by A Midwestern Doctor

I have long believed that public relations (propaganda) is one of the most powerful but invisible forces in our society, as again and again, I’ve seen professional PR firms create narratives most of the country believes (regardless of how much it goes against their self interests). Most remarkably—despite the fact the exact same thing is done again and again to the public—most people simply can’t see it, and oftentimes when you try to point out exactly how they are again being bamboozled by a PR campaign, they still can’t (instead often insisting you are paranoid or delusional).

As such, one of my major goals in this publication has been to expose this industry as once you understand their playbook (e.g., having “independent” experts parrot sculpted language which is then repeated by the entire media), it’s very easy to spot and saves you from falling into the traps most people do (e.g., the COVID-19 vaccines were facilitated by the largest PR campaign of our lifetime).

Furthermore, one of the least appreciated consequences of public relations (which I realized after reading an eye-opening 2002 article on the industry) is that many of our cultural beliefs ultimately originate from PR campaigns. This hence explains why so many widely believed things are “wrong” as were a belief to be true, it would not require a massive PR investment to instill in the society, and due to the power of PR, viewpoints it instills tend to crowd out the other cultural beliefs.

In this article, we will take a deeper look at what’s behind one of those implanted beliefs: “vaccines don’t cause autism.”

CDC Firings

RFK Jr., with Trump’s support, set out to reform America’s vaccine program and rebuild public trust in medicine through the seemingly innocuous task of:



•Having Secretary Kennedy uphold the vaccine safety requirements mandated by the 1986 the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.

•Openly evaluate the data behind the risk-benefit ratio for each childhood vaccine.

•Require new vaccines to have clinical trials demonstrating their safety and efficacy prior to approval.

However, from the start, rather than be supported in this endeavor (particularly since medical authorities and legislators are becoming immensely concerned about the public loss of trust in medicine), he has been publicly attacked with a startling degree of hatred and fervor. Furthermore, beyond the partisan rancor and media defamation, vaccine zealots within the government have actively sought to sabotage all of RFK’s efforts to make raw vaccine data available to the public.

Because of this, the new CDC director (as she was the only one with the statutory authority to fire them) was requested to remove a few of the most problematic CDC officials, and after refusing to, was fired a month into the job. Immediately following this, those officials resigned.

One of those vaccine zealots, Demetre Daskalakis then decided to make a scene about RFK’s “war on science,” after which the public became rapidly aware he was an activist doctor with a strong commitment to promoting DEI (diversity equity and inclusion) and had a large number of public photos of him with other men in various fetish outfits, many of which also contained satanic symbology (and can be viewed here).

As many have tried to grasp how the CDC callously ignored the litany of reports they had the COVID vaccines were seriously injuring or killing their recipients, this led to many commentators highlighting Daskalakis’s personal preferences likely explained why he and others directed the CDC to abuse America by relentlessly pushing COVID vaccines.

When observing the DEI phenomenon, I’ve noticed that beyond many individuals having a religious zeal with it, in many cases, their obsession is akin to it being a fetish for diverse individuals. As, such, Rand Paul’s viral commentary about the CDC leadership immediately caught my attention and left me wondering if the same could be said about vaccines:

Note: the newborn Hepatitis B vaccine is one of the most controversial vaccines (as it is not safe, and to achieve its “benefit,” preventing a newborn case of Hepatitis B, hundreds of thousands of hospital babies need to be vaccinated). That argument, however, was a lie concocted to shield the actual reason for mass newborn hepatitis B vaccination, as the actual reason was not palatable to the general public (which will be covered in an upcoming article). Yet despite it not making sense, most people (especially those in medicine) reflexively believe we have a moral imperative to vaccinate children after childbirth to prevent them from catching it during childbirth—again illustrating how powerful these implanted beliefs can be.

CDC Duplicity

Due to the attention Daskalakis’s fetishes attracted, much of the focus on those events was diverted away from a few other critical things revealed by the events. For example, when he resigned, Daskalakis posted a tone deaf resignation letter (you can read here) which, beyond accusing RFK Jr. of being a menace to science and society who was politicizing science to fit his agenda, repeatedly used the phrase “pregnant person” and accused “RFK and his minions” of being modern day Nazis and Eugenists that needed to be stopped at any cost.

