I appeared on Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock. We discussed the, hopeful, death of the Trump Report (Which I call the Chump Report) a recurring segment where Dr. Phranq Tamburri, a naturopathic physician has been pumping Trump and effectively promoting his legitimacy for a decade. Years ago I grew so sick of it that I challenged Dr. Phranq to a debate on the program where I dropped truth bomb after truth bomb on him. Evidently, after a decade of lies and tyranny, Dr. Phranq has finally figured it out! LOL..

We also talk about my new book To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and how folks are using it to go on the offense vs. local, state, and the federal “government” with one Art of Liberty Foundation supporter dropping 258 copies on her local community starting with 41 copies to the Sheriff’s Department.





