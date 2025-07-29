By James Corbett of the Corbett Report

It's summer, so you know what that means: it's time for a summer reading list!

No, not an AI-hallucinated fake summer reading list. It's the dinosaur media idiots who are publishing that crap.

No, I'm talking about a good old conspiracy realist reading list . . . with a couple of fun books thrown in for good measure. So, get out the beach towel and get ready to curl up with a good book!

And now, in addition to:

. . . I present ten more books to add to Your Summer Reading List (2025).

Let's go!

Apple In China by Patrick McGee

Internal Apple documents show that by 2015, Apple was investing $55 billion per year in China. That's a mind-boggling number, but in context it's even more dramatic. Consider that the entirety of the Marshall Plan saw the US transferring $13.3 billion to rebuild Europe after WWII.

So, why has Apple been pumping so much money into communist China? When did this relationship start? How did it develop? And what are the implications of that relationship for the global economy?

Apple In China is the kind of book you don't realize you're interested in reading until you read it. The stories behind the production of some of Apple's most iconic products—the iMac, the iPhone, the iPad—are fascinating enough, but when those stories are placed in the larger geoeconomic context of the rise of China as a manufacturing juggernaut, they’re even more fascinating.

Naturally, author Patrick McGee does not scratch below the surface of the Chicom story to connect it to the larger picture of why and how China was built up as the New Cold War bogeyman. But, if you fill in this book's missing pieces with Corbett Report podcasts and articles like "China and the New World Order," "The Great Decoupling: How the West is Engineering its Own Downfall" and "China’s Suspiciously American Arsenal: A Closer Look," Apple In China can be a useful data point to add further detail to the story of the engineered rise of China.

Hijacking Bitcoin by Roger Ver with Steve Patterson

Hijacking Bitcoin was published on April 5, 2024. Less than one month later, the US Justice Department unsealed an indictment of author Roger Ver for "tax evasion" and had him arrested in Spain. So, what was it about this book that upset Uncle Sam enough to go nuclear on its author? You'll have to read the book to find out, but suffice it to say, if you haven't followed the blockchain wars, you're in for a wild ride.

Hijacking Bitcoin is not merely a thorough exploration of the years-long campaign of manipulation, propaganda and censorship that perverted the bitcoin project from its original vision, it's a first-person account by one of bitcoin's earliest proponents.

What is Blockstream and how is it funded? Who is "John Dillon" and who is "Theymos"? Who is Henri de Castries, and what does his relationship to the Bilderberg Group have to do with this twisted tale? You'll find out in these pages. And you should probably do so before Roger Ver wins his suit to block his extradition to the US (or before he loses and gets thrown in jail for daring to go against the stablecoin-promoting Big Tech monopolists) so that you better understand this important case.

Right-Wing Collectivism: The Other Threat to Liberty by Jeffrey Tucker

Written in 2017, just as the political pendulum shift was moving the "anti-establishment" energy back toward the right side of the phoney left/right political spectrum, Right-Wing Collectivism is Jeffrey Tucker's valuable reminder that collectivist ideology is always dangerous—not only when it's in the hands of those evil lefty commies.

After observing that "[l]iberty has no horizontal relationship to authoritarianism," Tucker contextualizes the recent rise of the modern right-wing populist movements around the world by doing a deep dive into the history of right-wing collectivist philosophy. Exploring the development of this philosophy from Fichte and Ruskin to Chamberlin and Gentile, this book shows how these philosophers' "right-Hegelian" thought is in many ways a mirror of the "left-Hegelian" thought of the Marxists and neo-Marxists that they supposedly oppose.

Perhaps even more importantly, Tucker offers a stirring defense of the word "liberal," describing how it has been deliberately co-opted by modern-day leftists to deracinate freedom-lovers from the rich philosophical tradition of their own movement. Having been detached from the now co-opted word "liberal," these opponents of collectivism and authoritarianism have been grouped under a tent called "conservatism." There, as Tucker so memorably puts it, "[g]enuine liberals were supposed to find a home alongside warmongers, prohibitionists, religious authoritarians, and cultural fascists."

As with so many books of this sort, the greatest tragedy is that the very people who would most benefit from it are the least likely to read it. Hopefully that doesn't apply to you.

After the Spike: Population, Progress, and the Case for People by Dean Spears and Michael Geruso

To be fair, if you're a dedicated Corbett Reporteer, this book isn't for your reading list. It's for the reading lists of your well-meaning friends.

