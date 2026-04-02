Etienne de la Boetie2: My real name is Howard, but I usually go by my pen name, Etienne de la Boetie. If you want to talk about that, we can.

Doc Malik:I know. But is your real name, like, a secret?

Etienne de la Boetie2: Well, it’s not a secret in the sense... do you want to do this on screen, or do you want to do this in the interview or before we do it?

Doc Malik: We’re recording now. It’s whatever you like.

What Is the Behind the Paywall Today?

The Rest of the Transcript… Illustrated with Etienne’s memes, visualizations, and slides!

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Behind the Paywall

Etienne de la Boetie: I figured you might edit it out, but the story behind my pen name is that, in my books, I expose the hidden curriculum of the government school system. When I started doing this, my kids were in the government school system, and I didn’t want them to get any heat for what Dad was doing. And so I chose the pen name of Etienne de la Boetie Squared, the sixteenth-century political philosopher who was really the first to expose the tricks and the techniques that rulers used, not just to get obedience, but to get fealty and adoration and “God save the Queen” and “all hail the chief.” Now both of my sons have—one’s graduated from college, one’s about to. I could go back to my real name, but now everybody knows me by Etienne, and that’s the only way you can find my work on the Internet. So that’s why I stick with the pen name.

Doc Malik: Well, that’s fine. Listen, look, to me, you’re still Howard. But we’re going to carry on calling you Etienne because I think there is a story even in that. I mean, you’ve done Etienne de la Boetie number two squared; you’re the second iteration of it, which is lovely. People need to know about him, and some people in the circle space will know who this guy is because he’s a legend. At the end of the day, he was about 20 when he wrote this book, Discourse on Voluntary Servitude, on why it is that people give away their sovereignty to tyrannical leaders. It’s kind of incredible that five, six hundred years ago, you had this guy writing that.

I think one of the things I realized in life is I had such a naive look at life. I used to just think today we are the best versions of humanity, and in the past, people were just backward, uncivilized. But it’s not the case. Human beings are human beings, and for thousands of years, we’ve had the capacity to think and reason and have philosophy—that’s why you had Socrates and Aristotle and all these other great people. And six hundred years ago, you had this great thinker called Etienne in France, who’s like, “What is it with us dumbasses? Why do we give our power away?” So can you just spend a bit of time talking about Etienne for those listeners who don’t really know much about him? Because I think that in itself is even just a great little introduction.

Etienne de la Boetie: Many people refer to him as the first voluntarist. Voluntarism is really the idea that all relations between people should be voluntary, that nobody has an exception for morality, and nobody has rights that other people don’t. If everything has to be voluntary, then you can’t really have a moral, legitimate government. That’s really what the original Etienne de la Boetie was exposing: that the governments of the time, which were monarchies, were running a variety of unethically manipulative tricks and techniques on their populations to get them to go along with having a monarch, having a ruling class.

One of the fascinating things is that a lot of those techniques are still being used today. And so I took his nom de plume, or pen name, or nom de guerre (war name), because I’m doing his work in the modern age. What I do with my books, “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History Exposed and To See the Cages, To Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, is I really break down the fact that governments are running a playbook. There’s a playbook of how you take a group of people and compact them into an artificial tribe. When I say artificial tribe—here in the United States, if you live in Maine, you don’t have a lot in common with somebody that lives in the desert of New Mexico. If you live in Hawaii, you don’t have a lot in common with somebody that lives on the plains of Oklahoma. If you live in the Pacific Northwest near Portlandia, you don’t have a lot in common with conservatives in Florida.

What the rulers do is they’ve created an artificial tribe, and they’re running a variety of techniques—from the mandatory government school to the monopolization of the media to putting things into popular culture—to trick the population, whether it be in the United Kingdom or Germany or wherever it is, into self-identifying as an American or a Brit or a Japanese, so that population can be tax-farmed. They believe it’s legitimate to have other people rule them, that some people have rights that other people don’t, and that government itself is moral even if it isn’t, even if you don’t want to go along with it and even if you disagree. So what I do in the books is I break down these techniques the same way that the original Etienne de la Boetie was doing back in the 1500s.

Doc Malik: Beautiful. I also just want to say thank you so much for sending me your books. I love it. “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. I mean, they’re a bunch of freaking mafia racket, if you ask me. And I love this one as well: To See the Cages, To Leave It. I really appreciate you sending me these things, because I’ve been using them as resources to teach my kids as well, by the way. They’re brilliant, they’re very easy to read; you can read them literally in an afternoon.

It’s just, yeah, I think for some people it would be eye-opening just knowing how the system operates. But, yeah, I want to just go back to Etienne. God bless that guy, right? He writes his book Discourse on Voluntary Servitude, and the keyword there is “voluntary” because, like you said, he was talking about voluntarism—which is the only “ism” that I really like, like you. But what he was saying in that book was that we voluntarily give our power away. He’s saying, “Look, stop volunteering your power and giving it away to these tyrants.” Instead, you can practice voluntarism with your colleagues and your friends and your neighbors, and you know what? You come together and, with no coercion, no physical power backing it up, come to agreements where everybody’s in a win-win situation. Because right now, government is certainly not a win-win situation.

Another thing in this book, he kind of broke down how we’re born into this habit of obedience. Like, you’re born into it; you forget that there is no memory of freedom. So you almost have to live freedom. You need to understand freedom to fight for it. But if you’ve never known freedom, and there is a historical amnesia about what even freedom is, how can you fight for it? How can you try and reclaim it? So that’s a problem. And then there’s education, especially with that Prussian schooling system: customs, rituals, obedience, myths about legitimacy. And then we get distracted—literally the “bread and circuses”—whether it’s festivals, games, spectacles, and the little rewards for people who practice privileges, to those who participate in the system.

Then there’s this hierarchy of dependency because power spreads through networks, and not just like one tyrant king or one evil banker, like the Epstein files have revealed. It’s layers of power and a network where the tyrant controls a small group, and they control another layer below them, and that layer controls another layer below them; that’s how you get the pyramid structure.

For example, doctors and lawyers and journalists are paid a lot of money because they are enforcers of that power structure. Police officers, for example—police officers, they shoot someone and they never go to jail.

Doctors kill people, they very rarely go to jail; they get a little slap on the wrist or something. But these structures need to be protected because they uphold the structure above them. And then it’s not really just about fear. They use fear, but that alone doesn’t sustain power. You would need to have a lot of violence to maintain power. They just get it through obedience, through social programming. I think these are the kind of things he talked about. So I don’t blame you for picking his name, because he’s always been a bit of a hero to me, by the way. Etienne.

Etienne de la Boetie: Oh, that’s fantastic. I wish more people understood him. His key message is that people are giving away their power to these governments and that the tyrants—the presidents and the kings and others at the top of the pyramid—they have no real power of themselves. All of the power is invested. One of the things he said is if you just simply withdraw that power, the tyrant will fall as if a giant colossus brought down by gravity.

So if people would just quit, would say the most powerful word in the universe—”No”—we’re not going along with that, we don’t recognize your authority, we understand that you’re running game on people, then the system would end very, very quickly. What I’ve discovered in having hundreds and hundreds of conversations with people that have been maybe new to this information or had no idea this was going on, is that the governments are running these tricks on the population. And once somebody finds out, “Oh, wait. They’re tricking me. They’re running game on me”—well, nobody likes to be tricked. Nobody likes to get chumped. Nobody likes to have game run on them. Nobody likes to be the fool.

So once people realize that, it really changes their attitude, and they’re out. A lot of what I do is I show people how the magician is doing the trick. Once people figure out that they’re being tricked into a worldview where they’re having the information in society controlled—either through the mandatory government school, the monopolization of the media, or the algorithmic censorship of the Internet—a lot of people don’t realize that that’s going on to the extent that it is. But once they get it, they’re out. They’re not going to participate anymore. So that really is the power of the books. What I’m doing is I’m showing people how the magician does the trick.

Doc Malik: Yeah. The Wizard of Oz. Pull that curtain back. You did a very good job. So listen, I think through history, we’ve had chieftains—head of the tribe—and then sometimes some of them go a bit rogue and become warlords and want to eat up all the other tribes, and then sometimes you then get a king. And then sometimes the king gets captured by the people who he’s borrowing money from. And then the kings get transformed to parliaments and governments—they’re equally just a bunch of rich scumbags. And then at some point, the government gets captured by the banking people. And I think that’s where we are now, isn’t it?

