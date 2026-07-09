Etienne Note: We have an entire archive of the best evidence that the organized crime “government” is running False Flag Terrorism for War and Domestic Police State Measures and Hoax Shootings for Gun Control. We make everything uncensorable on our flash drive of freedom: The Liberator and free Dropboxes (which Dropbox shuts off occasionally and then turns back on when we remind them that that they need to disclose if they are censoring information for the organized crime “government” as it would affect their stock price.

This article lists examples of individuals who were victims, survivors or witnesses of two school shootings, independent mass shootings or massacres. According to AI, the odds are 1 in a billion that an individual could be involved in two independent school shootings.

Many of the survivors and families of the victims have called for gun control.

One of the examples involves a German journalist an photographer, Richard Gutjahr, who photographed the Nice, France truck massacre in July 2016 that killed 86 people, and one week later, he was present at a shooting event in Munich, Germany.

John Pelletier was the incident commander during the Route 91 concert massacre in Las Vegas in 2017 that still has many unanswered questions. He later became the Police Chief of Maui. Police blocked the roads during the 2023 Maui fires and many blame them for increased fatalities.

Summary By JW Williams, G. Edward Griffin’s Need To Know

Example # 1

A researcher on social media recently revealed that Erika Kirk (then Erika Frantzve) was a friend of a woman named Jessica Ghawi, also known as Jessica Redfield, who was reportedly shot to death in the Aurora Colorado theater mass shooting on July 20, 2012. Just seven weeks earlier, Jessica had been at another mass shooting at Eaton Center mall in Toronto on June 2, 2012. She wrote, “I can’t get this odd feeling out of my chest. This empty, almost sickening feeling won’t go away. I noticed this feeling when I was in the Eaton Center in Toronto just seconds before someone opened fire in the food court. An odd feeling which led me to go outside and unknowingly out of harm‘s way. It’s hard for me to wrap my mind around how a weird feeling saved me from being in the middle of a deadly shooting.” (Read her full blog post here)

Her parents sued an online ammunition supplier. The alleged shooter, James Holmes was reported to have over 6,000 rounds of ammo when he killed 12 people.

Example #2

The Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in October 2017 reportedly resulted in 61 fatalities. There were many, many curious circumstances surrounding the event. Just 13 months later, 12 people were reportedly shot and killed at the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks, California in November 2018.

Mindy Robinson, a citizen journalist, made a documentary about the Las Vegas shooting, Route 91: Uncovering the Cover Up, that includes actual police bodycam footage, recordings of police scanner reports and witness accounts. She dispelled the notion of a lone gunman and provided evidence of multiple shooters, gunmen on the ground shooting into the crowds, gunshots fired from multiple casinos, and two suspicious helicopters near the Mandalay Bay Hotel. She gave examples of government-sponsored murders. in addition, she presents evidence that the narrative around Stephen Paddock, the alleged lone gunman who was said to have committed suicide, is another coverup.

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Watch the video at this link:

Police at the shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, believe the gunman, identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, took his own life after attacking the Borderline Bar & Grill. He was a former Marine with a history of mental illness. He reportedly killed 12 people, including a Navy veteran, Telemachus Orfanos, who survived the 2017 massacre at a Las Vegas country music festival.

Telemachus Orfanos died at age 27 after already living through the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. In an emotional interview, Orfanos’ mother Susan Schmidt-Orfanos, demanded Congress “pass gun control so no one else has a child that doesn’t come home,” according to AP. She added, “Here are my words: I want gun control. I don’t want prayers. I don’t want thoughts.”

Here is a clip, filmed at the scene, featuring Nicholas Champion who says that he survived both the Route 91 Las Vegas shooting and the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. He said that about 50 or 60 other Las Vegas shooting survivors were also at the bar in Thousand Oaks that night of the second shooting.

Example # 3

According to ABC News, at least two Brown University students, Mia Tretta and Zoe Weissman, survived previous school shootings before the December 2025 incident on the university’s Providence, Rhode Island campus. We previously reported on this event: Mia Tretta was reportedly shot in the stomach during a school shooting at Saugus High School in 2019 when she was 15 years old. She is a gun control activist.