As a result, rather than garner sympathy, his resignation post offended a lot of people and rapidly went viral (being seen by 20 million times). Following the pushback he received for these remarks (e.g., his DEI advocacy), he then went on a friendly news outlet (CNN), and, in a brief segment doubled-down on them:

This was noteworthy to me for two reasons. First, it illustrates how much of a bubble these people lived in (due to being shielded from any consequences for their abhorrent COVID actions throughout the Biden presidency), as Daskalakis both in his letter, and his subsequent CNN appearance believed his statements would garner public support for his position rather than thoroughly discrediting it—even when the feedback on Twitter was already making it clear his letter backfired.

Secondly, it illustrates how duplicitous these people are, as shortly after the initial interview, he went onto another friendly network (MSNBC) and gave a totally different interview where he spoke in a markedly differently manner and did not mention his unpopular positions (e.g., he said “pregnant women” instead of “pregnant persons”), Instead rolled out a long list of polished smears against RFK Jr. while simultaneously having the host (one of Biden’s Press Secretaries) repeatedly cast lavish praise upon him both him and his (ridiculous) letter:

From watching this, I was relatively certain Daskalakis was coached by a PR firm for this interview. As such rather than spend a few pages explaining why give or take every statement made by both parties was a manipulative lie, I felt this segment was important to highlight as it was a textbook example of how these people lie to us. For example, it was full of unnatural sculpted phrases designed to manipulate the audience, including fairly over-the-top ones such as using “those images are burned in my mind” (to describe CDC workers…giving him a round of applause when he left).

More importantly, as the prior context showed, it was anything but sincere, as beyond the language being entirely different from Daskalakis’s previous statements, he avoided the unpopular transgender-affirming language he had previously doubled down on the importance of.

Following this, RFK then went on Fox news where he stated the following about Daskalakis (all of which matches what my H.H.S. contacts told me earlier in the year):

Yeah, I mean, that individual actually came to my attention kind of early on during the measles outbreak. I promised Governor Abbott to send money down, badly needed money and help down to Texas, and this individual blocked that money for a month. I couldn’t figure out what’s happening. I gave the order. I’m running this agency. How come nothing’s happening?



Then we tried to get the Vaccine Safety Data Link, which is the data that the CDC is supposed to use to make good decisions on whether vaccines are hurting people and whether there’s side effects. For seven months, he stonewalled us so we couldn’t get the data.



He’s also the individual that runs the system, which is the surveillance system for injuries that captures, according to the CDC’s own study, fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries. This is malpractice. These people are the people who ordered our children to walk around in masks, the people who closed our schools, they’re the people who imposed social distancing with no science, shut down our businesses, and they need to go.

This in turn highlighted two critical points:

First, Daskalakis was placed in charge of vaccinations at the CDC starting in August 2023. Given that he actively defied RFK’s orders and concealed vaccine safety data in 2025, it is almost certain he also did so throughout COVID, particularly since the leadership at that time also wanted to conceal any evidence of COVID-19 vaccine harm (to protect the vaccine program).

Note: another CDC leader who resigned with Daskalakis stated he was “increasingly uncomfortable with the things he was being asked to do, including providing data for a new analysis of vaccine safety data for potential links to autism, even though dozens of studies have already examined that claim and not found a connection” (which again illustrates why no evidence of the link is ever found).

Secondly, one of the primary arguments which has been repeatedly raised to discredit RFK is that his vaccine skepticism will unleash a deadly and catastrophic wave of measles upon the country, whereas in contrast, the “real scientists” at the CDC will do everything they can to prevent the spread of measles and save Americans. Beyond this being a bit strange (as measles outbreaks are a minute health threat compared to many of the other issues we are dealing with), these remarks show Daskalakis willfully made the choice to sabotage the Texas measles response.

This is critically important, as it shows they never actually cared about measles and rather were just using it as a political tool to fulfill their agenda (as virtually all of RFK’s critics blamed both that measles outbreak and everything which went awry in it on RFK Jr). Likewise, it again illustrates how normal this degree of duplicity is within the CDC leadership.

Erasing Encephalitis

A key theme of George Orwell’s book 1984 is that language defines a culture, and if ideas aren’t in it, the populace can’t conceive of them (which is why 1984’s ruling party eliminated words like ‘freedom’, ‘rebellion’ and ‘justice’ from the new language).

While the extent classic “linguistic determination” like Orwell’s affects the population remains hotly debated, it is generally agreed to significantly influence certain key aspects of cognition. Likewise, I believe it has a significant impact, but it is much smaller in critically thinking individuals who also have significant creativity (as they are much more likely to move beyond the unsatisfactory frameworks in front of them).

