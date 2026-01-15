Hrvoje Morić:

Welcome to another edition of geopolitics. And returning to the podcast, it’s been quite a while. Is Etienne de la Boetie2. You can check out his sub stack, again, ArtofLibertyFoundation. He’s got a bunch of publications there.

He’s got a new book as well To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. You can get it through his website in digital format, paperback or hardcover. Welcome back to the podcast.

Etienne de la Boetie:

A, it is great to be with you and your audience once again.

Hrvoje Morić:

A lot is going on; you’re always busy. If you want, maybe we can start with your new publication and the work you’re doing. What’s going on there?

Etienne de la Boetie:

Yes, sir, so I’ve got a new book. The book is called To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. And just to set the table for the audience: I’m a voluntarist author. I don’t believe in the legitimacy, the necessity, or the desirability of having a government.

And in both my book, To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. In my my first book, “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!, how intergenerational organized crime runs the government, the media, and academia. I make the case that government is best thought of as a technique for robbing and controlling populations. In the new book, I break down 25 different sub-techniques that governments use surreptitiously to get the population to go along with having a ruling class. Some of these are obvious.

There is the mandatory government school where children are taught about the legitimacy, necessity, and desirability of having a government before they are old enough to question the morality and logic of that claim. It is a form of controlling the information the population receives.

There are youth programs where children are given awards for participating in flag worship and regurgitating the indoctrination of statism.

They are inculcated into pre-military training that ultimately produces police officers and military members willing to set their morality aside and use violence on peaceful people.

The whole thing is a religion known as Statism: the indoctrinated belief in having a government, even though there is no ironclad law of the universe that says a government is necessary, legitimate, or desirable.

The government has been using all the tricks of an ethically manipulative cult to get people to tithe, pay their taxes, and go along with being robbed.

If you do not understand these techniques—if you don’t see that the media is product-placing the flag at moments of high positive emotion in over 1,000 movies and television shows—you are missing the scope of the control.

Researchers have traced intelligence agency or Defense Department funding to almost anything involving military equipment. Hollywood has given the Pentagon the ability to rewrite scripts and even change history.

For instance, the My Lai Massacre might be excised, and the military might be shown saving babies instead.

One of the techniques includes subliminal text in television sign-off messages from the 1960s, where scrolling text said “Trust God,” and “Obey the Government.” You would not believe how many techniques are used to make the population feel “warm and fuzzy” about the state, from stadium flyovers to putting the flag on NBA backboards so you subconsciously associate the exhilaration of a goal with the flag. Once you flip through the book, you realize the government is running tricks on us.

Hrvoje Morić:

I’m coming at this from a biblical perspective, but I’ve become so disenchanted with the government and nationalism; they’re trying to kill us. As I mentioned in a past podcast, there’s someone whom I hold in high regard: Dr. Martin Erdmann, a German theologian. He has been digging through texts going back centuries and publishing extensively. He found a book from 1920 which states that the true aim of nationalism—uniting smaller principalities into one country, like Germany—is simply a means to an end. It is meant to lead to a much larger group of nations being united to form a universal Republic, a World Government, and the destruction of all other nations.

Looking at your table of contents, you mentioned military basic training; we’re seeing many countries around the world, like Croatia and several European nations, bringing that back. Regarding the movies, writer Ben Norton points out that Annie Jacobsen—a well-known author on Area 51—and the Amazon Prime show Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan are examples of CIA propaganda. There is a clip from years ago where they talk about regime change in Venezuela; I’m going to play a few seconds of it.

X (Twitter) Video:

- “What would you assume is the most major threat on the world stage? Anybody, just call it out; you don’t have to raise your hand.” “Definitely Russia.” “Definitely Russia? That’s confident.”

“I like her. Who says Russia? Does anybody agree with her?”

- “Okay, great. Who else?” “China.”

- Stop yelling at me, but China is a good answer. Who else says China?

- North Korea?

- Any North Korea takers? What about Venezuela, anybody? No? Oh, yeah, one guy in the back is a little worried about Venezuela. Is everybody else cool with Venezuela? No threat? Okay. Let me ask you this: which one of these places can claim to have the largest oil reserves?

Hrvoje Morić:

People get the idea, but I’d like your further thoughts on some of these latest techniques. Do you see people seeing the cage and leaving it increasingly?

Etienne de la Boetie:

One of the interesting things about both of my books—Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!! and To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many—is that they are among those rare titles, perhaps 0.001% of all books ever published, that are bought in bulk.

People are buying five or ten copies at a time. We sell them as a “friends bundle,” and over 10% of our sales come from people who realize how important the book is and buy a five-pack or a ten-packs.

They donate them to libraries or leave them in “little mini libraries” in their neighborhoods. Grant Ellman, the frontman of Prezence, used to manage Airbnbs in Aspen and would make it the coffee table book in his rentals. People leave them in Ubers as well. We actually just had our largest “friends bundle” order ever.