That is to say: if you understand that anthropogenic global warming is a cynical hoax fostered by oligarchs to perfect their control over the natural resources of the planet; and if you recognize that so-called mRNA "vaccines" are in fact dangerous gene therapy being foisted on us by technocrats who are out to re-engineer the human species; and if you see through the lies of Ehrlich and the other Malthusians who have sold you the population bomb lie in the face of the underpopulation bomb reality; and if you know all about Julian Simon's revelation of The Ultimate Resource—if, in short, you are a clued in, switched-on conspiracy realist—then this book is not for you.

Rather, this book is for your normie friends who have yet to discover those truths and have bought into the lies of the overpopulation doom-mongers.

In After the Spike, Spears and Geruso do an excellent job of explaining the demographic crisis that is engulfing the world and what it means for the future of humanity.

They break down the plunging fertility rate numbers, put them in their historical context, and demonstrate that the era of an expanding human population is coming to an end.

They show how the demographic crunch is baked into the cake and demonstrate how government interventions of various sorts have had no observable effects on long-term population trends.

They show how the depopulationists' fantasy that the number of humans on the planet will reach some magical equilibrium and stabilize at some smaller number is wishful thinking and that, barring some profound change of course, the collapse of civilization and the end of the species is a more likely result.

They refute myths about the supposed benefits of a shrinking population and show how a larger population is in fact good for the planet.

. . . But they do this by appealing to the normiest of sensibilities. According to the authors, global warming is totally real and super serious, but we shouldn't worry, because population size isn't tied to carbon footprint. They believe amazing inventions like mRNA vaccines are only possible because we have a large enough population to support research in such cutting-edge technologies. And they contend that we wouldn't be able to rely on smartphones and other useful gadgets in a shrinking world, since industrial activity is predicated on having enough people to make worldwide supply chains viable.

So, you see my conundrum. This is a valuable book for countering the types of arguments that your normie friends might be making against the Go Forth and Multiply imperative . . . but I'd recommend it to someone in my audience only if he or she can read past the authors' mainstream sensibilities and find the more important truths buried underneath.

One Nation Under Blackmail by Whitney Webb

Given recent events, it might be worth your time to read (or re-read) Whitney Webb's magnum opus on the Epstein scandal, One Nation Under Blackmail.

Spanning two volumes, this incredibly thorough tome charts the confluence of intelligence agencies and organized crime in blackmailing politicians, from "Lucky" Luciano and "Operation Underworld" in the 1940s straight through to Epstein and Maxwell and associates in the early 21st century. Along the way, Webb provides encyclopedic detail on a truly mind-boggling number of people and organizations. One look at the index will reveal the hundreds of businessmen, bankers, gunrunners, politicians and other lowlifes who populate these pages and help flesh out the story of Epstein.

Crucially, in Volume 2, Webb demonstrates how modern technology ("From PROMIS to Palantir") is rendering obsolete the blackmail networks of old, thus potentially explaining why Epstein was thrown under the bus in 2019.

No matter how much you think you know about the Epstein network, you don't know half of what Webb reveals in this book. And that knowledge is power, because, as she rightly reminds us in her conclusion, only true knowledge of this dark subject will lead us to the path of non-compliance that will purge this sick, parasitical, extortionist class from the body politic.

Temple of Solomon by Jacob Nordangård

Viewers of my recent interviews with Jacob Nordangård will by now have a sense of what is covered in Temple of Solomon—namely, how a centuries-long occult plan for creating a utopian world state is coming to fruition thanks to modern-day technology.

As one might expect from a book so explicitly about the occult, the book provides information on famous occultists like John Dee, Alistair Crowley, Madame Blavatsky, Alice Bailey and Annie Besant as well as on occult organizations like the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, the Ordo Templi Orienti, the Theosophical Society and the Lucis Trust. It also discusses a raft of occultic concepts, from The Rosicrucian Enlightenment and Thelema to The Seven Rays and The Great Invocation.

Even more crucially, it shows how these people and their philosophies and teachings have helped shape the work of technologists and technocrats like Alvin Toffler and William Shockley and Nick Bostrom and others who are helping to bring about the "World Brain" and the "noosphere," which will begin "the next spiral of the journey toward becoming a planetary autotroph."

Suffice it to say, the story of the "Fourth Industrial Revolution" and the coming planetary Great Reset are far weirder (and more sinister) than you might have imagined.

Thankfully, though, this book is not merely a tale of woe. It ends with Nordangård's personal assessment of why this technocratic world state is doomed to fail.