However, what’s much less appreciated is that other (more effective) forms of linguistic determination are used to manipulate the public. One of the most common ones is to use an ambiguous term which is not clearly defined, so that depending on the needs of the situation, the audience can be steered towards the desired interpretation of it, even if those interpretations sometimes overtly contradict each other (effectively allowing the PR firm’s client to “have their cake and eat it).

Similarly, in a previous article, I highlighted how Fauci was a master of using slippery language to constantly get whatever he wanted with no accountability by implying but never explicitly stating his desired conclusion (which the media would then run with). One of the best examples of this tactic is having everyone in lockstep assert vaccines are “safe and effective” without ever defining what that actually means, thereby allowing the meaningless statement to be treated as “vaccines are 100% safe and effective,” yet simultaneously, having no accountability for lying as those who repeat it never actually said “100% safe and effective”. This was best demonstrated when Fauci (who continually told us the vaccine would prevent us from getting COVID) was grilled at a recent Congressional hearing, where in response to:

But we knew from the trials that people that got vaccinated still were subject to getting covid so was the covid vaccine 100% effective?

Fauci stated:

I don't believe any vaccine is 100% effective.

Note: in a recent article, I also highlighted how the ambiguous phrase “brain death” was created to make people believe unresponsive individuals were in fact dead, thereby both removing the societal cost of perpetually caring for them and securing a reliable supply of donor organs.

One of the most widely recognized side effects of vaccination is neurological damage (particularly to the cranial nerve and brain), and prior to the censorship which took over our medical journals, as I showed in this article, reports of vaccine brain and nerve injuries (e.g., encephalitis) were extensively reported throughout the medical literature—including many identical to what are seen in modern day autism.

In turn, what many do not know, is that it used to be widely recognized that vaccines could make you “mentally retarded” or “severely retarded.” Consider for example the language at this 1983 debate between doctors which took place on the Donahue Show (that at the time was the largest talk show in America)—which to my knowledge was the last time a large publicized debate like was allowed to happen:

Given the taboo around “retarded” which exists now, it hence it quite a shocking contrast to see how normal that language was at the time—a shift which resulted from disability groups in the late 1990s and early 2000’s campaigning against it, a large 2008 campaign (ending the “r-word”) and in 2010, Obama signing a law which effectively outlawed the term by removing “mentally retarded” from all federal laws and statutes and replacing it with “intellectual disability” (something which has never been done with any other word).

Once I learned about this, I immediately realized what happened and was able to confirm that the vaccine brain injuries which made children mentally retarded were re-labeled as “autism” and more importantly that autism was given an extremely broad and vague definition which swept over all the concurrently occurring neurological injuries.

Because of this, the stark and unmistakable impression of a severe vaccine brain injury (e.g., “you know Sue’s son became severely retarded after their 2 month vaccines”) was displaced with a much more amorphous term that was easy to write off because it was too complex and vague to think about (hence providing easy mental escapes from an uncomfortable topic so people simply write it off and close their minds to it).



Note: the mechanisms through which vaccines cause autism are explained here.

Mild Autism

Anytime something injures human beings (unless it is highly lethal), less severe reactions will be much more common than severe injuries (e.g., far more were disabled than killed by the COVID vaccines).

As such, individuals with minor neurological injuries from vaccination have changes which overlap with those seen in severe injuries.

Because of this, “autism exists on a spectrum” with many of its characteristic changes being seen to lesser extents in individuals who are otherwise functional (e.g., Elon Musk has characteristic autistic traits and has admitted as such, but he is highly successful rather than requiring a life of institutionalized care).

In my eyes, the intelligent way to interpret the proliferation of individuals with autistic like traits is to recognize the bell curve and take it as a sign something is profoundly changing the population and that there is almost certainly a smaller group of people developing severe brain damage and far more severe version of these traits.

However, rather than do this, the party line has been that the explosion of autism has been due to individuals who were otherwise basically normal (minus a few “autistic quirks”) getting re-diagnosed as being autistic, and that the autism epidemic rather than being real, is a result of “selective data interpretation by anti-vaxxers” (again giving people who don’t want to think about this topic an easy way out to avoid feeling pressured to think about the uncomfortable topic).