258 Copies of To See the Cage Are Being Distributed in North Carolina by a Retired Secretary Who Has Seen the Benefits with Her Friends and Neighbors

There is a retired secretary in North Carolina who is about to distribute 258 copies of To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many to sheriffs, police chiefs, VIPs, and others in the state. People are using the book to wake up their friends, family, and neighbors. As I said, it is very rare—maybe 0.001% of books are bought in bulk—but since the beginning, over 10% of our sales have been to people buying in large quantities, including those purchasing 258 copies at a time to wake up their communities. Once you flip through the book, you can’t help but see it. The fact that it is so image-rich and uses visualization to make something previously invisible now visible is very powerful.

It hits the brain very quickly. People cannot help but realize, “The government is running tricks on me; I did not get it before, but now I do.” Most people do not want to be tricked. When they find out that the government is trying to deceive them, they decide they are done with it. Nobody likes to be chumped, tricked, or fooled. It is very powerful.

Hrvoje Morić:

I want to get your thoughts on what’s going on. With every election cycle, they sell us these fictions and try to get our buy-in. They have gotten a little better at it. I heard you recently on Richard Grove’s program, and I agree with your assessment: the whole Biden situation was artificially created to swing the pendulum and get Trump in. It is about how they manufacture consent. For example, they put up Pete Hegseth, a figure who seems to be cosplaying Tom Cruise in Top Gun. They have created all these memes for him, similar to what they did with Dan Bongino.

This whole MAGA movement seems to be slowly fading away. I want to share my screen; the Department of Labor just posted a tweet saying “Trust the plan.” My response was that it’s a good joke and everyone should laugh, but it seems like QAnon was a military cult operation designed to help bring in Trump, who is now the one trying to sell us on globalism. The Department of Labor is tweeting that globalism has been defeated and we are moving toward “Americanism.”

In my mind, Americanism is globalism because the framework of the United States was founded by a cult of Freemasons, like George Washington. I think that is the model for a World Federation or World Government. Trump is bringing in the surveillance state, the technocracy, and the North American Union.

What are your thoughts on the latest regarding Venezuela? You did an interesting podcast on that.

Etienne de la Boetie:

Let’s talk about Trump and then segue into Venezuela. We have an organized crime government with banks at the top. These banks create money out of thin air using fractional reserve banking, which they have mandated through the government. Think of the government as the tool they use to get away with this. When you go to a bank for a mortgage or a car loan, you aren’t borrowing other depositors’ money; they simply credit your account with digital dollars. This is inflationary and steals value from everyone else’s money.

The banks have bought up all the media with these “profits.” Usually, the biggest building in every city in the world is a bank; they get this money by stealing the value of everyone else’s currency. That is the big scam. We would all be dramatically wealthier without a government. There would still be roads, fire departments, dispute resolution, and armed protective services, and they would be much better than what we have now.

However, you are never allowed to explore that idea in a government school or state college. It will never be “Recommended for You” by YouTube or “suggested to you” by Facebook. You will never hear a principal voluntarist explaining the economics behind that idea on overfunded “controlled opposition” podcasts. Those shows try to keep everyone on the “left vs. right” plantation, claiming that people just need to “vote harder” and that the government is legitimate.

The banks use the money they create to control both sides: Republicans and Democrats. It is essentially a television show produced in Washington D.C. to make the system look legitimate.

Yet, the case against government is easily made: you cannot delegate a right that you do not have yourself to a representative. Furthermore, you cannot be bound by a social contract, like the Constitution, that you did not sign.

My fiancée and I cannot vote to rob you just because there are two of us and only one of you.

All ideas behind government are illogical and immoral; the system is based on extortion and theft. They trick the population into accepting a ruling class by controlling information, making the government look like the hero on television.

Figures like Pete Hegseth are presented as “Top Gun” characters, and Kristi Noem is cast as the “DHS babe.”

These are actors.

Trump himself is an actor with a theatrical agent. Some call The Apprentice his training ground, where the media gave him artificial gravitas to look like a successful businessman despite four bankruptcies.

In 1993, he was bailed out by the Rothschilds, who restructured his debt and provided financing. Notably, Trump later appointed Wilbur Ross—the Rothschild banker who handled that workout—as Secretary of Commerce.

Trump with his Theatrical Agent: Ari Emmanuel

Trump’s theatrical agent is Ari Emanuel, brother of Rahm Emanuel (Obama’s former Chief of Staff) and Ezekiel Emanuel.

Ezekiel is a bioethicist who wrote about why he hopes to die at 75 and served on Biden’s COVID-19 task force. It is quite a coincidence that Trump’s agent is the brother of a key White House fixer and a eugenics-focused advisor.

