by Len Kinder

Sulphurophane and activated charcoal for microplastics

In the video “The First & Only Microplastics Excretion Protocol” by Ryker Black, a longevity author and independent health researcher, the proposed microplastic-clearing method combines sulforaphane supplementation with activated charcoal to mobilize and remove stored microplastics from the body.

Here is the detailed breakdown of the protocol as described:

1. Objective

The goal is to enhance the body’s natural clearance of microplastics—especially those trapped in immune cells (macrophages)—by triggering release into the bloodstream and preventing their reabsorption through the intestines.

The protocol mainly focuses on the smallest microplastics .

He clarifies that microplastics larger than about 10 μm are often trapped in the gut or lung mucus and cleared naturally, while the smaller 1–10 μm microplastics get engulfed by immune cells but cannot be digested—these are the main particles his protocol aims to clear.

By contrast, nanoplastics (smaller than 1 μm) can penetrate cells and cross the blood–brain barrier, reaching deep tissues and even fetuses. He acknowledges that these are much harder to eliminate with this method.

2. Step-by-Step Protocol

Phase 1 – Mobilize stored plastics (Day 1–2):

Take sulforaphane supplement (e.g., Sulforaboost or another high-quality source) soon after waking, with a high-fat breakfast to improve absorption.

Dosage mentioned: roughly 1 gram of pure sulforaphane (four capsules).

This aims to activate TFEB (Transcription Factor EB) , which signals lysosomes to “dump” their stored waste—including microplastics—out of cells (lysosomal exocytosis).

The peak intracellular release supposedly occurs 24–36 hours after ingestion.

Phase 2 – Excretion (Day 3):

By Day 2 evening and Day 3 morning, the mobilized particles are thought to have entered the bile and intestines.

To prevent reabsorption (enterohepatic recirculation), take activated charcoal (2 grams on an empty stomach early morning) .

Avoid food or supplements for at least 3 hours afterward , as charcoal binds nutrients and medications too.

Follow up with a high-fiber, low-fat meal later in the day to increase bowel transit speed, aiding elimination.

Phase 3 – Frequency:

Suggested frequency: once a week for the first month , then once per month as maintenance.

The method is experimental, with no clinical evidence yet.

3. Rationale from Studies Mentioned

Sulforaphane: activates lysosomal clearance via TFEB (Li et al., 2021).

Activated Charcoal: binds microplastics in water (Xing et al., 2023).

Enterohepatic circulation: microplastics reabsorbed via bile, requiring binding prevention (Prata et al., 2023).

4. Author’s Disclaimer

The presenter emphasizes the protocol is theoretical and based on biological plausibility, not proven through human clinical trials. Reducing new exposure to microplastics—filtered water, avoiding plastic containers, reducing seafood—is still the only proven protective measure.

In summary:

Day 1: Take high-dose sulforaphane to activate TFEB. Day 2: Continue normal diet; microplastics moved to bile. Day 3: Take activated charcoal on empty stomach to bind and excrete released particles. Repeat weekly then monthly.

This approach aims to mobilize, bind, and eliminate microplastics via natural excretory pathways, though it’s still conceptual and unverified scientifically.

The three studies referenced in Ryker Black’s microplastics excretion video can be accessed from the following original sources and summaries:

Li et al., 2021 – Sulforaphane activates TFEB and promotes lysosomal exocytosis

This paper explains that sulforaphane activates Transcription Factor EB (TFEB), which regulates lysosomal function and promotes exocytosis—mechanisms central to the proposed microplastic clearance.

Link: https://elifesciences.org/reviewed-preprints/103137​ Prata et al., 2023 – Enterohepatic recirculation of microplastics

This review discusses how microplastics recirculate via bile between the liver, gut, and bloodstream, reducing natural excretion efficiency. This is the rationale behind using activated charcoal to block reabsorption.

Link: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10643389.2023.2195798​ Xing et al., 2023 – Activated carbon and nanoplastic adsorption mechanisms

This environmental toxicology study demonstrates that activated charcoal removes nanoplastics from water by surface adsorption, supporting its proposed use in binding microplastics in the gut.

Link: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0048969723013797

SOURCES OF MICROPLASTICS

Outdoor Air (Urban)

(Most are removed naturally; some by this protocol; some are too small.)

Environment: Outdoor air in urban areas, especially near traffic and construction zones.

Major Sources: Tire abrasion, road dust, synthetic textiles, vehicle brake dust.

Typical Particle Sizes: Mostly microplastics (5–100 µm), some nanoplastics (<1 µm).

Average Concentration or Load: 1–10 particles per cubic meter (m³) in rural to over 1,000 particles/m³ in city centers; so a person would be inhaling roughly 17,000 microplastic particles per day in urban areas, vs. 350 in rural areas.

Notes: Concentrations are highest near traffic; fibers and rubber particles dominate the contamination profile.

Indoor Air

(Most can be removed naturally.)

Environment: Indoor environments including homes and offices.

Major Sources: Synthetic carpets, upholstery fabrics, airborne microfibers from textiles and household dust.

Typical Particle Sizes: Primarily microfibers (10–100 µm).

Average Concentration or Load: Estimated 70,000 inhaled particles per person per day indoors.

Notes: Indoor exposure to microplastics can be 10 times higher than outdoor exposure.

Tap Water

(This is a MINOR source.)

Environment: Municipal and household tap water.

Major Sources: Treated water pipes, wear and tear of water supply infrastructure, filtration residue.

Typical Particle Sizes: 20 nanometers (nm) to 125 µm micro- and nanoplastics.

Average Concentration or Load: 22–73 particles per liter on average; approximately 25–50 particles/L typical in household taps.

