavy metals from fish, “vaccines”, and other pathways.

So, Julie and I ae excited to learn the science behind the yoga, the anatomy, and how to teach it effectively to others. I am especially excited about taking two 90 minute Bikram classes a day from Bikram himself for nine weeks and what that will do for detoxification and my personal fitness level. I am going to, essentially, reboot my whole system!

More on this later!

New Censorship-Resistant Publishing Platform – Coming Soon!!!

We are getting closer to launching our new platform! Hopefully next week!

Beat the rush and become an Art of Liberty Sponsor to get access to the new publishing platform AND a paperback copy of my new book: The Greatest Theft in Human History – How the Banks and the “Government” will Steal at Least $1.40 MILLION From the Typical American Worker… Legally! It is the ONLY way to get a paperback copy before September! We need all the help we can get to pay for our new censorship-resistant publishing infrastructure! Here is a sneak peek at the new offer: https://artofliberty.org/become-liberty-member/

If you are enjoying our original journalism and Five Meme Friday, please consider becoming an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor. Freedom isn’t Free and we are having to spend $20,000 this month to create our own uncensorable infrastructure to combat the censorship of Substack.

We have some AMAZING perks to say: THANK YOU!

ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsorship-Program/

See my article: CIA Contractor Peter Thiel’s Secret Dialog Society Exposed - Membership List with CFR, Bilderberg & WEF Members Identified to understand how Epstein was connected to CIA Contractor Peter Thiel and other top tier attendees of his Dialog Society.

Top Stories of the Week

Etienne Breaks Down the Dialog Society - Who Just Got Caught Having Secret Meetings for Two Decades!

YouTube Version Above. BitChute Version HERE.

Art of Liberty Foundation founder Etienne de la Boetie2 joins Hrvoje Moric on Geopolitics & Empire to discuss Etienne’s recent article on CIA Contractor Peter Thiel’s Dialog Society. The Dialog Society was caught having secret meetings for TWO DECADES that brought together the intelligence agencies, the monopoly media, the treasury department, the Federal Reserve AND the heads of the leading search engines, social media, and streaming platforms that have been caught algorithmically censoring information on the DARPA Internet.

Etienne’s article, which can be found at ArtOfLiberty.Foundation, is entitled: The REAL Story Behind CIA Contractor Peter Thiel’s Dialog Society - Weaponized Inflation, Media Control & AI Kill Drones.

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

Who is the Dialog Society? CIA Contractor Peter Thiel Caught After 2 Decades of Secret Meetings

Here is a short clip from my epic conversation with Hrvoje Moric on Geopolitics & Empire about CIA contractor Peter Thiel’s Dialog Society, which was just caught having secret meetings for TWO DECADES. I break down who the members are in the full interview here: ArtOfLiberty.Foundation

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

Etienne Note: These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

How ICE Is Weaponizing Social Media Against Its Critics

In recent months, ICE has deployed a round-the-clock digital dragnet to scour the public internet, from Facebook to Instagram to X, for speech that could endanger the agency’s mission.

By Hannah Critchfield and Shane Shifflett, The Wall Street Journal

Tired_Thumb is far from alone.

In recent months, ICE has deployed a round-the-clock digital dragnet to scour the public internet, from Facebook to Instagram to X, for speech that could endanger the agency’s mission. The government has paid millions to private contractors to surface everything from potential threats to agents to activities that could disrupt ICE’s operations, according to federal documents, contractors and former Homeland Security Investigations agents.

Continue reading...

Government Will Steal Your Land to Feed the AI Machine

Private land may be seized to construct transmission lines required by the rapidly expanding AI data-center industry.

By Martin Armstrong, Armstrong Economics

Private land may be seized to construct transmission lines required by the rapidly expanding AI data-center industry. If a property owner refuses to sell an easement voluntarily, a utility may resort to eminent domain, provided the project is declared a “public use” and the owner receives what the government calls “just compensation.” Let us call this what it is: legalized theft.