This is “Rothschild Zionism.” The Rothschilds founded the State of Israel, and we continue to transfer billions to them. Trump’s policies support this, including the actions in Gaza. We provide weapons and Palantir technology that improves targeting, even facilitating the wiping out of entire families. It is a puppet show that succeeds because they have monopolized the media, controlling every screen with deception or distraction.

They want to keep you focused on something else, whether it’s professional sports, divide-and-conquer tactics, or fake trials. It is the ability to take the population’s attention and steer it toward things that don’t matter.

We are dealing with proven liars; you cannot trust a word that comes out of Trump’s mouth, yet he has been installed in this position because the entire system is intergenerational organized crime.

Etienne’s 1st Book: “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History…Exposed!

Government has been the biggest scam in human history. They get away with it because they control the media, the information society receives, mandatory government schools, state-run universities, and a media system where they control every screen.

Hrvoje Morić:

I want to get your further thoughts on Venezuela because I think a certain segment of the population has been put under a spell. Many people in the media are cheerleading everything Trump is doing. I recently shared a post that got some traction: an official map from 1940 of the “Technocracy of America,” which includes Greenland, Canada, and everything down to Venezuela and Colombia.

I told people, “This is the play.” People are cheering for it, but this has been planned for literally a hundred years. This is actually the destruction of whatever is left of the nation-state; it is de facto globalism because you are moving toward supranationalism. At the same time, the Department of Labor and the White House are tweeting that they are “done with globalism,” while right before our eyes, we are watching its construction. Orwell wrote about this in 1984, talking about “Oceania,” which is essentially this Technocracy.

People are under a spell. On top of that, as you mentioned, the banks and oligarchs are just taking that wealth from Venezuela—whether it’s the oil for Gulf refineries or the minerals for data centers. What are your further thoughts on what is happening there?

Etienne de la Boetie:

Well, let’s talk about the people that are cheering it on. And so again, the so, you know, the one of the techniques that that I just caught in the new book To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many it is essentially, you know, that that that they’ve tricked the population into thinking that you’re an American.

“You’re an American. It’s been decided for you.”

America is a giant, fake, artificial tribe. Your real tribe consists of your physical neighbors, your church, your close friends, and your family. That is your real tribe; that is who you have loyalty to and who you identify with. It is your real community where everyone helps each other to get by. For example, I grew up in Texas; people there have very little in common with people in Portland. Portland has very little in common with Hawaii, and Hawaii has very little in common with Alaska.

It is an artificial tribe where they use techniques to make you center your identity around being an “American” rather than a free and independent human being. You were born into this control system and a completely indoctrinated belief system. They force you to go to a government school and teach you that you are an American before you are old enough to say: “Wait a minute. Do I want to sign on to all the crimes of America? Do I want to support regime change, the My Lai massacre, or the Phoenix Program?”

“I am not for the Phoenix Program in Vietnam, where people were murdered extrajudicially. I am not for the CIA running drugs into the United States. I am not for the government lying about the Gulf of Tonkin so they could murder people in Vietnam and make trillions off a war that didn’t need to be fought.

But because they use the media, the American flag, and portray the government and military as heroes, most people are absorbed into this propaganda system without understanding the game being played on them. They feel “warm and fuzzy” about being an American, thinking it is their team when it really isn’t.

It is actually humorous to see people wearing the flag of a system that is stealing half their money. If you are wearing that flag, they have already won.

This is the battlefield right here: the human mind. Can they trick you into going along with something that is not in your interest? You are not going to benefit from any of the oil stolen in Venezuela, nor from anything the United States does in Iran. There are people who will benefit and make trillions of dollars, but it will come out of your paycheck and your pocket.

One example this week is Trump publicly stating he is going to stick the taxpayer with the bill for oil companies to rebuild the infrastructure in Venezuela. Now, if anyone knows anything about the oil industry, it is customary for that multi-billion dollar, wealthy industry to fund its own investments because they take the lion’s share of the profits. However, the American people are so tricked into this that the government thinks they can get away with sticking it to the taxpayer to fund something the oil industry should be funding itself.

It really is powerful mind control. The majority of the population is under it. This is what we are trying to do with the Art of Liberty Foundation: expose these tricks. As long as people believe it is “their team” and are personally invested in the idea of being an American, they think that when the U.S. steals another country’s resources, it reflects some kind of glory or benefit to them.

It is hard to unpack that propaganda for people who have never stepped back to think about the legitimacy of the system. “Team USA” is the one stealing half of your money through overt taxes, covert taxes, and inflation.

Cheering them on is, quite frankly, mental illness.

