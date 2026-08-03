The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
just now

Funny how these migrants are always single Males of a certain age and ethnicity , never Women ,Children or Families fleeing.

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Matrix2008's avatar
Matrix2008
6m

When your standing in a long line at the airport, hundreds will stand in front of the biometric scanner (even with a passport which for the time being allows you to opt out of facial scan) but majority still do it. Sadly, I don't have hope for the majority in US to wake up in time. Pray for miracles but for those who can see the writing on wall, take care of your own as best you can.

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