The government does not ask whether the land has been in your family for generations, whether you built your home with your own hands, or whether the money offered would ever replace what is being destroyed. A bureaucrat determines the supposed market value, a judge blesses the taking, and armed government agents will eventually remove you if you continue to resist. They hide behind legal phrases because “confiscation for corporate benefit” would expose the practice for what it has become.

Continue reading...

The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

Nuestro tributo a F.A. Hayek: el economista ganador del Premio Nobel que destruyó [¡intelectualmente!] el socialismo

La Fundación Art of Liberty rinde homenaje al ganador del Premio Nobel F.A. Hayek, uno de los economistas más importantes que jamás haya existido, con una campaña que distribuirá simultáneamente el nuevo libro: Hayek para el siglo XXI - Ensayos de economía política y ofrecerá copias impresas gratuitas del libro a cualquiera que se suscriba de forma paga a nuestro Substack como miembro anual y/o realice cualquier pedido en ArtOfLiberty.org/store.

Esta introducción a F.A. Hayek incluye su biografía, memes, frases, las “Batallas de rap” con el economista Lord John Maynard Keynes, y la primera entrega de nuestra distribución de Hayek para el siglo XXI - Ensayos de economía política: la introducción del libro escrita por Thomas J. DiLorenzo, presidente del Instituto Mises y editor de Hayek para el siglo XXI.

También estamos agregando el PDF completo de Hayek para el siglo XXI a nuestra memoria USB incensurable de la libertad: The Liberator (El Liberador).

Continuar leyendo...

“Daily News of The Week”

Wrong War, Wrong Century

20th Century Warfare Attacked the 21st

By Matt Bracken

The American MIC put together an unbeatable military machine, at least when it comes to blasting the ever-loving shit out of 2nd and 3rd tier countries that can’t really fight back. I call it the “Top Gun Maverick Military Model.”

The TGM3 works great in C.G. Hollywood movies, it worked great in the 20th Century against countries like Serbia and Libya, and most importantly of all, it’s fantastic for shoveling endless billions of dollars to our corpulent MIC “defense” industries. And for decades, it kept the rest of the world in line, afraid to test America’s evidently overwhelming destructive military power.

That is, until President Donald Trump, tricked by Bibi Netanyahu’s false promise of a quick and easy three-day regime-change victory over Iran, blundered into the greatest military disaster in modern history--and thereby exposed the obsolescence of the TGM3 against the 21st-Century Modern Missile Model, or the 21CM3. [I’m making up silly acronyms on the fly, so that the Internet Military Analysts’ Union will take me seriously.]

Continue reading...

ESC Key: 60,000 Migrants Flood into Spanish Town of Ceuta from Morocco Conveniently as Biometric Border Control Comes On-line in Europe

What a Coincidence this happens just as the EU rolls out biometric identification...

By esc, The price of freedom is eternal vigilance

On July 30, 2026, roughly 60,000 people crossed from Morocco into Ceuta — a small Spanish enclave on the northern tip of Africa with a population of 83,000.

Something will be done. Something is always done. The question worth asking — and the one that never gets asked in the middle of a crisis — is whether that something makes the next crisis more likely, or less.

Morocco has done this before. In May 2021, around 8,000 people crossed into Ceuta over two days1 after Moroccan authorities appeared to loosen border controls. The 2026 surge is larger by an order of magnitude, but the mechanism is the same: Morocco controls the border and adjusts the flow when leverage is needed. Migration analysts noted that ‘these kinds of organised movements don’t happen without, at minimum, passive collaboration from Moroccan authorities‘2.

Continue reading...

China’s AI Knife Fight: DeepSeek’s New Model Runs 100x Cheaper Than Anthropic’s Flagship

The price of artificial intelligence just printed a new low.

By Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge

The price of artificial intelligence just printed a new low. DeepSeek’s V4-Flash, officially released Friday, costs roughly three cents to run through a standard battery of benchmark tests, according to San Francisco research firm Artificial Analysis. Moonshot AI’s Kimi K3 costs 86 cents; OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol, $1.86; and Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5, the industry’s top-scoring model, $3.15. In realized terms, the Chinese model is more than 100 times cheaper to run than the American flagship, according to Reuters.

V4-Flash is the cheapest well-known model in the world, and by a wide margin. The figure is even more striking because of a detail buried in the firm’s write-up: V4-Flash is unusually verbose. It consumes tokens heavily and still lands at three cents. The per-token price is doing all the work.

The same firm supplies the caveat. V4-Flash scores 50 out of 100 on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, a composite of nine benchmarks spanning coding, reasoning, and workplace tasks. That ties Google’s Gemini 3.6 Flash and puts it one point behind Meta’s Muse Spark 1.1 and Zhipu’s GLM-5.2. Moonshot’s Kimi K3 scores 57, while Anthropic’s Claude Opus 5 and Fable 5, along with OpenAI’s GPT-5.6, score at least nine points higher.

Continue reading...

1 guy controls AI

Under the illusion of competition is there evidence of a puppet master behind the Data Center pandemic ?

Etienne Note: We think it is the banks on top using Freemasonry as a front group and coordinating network. We think the lodge system was captured by inter-generational organized crime to project power globally through masonry whose members were the 1st to consolidate power in local communities by coordinating their members, sworn to secrecy and actively networking to control local political networks, the Sheriff, and other power blocks. The banks are creating the fiat paper tickets that allow them to buy up and monopolize the companies illustrated in this analysis. The asset managers like Blackrock, State Street and Vanguard obscure the ownership of companies stolen through Fractional Reserve Banking that I explain in my new book: The Biggest Theft in Human History at Greatest-Theft.com

By Prof. Fred, Scientific Progress

https://aidatacentermap.org/map

1. There’s no way to financially justify the literally hundreds of billions per year “invested” (burned) on AI data centers, except with funding from the US/UK/EU freemasonic military industrial complex:

Continue reading...

Huge Uptick In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza Since Trump Hailed ‘Historic’ Hamas Deal

Middle East regional media has reported a huge uptick in Israeli military attacks in the Gaza Strip since President Trump announced a “historic” agreement which Hamas finally signed on to.

By by Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge

Middle East regional media has reported a huge uptick in Israeli military attacks in the Gaza Strip since President Trump announced a “historic” agreement which Hamas finally signed on to.

The agreement would result in a phased complete disarmament of Hamas and the handing over of governance to newly proposed National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) - a body designed to replace both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

However, fighting has persisted, with Al Jazeera reporting that at least 19 Palestinians killed on Saturday in Israeli attacks and that the total deal toll from the weekend is now 26 people, including women and children.

Continue reading...

Mamdani’s Marxist Grocery Grab: Socialist Mayor Uses $70 Million of Your Tax Dollars to Kill Every Bodega in NYC

Glenn Beck just laid it bare, and every American who still believes in free enterprise should pay attention.

By Mal,Whatfinger News

Glenn Beck just laid it bare, and every American who still believes in free enterprise should pay attention.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist darling of the DSA, isn’t building grocery stores. He is a radical Marxist Democrat, member of the DSA who plans on destroying all freedom in the U.S. He’s building a taxpayer-funded wrecking ball aimed straight at private business. The plan: spend at least $70 million of other people’s money to open five government-run grocery stores — one in each borough — that will deliberately sell core staples at 30% below market prices. These stores won’t pay rent. They won’t pay property taxes. And they won’t care if they lose money hand over fist. They can do this with many industries under the banner of their fake Socialism designed to destroy all business and make as many people as poor as possible, so they scream for Marxism

Beck’s math is brutal and correct. The average American grocery store operates on razor-thin margins of about 1–2 cents of profit on the dollar. Mamdani’s city stores are projected to lose roughly 28 cents on every single dollar they ring up. How do you compete with that if you’re a family-owned bodega or independent grocer who actually has to make payroll, pay rent, and turn a profit to survive?

Continue reading...

AIPAC Tops $100 Million in Election Spending for Second Straight Cycle

The pro-Israel group’s PAC and super PAC have poured $104.3 million into the midterms, including more than $30.6 million in Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary.

By David Moore, Sludge

The pro-Israel group’s PAC and super PAC have poured $104.3 million into the midterms, including more than $30.6 million in Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary, the most it has ever spent on a single race.