Hrvoje Morić:

I don’t know about any country. I’m here in Mexico, and they’re just going insane, going full commie. The tax agency in Mexico just demanded access to platforms, so they’re going to have access to my Amazon profile and my purchases. I’m wondering how they’re going to differentiate between foreigners and Mexican citizens, but they’re moving toward total surveillance. I just read the statistics yesterday: about 40 to 50% of the price I pay for gasoline—and Mexico has some of the highest gas prices in the world—is a tax for the Mexican government.

I’m almost to the point where I’m not proud to be a citizen of Mexico anymore. I’m not proud to be a citizen of any of these countries because they’re just raping, pillaging, and impoverishing me, trying to commit democide one way or the other. Regarding your point on Venezuela, many reports indicate that the wealth being stolen by Washington is not going to go to the average American; it’s going to the oligarchs at the top. This is actually accelerating neo-feudalism. The poor are getting poorer, the middle class is being wiped out, and only the oligarchs benefit.

Additionally, Trump recently said he wants a $1.5 trillion defense budget, which is absolutely insane. He told The New York Times, when asked if there are any limits on his global powers, that his own morality and his own mind are the only things that can stop him; he doesn’t need international law. This is like Nero-level hubris. It’s absolutely insane.

Etienne de la Boetie:

I’ll say one thing to what you just said about Mexico because I thought you made a really good point. And in in my first book “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!, I really break down that, you know, that when you think about the the countries of the world, don’t think of them as individual countries, but think of them as kind of tax farms and different tax farms, different tax plantations, and all of them are running the same there’s a playbook that I break down in “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! that kind of goes across governments. And that playbook is and there’s a lot of there’s some duplication in, you know, like in the in The United States, in the in the new book. I I focus on this, but there’s going to be they’re all running mandatory government schools. They’re all running youth programs.’

They all have a flag, which is the indoctrinated, you know, symbol of the government, which is in almost all cases, has been turned into a kind of super supernatural entity that promises to make the world a better place and to and to give you protect you from old age and from being sick and and there’s nothing the government cannot do.

It can raise wages and lower prices at the same time. It can do you name it and it can accomplish it if you just have faith in it. And it really is an idolatry. And and I wanted to recommend the the guys at the Libertarian Christian Institute over over the break, over Christmas week at ArtOfLiberty.substack.com.

We published The Idolatry of Statism, a pamphlet we will carry in our bookstore. It breaks down the idolatry of nationalism and how the flag serves as the holy symbol of an indoctrinated worldview that replaces God with the government. In this system, the mandatory government school is the church, and the teacher is the priest. You learn “holy documents” like the U.S. or Mexican Constitution.

Kids are taken to “Mecca”—Washington D.C.—to visit the Capitol, which looks like the Vatican for a reason. You are taken to temples along the Potomac to see the deities of Lincoln and Jefferson, which are literally housed in Greek temples as deities “on high.” You are absorbed into this religion as a middle schooler, where everything is oversized so you feel small and insignificant. They run these tricks to instill this religion in you.

Mexico runs the same game; they are all illegitimate. Now, transitioning to Venezuela—as seen on my Substack at ArtOfLiberty.substack.com—the most fortuitous thing happened to me. I was scheduled to be on the podcast of a gentleman named José Pereira. José was the CEO of Citgo Petroleum, which runs 6,000 gas stations in the U.S. but is 100% owned by the Venezuelan government through its nationalized oil company. When José was CEO, they made a deal that someone in the Venezuelan government deemed disadvantageous. In 2017, while flying in for Thanksgiving meetings, José and five other Citgo executives—the president and five vice presidents—were arrested and held hostage by Maduro for five years.



Jose spent time in solitary confinement. There he is—that is him. He was part of the “Citgo 6,” a group that was arrested and held by Maduro. Most fascinatingly, they were swapped in a scene straight out of a movie.

After being held for five years, they were suddenly told, “Get dressed, you’re being released.” They hooded them and took them away.

They put them on a private plane run by the Venezuelan oil company. They fly them out to an island in the Caribbean where they’re met by another jet holding Darcy Rodriguez, the current the former vice president of Venezuela who’s now the current acting president. So her jet lands and then a jet from the DEA lands and the DEA had arrested two of Maduro’s nephews four drug smuggling caught them on camera, hidden camera on the whole thing, tons of cocaine, they were smuggling into The United States, and it arrested them. And so the sicko six were swapped in this, like, three jets landing at a remote island in the Caribbean, and they do a prisoner swap, and he is released And so I just I literally it’s on my sub stack ArtOfLiberty.substack.com. Got to interview the ultimate Venezuelan insider.

And some of the things that we talked about were the fact that oil is essentially a commodity and a currency. And so, all wars are bankers’ wars. The United States has a part in something called the Petro Dollar system. And the Petro Dollar system is essentially a deal that we cut in the 1970s with OPEC. The bankers print ridiculous amounts of dollars, it steals the value out of everybody else’s money.

