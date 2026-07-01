By Unbecoming - Lies are Unbecoming

The same cranial nerve palsies that flag a stroke in an adult patient appear on the faces of vaccinated children, with identical pathological signatures, and almost no one in mainstream medicine will look at them. Andrew Moulden looked, and what he saw led him to the categorical claim that every dose of every vaccine produces microvascular damage in the recipient, whether or not the recipient or the recipient’s physician recognises any symptom. Dr. Andrew Moulden: Every Vaccine Produces Harm (Sophia Media, 2015) is the preservation document John P. Thomas assembled from the six hours of Tolerance Lost video lectures and the surviving interview transcripts after Moulden’s sudden death in November 2013 erased most of the public record. The damage Moulden identified runs through two converging vascular processes: the collapse of zeta potential, the negative electrical charge that holds blood cells in colloidal suspension, and what he called Moulden Anoxia Spectrum Syndromes, a cumulative ischemic response to any foreign substance injected into the body. The capillary-level strokes that result are too small to register on CT, MRI, or angiogram. They appear on the face.

Moulden held a master’s degree in child development, a PhD in Clinical-Experimental Neuropsychology focused on detecting acquired brain injuries, and a medical degree with residency training in Psychiatry and Neuropsychiatry. The combination placed him inside both the neurological and the psychiatric institutions that produced the diagnostic categories he came to challenge. He could not be dismissed as a fringe outsider, which is why the Canadian College of Physicians eventually required him to dismiss himself. In 2010 he was forced to sign a contract declaring his own research delusional and accepting pharmacological treatment for a disorder that the College’s own independent psychiatric assessors had been unable to diagnose, as the price of retaining his medical licence. He died at forty-nine, three years later, two weeks after telling a small circle of trusted colleagues he was about to break his silence. John P. Thomas, working with editor Brian Shilhavy at Sophia Media, assembled this volume from the six hours of Tolerance Lost video lectures, surviving interview transcripts, and three chapters of an unfinished book Moulden left behind.

The institutional architecture enabling the harm Moulden documented had been in place for nearly three decades by the time this book appeared in 2015. The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act had granted pharmaceutical manufacturers full liability protection from injury claims, and the schedule had expanded from a handful of doses to nineteen in the first year alone, with thirty-nine by age six and sixty-nine by age eighteen. The autism prevalence rate had moved from one in ten thousand to one in fifty over the same period. Suppression of physicians who linked the schedule to chronic illness had become routine, and the Canadian College of Physicians’ 2010 contract with Moulden sat at the centre of that pattern. His death came three years later. The systematic scrubbing of his work from the internet accelerated immediately afterward.

Moulden converges with the terrain tradition from outside its lineage. His vocabulary remained that of conventional immunology, with “excessive non-specific immune hyperstimulation” as the technical name for what he described. The mechanism itself is the same generic toxic injury that Shelton identified a century earlier and that Béchamp’s terrain model would predict: an excessive vascular response to any foreign substance injected into the body. The full summary unpacks Moulden’s unified vascular mechanism connecting autism, Alzheimer’s, SIDS, Crohn’s disease, Gulf War syndrome, and the rest of the modern syndromes under a single origin in capillary-level oxygen deprivation; the Atlantic Canada identical-twins case that refutes the genetic theory of these conditions; and his court testimony demonstrating that a substantial portion of Shaken Baby Syndrome prosecutions identify the same triad of clinical findings that vaccine injury produces. The aluminum adjuvant that drives much of this damage, amplifying vaccine effect by a factor of six thousand, sits under the FDA’s Generally Regarded As Safe classification, exempt from safety testing, with no restrictions whatever on amount or use.

continue reading...

Help Venezuela get back on its feet

HOW TO HELP NOW?

Donate to the House Project in Venezuela

Donate to the House Project in Venezuela

Etienne Note: We have team and friends in Venezuela and understand there are over 40,000+ missing. Many buried under the rubble. They need heavy equipment to move rubble ASAP. We have evaluated multiple charities that are providing support on the ground and have chosen to support: The House Project which already has multiple projects on-going in Venezuela. We will be featuring them as our Voluntaryist Charity Option in Five Meme Friday. You can donate here: https://thehouse-project.org/es/collections/donate