In your book, right early on, you say the intergenerational organized crime system behind the US government—I mean, to be honest, I think it’s all governments at this stage—is running what can be characterized as a form of a “pimp game” on their populations to trick them into an illogical and immoral pseudo-religious belief system.

So before we get to that intergenerational organized crime system, let’s talk about the government. Because a lot of people are brought up in what you and I describe as a cult, a religious belief system. Let’s talk about the “religion of statism,” because there are some people who are awakening, but they’re still holding on to that notion that we need government. They’ll go to the point where they’ll be like, “Oh, we need a small government, but we need the government because we need them to run the trains and the roads and that kind of stuff.” I’m full-on anarchist now—the real definition of anarchy. But can you just explain: why is the belief in the government like a religion?

Etienne de la Boetie: Because it’s being indoctrinated into the population from the time that you’re young as a pseudo-religion. And so, here in the United States—and I know it’s a little bit different in Britain and in other countries—but here in the United States, you’re forced to go to either the mandatory government school, which is the church. The teacher is the priest. Even if you go to a private school, that private school has to be accredited, and to get your accreditation, you have to teach the curriculum of the government. It’s a little bit nicer, and you’ve got fewer students, and they’re going to have a better kind of education, but they still have to teach to the government’s textbook. Through tradition and textbook amalgamation, everybody essentially learns the same thing.

What the teacher—the priest of the church school—is teaching is that government is somewhat of a god. It’s a supernatural entity that promises to make the world a better place if you only believe in it. There are different religious rituals. You learn about the holy documents of the Constitution. You’re going to do the common prayer of the Pledge of Allegiance. You’re going to sing the hymns of the national anthem and the Star-Spangled Banner.

Here in the United States, the school system has, in middle school, either a free or a price-supported low-cost trip to “Mecca”: Washington D.C., the holy land of government, where you will be taken into the cathedral of the Capitol. And if you’ve ever seen the United States Capitol, it looks like the Vatican for a reason. Everything will be large and oversized, so you feel small and insignificant. And you will be taken into the temples of Jefferson and Lincoln, and it’s very hushed, and it’s very reverent. People get subsumed into the religion of this government. They begin to pray to the government. Voting is kind of like a form of prayer.

Here in the United States, we vote on unauditable “black box” voting machines and easily rigged mail-in ballots, so there’s really very little hope that your prayer will be answered by the government. But that system, that mandatory government school, is going to produce a taxpayer that is willing to tithe—a cult member that’s willing to semi-voluntarily give away a fairly significant portion of your income. Here in the United States, if you include both the overt taxes (the income tax), the covert taxes, and the inflation, it’s over 50% of income easily, especially with the inflation. And so you’re going to tithe a portion of your income.

As I said, the government is running these unethically manipulative tricks, so they’re in partnership with the media where the media is controlling the information that you receive coming out of Hollywood. They’re making the government the hero in all of the movies and the television shows. One of the things that we expose is that the Pentagon has an office in Hollywood, and they’ve been behind over 1,000 movies and 1,000 television shows where they frequently have script control. If you see any American military equipment in a movie, or if it’s shot on a military base, or if it includes helicopters, jets, or whatever it is, then the Pentagon’s already had complete script control of that movie.

In many cases, they’ve rewritten history. They’re going to take out the My Lai massacre in any movie of Vietnam, and they’re going to make it about buddies fighting for buddies, and they’re going to excise out anything that would make them look bad. The director already knows that if he isn’t making the government the hero in the movie, they’re not going to get the F-18s and the carriers and the ships.

The government is then using these unethically manipulative techniques where they’re product-placing the American flag at moments of high positive emotions. The movie will build up to a moment of high positive emotion, and then they’re going to anchor that to the flag.

Anchoring’s a marketing technique where they actually will build you into this moment of joy or exhilaration, the apex of the movie, and then they’re going to show you the flag. And they’re going to do it over and over and over and over again. Depending on how much television you watch, you might be getting thousands of these repetitions of the flag, and then that is tricking you into this belief system that you’re in this artificial tribe.

There’s behavioral psychology behind people wanting to fit into the tribe, and if everywhere you see people are wearing American flags and there’s American flags on everything, well, then you must be an American. And if you’re not an American, then that would be psychologically disturbing to you because you’re not with the group. A lot of this is ancient behavioral psychology being used to trick you into identifying as an American.

Now it gets even worse because that’s just the program that’s run on the taxpayer. Then there’s another program, a set of programs and unethically manipulative techniques that produce what is known as an order follower: someone in the police and the military who is willing to set their morality aside and use violence on peaceful people for the religion, for the cult, for the government. That program in the United States starts with a program called the Cub Scouts, that goes to the Webelos, that turns into Boy Scouts, that turns into Explorers.

In the high school, we have a program called JROTC (Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps), where the kids’ heads are shaved, they’re militarized, and they’re put into the uniform. But it all begins in the Cub Scouts where the kids get awards. They get Adventure Loops and Boy Scout merit badges for regurgitating the doctrine of the state. To get your merit badge, you’ve got to go and read some literature on your duty as a citizen in the world and your duty as a subject to the United States. Then, once you regurgitate that back, they give you the cookie. Now they’re instituting this reward system. They’re getting people used to hierarchical command and control, getting you used to taking orders from people that are your superiors. They’re indoctrinating you into the love of the uniform. The “uniform”—the single form—so uniform means single form, it’s an artificial group identity that replaces your individual identity. That’s the reason why the military and the police shave the heads, is that they’re compacting the police and the military into these artificially created groups, they’re using behavioral psychology to get them into a very unhealthy group dynamic to where, again, you’re willing to use violence on your fellow man.

Etienne de la Boetie: ...Now in the military, that is work that you’re going to go to. Then, once they get you actually into the military, they’re going to turn up and they’re going to run dozens of more techniques on you. So now you’re going to be segmented away from the rest of the population. You’re going to go to a military base where your communications with the rest of the world are going to be curtailed during a period called basic training. You are going to be subject to sleep deprivation. You’re going to be subject to peer pressure. You’re going to be subjected to being worked physically hard.

They’re going to control the information that you receive. The Marines take the doors and the walls off the toilet stalls, so you can never, ever have a moment of silence or self-reflection to really understand what is being done to you. You’re going to be subjected to a wide variety of collective punishment. So if you’re not willing to go along with the program or you’re out of line in any way, shape, or form, they may run what’s called a “blanket party” on you. And a blanket party—if anybody’s seen the movie Full Metal Jacket—it’s when they hold the guy down on the bunk, and everybody in the platoon beats him because he’s failing to conform.

They take a bar of soap, they wrap it in a towel, and they will beat the nonconforming as a form of collective punishment and peer pressure to get with the program and go along with what they’re doing. If they really don’t like you, they’ll take a padlock and they’ll put it in a sock and they’ll beat you with a padlock. It happened to a friend of mine’s son. I personally have talked to my friend’s son who that happened to, so I know it still goes on today. It’s not just in the movies.

And so, I could go on and on with all of the variety of techniques. But now you’ve got somebody that will follow orders without question. If you want them to goose-step, they’ll goose-step. If you want them to kill brown people in another country for a war based on lies and manufactured intelligence, they will go and they will kill brown people in a country on a war based on lies and manufactured intelligence. That is unethically manipulative and wrong and evil.

In the case of the police, they will arrest people for something known as a “victimless crime.” A real crime, by definition, has a perpetrator and a victim. The government makes things that aren’t really crimes—gambling, smoking a plant, paying for love with a woman—a variety of things that are...

Doc Malik: Speeding. Speeding ticket.

Etienne de la Boetie: Speeding ticket. And a variety of things that aren’t really crimes, the government will make a crime, and then they will charge you tens of thousands of dollars here in the United States. In the case of the accidentless DUI, they’ll set an arbitrary limit, and if you have .08, you could be charged $15,000 in court costs, fines, paying for programs to get your license back. It’s a form of extortion. I’m not advocating drinking and driving. I’m saying that it’s not really a crime until the crime has actually been committed, and the government will take things that aren’t crimes and then they’ll just use it to extort you.

Then that makes the police officers the real criminals because they’re the ones that are actually using violence on peaceful people that really haven’t hurt anybody yet or done anything. It’s not really a crime to be playing poker in a poker game. It’s not really a crime to be smoking plants, but they will steal your liberty. They will steal your money. They will participate in something that’s obviously unethical. And the way that you get them to do that is the government is running techniques on them. And so that’s why I call it a “pimp game.” A pimp is a person that uses unethically manipulative techniques on a woman to get them to turn over a percentage of their money and their income. The government is using unethically manipulative techniques on the population to get them to turn over a portion of their income. And so that’s why I refer to it as the pimp game.