It gets to be too much and you’ve gotta do something to soak them up. So, there’s all of these dollars sloshing around the world, dropping the value of the dollar because there’s nothing that people can do with them; there’s too many of them. They begin bidding up prices in the United States. They begin having an impact and driving prices sky high, as the people that have the early dollars begin bidding higher for goods and commodities, and there’s a depreciation of the money that people earn and save.

And so, what did the United States do? The United States cut a deal with OPEC where, in exchange for us showing these feudal monarchies how to stay in power, how to crack down on internal dissent, and how to protect them—giving guarantees against other regimes taking their oil wealth or whatever—in exchange for that, OPEC agrees to only price and sell oil in dollars.

And so, now countries around the world that were oil importing countries, that have to buy oil from other countries because they don’t have it domestically, they now have to buy and hold the US dollar where they never had to do it before, and the US dollar becomes the currency of the oil markets. And so, that allows the bankers at the top, the organized crime system at the top of government—the people that are running government on you, the people that are profiting trillions and trillions of dollars from this organized crime system—they get to keep printing and creating dollars out of thin air because now people have to hold them for oil.

Now, every once in a while, an oil producing country, because they don’t like to lose value on the currency that they’re taking for their oil—and that’s what’s happening—they’ll abandon the dollar. And once they abandon the dollar, that’s when the US comes in, institutes regime change, and steals all of the oil and reprices it in dollars to be able to suck up this.

So, before Maduro did this, some of the other examples were Saddam Hussein. In 2001, he was under a UN program called the Oil for Food program; the UN had a program because he was under embargo and economic sanctions. And so, he was allowed to sell a certain amount of oil to get food, medicine, and things like that. He had over $26,000,000,000 in US dollars in his account. He swapped them for euros and he made money on the deal; the euro appreciated and the dollar fell more.

And then two years later, we gin up an excuse to invade. In 2003, we come in and we depose Saddam Hussein, and now Iraq’s oil is being sold in dollars once again.

Another example was Libya. Muammar Gaddafi was the head of Libya. Iraq is the number three oil provider, Venezuela is number one, Saudi Arabia is number two, and Libya is number seven on the list.

Libya had accumulated $144,000,000,000 in gold. Gaddafi had been elected chairman of the African Union and was proposing an alternative to the US dollar called the Gold Dinar. He was pledging to back it with Libya’s $144,000,000,000 of gold to anchor it in a true commodity currency. That would have been an economic revolution: to be able to invest in a gold-based currency and have that be fungible across multiple countries. That would have definitely threatened the dollar system.

Also, at the time, Libya was a French subsidiary, and so they were on a system called the CFA Franc, where half of their reserves had to be held in France. It’s another banker trick, very similar to the petro-dollar scam, but it’s called the CFA Franc system. And so, what happens? A NATO-led rebel insurgency topples the regime. Gaddafi is essentially killed in a NATO airstrike supporting a rebel force that captures him and kills him, and then all of that gold disappears. So, $144,000,000,000 of gold disappears; I’m sure somebody in the American CIA had something to do with that. Hillary Clinton famously said, “We came, we saw, he died,” laughing about the fact that they instituted a regime change.

And so, I’m sure that’s probably, you know, we’re a lesson to others. And so now let’s bring it fast forward to Maduro. So now Maduro is selling oil in something besides the US dollar; he’s selling it in Yuan and he’s selling it in cryptocurrencies, and he had a currency called the Petro. You know, where they’re selling it and they’re not abiding by the sanctions. So, there’s the shadow fleet tankers where they’re selling oil to Iran and other countries. They’re swapping it. In some cases, they’re supporting Cuba by giving Cuba oil and gas for free.

And so, what happens? The US gins up an excuse of drug dealing and has a public relations campaign where—for the weak-minded people that don’t understand—they’re blowing up and murdering people in what may or may not have been drug boats; they may have been CIA drug boats, or they may have been fishing boats. We don’t know. There were no trials, there were no investigations, there’s just cold-blooded murder. This includes the cold-blooded murder of people that are clinging to the boat and then are hit again, famously by Hegseth and the head of the Special Operations Command.

And so, cold-blooded murder, a public relations thing to get the American people, for weeks preceding this planned invasion, to get in their minds: “Oh, Maduro is running drugs into the United States and there’s all these drug boats that are coming into the United States.” That’s why we’re invading them. When the real reason we’re invading them is because they’re a threat to the dollar system and we’re going to just steal these natural resources—trillions of dollars of natural resources, oil. It’s not just oil; they’re rich in gold, they’re rich in lithium, they’re rich in other minerals.

And so, now the US is coming in. We’re the big boy on the block, and we’re just gonna steal it. And that is the policy because we have an organized crime government at the top. The US government is being run as a criminal enterprise.

Six Monopoly Media Companies Running Hundreds of Subsidiaries to Give the Illusion of Choice.

It is obvious to anybody that is paying attention, but they’re getting away with it because they have this control of all of the information that people receive through monopolized media and through the algorithmic censorship of the social media. They can turn up controlled opposition voices at the same time that they turn down this right here, pirate signal.

Dozens of Social Media, Search Engines, “Fact Checkers” and Other NGOs and Government Agencies Caught Censoring Information During “The Covid” Including Truthful Information that may have caused “Vaccine Hesitancy”

This is the Nebuchadnezzar rising to the top and getting a pirate broadcast out. But they don’t want you to know that this is organized crime. They don’t want you to know that the whole system is illegitimate. They don’t want you to know that you’re trapped in the system. There’s no way to vote your way out. It’s a completely rigged game. They own the casino. They’ve got you trapped in this mindset of the rigged game.

They own the Republicans and the Democrats. It’s a giant puppet show. They’re stealing these resources and they’re going to just make up a bunch of stuff, put it on their little television program, and have their controlled opposition voices pumping it like it’s real and it’s legitimate. This is what we’re up against in Venezuela and why we really just invaded Venezuela.

Hrvoje Morić:

Yeah, and I think you’d agree, right, that you mentioned Maduro’s kids or whatever running drugs. So, there is some truth to the Venezuelan government running drugs, but the US government is doing it as well, as is the Mexican government. So, it’s basically two cartels fighting each other. You know, the organized drug...

Etienne de la Boetie:

Government is organized crime. And there’s different organized crime families around the world. Every once in a while, one of the bigger organized crime families will lean on and steal, the same way they had mob wars in New York City and fought over turf. And so, you’ve got one organized crime system that, for whatever reason—for banker interests, for somebody’s interest, because somebody paid off the right people—to implement this policy at this time. A decision has been made that we’re going to elbow out the one that has the franchise, the “government” franchise in Venezuela.

We’re elbowing them out. We’re stealing these resources. We’re gonna reassign them to other people. And if you don’t like it, we’ll kill you. And one of the things that I talked about in the interview at with Jose—and we both agreed on, he agreed completely—is that the Venezuelan government sold Maduro, gave him away to the US government, and stood down the military defenses. They allowed a helicopter armada to fly into the country and remove him without engaging them with surface-to-air missiles and other weapons systems.

And I think the deal that they probably made with the Venezuelan military and with Jorge Rodriguez was: “Look, here’s the deal. You’re either gonna be fabulously wealthy or we’re going to kill you. Which one do you want?” And that is real politik. That’s how it really works. That’s what’s really going on. And it’s now becoming kind of obvious. Trump is making it obvious in a way that most other presidents hedged a lot better. The iron fist is out of the velvet glove, and it’s becoming obvious that we’re stealing things from other countries now.

Hrvoje Morić:

Yeah, and as you were talking earlier, I was just thinking in my head, just as an example: what has the Mexican government done for me? Now, I’m not talking about... again, people often get confused. We must separate the Mexican people—the culture, the people, the land, and the history—from the current regime, the cartel mafia, the government. And I’m thinking, what have they actually done for me? Nothing. They’ve always been an obstacle. I’ve had to ask them permission to do anything: to get my papers, my life.

When you go down to the office—I remember when our kid was born and you have to go to the civil registry—the workers there have this look on their face like, “What do you want?” They don’t even help you; you have to fight to get them to do what they’re supposed to do. It’s like, “Can I have permission for my passport to travel?” I spent the whole day at the office. What have they done? They’ve subsidized the electricity and the water here for us, but as I just mentioned, half of the gas price you pay is for their tax. And then the IVA, a 16% tax on anything you buy.

So effectively... and don’t get me started on the security situation. That is state terrorism. The cops here are working with the thieves to steal from you. They give free reign to the extortionists and kidnappers. I can show you endless mainstream sources from Mexican papers where the cops are literally killing citizens and kidnapping them. What has the government done for me? Nothing; they’ve just made my life more difficult.

I guess one of the last things I want to ask you is about the digital prison that’s incoming. We’re seeing the censorship with Substack and other platforms. The digital ID is coming in quick everywhere—quicker here in Mexico than in some other places. I read just yesterday that Flock and Amazon Ring just made a deal to come together. You’re seeing how they’re connecting everything and making it interoperable. Now they’re going to have access to the Flock license plates, and that’s going to be linked to the Ring cameras in everyone’s homes. There’s going to be total surveillance. What are some of your thoughts when it comes to the technocracy?

Etienne de la Boetie:

So, again, it’s the banks on top.

