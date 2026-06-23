Etienne Note: Even a blind pig can find a truffle. Very interesting interactive article explaining why and how more pedestrians are killed by larger vehicles on the road. Good lessons for pedestrians. The Times did not cover how many more passengers might have been saved by being in larger, presumably safer vehicles during vehicle-on-vehicle crashes.

By Michael H. Keller, Eli Murray, Danielle Ivory and Irineo Cabreros, The New York Times

This is an Interactive Article on the New York Times Website. Click Here to Read and View the Interactive Visualizations..

For decades, American roads were steadily getting safer for pedestrians. But around 2009, the trend reversed. Since then, the number of pedestrians killed each year has risen by about 75 percent.

Source: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety The New York Times

The surge in pedestrian deaths has baffled researchers. Most other wealthy countries haven’t seen similar increases, suggesting that possible culprits like smartphones don’t tell the whole story.

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