Doc Malik: Dude, mate, where do I even begin? The reason why I was laughing was because I know your wife’s in the room because she was helping set you up. And you just said it’s not a crime to pay for a woman to have sex or something.

Etienne de la Boetie: Well, I mean, it’s so funny. I’ve never ever been to a prostitute or anything like that.

Doc Malik: But you would say that...

Etienne de la Boetie: It should not be illegal. The idea that it’s legal to send 18-year-olds across the ocean and have them murder people, but it’s illegal if they wanted to pay a woman to spend the night with them. It’s just craziness.

Doc Malik: Yeah.

Etienne de la Boetie: My fiancée just popped in and said, “There’s lonely people in the world.”

Doc Malik: I love it! It’s all good. Listen, fantastic. I hope you’re not going to get married through the government. I hope you’re going to have a natural marriage, like hand-tying. Because...

Etienne de la Boetie: We are. Absolutely. We don’t see any need to involve organized crime in our business in any way, shape, or form.

Doc Malik: Good. Alright. Listen, there’s so much to talk about. I don’t even know where to begin. But there’s a page that I just love. I’m going to reiterate and summarize why the religion of statism is a religion, and you went through it—I’m going to go very quickly.

So you’ve got the sacred symbols and texts: the flag, the Constitution. You’ve got the common prayer where you still swear your oath of allegiance to the flag. You’ve got your temples and monuments; you’ve got that really weird obelisk in DC, and like you said, Capitol Hill and the Abraham Lincoln Memorial and all that kind of stuff. You’ve got the deities. You’ve got the church leadership in Congress. You’ve got the Pope—Trump. You’ve got the churches, which are the schools. You’ve got the crusades where people go away and die. You’ve got your mystical rituals where people are signing documents and blah blah blah. And then you’ve got your human sacrifice—we love a bit of human sacrifice. More, more human sacrifice. Yes. And then you’ve got the worship and adulation, and you’ve got this all in those big massive conferences and meetings and everybody cheering on their president or prime ministers. I mean, sounds pretty much like a religion to me.

And you also talked about cults, and it’s funny. I was raised in a cult, right? A Muslim cult. And in our cult, we also had like the Boy Scout type thing. We had Atfal, which was up until the age of nine or ten, and then you were Khuddam, which was from ten to sixteen, and then you became Ansar. I might push this all up, but you know what I’m saying is every age group, you’re part of a separate organization within the cult. You attended Sunday school, and you’re indoctrinated with the hierarchy and obedience and the worship, to make you a good little Ahmadi Muslim person so that you don’t ever disobey.

One of the things that kept drumming in was: you cannot question authority because at the top, you’ve got the Hazur, the Caliph, and he is divinely ordained. Below him, he has his lieutenants. Again, he’s appointed them, so whatever they say is coming from the Caliph, and if it’s coming from the Caliph, it’s coming from God. And it would trickle down to your local mosque in your own town or city. And whatever the president of the Jamat—it was actually literally called “president,” and that was not the same as the religious minister; it was divided between the organizational structure and the religious—you were basically brought up to obey the authorities. You couldn’t question. And if you questioned, guess what? You got the groupthink and you had the other cult members inflict punishment on you and ostracize you and cut you out. It was just insane. So when you talk about cults, trust me, I know all about cults.

I think government is a cult, and everyone following it, whether they know it or not, is a cult member. And the thing is, when you’re in a cult, you don’t know it. No one who’s in a cult will say, “I’m a cult member.” No one ever does that.

The propagandists...

Etienne de la Boetie: By the way, I want to agree with everything you just said. It’s funny because what I refer to what we’re doing as is large-scale cult deprogramming. If the problem is that you’ve got an intergenerational organized crime system that is running a variety of unethically manipulative techniques on the population to produce cult members who will semi-voluntarily tithe half their income, the solution has to be large-scale cult deprogramming. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. That is the stone-cold, hard truth about what we’re trying to do.

The way that I designed the books—most people are visual learners. So how do you get somebody out of a cult? They have to be able to see it themselves. Because of what I’m doing in the books, I’m leveraging a lot of techniques about how people learn so that I can shortcut somebody into looking at the world in a way that they never would have looked at. You just as you know, you can’t pick up the book and not flip through it and look at it. One of the things that we say at the Art of Liberty Foundation is, number one: once you see it, you can never unsee it.

Once you realize that this is going on—and I’m doing a lot of things about revealing the pattern, that they’re making the president the Pope and they’re using religious symbolism. A lot of people don’t realize that’s one of the techniques in the book, To See the Cages, To Leave It, is that they’re photographing the president with the presidential seal behind him as a halo.

You don’t notice it if they come by one at a time, but if somebody stacks a dozen or two dozen or three dozen examples right there, the human brain goes, “Hey, wait a minute. That’s artificial. They’re doing that on purpose. I’ve never noticed that because they’ve been coming by one at a time.” But all of a sudden, your brain, which is magnificent at pattern recognition, looks at that and goes, “That’s a pattern, that’s artificial, they’re doing that on purpose.”

Doc Malik: Guess how many repetitions you need to program someone?

Etienne de la Boetie: From two to five?

Doc Malik: As little as two. I had Jason Christoff on my show—you should definitely speak to him. He’s all about mind control.

Etienne de la Boetie: We’re friends! My fiancee and I just literally watched Planet Mind Control the other night, and I immediately contacted Jason and complimented him on his work and asked to syndicate it. He’s interviewed me a variety of times, and we’re both on the exact same page.

Doc Malik: Absolutely. I love freaking Jason, and that movie is amazing. And like you just said, these halo things around the politicians—some people might be like, “Oh, that’s just a coincidence, calm down, you’re just seeing things.” No, no, no. Everything you see on television is, like many other people say, “tell-a-vision.” You are selling something, and it’s a TV “program”; you are being programmed. They are subliminal; they can just be in the background, and your subconscious brain will be soaking it up. Then you’re like, “Oh, we love government, I love government, please piss on me! Oh look, there’s rain, I love it! You’re pissing on me, I love you so much. More, more please!”

I’ve come to this conclusion—I did a tweet on this and I put it on my Substack—I’ve come to the conclusion that most of freaking humanity is on its knees, prostrating, not to Mecca, but prostrating to the government saying, “Please, please shit on me, please piss on me, I love you so much, whip me, enslave me, thank you, master.” And it’s like, you look down at your fellow man and you go, “Get up! Get up, man! What the hell are you doing to yourself?” And instead of saying, “Oh yeah, right, thanks,” and taking your hand, they’re trying to pull you down. They’re like, “Shut up! Get down here! Get down here with me and eat the shit and the piss!”

That’s the problem that people like you and I face. Maybe they’ll be writing about us in a few hundred years’ time. Maybe someone will be appending “Doc Malik Squared Two.” I don’t know! But like, “I love this guy Doc Malik, he was around six hundred years ago, and he had all these guests on and created this library of freedom.” Who knows?

But listen, our job is not easy. This guy, Etienne, laid it out literally hundreds of years ago, and it just fell on deaf ears. I just feel like the game is stacked against us. Not only does the enemy have power, influence, exposure, media, and algorithms, but they’ve also got, sadly, humanity’s psychology—which, in a simple way, is dumb, stupid. They just want to be led; they want to be sheep. And if you want to be sheep, you get treated like sheep; you get slaughtered. Unfortunately, in the human race, there are very few people like us who are independent, free thinkers and we are not sheep. We are not the farmer; we’re not going to cull sheep. We are not into child sacrifice and pedophilia and that kind of stuff. We just want to be left alone; we don’t want to be treated badly and we don’t want to treat anyone else badly. But we represent a very small group. I think that the lot of humanity will not improve until we get bigger and more human beings think like us. Until then, we’re in a mess, we’re in a shit show, because we can lay everything out to them, and they’re still going to be like, “No. Get down here right now and prostrate in front of tyranny and beg for it.” It’s hard, dude.

