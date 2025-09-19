by Forbidden.News

George Webb has found family background connections that suggest Tyler Robinson was in an ROTC sniper program and that he was set up to be the patsy in Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Webb believes that the trans-furry narrative and the lovey-dovey text messages that were released on Tuesday are a cover story to protect the rogue ATF / arms-trafficking / Mormon Mafia / pro-Ukraine War interests behind the murder.

As Webb says:

"The cover story is always divisive. Oswald the commie. Crooks the incel. Robinson the trans-recruited Discord radical. Dan Bongino pushes the 'trans shooter' narrative just as J Edgar Hoover pushed 'lone nut communist.' It's misdirection."

Webb says Tyler Robinson may have been on the roof. His DNA may have been on the rifle. He may have been convinced that his shot killed Charlie Kirk. But he did not kill Charlie Kirk.

Webb believes Kirk was murdered via a sophisticated Sync Shot procedure, which Webb describes as, "A synchronized, team-based assassination technique where the patsy is baited into firing the loud shot while the real close-range kill device does the work."

Webb continues:

"This is solvable in ten seconds if you’re honest about the wound path. Don't start with Discord chats, don't start with culture-war headlines, start with the red line that leaves the body. Once you've got that, you already know if the roof shooter story even fits the physics. And in this case, it doesn't."

In short, Robinson was just another decoy for the real shooter, like George Zinn, who apparently volunteered to FBI agents that his phone was full of child porn, for an extra dollop of culture war.

Webb suggests we watch and listen to the assessment of ex-Marine sniper, Zeb Boykin from Outside The Overton, in this video.

Boykin ignores all assumptions about this hit and he focuses solely on the ballistic evidence from four different camera angles to show how the bullet that killed Charlie Kirk came from behind and struck him below his left ear and came out on the right side of his neck. You can see the bullet for one frame in the first angle. In the next frame, his head falls forward:

IMAGE: Still frame from cellphone footage of Charlie Kirk assassination

The gushing bullet hole that we all saw was an exit wound.

Boykin affirms, "An entry wound does not do that."

Boykin believes Charlie was killed instantly, there is no way the shot could have come from the rooftop in front of him and that the FBI is lying.

Why are they lying?

Webb believes the people behind the assassination are the rogue ATF-CIA alumni of Barack Obama's Fast and Furious arms trafficking operation, which was a continuation of Iran-Contra, so he's calling it "Utah-Contra".

Following Webb's assessments, it appears the FBI is covering for the Global Crime System, the same Globalist Cabal that ultimately emanates from Europe that conducted the COVID Hoax and the largest human trafficking operation in history, importing over 20 million people into America during the Biden administration.

The Mossad is a part of this same Global Crime System. Everybody's talking about Israel being implicated in Charlie Kirk's murder, to the point where Newsmax host, Greta Van Susteren confronted Benjamin Netanyahu about it.

Max Blumenthal has recently produced several well-sourced reports about how Charlie Kirk had recently been falling-out with his Zionist financiers. He told Alex Jones on Tuesday that he had found no evidence that Israel was responsible for his assassination but that, "Maybe someone will find something."

Israel, Ukraine and the Rogue ATF are of a piece, according to George Webb and he describes the Sync Shot technique that he believes was used to kill Charlie Kirk "A NATO-Mossad signature kill program, refined abroad, redeployed at home".

Like Webb, my sense is that Charlie Kirk's murder was less about Israel than it was an anti-America First shot across the bow by the pro-Ukraine War interests of the EU and NATO.

On the morning that Charlie Kirk was killed, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered a state of the union speech to the members of EU Parliament, in which she recommitted to the war in Ukraine against Russia and made threats about a "Another global health crisis", saying, "There is simply no room or no time for nostalgia, battle lines for new world order based on power are being drawn right now."