Zoe Weissman was at a nearby middle school during the Parkland school shooting in 2018; she has also been featured int he spotlight in support of gun control.

Note that Brown University’s ‘gun-free zone’ policy failed to stop the shooting event.

Kevin Shipp spent 10 years in the CIA and stated that the shadow government carries out the clandestine events. He said that any time there is a person who appears in multiple unrelated events, it is very suspicious.

Mr. Shipp said that when a false flag is planned by the CIA, it is always blamed on one person, a boogeyman, so it is not a conspiracy that can be investigated by law enforcement and Congress. And then the agency can say that they got their man and close the case in a tidy manner. Shipp said that the human mind is easily programmable.

AI estimated that “If school shootings are treated as independent random events, the odds of being involved in two separate incidents are estimated between 1 in 100 million and 1 in 1 billion.

Example #4

Michigan State University student Jackie Matthews reportedly lived through not one, but two mass shootings—first as a middle schooler in Newtown, Conn., when 20 children and six staff members were killed at the nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, and then in 2023, more than a decade later, as an MSU senior when a gunman killed three students and injured five others on the campus on February 13, 2023. During both shootings, Matthews sheltered in place for hours and worried about her friends and community.

Jackie Matthews is also a gun control advocate. (Read full article here)

Example #5

Kevin Barrett reported in 2016 that German photographer and journalist Richard Gutjahr apparently pre-placed his camera on a balcony of his hotel room in Nice, France to film the beginning of the truck attack on July 14, 2016 that plowed into people celebrating Bastille Day and reportedly killed 86 people. The driver of the truck was reported to be a Tunisian national, Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel. One week later, on July 22, 2016, there was a shooting event at at the Olympia Mall in Munich and Gutjahr and his daughter, Thamina Stoll, captured some video footage at the mall and she was interviewed worldwide about the shooting.

Richard Gutjahr is married to Einat Wilf, a former Israeli Intelligence Officer in Unit 8200 who served as foreign policy advisor to Shimon Peres, strategic consultant to MacKenzie and Co. in New York, and a general partner in Core Venture Capital in Israel. In 2007 she ran for the presidency of the World Jewish Congress.

Kevin Barrett wrote that highly-placed Israelis and friends also filmed the Charlie Hebdo and Brussels Airport events.

In 2018, Richard Gutjahr sued German journalist Gerhard Wisnewski for reporting on the possibility of prior knowledge and questioning how Gutjahr could have been in two alleged terror locations or in the immediate vicinity within a week. Gutjahr lost the case in a win for free speech and reporting in Germany. (Read the full article here)

Example #6

John Pelletier was reported to be the the incident commander during the Route 91 concert massacre in Las Vegas in 2017. He was tasked with managing the extensive crime scene. The investigation was controversial because the stories released to the public kept changing while other facts were censored.

John Pelletier was named in a federal lawsuit, and is accused of conspiring with Sean Diddy Combes to conceal an alleged gang rape incident dating back to 2018. He is also accused of kidnapping two of the plaintiffs at gunpoint. Pelletier denies all accusations. (Read full article here)

Most recently, John Pelletier became the Chief of Police in Maui and was an authority in charge when a series of wildfires in Maui that began on August 8, 2023, killed an estimated 102 people.

The town of Lahaina has an emergency siren that was never activated. Many people decided to self-evacuate at around the same time and traffic was bumper-to-bumper. But Maui Police, led by Maui Police Chief John Pelletier, also blocked many roads, adding to the congestion. They say they did this for two reasons: to stop people driving into the path of the fire, and to prevent people from driving near downed power lines.

Many have since blamed these closed roads for adding to the confusion that day, and, ultimately, the number of fatalities. A local photographer and surfer said, “As soon as I saw them close the road, I knew it was insane. There were two lanes of open traffic, southbound, that could have been used for people to go north.” (Read full article here)

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