For the second cycle in a row, AIPAC has surpassed $100 million in federal election spending, according to a Sludge review of campaign finance records.

As recently as 2021, AIPAC had never directly donated to a federal candidate—its PAC made its first donations in January 2022, and that same month it formed its own super PAC. By the 2024 cycle, AIPAC’s nine-figure outlays in elections marked a dramatic increase in its spending for the House and Senate lawmakers who approve billions of dollars in economic and military aid packages for Israel. Now, about three months before Election Day, AIPAC is cementing its status as one of the largest spenders on congressional elections.

Continue reading...

US used ‘virtually all’ long-range precision missiles during Iran war, sources say

The U.S. Army has used up much of its stockpile of highly accurate long-range missiles during America’s five-month war with Iran

Etienne Note: We covered the fact that the US has used all its defensive missiles in this pointless war for Isreal in last week’s Five Meme Friday newsletter including an infographic I created showing how Trump is personally invested in the missile manufacturers profiting from shooting $30,000 drones with $15,000,000 missiles. This story is about the US using up its offensive missiles as well and hollowing out the military on a foreign war based on lies about Iran’s non-existent nuclear program. Sure smells like organized crime enrichment to me.

By Reuters, Military Times

The U.S. Army has used up much of its stockpile of highly accurate long-range missiles during America’s five-month war with Iran, according to three people familiar with the data, raising concerns about the military’s readiness for future conflicts.

The missiles are principally the Army’s surface-to-surface weapons, known as Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM). The U.S. has used “virtually all” of these weapons, according to two of the sources.

Continue reading...

The United States of Israel

If Section 219/1217of the NDAA becomes law, we will have surrendered our Constitutional Republic to the Zionists. It will literally be the end of our country as we know it.

By Scott Ritter, Real Scott Ritter

When I was travelling to Israel on a regular basis back in the mid- to late-1990’s as part of my duties with the United Nations, I was always struck by how closely many Israelis identified with the United States. On national holidays, many Israeli motorists would fly two little plastic flags from the windows of their cars—one the blue and white Star of David, and the other the Stars and Stripes. “We see ourselves as little America”, my Israeli host would explain when I pointed this out.

The reality was far different.

The Israelis conspired against their American counterparts behind their backs, and the US intelligence and security services viewed Israel as a threat to US national security.

Continue reading...

Twelve Glaring Realities of Marxist Socialism

In a free society that embraces free markets and the rule of law, young people must be made aware of the glaring realities regarding the alleged “fuzzy and warm” nature of Marxist

By Christian Milord, The Epoch Times

Commentary

In a free society that embraces free markets and the rule of law, young people must be made aware of the glaring realities regarding the alleged “fuzzy and warm” nature of Marxist (collectivism, communism, progressivism, socialism) iterations. There are at least twelve aspects of the Marxist ideology that are clear and present dangers to democratic nations as well as undemocratic countries.

First, Marxism was founded on the stark concept of atheism. Consequently, it attempts to dismantle the Judeo-Christian faith that has been an anchor of civilization for thousands of years and helps people to navigate life’s challenges. Marxists also oppose the traditional family, which is the building block of any culture and bolsters societal bonds. On every life category, intact families are far more successful than broken families.

Continue reading...

New Forever Chemicals Coming to US Farms

If the goal is truly to Make America Healthy Again, then the latest decision from the Environmental Protection Agency raises serious questions.

By Martin Armstrong, Armstrong Economics

If the goal is truly to Make America Healthy Again, then the latest decision from the Environmental Protection Agency raises serious questions. According to the article you sent, the EPA has approved two new fluorinated pesticides, diflufenican and epyrifenacil, for use on some of America’s most important crops, including corn, soybeans, and wheat. Neither chemical has previously been approved for use in American agriculture.

Environmental groups argue these compounds qualify as PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” under internationally recognized scientific definitions because they can persist in the environment and eventually degrade into trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), an extremely persistent fluorinated compound found in groundwater around the world. The EPA disputes that characterization, maintaining the products do not meet its regulatory definition of PFAS and that they can be used safely according to their labels.