And, as if all that isn't enough, this print-only volume comes with a CD of Nordangård's band, Wardenclyffe, performing songs that he wrote specifically to explore the ideas and themes elaborated in the book.

Part art project, part history lesson, part dire warning, part hopeful message, Temple of Solomon is bound to be the most unique book at whatever poolside party you attend this summer!

To See The Cage is to Leave It by Etienne de la Boetie2

Do you remember back in 2021, when I talked to Etienne de la Boetie2 about his book, Government — The Biggest Scam in History? So popular was that edition of #SolutionsWatch that Etienne's book completely sold out, and his website crashed.

Well, if you liked that book, you're going to love this book! Similar to The Biggest Scam in History, To See The Cage Is To Leave It is a visual feast, using powerful pictures, memorable memes and interesting infographics to keep even the most attention-deficient modern-day readers engaged.

But, since a picture is worth a thousand words, allow me to show you what this book is like rather than tell you what it's like. This page demonstrates Technique #20 in the list of "25 Techniques the Few Use to Control The Many":

If this type of presentation appeals to your style of learning, then what are you waiting for? Add this book your your pail before you head off to the beach this summer!

Ficciones by Jorge Luis Borges

As a dedicated Corbett Reporteer, you have, of course, read (or heard me read) "The Library of Babel," the mind-bending story of an infinite library (and the books contained in it) by Jorge Luis Borges, the great 20th-century short story writer and essayist from Argentina.

But have you followed that cookie crumb trail back to its source and devoured the entirety of Borges' work?

Have you learned how the conjunction of a mirror and an encyclopedia lead to the discovery of "Tlön, Uqbar, Orbis Tertius"?

Have you discovered how "Pierre Menard, Author of The 'Quixote'" managed to rewrite significant portions of Don Quixote without having read the original?

Have you marvelled at "The Secret Miracle" that was granted Jaromir Hladik at the time of his execution and the fantastical act of literary creation he accomplished in that year-long split second?

If not, can you really say you have lived at all? No, I dare say you can't.

Short stories long: this is a good book if you're looking for a collection of brain-teasing short stories. . . . Or are they fictional essays? Whatever! Read them!

Seeing by José Saramago

What if you held an election and no one came? Astute Corbett Reporteers with an elephant's memory might recall that this was the premise behind my (underappreciated, if I do say so myself) 2015 presentation on How To Free Your Tax Cattle!

Little did I know at the time of my presentation that Nobel Prize-winning author José Saramago had used a very similar thought experiment as the launching point for his 2004 novel, Ensaio sobre a Lucidez (translated as Seeing and published in English in 2006). Seeing tells the story of an unidentified European nation that experiences an unusual national election: over seventy percent of the voters in the nation's capital cast blank ballots, throwing the entire election into question. The voters are given a second chance, and this time eighty-three percent of them cast blank ballots.

The first half of the book is a tour de force (or should that be "tour de farce"?) of political satire. It follows the comically inept and increasingly unhinged response of the panicked politicians to the reality of this mass voter revolt. Without giving away their reaction, I'll just say that it includes: propaganda and media manipulation; a government-wide withdrawal from the capital city as a way to "punish" the misbehaving public; and a false flag terror incident that is immediately identified as a false flag terror incident.

The second half of the book abandons this razor-sharp political satire for a more human drama. It follows three police officers who are sent into the city to investigate a lead about the supposed mastermind of this voter revolt. Saramago vividly portrays the inner conflict the police superintendent faces when he realizes he has been tasked with framing an innocent woman.

In the end, this could have been one of the great works of anarchist literature if Saramago had stuck with his initial impetus and delivered a full-on political satire . . . but Jose Saramago is not that kind of writer. Still, it's a thoroughly entertaining and thoroughly subversive tale, precisely because it doesn't quite deliver what any reader is wanting (or even expecting). Even the way the book is written—eschewing all forms of punctuation save for the comma and the period, defying all conventions of dialogue by refusing to mark the beginning or the end of quotes or to differentiate speakers, and relying on page-long sentences and chapter-long paragraphs—is a delightful nod to the anarchy of language.

NOTE: For those who decide to pick up Seeing, you should be forewarned that this is actually a sequel to Saramago's best-known work, Ensaio sobre a Cegueira (translated as Blindness). You should probably have at least some familiarity with that story before starting in on this one.

REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order by James Corbett

Oh, come on! You know I had to put this one in here, don't you?

Anyway, it's a good book! I think you should read it! (And soon you'll be able to read it in hardcover or listen to it in audiobook form!)

