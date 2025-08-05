Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Matthew Acton

Jeffrey Epstein was secretly working with the U.S. government, according to bombshell documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The late tycoon and pedophile, who died in jail in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, was "more than just protected – he was a puppet, informant and spy for the FBI," added an intelligence agency source.

A 2008 internal file obtained through a successful Freedom of Information Act lawsuit show Epstein was operating as an FBI informant prior to his now-infamous 2007 sweetheart plea deal.

“Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon,” a special agent whose name was redacted write on an internal cable dated Sept. 9, 2008, marked “ROUTINE.”

It added: “Case agent advised that no federal prosecution will occur in this matter as long as Epstein continues to uphold his agreement with the State of Florida.”

The Deal

Source: SDNYMaxwell is believed to have connected Giuffre with sex offender Epstein.

That bargain – struck with the Department of Justice when Epstein was facing potential federal charges for trafficking minors across state lines – allowed him to plead guilty to reduced state-level charges in Florida, serving just 13 months in jail, much of it under work release.

The agreement was infamous not only for its leniency — but also for granting immunity to Epstein's alleged co-conspirators and for being concluded before all of his victims had even been interviewed or his electronics seized by authorities.

At the heart of the deal was Alex Acosta, then US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. Acosta, now 56, would later resign as Donald Trump's Labor Secretary after scrutiny of his role in the Epstein case intensified.

Acosta claimed he had been told to back off Epstein. He said: "I was told Epstein 'belonged to intelligence' and to leave it alone."

Source: SuppliedFiles confirmed the FBI protected Epstein for years.

The uncovered FBI suggest his claims may have been the tip of the iceberg when it came to Epstein's involvement with the feds.

The full memo said: “On 9/11/08, case agent advised writer that Epstein is currently being prosecuted by the State of Florida and is complying with all conditions of his please with the State of Florida. Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon. Case agent advised that no federal prosecution will occur in this matter as long as Epstein continues to uphold his agreement with the State of Florida. Case agent also advised that no further forfeiture assistance will be required for this case. Case agent is requested to contact writer in the event this matter moves forward on a federal level.”

The file now pushes the timeline of his ties to the FBI back even further than was initially suspected.

A source close to the case told this masthead: "These are the smoking gun documents. They show Epstein was an active source for the FBI way before his plea deal in 2007."

Source: SuppliedAcosta claimed he was told to back off because Epstein 'belonged to intelligence.'

