I was on Freedom’s Phoenix with Ernest Hancock and went on an Epic Rant on another guest, Dr. Phranq Tamburri, who has been hosting a weekly segment on the show called: The Trump Report, which myself and others have nicknamed: The Chump Report.

I have been miffed at the whole thing the entire time because:

1. Trump is obviously an installed puppet, which is the focus of my rant, and where I cut the rant out and included the facts and evidence below in the transcript for many of my claims. Obviously there is some speculation on my part, but I stack up the facts that make the case below.

2. I think the “Chump Report” has been tarnishing the reputation of Freedom’s Phoenix, which is one of my favorite voluntaryist talk shows. The segment legitimizes Trump/The Presidency and has left many voluntaryists scratching their heads.

You can find the entire interview HERE and below.

The rest of the interview is very indicative of the Statist mindset. Most Statists have never really given any real thought to the legitimacy of “government” and when pressed to justify its legitimacy or acknowledge its obvious immorality, they will dodge, deflect, and change the subject to keep from having to admit that they were tricked (indoctrinated) into a world view that is obviously illegitimate, illogical and immoral.

I actually get a good vibe from Dr. Phranq.. He seems like a good guy trapped into second hand ideas that were indoctrinated into him as a child and the pain of having to admit he was tricked by organized crime’s monopoly media and scripted political theatre into supporting/promoting a politician who has completely betrayed him and every other MAGA member and the conservative base of the Republican party.

Transcript of the Rant with Fact-Check and Evidence

Ernest Hancock Okay. So at the end, alright. Get your say, man. Give him what for. Tell him what’s up, we’ll let him respond.

Etienne de la Boetie² Well, I should start out by saying that anybody who’s not familiar with my work. I am a voluntarist author.

My book is called “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! In the book, I make the case that government, number one, is always illegitimate.

It’s impossible to have a moral, logical, legitimate government.

You can’t delegate a right if you don’t have a right yourself. If you don’t have the right to steal somebody’s money and call it taxation. If you don’t have the right to make up rules for everybody and call it laws, then you can’t delegate a right you don’t possess yourself to a representative to represent you in doing something that you do not have the ability to do yourself.

Where did the government get the right to do all the things that it did if people can’t delegate, if we the people can’t delegate rights, we don’t have?

The government has just essentially claimed them and is doing literally a Jedi mind trick on the population, where they force kids into these mandatory government schools and teach them before they’re old enough to really question the logic and morality of what they’re told.

They’re running these unethically manipulative techniques that I break down in the book to get the kids into a religion of believing in the state and believing in the legitimacy, the necessity, and desirability of having a state.

Just a couple more points on the complete impossibility of having a legitimate government.

You cannot be bound by a social contract you didn’t sign. So if you didn’t personally sign the Constitution, you’re not bound by it.

If Ernie and I can’t vote that Phranq gives us all of his money because there are two of us and one of him, then it doesn’t matter if there are three of us or four of us.

Democracy is the moral equivalent of gang rape or lynching. And so “Government” really has been—it’s been the biggest scam in all of human history.

And so number one, to have the Trump report for ten years and promote the legitimacy of something that’s obviously illegitimate on its face, number one, that’s dumb.

It’s frustrating to have to listen to it because I’m a big fan of Declare Your Independence. I’m a big fan of Ernie’s work and everything like that. I just had to sit there and shake my head and go, I cannot believe that they’re pretending that this television performer, this clown is legitimate. Now, that’s my question.

Ernest Hancock “We” “We” you’re throwing me under the bus here?

Etienne de la Boetie² Point number one is that the government is illegitimate on its face.

And then point number two is that everything that’s going on in Washington, DC—whether you believe in having a “government” or not—so I’m a voluntarist. I don’t believe in the legitimacy, the necessity, or the desirability of having a government.

But even if you believe in having a government, “a strict constitutional government bound down by the chains of the Constitution”, almost everybody who has two neurons rubbed together should recognize by now that the government in Washington, D.C. is being run as a criminal enterprise. Period. End of story. There are trillions of dollars that are missing from the Pentagon.

Ernest Hancock, Are you saying the United States federal government is as bad, or worse, than Minnesota? Is that what you’re saying?

Etienne de la Boetie² 100%. It’s thousands of times because we’re talking about trillions of dollars. We’re talking about trillions of dollars that are missing from the Pentagon alone, somewhere over $16,000,000,000,000 [Etienne: $21,000,000,000,000] according to the work of Dr. Mark Skidmore and Catherine Austin Fitts. Their website is MissingMoney.Solari.com, but you can put in Dr. Mark Skidmore and you can find the scholarship behind that.

