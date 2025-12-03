Etienne de la Boetie2, founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, was a guest on Richard Grove’s podcast Grand Theft World with co-host Scott Armstrong of Rebunked. Etienne’s segment begins around an hour into the show and lasts around an hour. Etienne breaks down how he believes the organized crime system behind Trump & Biden threw the 2020 election to Biden to keep the borders open so populist strongman Trump could come in and normalize masked goon squads (ICE) normalizing black bagging folks on the street, mass arrests and other OPEN AND OBVIOUS tyranny… among other topics.

Get the Shownotes with the complete videos that Richard shared during the show here: https://grandtheftworld.com/grand-theft-world-podcast-263-happy-friendsgiving-with-guest-etienne-de-la-boetie%C2%B2/

About Grand Theft World

Grand Theft World is more than a podcast—it’s a movement to resolve the problems illustrated by the 200+ episodes of GTW. We are dedicated to uncovering the hidden narratives shaping our world and empowering individuals to think critically, act autonomously, and engage meaningfully with the challenges of our time.

About Etienne de la Boetie2

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media. He is an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality and corruption. His original writings and research can be found at ArtOfLiberty.org and ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com

He is the author of To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many which exposes an inter-generational psychological operation by the “government,” Hollywood, and the monopoly media to indoctrinate the population with the pseudo-religion of Statism using dozens of unethically manipulative techniques ranging from subliminal content in television programming to a hidden curriculum in the mandatory “government” schools, scouting, and police/military training.

He has also authored: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which breaks down how inter-generational organized crime centered around banking and central banking is robbing and controlling the population using the technique of “government” with puppet politicians and monopoly media/academia. His upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! explains how REAL freedom (voluntaryism) can provide all the legitimate non-redistributive services provided by “government” without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion. He was also the author and principal investigator for the monographs: The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid – The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.

