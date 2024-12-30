by Ryan Cristián

Joining me today once again is Denis Rancourt PhD, here to discuss his newest study breaking down the illusion that is COVID-19. We review his previous work on the topic highlighting how it is a clear mathematical possibility for a government to use preexisting illness numbers and conflate them with a current focus, combining that with false positives from PCR tests and deadly treatments (pre-COVID injection), all to create an illusion of a “novel” illness — whether a virus was ever there to begin with, or exists at all. We also discuss the (very well known) deleterious effects of lockdowns, masks, and of course the very deadly modRNA injections, and how all of these only added to this illusion when their effects were also conflated with the ever-shifting claims of the alleged “COVID-19” symptoms. We then discuss Denis’ recent research around the idea of what’s called “biological stress-induced transmission-less bacterial pneumonia” and the profound impact this has on the entire conversation, and to a degree, even bridges the gap between those who believe in terrain theory and those who believe in germ theory.

