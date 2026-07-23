Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Daniel Siad, video screenshot

By ZeroHedge, CNN, and India Times

France: Daniel Siad, 69, the model scout who appeared more than 2,000 times in the Epstein Files, has just been found dead at his home in Colombes. His lawyer said that “Daniel Siad never stopped proclaiming his innocence” – and that her client died of a heart attack. The autopsy has yet to be released. Files reviewed by CNN show Epstein paid Siad tens of thousands of dollars over the years. According to French media, Siad was under investigation in France over allegations of rape and human trafficking by at least five accusers.

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly committed suicide in 2019. Jean-Luc Brunel, the other French modeling agent in Epstein’s orbit, was found hanged in his cell while awaiting trial on charges involving the rape of minors in 2022, just days after Prince Andrew reached his settlement with Virginia Giuffre. Mark Middleton, the Clinton special assistant who had signed Epstein into the White House, found dead in Arkansas in 2022 – his death was ruled a suicide. Alfredo Rodriguez, Epstein’s former house manager who tried to sell his ‘black book’ of contacts died in 2015 of mesothelioma. Longtime Epstein associate Marvin Minsky, who was accused by Guiffre of abuse, died in 2016. Investigative journalist John Connelly, who pursued Epstein’s ties and alleged coverups, died in 2021.

In 2025, the Times of India provided a LIST of people linked to Epstein and noted whether they are deceased or still living.

Daniel Amar Siad, a Swedish-French modeling scout, was a key recruiter for Jeffrey Epstein’s network, as revealed in recently declassified U.S. Department of Justice Epstein files.

He appears in over 1,000 documents (some reports note nearly 2,000 mentions), including emails where he sent Epstein photos of young women and teenage girls (often from Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, and elsewhere), discussed scouting efforts, and received payments from Epstein.

Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel explicitly identified Siad to investigators as a “scout or recruiter of girls and/ or women for Jeffrey Epstein.”

Siad has also faced rape and grooming accusations from former models (including a Swedish woman and others), which he denies, claiming professional relationships and that he trusted Epstein.

From ZeroHedge:

“He Was Very Close To Being Arrested”: Epstein’s Paris Model Scout Found Dead At Home, Weeks After CNN Appearance

Daniel Siad, the 69-year-old Paris modeling scout whose name appears nearly 2,000 times in the DOJ’s Epstein files, was found dead at his home in Colombes, northwest of Paris, on Monday. The deputy public prosecutor at Nanterre, Marie-Celine Lawrysz, confirmed the death Wednesday and said an investigation into the cause was opened that evening, with an autopsy to follow.

Which is to say: officially, nobody knows anything yet. Siad’s lawyer told Reuters that “Daniel Siad never stopped proclaiming his innocence” – and that her client died of a heart attack. To AFP, she was more careful, saying that if it was a heart attack, the strain and anxiety of the case will have played its part. The autopsy, presumably, will referee. And if that first statement sounds familiar, it should: when Jean-Luc Brunel was found dead in 2022, his lawyers announced that “Jean-Luc Brunel never stopped declaring his innocence.” The French defense bar evidently keeps the line on file.

For over a decade, per the document dumps Congress pried out of the DOJ under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Siad operated as a one-man logistics chain into Epstein’s orbit. In a 2009 email he pitched a 5-foot-8 Latvian model: “she is 20 years old but she looks younger.” In a 2014 note he discussed a 15-year-old French girl – parents reportedly thrilled about her modeling prospects – along with 16- and 17-year-olds, and compared his trade to angling: “some time I cache quick , some time no fish” [sic]. Files reviewed by CNN show Epstein paid Siad tens of thousands of dollars over the years; other messages flagged a young French woman in Marrakesh who’d be happy to meet him, and in 2018 Siad offered to scout the financier a young, good-looking assistant.