Diflufenican has already become controversial in Europe. Denmark banned its use in part because of concerns that it contributes to TFA contamination of groundwater, while German monitoring has detected TFA in a large percentage of tested wells. Epyrifenacil has reportedly never received approval for agricultural use within the European Union.

Continue reading...

Paraguay and Chill: Second Residency for the Price of a Used Honda

Bryan Lutz, Dollar Collapse

Bryan Lutz, Dollar Collapse

“A second residency is optionality. You don’t have to use it.”

~ The Dollar Collapse Playbook, 2026 Edition

This blog was made in regards to the upcoming release of the Dollar Collapse Playbook.

The cheapest move in the entire Dollar Collapse Playbook isn’t a metal, a miner, or a short. It’s paperwork.

Move 20, the second residency, buys a household something no portfolio can: the legal right to be somewhere else. Foreign medical care, a second banking jurisdiction, a place for the kids to land, all of it pre-arranged while the arranging is easy.

Continue reading...

This Is The Income Needed To Be Happy In 50 US Cities

By Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge

How much money does it take before earning more no longer makes people happier? Researchers call this threshold the satiation point, and it varies considerably across the United States.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist’s Niccolo Conte, ranks 50 of the most populous U.S. cities by the annual income at which self-reported life evaluation stops improving, using data from Remitly.

Remitly adapted Purdue University‘s income satiation research by adjusting it for purchasing power and inflation, then scaling the U.S. figure to each metro using Numbeo’s cost-of-living index.

Continue reading...

They Were Voted Out. They Refuse to Leave. Now What?

Avenal, Calif., a city in the rural Central Valley, has become an unlikely example of election denialism months after a recall election.

Etienne Note: Another example of why “government” and “democracy” are the dumbest way to organize society. In addition to both being morally illegitimate and the whole process being easily rigged, even if you can “vote the bums out” there is no guarantee they will actually leave!

By Livia Albeck-Ripka, The New York Times

Earlier this year, the voters of Avenal, a community in California’s rural Central Valley, ousted their mayor and all but one member of their City Council.

Leaders of the recall celebrated the effort as democracy in action.

Continue reading...

STUDY: Dating Apps, Porn Eroding Need For Meaningful Love...

A study of 664 Iranian adults found that compulsive, addiction-like use of dating apps and adult videos was linked to weaker beliefs that romantic love is meaningful.

By StudyFinds Analysis

A study of 664 Iranian adults found that compulsive, addiction-like use of dating apps and adult videos was linked to weaker beliefs that romantic love is meaningful.

People with higher problematic use also leaned toward a more transactional, money-focused view of love and fell in love more quickly and indiscriminately.

Dating apps and pornography use were positively correlated, meaning people who struggled with one were more likely to struggle with the other.

Continue reading...

How Lockheed Martin, Raytheon & BAE Systems are propagandizing children to support war through STEM

Raytheon sponsors the Girl Scouts of America. BAE Systems is reading your toddlers their favorite fairytale stories. And Lockheed Martin funds children’s math and STEM festivals.

By Alan MacLeod, MintPress News

Raytheon sponsors the Girl Scouts of America. BAE Systems is reading your toddlers their favorite fairytale stories. And Lockheed Martin funds children’s math and STEM festivals. This is done with great fanfare, supposedly to empower and inspire children to pursue their passion for science. In reality, though, these companies are attempting to launder their images and enlist the next generation to become cogs in the military-industrial complex.

All the while, these organizations’ products are being used across the world by the United States and Israel to commit war crimes – in Iran, Yemen, Palestine, and beyond – to target children.

MintPress explores the murky world of the arms companies training kids to bomb kids.

Continue reading...

Open-weight AI models are catching up to the frontier. The safety gap remains.

By Rebecca Bellan, TechCrunch

By Rebecca Bellan, TechCrunch

As policymakers debate how to govern increasingly powerful AI systems like OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol and Anthropic’s Mythos, a Chinese open-weight model has narrowed the gap with the industry’s leaders.