Etienne de la Boetie: I’m going to both agree with you and then I’m going to give you some good news, or what I think is the good news. You’re absolutely right: the history of humanity is one of slavery. Most people, the overwhelming majority of the population, has lived in slavery—whether that slavery was overt or hidden and wrapped in this pseudo-religion of statism and monarchy for thousands and thousands of years. The average person is up against a trillion-dollar system of mind control. The weapon is control of perception. Until you understand that information is being controlled—whether that’s the mandatory government school, what you’re learning in the Cub Scouts, the Boy Scouts, the JROTC, the police and military training, the monopolized media, or the algorithmic censorship of the Internet—until you understand that’s going on, you’re not even in the game.

But the one thing that I think is fairly positive—and at the Art of Liberty Foundation, we call it the “one-way revolution”—is that once you do wake somebody up, they can’t unsee it. By the way, the movie The Matrix is an analogy of how hard it is to wake up one single person out of the matrix. Just think about all of the effort that went into just freeing Neo.

Doc Malik: I know.

Etienne de la Boetie: It’s very, very hard. But once that person is free, they’re not going back to the matrix. Nobody goes, “Oh, man. Government was wow... they ran game on me, they tricked me... I think I’ll go back.” I’ve got a variety of friends that used to be in the military. They ain’t going back to the military. They now understand how the system tricked them and how information was controlled. And they’re raising their kids to be free and sovereign individuals, and their kids aren’t going into the military.

And so we call that at our Liberty Foundation, we call that the “one-way revolution.” And it’s only going in one direction, and it’s only picking up steam, and it’s only going faster and faster. And there’s no way to stop it in the information age. I mean, you can shadow ban it, and you can try and steer it, and you can censor it, and you can do things. But, you know, it’s getting around one at a time.

And once somebody understands the way the system works, for the most part, they’re out. Now the caveat to that is it’s a lot harder if you’re getting a paycheck. And that was one of the points that you made: that the government has engineered a dependency on the government where there are millions and millions and millions of people who are financially dependent—either for their retirement or for their pension or for their paycheck or whatever—and it’s a lot harder. Upton Sinclair said: “It’s hard to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”

Doc Malik: Absolutely.

Etienne de la Boetie: And it is really hard to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it. And so a lot of people, they’re trapped financially. They’re trapped psychologically. They’re trapped in that they don’t want to go against what they perceive to be the rest of the tribe and the rest of humanity. And it is the rare human being that has the ability to stand up and say, “No. This is wrong. This is immoral. This is illogical. They’re running game on us.” But more and more people are standing up, and that revolution’s only going in one direction.

And I believe it is capable and destined for exponential growth. And so the other thing that we’re trying to do with the Art of Liberty Foundation is: how do you get that exponential growth? And so, you know, we’re selling books in 25-plus countries.

We just translated To See the Cages, To Leave It into both Latin American Spanish and Castilian Spanish. We have little flash drives where people can copy all the information. You know, you can have it in your wallet. It fits into your wallet. You can be at a friend’s house, and they can download it all in their computer. And then they can make flash drives for their friends and their families and colleagues. And we authorize that, and we encourage it.

And so there’s been—we’ve sold somewhere around eight, nine thousand books to 25 countries, but we’ve had over probably now 35,000 to 40,000 plus downloads, and that’s accelerating. It’s only going in—like I said—it’s only going in the right direction. And so we’re in it to win the whole thing. I think we can do it. I think we need to free one particular place, and we have to have a “laboratory of liberty.” We’ve got to prove to the world that you don’t really need government.

Doc Malik: Okay. Okay.

Etienne de la Boetie: I think that’s one of the things, but I think once that happens, you’re going to see this spread like wildfire to the rest of the world.

Doc Malik: Well, I love your enthusiasm. That’s fantastic. Love the optimism. Right. We’re going to come to that in a second about government and not having a government and some of the critiques that people give when I talk about that. But let’s talk about this intergenerational organized crime system. Who are they? Who are they?

Etienne de la Boetie: It’s the banks. Surprise. It’s the money changers, our ancient enemies. You know, Christ fought against the government and the money changers, and it is the banks. Really, the banks use government. Government is a creature of the banks. The government should be thought of as a technique for robbing and controlling society. The banks are using government to rob and control society.

In the lynchpin, the main technique that they’re using is that government allows them to engage in something called “fractional reserve banking,” where they’re forcing the population to use their money that they can create out of thin air. So when you go to a bank to get a loan—a mortgage, car loan, a consumer loan, when you use your credit card—they’re not loaning you another depositor’s money. They just tickle the ivories on the keyboard, and they credit your account with digital dollars that they created out of nothing, and then you spend the rest of your life paying back a mortgage that they created out of thin air. And that makes them fabulous profits, but they’re not really profits because that system is inflationary, and that monetary system is dishonest, and it’s stealing the value out of everybody else’s money.

When I say that, one of the analogies that I use a lot is: “If I have a dollar, and you, listener or dear viewer, have a dollar, and we have the only $2 on the planet, I own 50% of the world’s wealth, and you own 50% of the world’s wealth. If a bank or a government comes along and creates 2 more dollars—either through fractional reserve banking or through quantitative easing or digital dollar creation or printing press or whatever it is—now all of a sudden, you’ve been reduced to owning 25% of the world’s wealth from 50. I’ve been reduced to owning 25% of the world’s wealth from 50, and the bank has stolen 50% of the world’s wealth.”

So that’s the main scam. Now, that system is stealing the value out of everybody’s money the same way as if the government stuck its hand in your pocket and stole your money, but they’re doing it in a way that is very sophisticated, that most people don’t understand, and the mandatory government school and the monopoly media isn’t going to tell you about. That’s really the name of the game, and so the subtitle of The Biggest Scam in History is “How Intergenerational Organized Crime Runs the Government, the Media, and Academia.”

What they’re doing is they’re controlling the information that society receives to trick them into this monetary system that allows them to steal the value. Now, if it wasn’t for this dishonest monetary system, the dollars, or the pounds, or the euro, or the yen, or the Deutsche Marks, they should be buying more and more every single year. Prices should be deflationary because innovations and productivity improvements are happening all of the time, and they’re reducing the cost of producing and distributing the luxuries and the necessities of life. Every single day, there’s innovators in the free market and entrepreneurs that are figuring out how to get the cost out of making the computer cheaper or making the car cheaper.

But because the value of the dollar is being stolen out of prices, instead of going down where you would be wealthier and wealthier, the banks are effectively stealing the value out of your dollars, and so now everything costs more and more and more. There’s all kinds of economic misallocation where money is going into assets like homes and pricing people out of homes because it’s a hedge against the inflation of what the system is doing. There’s all of these negative economic misallocations caused by the system. Businesses don’t invest as much as they would if they had more faith that the dollar that they invest today, they would get back in the same amount in ten, twenty, or fifty years’ time.

So there’s less economic activity. Wages are going down, so people don’t have as much disposable income, which limits the dynamic nature of the economy. And so the system is really rigged against the average person in a way that they don’t really understand. But what the banks are doing to hide and obfuscate this is they’ve monopolized the media, they’ve monopolized the government, they’ve monopolized academia, and they’re making sure that those institutions aren’t going to tell you what’s really going on.

Doc Malik: I’m going to come back to the banks and the problem. I have a major problem with the banking world. I really have a problem with the whole financialization of the world, basically. Now we’re seeing that in tokenization and all these kinds of stuff, but the problem with financialization is this dominance of the finance markets—the fact that modern economies have shifted from actually making and producing things. It’s all about financial engineering and it profits those at the top, the insiders. Financial instruments—I freaking hate that.

Instead of these profits coming from goods and services, it’s all about trading assets, managing debt, and basically creating financial products and playing in the gambling house. It’s gambling, really. So you’ve these things like derivatives, you’ve got future contracts, you’ve got shorts, credit default swaps—I mean all this crap—short selling, high frequency trading, private equity. It’s all about basically the insiders; they know which way the market’s going because they buy the politicians. They can influence when interest rates are going to go up or down, when there’s going to be a war or not, and so they always come up top. I freaking hate that.

But let’s go back to the bankers. If you look at the bankers, there’s banking families. I know there’s some Italian ones, but it’s the Rothschilds, you’ve got the Rockefellers, you’ve the Morgan family, you’ve got Warburg, you’ve got the Lazards. And a lot of people would say there’s a lot of Jewish families at the top that control the banking world. And this comes to another thing. People are like, “What’s going on here?” because they’re the people you can’t question. You can’t talk about Zionism, you can’t criticize them, you can’t talk about their unhealthy representation in all aspects of power, whether it’s the media, Hollywood, or banking.

