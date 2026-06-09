The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Time's avatar
Te Time
12h

I live with water all around me. Lake water. Spring water. Well water. These bastards will poison the water. They already are…

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture