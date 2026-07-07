Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Meryl Nass

And where did that money go? To help create pro-vaccine groups like “This is our shot” and “Shots heard round the world”. Shots heard is staffed with people like Ben Ernst, who was a Campaign manager for Amy Klobuchar’s failed 2020 presidential campaign. Repeatedly we found links to democrats in this pharma funded ‘non-profit’.

So what did Public Good Projects and its CEO former USAID and CDC employee Dr. Joe Smyser do with all that money? Well they attacked doctors like Mary Talley Bowden, who just recently sent the FDA running back to Mama with a spanked bottom thanks to a Fifth Circuit Court of appeals decision about the FDA’s misleading statements about Ivermectin….

Joe Smyser takes money from Pepsi and Campbell’s Soup to improve our health… yeah right.

I am certain that federal money was also involved. Several other NGOs went on the attack bigtime, but I was unable to find out how they were funded to do so. One was a major public health “NGO” that gets hundreds of millions from the federal government every year. How can you be mainly funded by the US Gov and call yourself a non-governmental organization? Anyway, it is important to unravel this money trail—if anyone has info, please send it my way. There is a case percolating right now (not mine) that could use it.

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