Whether it’s Biden or Trump, more than half the people in their cabinets—whether it’s Democratic or Republican—are dual national Israelis. They’re Zionists. I mean, they’re not even religious Jews. A lot of them are atheists. I don’t think Netanyahu is particularly religious. These people tend to be European Jews, converts. They’re not genetically Semitic; they’re not genetically from Palestine. But they have so much power, and the Epstein files have come out, and they’re all over it. From Epstein’s correspondence, you can see he’s clearly a Jewish supremacist. They talk about the “goy.” They talk about taking advantage of the “goy.” They say, “Oh, is this only a Jewish-only party?” and it’s like, “No, there’s some WASPs, but they’re bright people, we use them to make money out of other people.” They even say that—like, “we use them to work and we profit from them.”

There’s a degree of Jewish supremacy going on. And that saying: “if you want to know who rules you, it’s those you can’t criticize.” What is going on there? And I’m saying this because of your very interesting background. Now, I am not saying it’s all Jewish people. I’m just saying there’s some people who are either Jewish or are using the religion or ethnicity, but they seem to be behind a lot of the bad shit that’s going on. We can even take COVID, for example. If you look at your Federal Reserve, look at all the names there. Look at all the people who are behind it all. What’s that all about?

Etienne de la Boetie: Well, my background is I was adopted into a Jewish family at six days old. I was raised Jewish. I was bar mitzvahed, and so I “get a pass.” I can’t be accused of being anti-Semitic because I love my family, I love the Jewish people. I’m not the least bit anti-Semitic. And it’s not “the Jews.” It’s Jewish organized crime centered around banking and central banking and the monopolization of the media.

I do think it goes back to the Rothschilds who essentially invented central banking and invented international banking and began the first large-scale political machines. They began to manipulate treasuries and financial markets, going back to the famous example of the Battle of Waterloo. Everything that that system represents, they install. So it’s organized crime—many of which is not Jewish, but primarily Jewish—that is hiding within the Jewish people and is installing Jews for the same reason that the Italian mafia is primarily Catholic and made up of people leveraging the community and familial relationships. They know that “this guy” is going to be trusted to run this media monopoly or “this one” is going to be trusted to run this.

Then they’re kept compacted in that group dynamic where they don’t want to go against it—so now you’re involved in organized crime, you’re running a movie studio or a television studio, you’re censoring information that goes to the public. You’ve got your lieutenants and your capos and your executives under you, and you’re compacted into that group identity where you don’t want to be ostracized. You don’t want to point out that it’s a “Jewish thing.”

That’s the group dynamic that many of them are in, but 95% of the Jewish people have nothing to do with central banking, nothing to do with the monopolization of media, nothing to do with Talpiot programs in Israel that buy up communications systems, firewall technology, so that they can spy on and blackmail politicians in other parts of the world. They have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein running a—what in the United States is known as—”brownstone operation,” where we’re going to get somebody involved in pedophilia or some kind of sexual predation that we’re going to film and use as blackmail material.

And so there is an aspect of Jewish supremacy to it, the same way that a very small amount of people in the white population are white supremacists. I’m sure in the Muslim population, there’s Muslim supremacists. But these are the people that they’re putting into these powers. They’re developing that as a system of controlling the people within the organized crime system.

Doc Malik: Okay. So let me ask you. That’s a great summary. Before the Second World War, most European Jews—Ashkenazi Jews—did not want to go to Madagascar or Argentina or Palestine. They wanted to be integrated into Europe. They wanted to go to Parisian cafes, to the Viennese opera; they wanted to be part of England. My parents came over from the Indian subcontinent sixty, seventy years ago. I was born in Scotland. If someone said to me, “The only safe place for you, dude, is India,” I’m like, “No thanks. I’m quite happy being here. I can’t read or write the language. I’m culturally British.”

So most Jews were anti-Zionist. It’s funny that the Second World War—much of that history is debatable as far as I’m concerned—changed the views of most Jews. Now, growing up in a Jewish family, were you brought up being told “you’re the chosen people”? That you’re better? Did you hear the word “goy”? I believe that “goy lives matter.” This term “goy”—it’s there, it’s in Jeffrey Epstein’s email. He’s talking about us like we’re cattle. Is there that unfortunate attitude now amongst Jewish people that you guys are better than us? I’m not saying Jews have always believed in this, but just like Zionism now affects 95% of Jews—when it was the opposite only a hundred years ago—has the programming from above by these criminal syndicates now infected most decent Jewish people into thinking, “Yes, we are superior”?

Etienne de la Boetie: No. I don’t believe that. There’s kind of three flavors of Judaism. There is Orthodox, which does believe in the Talmud and studies the Talmud and probably has the highest concentration of Jewish supremacy within it. That makes up about 10% of the Jewish population, if that. And then the Jewish population in the United States is like 2.something percent, so a very tiny amount of people. There’s about 40% that are what’s known as Conservative; they probably keep kosher, some may study the Talmud. There’s probably a little bit of Jewish supremacy in there—pride of Jewish accomplishment—but there’s not as much overt racism as you might find among the Orthodox.

And then there’s kind of what are known as Reform Jews, which are unreligious whatsoever, which make up the overwhelming amount of Jews here in the United States. They’re not that religious at all. They may go to services on the high holy days. They’re not reading the Talmud. There’s not very much Jewish supremacy in there. I have seen it. I have overheard it. I’m not denying that it exists, but I don’t believe that it’s as widespread as many people believe. And I think at the end of the day, to your point about Israel forcing Jews into Israel... do you want to know anything else about that? Because I do want to talk about what I think is going on with Israel.

Doc Malik: No. I want to—yeah. If you’re really helping put a window to the side...

Etienne de la Boetie: Oh, by the way, on the “chosen people”—I was taught that Jews were chosen to spread the word of God, and that’s what the chosen people meant. Not that we were chosen with God’s favor or that we’re supposed to reign over the goy. When I was brought up and went to a fairly reformed Conservative temple, it was that we were chosen to spread the word of God. There was no ethnic superiority in the term as I learned it in my Hebrew school.

Doc Malik: Okay. Well, I can understand, because growing up in my Muslim cult, we were told that we were special because we believed in the second coming of Jesus, and that gave us a special understanding, and it was our job to spread that message. A lot of people in the Ahmadiyya community are actually very nice, decent people. But the people at the top—I mean, they were in the Panama Papers, there’s a lot of sexual scandals going on, raping of relatives, taking money... because you’re made to donate. You’re levied a tax; a certain percentage of your income is quite high, like 10, 15%. So you’re giving all your money to the leadership, you can’t question—remember you can’t question because they’re from God—and they’re taking all that money and living the life. They’ve got homes abroad, beautiful cars, money locked away in Panama accounts.

What I’m trying to say is I can understand that the leadership at the top can be complete crooks, and the vast majority of the cult members are just ignorant fools being duped. I just worry that a lot of Jewish people now have been bought into the lies—that there’s no genocide... do you believe in Hamas? They believe in October 7th, they don’t see the 9/11 similarity, they don’t see actually how anti-Semitic Zionism is. They can’t see how Zionism will literally throw Jews under the bus. For example, just after the creation of Israel, they sent a guy, a terrorist, into Iraq and they started bombing their own synagogues, and then they’d say, “Oh, see, everybody hates you, you need to come to Israel.” They literally bombed their own Jewish people and killed them; they wouldn’t care as long as it meant they all came flooding back to Israel.

That’s the kind of people these people are. They’re crooks. Right? There’s nothing godly about them. But I feel like a lot of Jewish people now have been caught into this lie, just like doctors. Doctors, most of them well-intentioned, think they are going to be healing people, but now they’re bought into this system where they’re just serving Big Pharma. They will never question; they will blindly vaccinate people without informed consent. In that respect, there’s nothing exceptional about Jewish people. I think a lot of Jewish people have now been captured ideologically—brainwashed, especially in Israel—trauma-based mind control into believing everyone hates them, they need to be the one holding the stick, and that they’re the honorable, decent people and everyone else needs to be defeated and killed.

And I feel like the Jewish people just stick together and look after each other, and there’s an issue there. I was cancelled ultimately by two Jewish doctors who reported me to my private hospital and said, “Oh, he had a guest on his show, and he’s anti-Semitic.” And it was just a final nail in the coffin of my career. I think there’s a problem there. Medicine, for example, will never fix itself unless doctors put their hands up and say, “We have a problem here. We are not a healthcare system, we are a sick-care system. We are pimps for Big Pharma.” Unless doctors do that, medicine isn’t going to get better. And I feel the same is with Jewish people. Jewish people need to say—enough of them say—”Look, not in our name. We don’t like genocide. We don’t like apartheid.” We want a small state, minimal government, decentralization.

