I was on Freedom’s Phoenix with Ernest Hancock and went on an Epic Rant on another guest, Dr. Phranq Tamburri, who has been hosting a weekly segment on the show called: The Trump Report, which myself and others have nicknamed: The Chump Report. I have been miffed at the whole thing the entire time because:



1. Trump is obviously an installed puppet, which is the focus of my rant, and where I will be cutting that section out and doing an article on ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com where I break down the evidence for my claims and bring the receipts.



2. I think the “Chump Report” has been tarnishing the reputation of Freedom’s Phoenix, which is one of my favorite voluntaryist talk shows. The segment legitimizes Trump/The Presidency and has left many folks scratching their heads.



I think this interview is very indicative of the Statist mindset. They have never really given any real thought to the legitimacy of “government” and when pressed to justify its legitimacy or acknowledge its obvious immorality, they will dodge, deflect, and change the subject to keep from having to admit that they were tricked (indoctrinated) into a world view that is obviously illegitimate, illogical and immoral.



I actually get a good vibe from Dr. Phranq! He seems like a good guy trapped into second hand ideas that were indoctrinated into him as a child and the pain of having to admit he was tricked by organized crime’s monopoly media and scripted political theatre into supporting/promoting a politician who has completely betrayed him and every other MAGA member and the conservative base of the Republican party.

About Dr. Phranq Tamburri

Phranq D. Tamburri, NMD

Dr. Phranq Tamburri is a Naturopathic Physician specializing in men’s health and in particular, prostate cancer. In addition, Dr. Tamburri treats male hormone deficiency, low energy and sexual performance. For the past decade he has hosted The Trump Report on Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock, a libertarian-oriented talk show.

About Etienne de la Boetie2

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media. He is an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality and corruption. His original writings and research can be found at ArtOfLiberty.org and ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com

He is the author of To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many which exposes an inter-generational psychological operation by the “government,” Hollywood, and the monopoly media to indoctrinate the population with the pseudo-religion of Statism using dozens of unethically manipulative techniques ranging from subliminal content in television programming to a hidden curriculum in the mandatory “government” schools, scouting, and police/military training.

He has also authored: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which breaks down how inter-generational organized crime centered around banking and central banking is robbing and controlling the population using the technique of “government” with puppet politicians and monopoly media/academia. His upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! explains how REAL freedom (voluntaryism) can provide all the legitimate non-redistributive services provided by “government” without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion. He was also the author and principal investigator for the monographs: The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid – The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.