Notes: Fragments and fibers are prevalent, with polyethylene terephthalate (PET) widely detected.

Bottled Water

(This is a MAJOR source and should be avoided.)

Environment: Commercial bottled water stored in plastic bottles.

Major Sources: Leaching from PET bottles and caps, plastic degradation during storage.

Typical Particle Sizes: Mostly nanoplastics (<1 µm), along with small microplastics (1–100 µm).

Average Concentration or Load: Around 240,000 particles per liter, with about 90% being nanoplastics.

Notes: Identified as the most heavily contaminated water source by particle count.

Seafood and Fish

(This is a MINOR source & most is removed naturally.)

Environment: Marine-based food sources.

Major Sources: Bioaccumulation of microplastics in marine organisms through uptake from polluted water.

Typical Particle Sizes: Microplastics ranging 10–500 µm typically found in seafood tissue.

Average Concentration or Load: 98–99% of tested seafood samples contain plastics around 0.1–1 mg per kg.

Notes: Shellfish and small fish exhibit especially high concentrations due to filter feeding and bioaccumulation.

Fruits & Vegetables

(Vegs are worst; some remove naturally; some remove by this protocol; some are too small.)

Environment: Agricultural produce.

Major Sources: Soil contamination, irrigation with polluted water, atmospheric deposition.

Typical Particle Sizes: Nanoplastics (<1 µm) and microplastics (1–50 µm) detected.

Average Concentration or Load: Between 100 to 10,000 particles per kilogram of produce.

Notes: Root vegetables and leafy greens show the highest contamination levels.

Processed Foods

(This is a MODERATE source; most remove naturally.)

Environment: Factory-produced and packaged food items.

Major Sources: Packaging abrasion, contamination from factory equipment and handling.

Typical Particle Sizes: Microplastics ranging 10–200 µm.

Average Concentration or Load: Normally 100 to 1,000 particles per kilogram of food product.

Notes: Plastics enter during packaging or processing phases.

Milk, Tea, Sugar, Salt

(These mostly remove naturally.)

Environment: Common consumables and seasonings.

Major Sources: Plastic packaging and production equipment.

Typical Particle Sizes: Microplastics sized 20–500 µm.

Average Concentration or Load: 100 to 1,000 particles per kg or liter.

Notes: Microplastics have been detected even in everyday kitchen items such as table salt worldwide.

Food Packaging and Containers

(This is a MODERATE source; most remove naturally; some are too small.)

Environment: Plastic food wraps, containers, and utensils.

Major Sources: Plastic abrasion and degradation during use and heating.

Typical Particle Sizes: Both microplastics (10–500 µm) and nanoplastics (<1 µm).

Average Concentration or Load: Not precisely quantified but increases with plastic wear and heat exposure.

Notes: Microwaving food in plastic substantially increases nanoplastic release.

Microwaving in Plastic

(This is a MAJOR source & should be avoided; they’re too small to remove by this method.)

Environment: Heating food in plastic containers.

Major Sources: Thermal degradation of plastics at high temperatures (above 90°C).

Typical Particle Sizes: Primarily nanoplastics (<1 µm).

Average Concentration or Load: Not numerically quantified but significant, especially with fatty foods and prolonged heating.

Notes: Heat and fat content increase the rate of plastic degradation and particle release.

Rural Air

(This is a MINOR source; most remove naturally; some remove by this method.)

Environment: Rural air.

Major Sources: Breakdown of plastic mulches, fertilizers, agricultural plastic films, dust from vehicles.

Typical Particle Sizes: Microplastics mostly between 1 and 100 µm.

Average Concentration or Load: From 2 to 60 microplastic particles per cubic meter (m³), so a person would be inhaling roughly 300 to 400 microplastic particles per day.

AUTOPHAGY TO CLEAN THE BRAIN ETC

The video “CRITICAL: Detoxify Your Brain from Microplastics” explains several methods to remove microplastics and forever chemicals from the brain and body:

Removing Microplastics from the Brain and Body:

The brain accumulates 7 to 30 times more microplastics than the liver or kidneys, with some reports suggesting the average person carries up to 7 grams of plastic in their brain.

High-quality deep sleep is vital to detoxify microplastics from the brain, as the brain’s lymphatic system clears waste during deep sleep phases.

Inducing autophagy, a cellular cleanup process, through fasting (at least 18 hours) is another key strategy to clear microplastics and toxins.

{See my post on FASTING MIMMICKING DIET too.}

Microplastics and forever chemicals create oxidative stress, which can be counteracted by strengthening antioxidant defenses through foods high in sulfur (garlic, onions, cruciferous vegetables) and supplements like NAC and milk thistle.

Removing Forever Chemicals from the Body:

Forever chemicals (PFAS) bind with blood proteins and bioaccumulate, causing health problems over time.

Using high-quality water filters is recommended, especially for city or tap water, to reduce intake of microplastics and forever chemicals.

Avoid plastics in everyday routines: ditch plastic cutting boards, dishwasher pods, plastic baby bottles, plastic dental floss, canned foods (due to plastic lining), Teflon cookware, and microwave heating in plastic.

Opt for alternatives like glass containers, stainless steel bottles, bamboo toothbrushes, biodegradable coffee filters, and 100% organic cotton tampons.

The overall goal is to reduce ongoing plastic and chemical load while supporting the body’s own detoxification systems.

The video emphasizes that plastic recycling is largely ineffective and that personal prevention and detox practices are the best current strategies to reduce microplastics and forever chemical buildup in the brain and body.

This summary is based on the detailed explanations and practical recommendations given by Dr. Eric Berg, a health educator with a chiropractic background, in the video.​

There are a number of Youtube videos on Microplastic dangers and removal at https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=microplastics.