We want to stop serving the Rothschilds. Epstein even said, “I’m an agent for the Rothschilds” or something like that. Even Les Wexner, in front of the state committee, when asked “Why did you deal with Epstein?”, he said, “Well, he had good credentials, and I spoke to Élie de Rothschild, and she said he manages all our financial things for the family.” And then Les Wexner’s solicitor leaned over on a hot mic and said, “Shut the fuck up.”

We’ve got an issue here, and I just feel like good Jewish people need to speak up. But I know some Jewish people and they’ve said to me, “The reason we don’t is because we get benefits. Being Jewish means you’re part of a club and network, and because that network is influential and powerful, we benefit from it. If we speak out, we’re going to get cut off.” And that’s exactly the same as para-professionals. For example, two doctors that I met at a wedding. They said, “We love what you’re doing, we agree with everything you said.” I said, “What are you guys doing?” and they both said, “Well, we’ve got mortgages, and we’ve got young families, we can’t afford to say anything.” Guys, I’ve got a mortgage, I’ve got a young family—you think I can afford to speak up? There’s too many people who are staying within the system because they benefit from it. Like you said, you’re not going to question the system when your salary depends on you not questioning.

Esta es la siguiente parte de la conversación procesada, manteniendo el enfoque en la claridad técnica y la fidelidad al contenido original de los interlocutores.

Etienne de la Boetie: Right. And there is a huge aspect of that in the Jewish community. But there’s also—you know, I was on an Israeli talk show, The Last Pillar with Harry Kaufman. He’s a voluntarist in Israel, and he’s doing great work reaching Israeli audiences. One of the things we discussed—and I think it’s very interesting—is that Israel is running the exact same techniques that I outlined in Government: The Biggest Scam in History (or See the Cages to Leave It) on their population as they’re running on our population.

They forced the COVID shot on their population the same way that our population forced it on us. And so, I really don’t think it’s us against the Israelis, or the Russians, or the Chinese. It’s the people against the governments of each of these countries.

Doc Malik: I agree.

Etienne de la Boetie: That’s the message we’ve got to get to the people: we have to unite, expose the way the magician does the trick, get them out of the cult mentality, and get them focused in the right direction. Some of my strongest allies in the freedom movement are Jewish or have Jewish lineage. I would recommend having Grant Ellman on; he’s one of the leading freedom-oriented artists in the U.S., and he has one of the hardest-hitting songs against the genocide going on in Gaza right now.

The Jewish community isn’t monolithic. A lot of it’s starting to fall away, and people are saying, “Hey, not in my name. I don’t support that. I’m not for killing Palestinians. I’m not for Israel at all.” I don’t support the idea of having a government at all, much less one built around an ethnostate running apartheid on the rest of the population. I think more and more people are finding courage to say that.

Doc Malik: That’s brilliant. And I want to show you something. You mentioned this earlier: “a thousand movies” or something? Michael Bay is a propagandist. Honestly, this guy is a propagandist. You just need to look at his movies. Michael Benjamin Bay... early life... oh, yep, he was raised Jewish. You’ll see this all through media, Hollywood, actors, directors. This is what I mean; there’s a lot of concentration. If I was Jewish, I’d be like, “Man, what is it with my people? Why are we up to all of this stuff?” Anyway, look at the movie Transformers. My son loves Transformers, and I hate it because of what you’re talking about—the American flag, the status...

Etienne de la Boetie: Did you click on the video in the book? In the multimedia version of the book, we have a video that shows every Michael Bay American flag in 12 different movies. Michael Bay has secretly and unethically product-placed the American flag a staggering 469 times in just 12 movies. We have a short eight-minute video that captures every second the flag is on screen. Sometimes there are ten flags on screen, and there will be little arrows going “ding, ding, ding” as it scrolls through.

Doc Malik: Ding, ding, ding, ding...

Etienne de la Boetie: And you’re sitting there going, “I never noticed that,” because they’re in the background; it’s woven in. But once you see it, you can never unsee it. That’s the “one-way revolution.” Once you realize they’re running this game, it stays in your mind. My fiancée—it drives her crazy because we’ll be watching a movie and I’ll just go “ding.” Once you understand the trick, it loses its power, and then you’re kind of ticked off. You realize they’re playing you for a chump.

Doc Malik: Absolutely. And he did huge movies: Transformers, Armageddon, Bad Boys, The Island, Pearl Harbor, The Rock, The Purge. I want to talk about The Purge for a second because that guy is a propagandist. The whole Purge series, like The Purge: Anarchy, is designed to tell the public that anarchy is lawlessness, death, and murder in the streets. It’s to make you want rule and order. He’s saying, “The military is amazing, the government is amazing, and anarchy is terrible.” He must have had a tap on his shoulder saying, “Look, you’re a nice Jewish boy, you’re going to do this for us and be wealthy, but this is the deal.” These people are taking the deal. I just wish—because it’s undeniable—there is an unhealthy proportion of Jewish people at the top of a lot of bad things going on right now.

Etienne de la Boetie: It’s Jewish organized crime at the top. They’re stealing the value out of everybody’s money, they’ve monopolized the media, and they’ve installed “capos” and “lieutenants” to ensure you never hear about the banking system and remain distracted about things like anarchy. The word “anarchy” just means “no rulers.” It doesn’t mean “no rules” or chaos.

In “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History, I show how the Safra banking family bought the dictionary and changed the definition of anarchy from “no rulers” to “chaos and dystopia” over time.

I compare the 1827 Webster’s definition with the modern Merriam-Webster one. They installed Leslie Gelb, former president of the Council on Foreign Relations, on the editorial advisory board of both the dictionary and the encyclopedia. Control of perception is the most powerful weapon. They’re tricking you into thinking that without government, it would be murder in the streets. That’s the propaganda trick to keep you from realizing that without government, you would have much more prosperity and harmony.

Back to the show: it works. They choose “Team Judaism” or “Team Zionism” over “Team Humanity.” There’s nothing exceptional about them; the mafia is the same, the medical profession is the same. Out of 300,000 doctors in the UK, how many spoke out? Suddenly COVID comes along and we’re all singing from the same sheet. It’s because they’re brainwashed and programmed. Very few spoke up because they don’t want to step out of line or lose their comforts. This is why I say: don’t choose your tribe, choose the human tribe.

I want to talk about solutions, but I also want to come back to Israel.

Etienne de la Boetie: My thesis on Israel is that the Jews of Europe were herded through the manufactured Holocaust into going to Rothschild-Zionist Israel and essentially forced to create a country. When you have a country, this organized crime system has a base of operations with diplomatic immunity.

Doc Malik: Dude, they shelter sex deviants and pedophiles...

Etienne de la Boetie: They have no extradition with the United States. It’s a base where they can avoid justice. They are installing politicians in the U.S. through AIPAC, the Adelsons, and Trump, transferring billions of dollars to Israel. Where does that money go?

A lot of people don’t know this: Donald Trump was bailed out in the early 90s by the Rothschild family. During one of his major bankruptcies, he was bailed out by Rothschild Inc.

A gentleman named Wilbur Ross did his “workout” (debt restructuring). Wilbur Ross then became Secretary of Commerce in the first Trump administration.

I believe Trump was swept up in the Epstein “brownstone” operation; I guarantee they have blackmail material on him. They created the “legend” of him as a businessman through The Apprentice, even though he had six bankruptcies.

His theatrical agent is a Zionist named Ari Emanuel—brother of Rahm Emanuel (Obama’s Chief of Staff) and Ezekiel Emanuel (a eugenicist on Biden’s COVID task force).

The Adelson family alone provided over $400 million to Trump’s campaigns. Once installed, Trump immediately increased aid for Israel from $3.2 billion to $3.8 billion a year. Biden, after the October 7th false flag, granted them billions more. It’s a 100% quid pro quo.

There are over 300 members of the House of Representatives receiving money from AIPAC. The “AIPAC Party” outnumbers both the Republicans and Democrats in Congress. They are transferring billions back to “organized crime Israel.”

Doc Malik: Is Israel running the show? Is it the base of operations for the Rothschilds? The head of the snake?