They’re stealing the value out of everybody’s money and implementing a digital control grid. There are two things they’re doing. Number one: they’re implementing a digital control grid to be able to track, trace, monitor, and super-tax people to a degree that they’ve never been taxed before, in a way that is a kind of economic warfare against the population. Their ultimate goal is to replace physical cash with programmable digital money, either through a CBDC, a stablecoin, or some implementation where you’ll have a digital wallet. They’re going to be able to control how that money is spent, and they’re going to be able to tax and trace every single penny that you buy and sell—whether it’s at a garage sale or working under the table. There won’t be any more discounts for paying cash. They’re going to suck all the money out of people and they’re going to be able to turn off dissidents. They want to be able to turn off the ability to buy and sell for people like you and me, so we can’t tell the population what’s going on.

Then, they want to implement programs to keep the population in digital ghettos where you may not be able to buy gas or travel outside of a fifteen-minute city radius. You might not be able to buy meat or various other things. That’s the goal.

The other thing they’re working on is something called The Great Taking, a book by David Rogers Webb, whom I highly recommend you have on the program. Essentially, Webb—a financial industry insider—has uncovered that they have changed the Uniform Commercial Code in all 50 states to change the ownership of stocks, bonds, and various financial assets.

In an engineered collapse scenario, like they did in the 1930s, they wage economic warfare to bankrupt and impoverish the population. When you can’t afford private school, you have to go to the mandatory government school; they force everyone onto the government plantation by default. But what they really want to do is steal stocks, bonds, and pension funds. Through the bankruptcy of the fiduciary—say, a broker like Charles Schwab—the banks have made themselves the secured creditors. They have a preferential position in pooled assets that include the stocks you think you own outright. Those assets can be swept up by the banks. That is the gun they have cocked and ready to go.

Some states, like Tennessee and South Dakota, are proposing laws to reverse these changes to the Uniform Commercial Code. This was all done in secret over decades but is now coming to the forefront. They are building a digital prison while creating a mechanism to steal the wealth of the population in an instant. That’s what we’re trying to expose at the Art of Liberty Foundation from a principled voluntaryist standpoint: government is illegitimate on its face.

The US government is being run as a criminal enterprise. Trillions of dollars are being handed out the back door to identifiable groups, recycled into campaign contributions for politicians who go along with robbing the population. That is why prices are going up and everything costs more. They’re stealing the value out of the money as if they stuck their hand in your pocket, doing it in a sophisticated way that mandatory government schools and state universities will never explain to you.

Hrvoje Morić:

And yeah, I was just going to maybe add or ask you: I saw you mentioned on other podcasts that you’ve got a future project, which I think you said has the goal of helping people survive. My thoughts over the past few weeks have been that we all need to make as much money as we can, given what’s coming and how they are trying to impoverish us. We need to become as much of a ghost as possible and be truly “street smart,” right?

Some of my strategies in dealing with the technocracy include getting a bunch of phones with different numbers from different countries and creating all of these different layers—some of which lead nowhere—just trying to become a ghost as much as possible and having real assets. To your point about The Great Taking, if you don’t hold it, you don’t own it. We are seeing now that 50 Europeans are under “social death”: the algorithm, the ghetto, everything. Their accounts have been frozen. In some cases, they haven’t been given their money, so for now, it has essentially been confiscated.

So, any final thoughts for us on quick, big-picture tips on what people can do to try and survive, as well as any other final thoughts?

Etienne de la Boetie:

Well, you know, how do you fight back? My number one recommendation is to keep cash alive and to use cash in almost every aspect of your life that you can.

The only time I really don’t use cash is at the gas pump. But other than that, I try and use cash, especially with local businesses and local mom-and-pops. When you use cash, you’re starving the bank of 1.5% to 2.5%; the bank’s not getting that fee.

At the same time, you’re saving the mom-and-pop business 1.5% to 2.5%. There’s more cash in society, so there’s a better chance for us to weather a bank holiday or other shenanigans that they could do to try and steal everybody’s cash and wipe it out, as they did in the nineteen thirties. When you use cash, the owner of the business is able to keep more of that money off the books and not give it to the organized crime government and taxes.

And so, using cash, having some of your wealth in “beans, bullets, and band-aids”—which should be your core wealth—and having some of your wealth in non-dollar denominated assets like gold, silver, platinum, real estate, and other things that can’t be evaporated away like the dollar can, is essential. Really, the number one thing you can be doing is waking up others, because the good news message of my work and one of the things we’re doing here at the Art of Liberty Foundation is producing what I like to call the “one-way revolution.” It’s in my original book: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!

It’s been the biggest scam in history, but they’re only able to trick people until you understand how the magician does the trick. Once you understand government is illegitimate on its face—that you can never have legitimate government and we don’t really need government—and that the government is running these unethically manipulative techniques on the population, well, nobody likes to be tricked or fooled.