But there’s over a trillion missing from HUD, the post office, Amtrak, and other government programs that can account for over a trillion dollars. And then there’s been, according to an investigation Bloomberg did, over $16,000,000,000,000 [Etienne Note: $7.7 Trillion According to Bloomberg, $29 Trillion according to the Levy Institute at Bard College] that was handed to private banks and private companies like AIG and others during the TARP, the TALF and the Maiden Lane bailouts.

It was funny because I wanted to get my facts and figures straight last night, because I knew I was going to be on here making this point. And Wikipedia does not talk about this at all. They pretend it was the original $750,000,000,000. They don’t get into it. And so that’s one of the reasons why we create a Liberator flash drive, because all the stuff that’s going down the memory hole about where all this money went, we make it uncensorable.

Trillions given to money-losing banks while the executives paid themselves BILLIONS in bonuses with over 1,000 bonuses exceeding $3M each

One of the things that we have on our flash drive of freedom: The Liberator is we’ve got some of the totals of not only did they give the banks trillions of dollars in these bailouts—private companies that already have an exorbitant privilege to create money out of thin air using fractional reserve banking where they’re stealing the value out of everybody else’s money.

And that’s what’s paying for this monopolization of the media, and that’s why Trump’s on every channel, and that’s why there’s so much controlled opposition because they have got unlimited funds because they’re stealing TRILLIONS with a T.

Trump is an Actor! - WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, center, held by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, having his hair cut off by Donald Trump, left, and Bobby Lashley, right, after Lashley defeated Umaga at Wrestlemania 23 at Ford Field in Detroit on April 1, 2007.

But the second point is that this is obviously a criminal enterprise, and Trump has obviously been installed as an actor playing the role of the president, playing the role of a billionaire. He’s probably made money now.

But just as a reminder, if we go back in time, Trump declared bankruptcy four times, [Etienne: Actually six] and in his last major bankruptcy in 1993 [Etinne: Actually 1991], he was actually bailed out by Rothschild Inc.

And the bankruptcy restructuring unit at Rothschild Inc at the time was run by Wilbur Ross, who ended up being installed as the Secretary of Commerce in the first Trump administration.

So the Rothschilds are behind the state of Israel. So you’ve got a Zionist entity that bails Trump out, has him by the short hairs, and then he is given a television show.

Phranq, out of curiosity, do you know who Trump’s theatrical agent is?

Phranq Tamburri The actual agent. No. I do not. Go ahead.

Etienne de la Boetie² You’ve been doing this for ten years, you haven’t figured out who Trump’s theatrical agent is?

Phranq Tamburri NBC?

Etienne de la Boetie² Trump is an actor for The Apprentice, and his theatrical agent is a gentleman by the name of Ari Emanuel. Ari Emanuel is a Zionist.

He’s the brother of Rahm Emanuel, who was the Chief of Staff during the Obama administration and ended up being Mayor of Chicago.

There’s a third brother named Ezekiel Emanuel, who’s a eugenicist, who thinks that everybody ought to die at age 75 and wrote a book about it, and he was on Biden’s COVID task force.

Phranq Tamburri Wait, real quick. Why don’t you define “theatrical agent”? Since you’re coining that term, either that’s an official position that he hired, or that’s your interpretation. So he’s in the so-called phone book under theatrical agent? What do you mean by theatrical agent?

Etienne de la Boetie² He’s one of the most famous theatrical agents in Hollywood.

Phranq Tamburri Well, I know who he is. It’s just he doesn’t go by theatrical agent, but yes.

Etienne de la Boetie² In fact, he is supposedly the theatrical agent that the movie/show Entourage is about. There’s a character in there that’s based on him [Ari Gold]. He’s one of the most famous super agents in Hollywood, and he was behind the scripting that gave Trump the gravitas to essentially run for president.

So they took a guy who had four bankruptcies and had to be bailed out by the Rothschilds, and then they created a television show about him that made him look like a competent businessman after four bankruptcies and having to be bailed out and restructured multiple times, and who I believe they’ve literally had to keep afloat because he’s so incompetent.

The New York Times investigation linked below, “Trump Engaged in Suspect Tax Schemes as He Reaped Riches From His Father,” exposed that Trump has lied about starting with just a $1M dollar investment from his father and actually has received over $400M. The investigation was published in October 2018, won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting.

He did not start with a million dollars. He was handed Fred Trump’s empire, $400,000,000 empire, and then ran it into the ground four times and had to be bailed out.

If you watch the television show that they created for him to give him the gravitas to be elevated to the presidency, because they had him by the short hairs.

And what I mean by the short hairs is number one, they had him because they bailed him out, and number two, he’s obviously in on the Epstein thing.

They’ve obviously got him in compromising positions. He’s Epstein’s best friend. And so the Mossad has had this guy by the short hairs because I guarantee you they’ve got incriminating stuff on him through the Epstein files.