Etienne de la Boetie: I believe they are because that’s where the money’s going. Just follow the money. It’s going to Israel and it’s being stolen through the banking system. The banks own the monopoly media that is lying to us.

Doc Malik: I’m not a hypocrite. When I say Jewish people need to speak out, I’ve done it. I left my cult—the Ahmadiyya cult was a scam. I don’t believe in organized religion; I have direct communication with my Maker. I don’t want to identify as a Muslim or a Jew; I am a sovereign human being. I walked away from a £250,000–£350,000 income in medicine because I didn’t want this in my name anymore. We need more Jews to say, “I’m not a Zionist anymore, I’m a member of Team Humanity.”

Etienne de la Boetie: I agree completely. But...

Doc Malik: Etienne, I’m saying it because they’re the ones currently in power. One Jewish person in power could make more difference than 10,000 of us “goy.” Anything that cannot be questioned is a lie. Why can’t we talk about the Holocaust and the real numbers? After WWII, we killed a “shit ton” of Germans. On the Western Front, at least 2 million Germans—young kids and old men—were dumped in fields and labeled “Disarmed Enemy Forces” (DEF) instead of POWs. This meant they had no legal protections, no food, no shelter. They died. That’s genocide.

On the Eastern Front, they bombed Dresden—no tactical advantage, just a “burnt offering” of hundreds of thousands of Germans. The Bolsheviks raped German women for months. That is a genocide of the German people. There’s an agenda here—white replacement in Europe—but you can’t talk about it. More people need to walk away from the cult.

Etienne de la Boetie: I agree. I can’t be accused of being anti-Semitic; I love the Jewish people. It’s not “the Jews”; it’s intergenerational organized crime hiding within the community. I don’t consider myself an “American”; I am a free human being. “American” or “Brit” is an artificially engineered religion. They trick you into identifying with an artificial tribe through “brute force manufactured consensus.”

Doc Malik: Sometimes they attack their own. Steve Witkoff (currently in business with Trump) lost his son Andrew to the opioid crisis. Half a million Americans died. Who’s behind that? The Sackler family and Purdue Pharma. Have any of them gone to jail?

Etienne de la Boetie: No, they have not.

Doc Malik: Can you imagine if that was a Muslim family? Witkoff’s own son died, and yet he’s still in that system. You posted an article by Patrick Wood on your Substack talking about tokenization and the “USD1.” Did you read that?

What’s incredible is that the Trump family and the Witkoff family have created this cryptocurrency stablecoin, and they’re acting as if they’re going against the banking system. Do you actually fall for that? I don’t. I think the banking system has given them the nod and said, “Look, our financial Ponzi scheme is coming to an end. We need...”

Etienne de la Boetie: Yes. I was just about to make that point. We have no choice.

Doc Malik: We need crypto. We need the stablecoin shit. We need to tokenize everything. The game’s coming to an end, but we still want to be on top when everything comes crashing down, and we want to build the next scheme. So, they pretend to be MAGA and “America First,” but they’re just running an op.

Etienne de la Boetie: Without a doubt. It starts with the death of the dollar system. I used to work on Wall Street on the technology side, building networks for market data and trading floor technology. The dollar system is “long in the tooth.” The average length of a fiat paper currency once it’s off a hard money standard is about sixty years. Both the US dollar and the British pound are now approaching 250+ years.

Value has been stolen out of the dollar to the point where there’s very little left. I believe the government has been lying about the strength of the economy, the inflation rate, and who’s coming to the Treasury market. A lot of Treasury purchases are “straw purchases”—the Fed or the Treasury providing money to buy their own debt issuance. In the U.S., it’s illegal for the Fed to buy in auctions, so they have primary dealers buy the issuance and then buy it from them the next day.

Doc Malik: And isn’t it the case that tiny islands like the Caymans are buying massive amounts of US debt?

Etienne de la Boetie: And Belgium too. Paul Craig Roberts, former assistant secretary of the US Treasury and editor of The Wall Street Journal, openly accused the Fed in 2014 of buying its own issuances through Belgium. Belgium had racked up over $200 billion in Treasuries—three or four times their GDP. The excuse is Euroclear, but if the assistant secretary of the Treasury doesn’t believe it, I don’t either.

The system is dying. The next game is programmable digital money. They will likely offer a Universal Basic Income (UBI) to get people to go along with it. When the dollar collapses, everyone will be told to download a wallet to get their UBI. This allows them to digitally surveil every single purchase. No more cash, no more garage sales. They want the ability to turn off “truth tellers” like us so we can’t buy or sell.

Doc Malik: It’s dark. It’ll also have timestamps—like a “use it or lose it” feature so you can’t save. These crime syndicates save and plan for decades, but they don’t want us to do that. We’ll be forced to buy their poisoned food, their lab-grown meat, and consume their porn. You won’t be able to subscribe to a Substack or buy Etienne’s book. They’ll start by giving you $5,000, then drop it to $2,000, then tax it, and then restrict what you can spend it on.

Etienne de la Boetie: It can also be “geo-fenced.” You might not be able to buy gasoline to get outside of your “15-minute city.” This is the “Great Reset.” They’ve also set up stocks and securities to be swept up in “The Great Taking,” which we cover at artofliberty.substack.com.

Doc Malik: David Webb has talked about that.

Etienne de la Boetie: They want to impoverish everyone because they don’t want independent wealth. They want people dead broke in a militarized police state using surveillance and Palantir. They want 100% control, so we have to go for 100% freedom. We must expose the illegitimacy and criminality of government as the biggest scam in human history.

Doc Malik: I get that—raising awareness and educating. But we are being squeezed. My X (Twitter) account has been frozen at 218,000 followers for six months. I have freedom of speech but no reach. They’re throttling us. I tell my listeners: wake people up, because most are just consuming mainstream crap (Camp 1) or controlled alternative media (Camp 2). There are very few “Camp 3”—totally independent people.

How do we get rid of this globalized organized crime syndicate? I think we already have a One World Government. The Ayatollahs are in their pocket. Pakistan just took on the “USD1” stablecoin because they control the politicians there. Russia is passing vaccine passports and digital IDs.

Etienne de la Boetie: Putin was a “Young Global Leader” of the World Economic Forum.

Doc Malik: Absolutely, and he’s tight with Chabad-Lubavitch. They are everywhere—in the Oval Office, in the UK, and Putin’s personal rabbi is Chabad. The control mechanism is everywhere.

Etienne de la Boetie: Without a doubt. The fighting between governments is to menace populations so they cower for “security.” Warfare is also for eugenics—keeping the population manageable and killing off the “alpha males” who have the courage to fight. They trick them into military training and then pit them against each other so they don’t point their courage at the ruling class.

Doc Malik: It’s a blood sacrifice. I want to read you a song/poem about Remembrance Day:

“I stand in silence today... nobody ever asks who sent them to fall. The poppy is a ritual of memory designed to renew itself... War has always been a blood sacrifice. You are the property of the state; on your birth certificate, you are recorded as an infant of the state. This is why the courts are banks, the judge is the trustee, the prosecutor is the creditor... the signature is the sacrifice... During the World War, 16 nations were in conflict, but on paper, they were all owned by the Crown. Children of the state sent to slaughter each other by the same creditor... Break memory and you break sovereignty... To honor the dead means to refuse the next war... We honor the dead by saying ‘not again,’ not for bank, not for crown, not for flag.”

Etienne de la Boetie: That’s beautiful. Who did that?

Doc Malik: I don’t know, but it’s on my Substack. It makes me very upset. So, tell me: what other solutions are there? The game is stacked. How do we bring down this criminal mafia?

Etienne de la Boetie: I think the first thing that your audience needs to know—and I don’t know what other guests you’ve had that are voluntarists—is that one of the pillars that need to fall in the human mind is the understanding that we don’t need government. Every single thing you want the government to do could be done better, faster, and cheaper by the free market, by armed protective service companies, or dispute resolution. They call armed protective services “police,” so you’d still have them, but it wouldn’t be a monopoly. There would be competition, and different firms would compete on who can protect the neighborhood better. The majority of disputes in the United States now go to private arbitration, and you can have private companies doing everything that the government court system does.

Most of what the government does is providing services, whether it’s delivering mail, air traffic control, or running the worst train system in the civilized world. Canada privatized their air traffic control system over a decade ago. It’s the second largest in the world, and planes are not falling out of the sky. Every single thing the government does for redistribution—which is immoral—would be better handled by the free market, nonprofits, and genuine charities. We would all be much wealthier if the government just stopped the confiscatory taxation, tariffs, VATs, and hidden taxes on cigars, cell phone bills, or gas. If they weren’t stealing the value out of the money, we’d be incredibly wealthy.

