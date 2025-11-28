By Kevin Barrett

Mainstream media are reporting that an Afghan asylum-seeker, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, shot two National Guard members near the White House on Thanksgiving Eve. The event featured many classic signs of a fabricated false flag event. Here are a few:

*CUI BONO? Trump called the attack “terrorism,” meaning it was a strategically-conceived violent act against civilians (?) designed to accrue political gain for the perpetrators. (That’s the definition of terrorism, which has been an all-too-common military tactic throughout thousands of years of history.) But since all terrorism is strategic, what, specifically, was the strategic purpose of whoever was behind this shooting? The question answers itself: Trump and his agenda were the primary beneficiaries. The President got to bloviate on Thanksgiving Eve, calling the shooter an “animal,” while posing as the protector of the nation in general and its capital in particular. His order to send the National Guard to Washington DC seems vindicated by the purported “radical Afghan Muslim terror attack.” (Hegseth used the attack as an excuse to send 500 more guardsmen into DC.) And Trump’s anti-immigration agenda got a huge boost as Trump was handed an excuse to issue an order: “Processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols.”

Trump also benefited from the opportinity to foment hatred against the lawmakers and former military and intelligence professionals who recently warned their colleagues not to follow illegal and unconstitutional orders. The Israeli-owned Trump rightwing propaganda machine went into overdrive after the shooting, lambasting the “seditious” notables who think the Constitution, rather than Netanyahu and his poodle Trump, is the ultimate law of the land.

Israel, which owns the Trump Administration (in part through Epstein-style blackmail?) also benefited greatly from the attack. Since the world has been awakening to the horrifying reality of Israel’s ongoing genocide of Gaza and the rest of the region, Israel’s hasbara propagandists have been ordered to stop focusing on defending Israel, which is now indefensible, and instead concentrate on smearing “radical Muslim terrorism.” If they can make people hate Muslims enough, the Israelis believe, they can ensure that nothing is done to save Palestinian and Arab genocide victims. For details, read Caitlin Johnstone’s “Zionists Push Islamophobia Because It’s Easier Than Getting People To Like Israel.”

Israel, acting partly on behalf of or in conjunction with the Trump Administration it owns, is the prime suspect in the fake Trump shooting of July 13, 2024 (the “Ear Nick Heard Round the World”) and the similarly choreographed Charlie Kirk assassination of September 10, 2025. It has earned the moniker “The Assassination Nation” and is the undisputed world leader in dastardly and/or deceptive political violence.

*MEANS AND OPPORTUNITY. Trump and his Israeli owners not only have the motive, but also the means and opportunity, to unleash an Afghan asylum-seeker on National Guardsmen near the White House. Afghans granted asylum or residency in the US are invariably those who worked closely with US forces during the 20-year American occupation of Afghanistan. In other words, virtually all Afghans allowed into the United States have spent many, many years under the control of US military and intelligence forces. Undoubtedly dozens if not hundreds of these Afghans who betrayed their own country to work with the US occupier have been MK-Ultraed and stored in the US in case they needed to be taken off the shelf and deployed in a false flag like this one.

*TIMING. If you are trying to somehow damage the United States, prevent it from re-invading Afghanistan, or promote a global Islamic agenda, shooting a couple of National Guard members near the White House on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday makes no sense at all. But if you are trying to support the anti-immigration, anti-Muslim, pro-Israel agendas, it makes all the sense in the world. If you’re going to rile people up against a scapegoated patsy, the eve of their national holiday is a perfect time to do it.

*”ALLAHU AKBAR!” Whenever we are told that “Islamic terrorists” yelled “Allahu akbar” as they started senselessly killing, we need to be suspicious. The term has become a code uttered at the onset of false flag events. So whenever you hear a crazed killer scream “Allahu akbar” while launching an attack that won’t benefit Muslims, but WILL benefit Israel, you need to mentally translate it as אלוהים הוא גדול (elohim hu gdul) which is the Hebrew equivalent.

Continue reading...

