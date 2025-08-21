The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
2h

The main Ingredients you don't mention are Human Embryo Cells... specifically HEK-293.

Force Fed Cannibalism through a Company called Firmenich who also were are present at the last Bilderberg meeting.

Force Fed Cannibalism.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/force-fed-cannibalism-at-the-wef