There would also be more harmony in society because you wouldn’t be fighting over whose ruler gets imposed on everyone else. There’s a karmic debt to voting; if you’re supporting a politician, you’re essentially advocating violence on your friends and neighbors who disagree.

It’s an easy trick for the media to present one politician as worse than the other to trick the population. If you think about what they promise, they promise to rob everybody to put their policies into practice. The Democrat says, “Elect me, and I’m gonna rob everybody for these schemes,” and the Republican says, “No, elect me, and we’ll rob everybody for these.” Voluntarists ask: “Why don’t we not rob anybody?” The world is a self-organizing system that produces spontaneous order.

In the United States, there’s a real war going on at the school board level. If you lose, you might get Critical Race Theory, LGBTQ studies, or even Islamic studies forced on your kid. In a system of real freedom, the government wouldn’t be stealing your money for an education you don’t want. You’d be able to afford Montessori, Waldorf, or a trade school. You make the decision, and there’s no need to fight with your neighbor, creating a much more harmonious society.

The number one message is: you just do not need government. There are mechanisms in the economy that provide public goods for free. Another important resistance technique is paying in cash. We have to keep cash alive to keep programmable digital money off our banks. Even if it’s not convenient, paying in cash starves the bank of the 1.5% to 3% fees they charge merchants. At the same time, the merchant is saving that money and can keep it off the books, away from the organized crime of a thieving government. That money typically stays in the community instead of electronic dollars going offshore.

Doc Malik: What happens when they cancel cash and say, “Right. This is it. Everyone, you’re...” What?

Etienne de la Boetie: They can’t cancel it if people don’t go along with it. That’s one of the big issues: what happens when the dollar fails? Some of the things I do include paying people in Goldbacks. I don’t think y’all have them there, but here in the United States, flexible spendable gold is starting to circulate. That’s flexible, spendable gold. I give these as tips and to friends or relatives for birthdays. I’m diversifying my community.

Doc Malik: Is that made of gold?

Etienne de la Boetie: Oh, yeah. That’s actually flexible, spendable 24-karat gold.

Doc Malik: Oh, wow.

Etienne de la Boetie: There are different sizes: one-thousandth of an ounce, one-two-thousandth, or one-fiftieth of an ounce. You’re moving out of dollar-denominated assets into money of intrinsic worth with a five-thousand-year history of stability. I barter silver as well. I just went to a coin shop in Memphis, Tennessee, and bought silver coins for my son’s birthday gift. The more you can diversify your family out of the rapidly depreciating fiat paper tickets of a bankrupt empire, the better. I’ve been selling my book for Goldbacks at freedom events. They used to be worth $3; now they’re $10. It helps protect your purchasing power.

Doc Malik: I get that. Listen, I’m gonna have to close soon, and I’m gonna ask you to come back, please.

Etienne de la Boetie: I’d love to. This has been an absolutely fascinating conversation. I can tell you are my brother from another mother. It’s been wonderful to really have this conversation, and I look forward to the next time we get to do this.

Doc Malik: Oh, man. We’re gonna have a great time. We still have a lot to talk about, including your book, voluntarism, and smashing the left-right paradigm. I want to talk about the censorship-industrial complex and the centralization of media, corporations, banks, and food. I’d like you to expand on voluntarism so people understand there is a tangible, realistic alternative to what we currently have. We’ll get you back in May or June.

Now, last question: How old are you, if you don’t mind me asking?

Etienne de la Boetie: I am 56 years young.

Doc Malik: What…? You look great. And do you have any kids?

Etienne de la Boetie: One is about to turn 24 and the other is about to graduate from college this spring.

Doc Malik: And now you have a fiancee. Are you gonna have another baby?

Etienne de la Boetie: Trying like heck.

Doc Malik: I’ve got three and I’m done. I’m 50 and I don’t have the energy for nappies! But I think you should have babies. I take it your fiancee is hopefully white, because you guys need to make as many freedom-loving babies as possible. Go out and procreate. I wonder what face she’s making at you right now.

Etienne de la Boetie: Thank you. Seriously, I look forward to the next conversation.

Doc Malik: You’re just like, “Shut up. Stop asking me awkward questions.” Last question of the day: You’re surrounded by your loved ones, your beautiful fiancee, and your children. Before you die and meet your maker, what words of wisdom and advice would you give them?

Etienne de la Boetie: Freedom is important. It is the ability to chart your own destiny. Freedom is sacred, and we have to leave it to our children as a legacy. Here in the United States, we still have more freedom and prosperity than many other places—a legacy from before government got entrenched in society. We need to leave it to our kids and grandkids. It’s essential for human flourishing.

Doc Malik: Amazing. Beautiful.

(Closing Segment)

Hi, everybody. A little interruption to remind you that I offer a consultation service if you want to navigate the “sick-care” system. Whether you’re dealing with an acute illness or even a chronic illness that you need to shake off and recover from—or reverse—I am here for you. If you want to get a second opinion or need advice on knowing what questions to ask your doctor, I can help. I have a unique position, having been a mainstream doctor and surgeon for twenty-five years, while also understanding the alternative healthcare system.

I am telling you, there are minefields in both. Sometimes it can be so confusing knowing which way to turn and what is right, because there is so much conflicting noise and advice. I am practicing medicine as one truly should: empowering and educating the patient to be their own doctor. I offer consultations where I empower you with wisdom and knowledge so that you ask better questions and find solutions that are typically concealed or hidden from you by mainstream doctors. I believe in medical ethics and informed consent.

I have no other agenda. I practice “first, do no harm” to the patient. So, if this resonates with you, please visit docmalik.com, where you can see the booking page and read reviews from past patients I’ve been able to help. While you’re there, check out my website’s shop section with affiliate links to products that my family and I use. These are all wonderful companies aligned with our values. I would not be recommending these products—such as SeaGreen supplements, sauna, and Nudum skincare—if they were not genuinely brilliant.

Checking out my affiliate page is another way you can support the show. You can also just share my content. If you haven’t already, follow my channel and leave a review on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Okay, folks. That’s enough of me. Back to the show. Thank you so much. Lots of love. Before we finish, I want to thank you all for supporting this work. Your support keeps these conversations independent, uncensored, and focusing on what truly matters. No gatekeeping, no limited hangout, no controlled opposition. If you found today’s discussion meaningful, please share it widely with those who need to hear it. If you want to explore your own health situation more deeply, my consultations are always available at DocMalik.com. Whether you’re new here or have been with me from the beginning, I truly appreciate you being part of this community. Love, Doc.

About Doc Malik

Ahmad Malik, a former surgeon with a passion for honesty and strong ethics, was inspired by his father’s passing in 2018 to embark on a journey towards better health and fitness. Along the way, he discovered vital insights often overlooked in conventional medical training, which he now seeks to share through his podcast.

He recognises that navigating the torrent of conflicting health advice can be overwhelming, yet pledges to offer candid reflections on what has truly worked for him. While he does not claim to hold all the answers or be right at every turn, he is determined to present the most credible information possible.

On his podcast, listeners will hear from a wide range of guests—high-profile public figures as well as lesser-known individuals with inspiring stories. Dr Malik believes expertise alone does not guarantee trustworthiness and is dedicated to amplifying voices that might otherwise go unheard.

Equally committed to free speech and medical ethics, he views achieving one’s healthiest state as the ultimate expression of personal freedom. By making well-informed lifestyle choices, he maintains, individuals can seize greater control over their health and ultimately lead more fulfilling lives.

About The Author - Etienne de la Boetie2

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media. He is an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality and corruption. His original writings and research can be found at ArtOfLiberty.org and ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com

He is the author of To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many which exposes an inter-generational psychological operation by the “government,” Hollywood, and the monopoly media to indoctrinate the population with the pseudo-religion of Statism using dozens of unethically manipulative techniques ranging from subliminal content in television programming to a hidden curriculum in the mandatory “government” schools, scouting, and police/military training.

He has also authored: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which breaks down how inter-generational organized crime centered around banking and central banking is robbing and controlling the population using the technique of “government” with puppet politicians and monopoly media/academia. His upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! explains how REAL freedom (voluntaryism) can provide all the legitimate non-redistributive services provided by “government” without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion. He was also the author and principal investigator for the monographs: The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid – The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.