Likewise, anytime someone tries to raise the argument “autism” equates to brain damage, a large chorus of people can be relied upon to denounce them by saying their (highly functional) autistic child is not brain damaged, thereby silencing and ending the actual debate (e.g., Elizabeth Warren has repeated done this to RFK).

Given this, there are two critical, but almost never discussed datapoints to consider.

First, one of the primary studies cited to support the argument the rise in autism is due to diagnostic reclassification is a 2009 study from California (conducted when the word retarded was being banned). Rather than show minor traits were being relabeled as autism, it showed 26.4% of children who had previously been diagnosed as "mentally retarded" became "autistic" (as did another commonly cited study).

Second, while the general public has been conditioned to believe in the amorphous autism label, since this is untenable for those actually working with severely disabled children (vs. those on the spectrum), within the autism field, the two are differentiated by the terms “profound autism” and the far less severe “non-profound” autism. CDC data in turn shows that roughly 26.7% of autistic children have "profound autism," and that it is continually increasing (although at a much slower rate than non-profound autism):

However, since clarifying what autism is defeats the purpose of the label (having it be an ambiguous term that ultimately sweeps everything under the rug), this distinction is rarely if ever mentioned, and its rare outside the autism community are even aware of the term “profound autism” — they simply know “vaccines do not cause autism.”

The 1986 Vaccine Injury Act

The 1986 Vaccine Injury Act had a large number of supporters in Congress due to a recent public recognition (made possible by the mainstream media of that era not habitually censoring pharmaceutical injury stories) that the (whole cell) DPT vaccine frequently caused brain damage and severe disability.

Because of that, the act was created with the intention of fixing many of the major safety issues with vaccines and providing for injured parents to have an easier time obtaining compensation (by having the government rather than vaccine manufacturers pay for injuries), with the industry, in turn, agreeing to the act as they needed a way to shielded from liability (as the injury lawsuits were bankrupting them).

However, while well intended (e.g., it put into place many critical provisions we rely upon now like VAERS and vaccines having lot numbers), the fundamental problem with the act was that give or take every key provision in it was implemented at the H.H.S. Secretary’s discretion. As such, once the act was passed, most of the things it was intended to do never happened (rather they were systematically undermined), and the overall situation instead became much worse because vaccine manufacturers no longer had any legal liability for making injurious products, hence allowing a flood of them to enter the market.

Note: this was also enabled by a 2011 Supreme Court ruling which erased a critical provision of the act that had previously allowed the public to sue manufacturers for defective products.

As the act was structured:

•If someone was afflicted with a condition which was agreed to be linked to vaccination shortly after vaccination, the Federal government was responsible for paying compensation to them, and to do so through a “vaccine court” that was designed to be much easier to handle than the hostile court system parents of DPT injured children had navigated.

Note: DPT brain injuries were extremely common, and after I posted an article on them, along with another on SIDS (a common complication of DPT), many readers shared they had witnessed the exact injuries I described following that vaccine—which, in short, is why DPT injury lawsuits were bankrupting the vaccine manufacturers.

•In the original act, after intense negotiation, a series of vaccines-linked injuries were put into it (forming the initial vaccine injury table), along with a stipulation requiring continuous research to identify other conditions that could be linked to vaccination.

Since much of that was at the H.H.S. Secretary’s discretion, that hence resulted in all research showing other injuries could be caused by vaccines being continually suppressed and buried by the government (as if acknowledged, it created a financial liability the vaccine court system could not afford to cover). As such, despite twelve new vaccines being added to the schedule and decades of science since 1986, virtually no additional neurological injuries have been added to the table.

Likewise, at the time the original act was written, brain damage (encephalopathy) was a widely recognized complication of vaccination, and hence one of the few neurological conditions for which it stipulated coverage was required.

Note: Peter Marks, the head FDA official who relentlessly covered up all the reports of COVID vaccine injuries they were receiving and overrode the FDA’s top vaccine experts to rush a formal approval for it and the boosters (so the unconscionable mandates could be enacted) recently went on national television and made many false statement about MMR including that it “does not cause encephalitis.”

As such, replacing encephalopathy with “autism” (which vaccines “do not cause”) made it possible to exempt the federal government from the massive liability it faced for these ever-increasing vaccine brain injuries.

Note: one of the things many people do not realize is that most of what RFK is trying to do with vaccines (which has provoked so much hysteria from the politicians and the media) is simply what the 1986 Act required the H.H.S. Secretary to do, but none ever have.