Here was the legal picture on the day he died: Siad was under investigation in France over allegations of rape and human trafficking – at least five accusers, per French media. One woman told the BBC he was “essentially a professional trafficker.” The first criminal complaint landed only in February, from former Swedish model Ebba Karlsson, now in her fifties, who alleges Siad raped her when she was 20 and then introduced her to Gerald Marie, the former European chief of Elite – whom Karlsson and several other women have also accused of rape, allegations Marie has repeatedly denied. Siad denied everything as well, and – as his lawyer correctly notes – he was never formally placed under investigation, the mise en examen threshold at which French magistrates decide the evidence is serious. Not because the process cleared him; because the process never reached him. Per AFP, Siad had not yet been questioned by investigators when he died, though he had said he wanted to give his version of events.

“He was very close to being arrested,” Karlsson said Wednesday.

He will now give his version of events to no one. And here is the part that will launch a thousand posts: six weeks ago, Siad sat for an on-camera CNN interview in which he insisted Epstein – a convicted sex offender for the entire back half of their collaboration – was a free man who had served his time and had always been thoroughly professional. He said he had no reason to believe that two women he’d recommended to Epstein – women who told CNN, on the record, that Epstein abused them – had ever been harmed. He claimed to have believed Epstein was a casting director for Victoria’s Secret and MC2, a claim CNN could find no evidence for. His summary of the whole arrangement: “He was such a powerful person. And how can I not trust him?”

He gave that interview in mid-June, yet didn’t make it through July.

That makes four…

Jeffrey Epstein , August 2019, Metropolitan Correctional Center: found dead in his cell weeks after his arrest (or he was smuggled out after being swapped with the corpse of a homeless guy – or Hillary Clinton’s brother, so the kids say), with the cameras outside malfunctioning and the guards asleep – guards who later admitted falsifying their logs. Ruled a suicide, a ruling re-certified in 2025 by FBI leadership (“I’ve seen the whole file, he killed himself,” Deputy Director Bongino assured Fox viewers), which settled the matter for approximately no one.

Jean-Luc Brunel , February 2022, La Sante prison, Paris: the other French modeling agent in Epstein’s orbit, found hanged in his cell while awaiting trial on charges involving the rape of minors – days after Prince Andrew reached his settlement with Virginia Giuffre. As we noted at the time (“Epstein ‘Pimp’ Jean-Luc Brunel Found Hanged In Paris Prison”), “the jokes practically write themselves.” Ruled a suicide.

Mark Middleton, May 2022: the Clinton special assistant who had signed Epstein into the White House, found dead in Arkansas. Ruled a suicide.

And now Daniel Siad – the second Epstein-linked figure from the French modeling world to die suddenly with an investigation inbound and his testimony never taken. Former model “Juliette G.,” who says Siad recruited her for Epstein back in 2004, told Al Jazeera that for victims, Siad represented a possible avenue to finally “shed light on what happened.” Except now, he’s unable to speak in the Nanterre morgue.

Then there’s Virginia Giuffre – Epstein’s most consequential accuser who died at her farm in Western Australia in April 2025, at 41 – ruled a suicide by police and described that way by her own family, though as we reported last month, sixteen academics have since petitioned the state coroner for a formal public inquest. Giuffre notably traveled to Paris in 2021 to testify against Brunel in personand help keep him behind bars.

Siad’s death lands as the Epstein affair continues to result in zero arrests: the House Oversight email dumps last November, the DOJ’s mandated releases under the Transparency Act, the cascading resignations among the great and the good, New Mexico’s freshly launched probe into what actually happened at Zorro Ranch – which we covered in February – and the Washington Post’s own June investigation into the modeling-world pipeline that kept feeding Epstein introductions long after his 2008 conviction: a Swedish scout hunting teenagers, a Russian model coaching him on which women would be easy. Siad was one of the very few members of that network willing to sit in front of a camera and explain himself.

On a pretty short timeline, the survival rate for Epstein associates drops to zero…

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