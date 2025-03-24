By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.Com

The mystery of an 'underground city' beneath Egypt's pyramid deepens as scientists have shared new details about what may lie more than 4,000 feet below the surface.

A team of Italian researchers claimed they uncovered giant vertical shafts wrapped in 'spiral staircases' and a massive limestone platform containing two enormous chambers with descending channels resembling pipelines.

During a news briefing released Saturday, the researchers said a water system had been identified beneath the platform, located more than 2,100 feet below the Khafre Pyramid, with underground pathways leading even deeper into the earth.

The team used radar pulses to create high-resolution images deep into the ground beneath the structures, the same way sonar radar is used to map the depths of the ocean.

While the bombshell claims have been dismissed by other experts as 'false' and 'exaggerated,' the team believes there is 'an entire hidden world of many structures' more than 2,000 feet below the water system

'When we magnify the images [in the future], we will reveal that beneath it lies what can only be described as a true underground city,' said Corrado Malanga from Italy's University of Pisa in a statement translated to English.

The scientists' work, which has not been peer-reviewed by independent researchers, has also suggested that 'the Pyramid of Khafre might conceal undiscovered secrets, notably the fabled Hall of Records.'

The Hall of Records is a legendary concept often linked to ancient Egyptian lore. It is believed to be a hidden chamber beneath the Great Pyramid or the Sphinx, containing vast amounts of lost wisdom and knowledge about the ancient civilization.

Professor Lawrence Conyers, a radar expert at the University of Denver who focuses on archaeology, told DailyMail.com that it is not possible for the technology to penetrate that deeply into the ground, making the idea of an underground city 'a huge exaggeration.'

However, he suggested that it is conceivable small structures, such as shafts and chambers, may exist beneath the pyramids, having been there before the pyramids were built, because the site was 'special to ancient people

He highlighted how 'the Mayans and other peoples in ancient Mesoamerica often built pyramids on top of the entrances to caves or caverns that had ceremonial significance to them.'

The work by Malanga, Filippo Biondi from the University of Strathclyde in Scotland, and Egyptologist Armando Mei was previously discussed only in an in-person briefing in Italy this past week.

The project's spokesperson, Nicole Ciccolo, shared a new video Saturday of them discussing the research that has yet to be published in a scientific journal, where they would need to be analyzed by independent experts.

The team focused on the Khafre pyramid, one of three pyramids of the Giza complex. The other two are Khufu and Menkaure.

All three are believed to have been built 4,500 years ago. They sit on a rocky plateau on the west bank of the Nile River in northern Egypt, and were constructed in the name of a pharaoh.

The vertical shafts identified underneath Khafre were about 33 to 39 feet in diameter, located at a depth of at least 2,130 feet. The team suggested that the structures could be supporting the pyramid.

'We did calculations and saw that the Khafre Pyramid is incredibly heavy, and to hold it up, it needs a solid foundation. Otherwise, it will sink,' Malanga said.

Ciccolo also noted that the cylinder structures appeared 'to serve as access points to this underground system.'