GLM-5.2, the open-weight AI model from China’s Z.ai, is only a few months behind OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 and Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.7 on cyber and bio capabilities, according to a new report from AI safety nonprofit SaferAI. But the divide between frontier capabilities and safety practices is growing.

According to SaferAI’s evaluation, which the nonprofit ran via Z.ai‘s public API, GLM-5.2 refused none of the offensive cyber or biology tasks it was given. By comparison, Claude Opus 4.7 “refused so consistently that SaferAI could not complete CyberGym on it at all.” (CyberGym is a benchmark that evaluates cybersecurity capabilities. OpenAI used it in the evaluation that preceded last month’s Hugging Face breach.)

Continue reading...

Charcoal: The Universal Antidote They Stopped Selling You

An Essay on Displacement, Not Suppression

By Unbecoming, Lies are Unbecoming

Part of an ongoing series on remedies displaced from ordinary use because no one could own them.

Nothing here is medical advice. The dosages and applications come from Jethro Kloss’s 1939 encyclopedia of natural remedies, confirmed against current clinical references. In an acute poisoning, call poison control first. In the United States, the number is 1-800-222-1222. In Australia, it is 13 11 26. Every developed country has an equivalent. Charcoal is compatible with almost every emergency protocol; use it while help arrives, not instead of it.

In 1813, the French chemist Michel Bertrand swallowed five grams of arsenic trioxide mixed with activated charcoal. He suffered no apparent injury.¹

Continue reading...

These Are The States With The Most Empty Homes

By Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge

America faces a housing shortage, yet about 14.5 million homes across the country are vacant. How can both be true?

Using the latest U.S. Census Bureau data compiled by LendingTree, Visual Capitalist’s Dorothy Neufeld created this map showing the share of vacant housing units in every state.

The figures include vacation homes, rentals awaiting tenants, homes for sale, and other unoccupied properties, not just abandoned buildings.

Continue reading...

Study reveals cognitive decline linked to drinking Diet Coke daily

By Colette Bennett, TheStreet

Whether you work in an office or from home, you’re likely familiar with the after-lunch slump that makes you reach for another coffee or a soda.

If you’ve front-loaded a lot of caffeine in the morning, this is typically the time you would feel a crash. Eating a large meal or not drinking enough water can also lead to that sluggish feeling.

There’s nothing wrong with reaching for a pick-me-up at this time of day, though a short walk or refilling your water bottle is the healthiest option. But if your personal favorite afternoon treat is a Diet Coke, an updated study from the peer-reviewed journal Neurology presents some new data you’re going to want to see.

Continue reading...

FDA APPROVES MODERNA’S FIRST-EVER mRNA FLU SHOT DESPITE 75.3% ADVERSE REACTION RATE

According to the FDA briefing document, severe systemic reactions were 4× MORE COMMON with the mRNA flu shot than with the traditional flu shot.

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In a dark day for MAHA, the FDA has approved Moderna’s mFLUSIVA for adults 50 and older, making it the first seasonal mRNA influenza injection authorized in the United States. Adults ages 50–64 received traditional approval, while adults 65 and older received accelerated approval based largely on antibody responses.

The FDA’s own briefing document reveals that 75.3% of senior mRNA-vaccine recipients experienced at least one solicited adverse reaction within seven days, compared with 49.3% of those receiving Fluzone High-Dose.

Even more concerning, severe (Grade 3) systemic reactions occurred in 6.7% of mRNA recipients versus 1.7% with the traditional high-dose flu vaccine—nearly four times as frequently.

Continue reading...

DoorDash Wins Federal Approval to Fly Its Own Delivery Drones

DoorDash has cleared a major federal hurdle in its push to put drones, not just drivers, in charge of getting dinner to your door.

By AG News Staff, American Greatness

DoorDash has cleared a major federal hurdle in its push to put drones, not just drivers, in charge of getting dinner to your door.

The San Francisco-based delivery company announced July 29 that it received Federal Aviation Administration Part 135 air carrier certification, the same category of authorization commercial airlines must hold to legally transport other people’s property for pay. The certificate makes DoorDash the eighth drone operator to earn the designation and clears the way for its new in-house operation, DoorDash Air, to begin building a commercial drone delivery network in the United States.