And so, most people are out, and that’s a “one-way revolution.” It’s only gathering steam; it’s small right now, but it’s growing and has the ability to grow exponentially. As I mentioned earlier, there’s a woman that’s about to drop 258 copies of my book,To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. We’ve had dozens and dozens of people buying five, ten, or twenty copies. We’re getting the word out, and that is only going in one direction.

Once you realize that the government’s tricking you and chumping you, and you see how they do it, nobody goes back to that. And so, I think we win in the end. The important thing, and the message that we’re trying to get out, is that when government fails in an engineered collapse, we have to reboot on real freedom. The good news message is that with real freedom, you can have everything the government does better, faster, and cheaper from the free market.

People would be a lot wealthier. The economy would be more diverse. There wouldn’t be government monopolies. There wouldn’t be money that loses value every year. Your dollar should be gaining more and more value every single year. Your dollars should be gaining purchasing power as innovations and productivity improvements reduce the cost of manufacturing and distributing the luxuries and necessities of life.

It is not just that you’re losing what they’re stealing out of the value of the dollar; you’re losing the wealth of an appreciating purchasing power that is your birthright and is the way that money should work absent this crooked monetary system. And so, we have the ability to be fabulously wealthy. We have the ability to fix this thing, but we have to reboot on real freedom. We have to get an understanding out there of the free market and the economics that produce public goods without government. And so, that’s the good news message of what we try and do here at the Art of Liberty Foundation.

Hrvoje Morić:

Alright. Well, your links are all in the description. So, if people haven’t already, they’ve got the website, the Substack, and multiple publications—the memes, the daily news, the Telegram, X, and YouTube. They can also get the store items: the books in physical or digital versions. I forgot to pull that out, but I’ve got your book in hard copy behind me. You also sell those USBs loaded with data, so people should check all of that out.

Our Uncensorable Flashdrive of Freedom (and FREE Dropboxes): The Liberator at Government-Scam.com/Liberator

And we must all continue to give the tyrants hell. I would also just give advice not to be uncouth, curse, or get angry in our interactions, because when you do, they have a home-court advantage. I think we need to be firm in our responses. For example, when I go to the supermarket and they ask for my number, I’m like, “What is this, the Soviet Union?” I’m being serious, but joking, and getting that point across.

If you’re dealing with a government worker, don’t get all crazy, because when you do that, they’re going to double down and they actually have more power. You want to do it in a way that’s peaceable but firm; I think you’ll have more of an advantage that way. So thank you, Etienne, keep on doing the good work, and we’ll see you on a future transmission.

Etienne de la Boetie:

It was a pleasure, and thank you. Thank you for the opportunity to kick these important issues around.

About Hrvoje Morić

The host and producer of The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast, Hrvoje Morić, hails from the United States. He was bred between the two worlds of America and his ethnic homeland of Yugoslavia/Croatia, moving back and forth between the two countries. His name literally means “Croat”. He is also a naturalized Mexican, fluent in English/Croato-Serbian/Spanish, and truly a proud citizen of all three nations!

He obtained his Bachelor of Arts in History and Secondary Education from Northeastern Illinois University in the U.S. From 2006-2007 he served as a volunteer with Peace Corps in Mongolia, albeit with voluntary early termination he chalks up to being a restless young man. From 2008-2009 he obtained a Master of International Relations from the Geneva School of Diplomacy in Switzerland, where he also worked as a staff assistant with the Mission of the Czech Republic to the United Nations. From 2010-2017 he was a Secondary Humanities teacher and adjunct professor of International Relations at the Tecnológico de Monterrey in México. In 2017, under the auspices of Sharon Tennison’s “Center for Citizen Initiatives” and together with 30 other American “citizen diplomats”, he visited Russia for three weeks and met with academics, businessmen, citizens, and politicians, including former president Mikhail Gorbachev, to discuss U.S.-Russia relations with the hope of bringing the Russian people’s desire for peace to the attention of U.S. citizens and policy makers in Washington in the hopes of staving off Armageddon. From 2017-2021 he returned to the steppes as a Global Perspectives teacher at the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Semey, Kazakhstan.

About Etienne de la Boetie2

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media. He is an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality and corruption. His original writings and research can be found at ArtOfLiberty.org and ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com

He is the author of To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many which exposes an inter-generational psychological operation by the “government,” Hollywood, and the monopoly media to indoctrinate the population with the pseudo-religion of Statism using dozens of unethically manipulative techniques ranging from subliminal content in television programming to a hidden curriculum in the mandatory “government” schools, scouting, and police/military training.

He has also authored: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which breaks down how inter-generational organized crime centered around banking and central banking is robbing and controlling the population using the technique of “government” with puppet politicians and monopoly media/academia. His upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! explains how REAL freedom (voluntaryism) can provide all the legitimate non-redistributive services provided by “government” without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion. He was also the author and principal investigator for the monographs: The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid – The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.