So a guy who is a 100% pure puppet gets elevated and made to look like a successful businessman. He’s given the media training. He’s given the artificial gravitas.

Etienne Note: It is actually over $424 million when you include 2016 campaign donations.

Then he’s elevated into the presidency with hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars of Zionist money. Right now, it’s over $400,000,000 just from the Adelsons over the two election cycles. So you’ve got a Zionist theatrical agent. You’ve got a Zionist funder, and now he’s transferring—he cranked it up. We were giving 3,000,000,000 a year to Israel.

Now we’ve given over $20,000,000,000 a year! We’ve given Palantir technology. We have helped the genocide of the Palestinian people by giving them the targeting software, Lavender, that Palantir helped develop, which allows the Israeli military to know when an entire family is in one room so they can get everybody with one Hellfire or one guided munition in one shot.

Peter Thiel (2nd from right) co-founded Palantir Technologies with three Jewish entrepreneurs, Alex Karp (3rd from left and incumbent CEO), Stephen Cohen and Joe Lonsdale in 2013. The name Palantir is driven from Tolkien’s masterpiece, The Lord of the Rings which means “seeing-stone”. Here they are meeting with the Israeli military who is a customer.

There is an obvious quid pro quo between the people who installed him, created his legend, and had him by the short hairs.

Bill Clinton and a woman are seen in this image from the Epstein estate, released by the Department of Justice [Handout/US Justice Department via Reuters]

In Washington DC, what Epstein was doing is known as a “brownstone operation”. So they had swept him up in a brownstone operation. They’ve obviously got incriminating photographs and video of him. They’ve obviously saved him from bankruptcy. They’ve obviously installed him in the presidency with $400,000,000 just from the Adelsons.

And now there’s an obvious quid pro quo of his transferring billions of dollars to Israel. What’s the organized crime of government? These are just organized crime families. The US government’s organized crime, the Israeli government’s organized crime.

I just did an Israeli talk show two nights ago, where we talked about the fact that Israel is running the same unethically manipulative techniques on their population as we’re running on our population to get them to go along with tricking them into having a ruling class, tricking them into government, is legitimate even though it’s obviously not. It’s not logical. It’s not ethical. It’s not moral.

They’re running this game where there’s this obvious quid pro quo where they’re spending hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars through AIPAC, to install congressional critters in the House and in the Senate and in the presidency.

And then those congressional critters and executive branch moles then transfer—in the Trump administration alone, $20 plus billion that you can put a number on.

There’s probably more that’s in military intelligence and help from Iran. If you included us striking Iran and striking Israel’s enemies in Yemen and in Iran, it would probably be way more than that. And now we’re threatening Iran, which is a policy where the number one beneficiary is Israel. I’ve been frustrated because, Frank, it doesn’t seem like you can figure this out.

Phranq Tamburri Figure what out?

Etienne de la Boetie² That organized crime Israel has installed a front man into the presidency that is transferring billions of dollars and enabling the genocide of the Palestinian people, and is literally stealing—has turned the White House into a private thing for his family that he’s personally benefiting in the most corrupt ways that have ever been seen in the presidency.

Phranq Tamburri For Israel? Is that what you’re saying?

Etienne de la Boetie² For Israel and for his own personal building up his own personal wealth in crypto scams and in real estate scams, and what’s going on with the Trump resort in a hotel in Saudi Arabia, and what’s going on with receiving $400,000,000 jets.

There’s never been a criminal of this scale violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution.

Even if you believe in the Constitution, which I don’t—if we’re going to have this rule book, then let’s have a real rule book and he’s violating every aspect of it. He’s a serial liar, and he’s got troops on the streets. He’s got masked goons on the streets, which has been a policy.

Trump is literally a puppet, and somebody above him has made the decision that we’re gonna have troops on the streets. We’re gonna have masked goons that can sweep people up, and he is participating in the acclimation of that for the American people right now.

And yet we continue to pretend he is legitimate when he is not legitimate in so many different ways and shouldn’t have an ounce of respect from anybody in this country. It’s been obvious for years and years and years and years. And it makes me wonder what’s going on that you cannot see it.

More Facts and Evidence That Trump is an Organized Crime Connected Individual from Our Article: The Real Scam of Trump’s Indictment was America Wasting Its Time on a Staged Courthouse Drama

Trump’s Son-in-Law and Secretary of State go to Bilderberg and the WEF!! Ivanka is a Young Global Leader at the World Economic Forum! Some outsider!