The achievement did not come easily. Federal regulators put DoorDash through a five-phase review examining its aircraft, maintenance procedures and safety program before signing off. That kind of vetting is worth noting at a time when many Americans question whether Washington bureaucracies move too slowly to keep pace with private-sector innovation

Continue reading...

Upcoming Liberty Events

Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest, Lake Satoshi, MI, US, August 6th – 9th, 2026

Liberty International World Conference, Kathmandu, Nepal, August 7th – 9th, 2026

MADNESS: The madness of Australian industrial policies destroying Australia – RSL Hall, 22 Leake Street, Belmont Wednesday, 12th August 2026.

Northeast Unschooling Conference, Pittsfield, MA, US, August 15th – 18th, 2026

DeFlock FURTHER 2026 , Marietta, August 18, 2026

International Conference for Anarchist Studies, Manchester, UK, August 26th – 28th, 2026

Summer Hoot Olivebridge, NY, August 28-30

Free Cities Conference, Roatan, Honduras, September 3rd – 6th, 2026

Turning the Tide: 9/11 – 25 Years Later — El Museo del Barrio, New York, NY September 10–13, 2026

Truth Be Told - The Mega Event (Six-Hour Livestream), Online, September 17th, 2026

VonuFest, Illinois, US, September 21st – 28th, 2026

AnarCon, Gore, VA, US, September 25th – 27th, 2026

The Natural Freedom Summit – Reclaim Your Health. Reignite Your Purpose. Reconnect with Nature, Online Event, Dates TBA, 2026

The 2026 Christians for Liberty Conference, Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, October 17th, 2026

MADNESS: The madness of Australian industrial policies destroying Australia – RSL Hall, 22 Leake Street, Belmont Wednesday, 12th August 2026.

Summer Hoot Olivebridge, NY, August 28-30

Turning the Tide: 9/11 – 25 Years Later — El Museo del Barrio, New York, NY September 10–13, 2026

Truth Be Told – Thursday, September 17, 2026.

DeFlock FURTHER 2026 , Marietta, August 18, 2026

Christians for Liberty Conference - Saturday-October 17, 2026, Cincinnati, Ohio

Memes Bonanza

T ruth Music of the Week

Peace Train by Cat Stevens

I am typing this on a train from Milan to Padua, Italy AND we are in the middle of a war with potential military action against Cuba brewing so it seemed appropriate.

Continue reading...

Libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

Libertarian Intentional Community Roundup is where we cover libertarian and voluntaryist intentional communities and free private cities including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho, Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

Overriding the Governor’s veto of on-farm slaughter in NH just got moved up to August 19. Need your help to educate NH citizens and lawmakers in next 2 weeks!!!

To that end I have put together a new slide deck to make educating you and your legislators a breeze, I hope

Etienne Note: I usually don’t cover politics except in New Hampshire where the concentration of liberty movement activists through the free state project is starting to override Governor-level vetoes! Nothing wrong with voting defensively!

By Meryl Nass, Meryl’s CHAOS letter

The first set of slides are specific to HB-396. Other slides provide references and additional information on the crisis farmers are facing, and how HB-396 is the first step in turning the crisis around (and getting the federal government off the backs of small farmers by excessively regulating them and allowing food industry cartels to form, so that farming has become uneconomic). Becoming a farmer today is like taking a vow of poverty. And with the US currently failing to produce enough food for its population, the farming crisis is an impending food security crisis.

Ten of the slides are new; 14 are old. Let me know if you need more information. Below the slides is the bill language.

AN ACT relative to the processing of cattle, swine, sheep, and goats at facilities not certified by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Continue reading...

How to Support the Art of Liberty Foundation

If you are enjoying our original journalism and Five Meme Friday, please consider becoming an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor. Freedom isn’t Free and we are having to spend $20,000 this month to create our own uncensorable infrastructure to combat the censorship of Substack.

We have some AMAZING perks to say: THANK YOU!

ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsorship-Program/

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!