Trump is a friend and business partner of George Soros. The pair’s relationship goes back more than a decade. In 2004, Soros lent Trump $160 million to help with the construction of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported. The two were also named in a lawsuit over the sale of the General Motors building, which alleged that the two (and others) were working together, alleging a widespread racketeering and fraud conspiracy by the defendant group, which also includes Deutsche Bank, Cerberus Capital Management LP (Dan Quayle), Lazard Ltd., Freres and Co. Inc. and Kirkland and Ellis LLP.

Trump and suspected Mossad agent and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Partying Together

The New York Post reported in 2009 that Trump spent Christmas Eve that year at a private party with George Soros, Steve Schwartzman, a billionaire, fellow Bilderberg Group member, and member of Skull and Bones, who is partnered with Pete Peterson, the former Secretary of Commerce in the Nixon administration and Chairman Emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, and liberal Hollywood director Oliver Stone, among others.

Rudi Giuliani, a cross-dresser who helped cover up 9-11, Donald Trump, Mike Bloomberg, and Bill Clinton… Golfing…

-Trump called for Red Flag Gun laws during his administration and said, “Take the guns now, then have due process later,” and over 100 Republican representatives voted for a Red Flag law in the House, and it passed. Trump banned bump stocks.

-Trump renewed the NDAA, which is the sole reason many of his own supporters are currently being held for Jan 6th.

-Trump hired Alex Azar, a former BigPharma executive who tripled the price of insulin as an executive of Eli Lilly, as his Secretary of Health.

Trump Era Officials and Their Ties to the Companies Who Made Billions from the “Pandemic”

Trump issued an Executive Order (13887) on September 19, 2019, that militarized “vaccine” production in the US before anyone had even heard the word “COVID.” Also, Trump’s Secretary of Health, Alex Azar, is only one of the big pharma rats appointed by Trump who had lead roles in this. Stephen Hanh and Scott Gottlieb also played roles. Two of those three went back to big pharma after “The COVID” kicked off.

- CDC changed COVID reports under political pressure from Trump administration, panel finds - Jeannie Baumann, Bloomberg News, Oct 17, 2022

-Centers for Disease Control ‘bowed to the Trump administration’s demands to change the editorial process’ of its weekly scientific journal after warnings from then health secretary Alex Azar to “get in line,” a House investigation found.

-The pressure faced by the CDC to change the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report’s procedures ‘was one of several instances of political interference by former President Donald Trump’s aides’ that the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis identified in a report. ⎯ Bloomberg Law

-Trump allowed the FED to print more money than any administration in recent history - 90% of the paper money currently in circulation was printed in 2019-2020 during the last half of his presidency.

-Trump and the RNC raised a combined total of $250 Million with the whole Stop The Steal Campaign and set up their own supporters to get into trouble with the Federal Govt on January 6th, the ones dumb enough to go there and show up for him when it was clear, it was over, and Pence could really do nothing but certify the votes.

-Trump was instrumental in joining Bayer and Monsanto, creating a conglomerate of corruption while destroying GMO oversite and threatening third-world countries like Thailand with economic ruin if they do not go along with GMO distribution

-Trump pardoned Aviem Sella, the handler of convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, a bunch of his Big Banking, Big Pharma buddies and Lil Wayne instead of Julian Assange, Ross Ulbricht or Edward Snowden

-It has come out that the “government” was paying $2.4 million to rent space in Trump Tower in 2017 for the White House Military Office. The state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China paid him an estimated $7 million to rent space in Trump Tower. My own favorite Trump scam was the three penthouse suites in Trump’s hotel in Washington DC, where special interest could rent up to three rooms for $25,000 per night each. Officials from six countries spent over $750k at Trump’s DC hotel in 2017 and 2018 alone, not including other special interests.

About Dr. Phranq Tamburri

Phranq D. Tamburri, NMD

Dr. Phranq Tamburri is a Naturopathic Physician specializing in men’s health and in particular, prostate cancer. In addition, Dr. Tamburri treats male hormone deficiency, low energy and sexual performance. For the past decade he has hosted The Trump Report on Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock, a libertarian-oriented talk show.

About Etienne de la Boetie2

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media. He is an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality and corruption. His original writings and research can be found at ArtOfLiberty.org and ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com

He is the author of To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many which exposes an inter-generational psychological operation by the “government,” Hollywood, and the monopoly media to indoctrinate the population with the pseudo-religion of Statism using dozens of unethically manipulative techniques ranging from subliminal content in television programming to a hidden curriculum in the mandatory “government” schools, scouting, and police/military training.

He has also authored: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which breaks down how inter-generational organized crime centered around banking and central banking is robbing and controlling the population using the technique of “government” with puppet politicians and monopoly media/academia. His upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! explains how REAL freedom (voluntaryism) can provide all the legitimate non-redistributive services provided by “government” without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion. He was also the author and principal investigator for the monographs: The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid – The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.

