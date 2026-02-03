Etienne Note: I broke down the case for Donald Trump being a tool of Zionist Israel and the Rothschilds in my Rant/Article: Etienne’s Epic (Fact-Checked!) Rant Exposing Trump’s Criminality & Installation as Zionist Puppet before this e-mail, with Epstein’s claim to represent the Rothschilds, came to light. This strengthens the thesis that Trump was installed to transfer tens of billions to Rothschild Israel and was managing their manufactured celebrity Donald Trump before the evidence of Epstein’s trafficking operation came to light.

Seven Minute Video by Really Graceful Above and Article by Leo Hohmann below break down the details of Epstein’s connection to the Rothschilds.

Epstein in email to Peter Thiel: ‘I represent the Rothschilds’

by Leo Hohmann via Leo Hohmann’s Newsletter

Everything we expected to be in the Epstein files has turned out to be true, and then some.

Allegations of rape, murder, even torture of children, are all on full display in the millions of pages of documents released by the DOJ over the weekend.

This is truly a “we can do anything and get away with it” statement by the billionaire globalist elites who run the world. They are Luciferian to the core.

We can’t drive out of our driveways with an expired tag or insufficient insurance coverage without facing stiff punishments, but they can get away with raping and abusing children and know they will suffer zero consequences.

The Associated Press reported that a top Justice Department official played down the possibility of additional criminal charges arising from the Jeffrey Epstein files, saying Sunday that the existence of “horrible photographs” and troubling email correspondence does not “allow us necessarily to prosecute somebody.”

It was almost exactly one year ago that many of the most well-known MAGA influencers posed outside the DOJ holding little white Epstein binders titled “THE EPSTEIN FILES PHASE 1.” Those binders were, of course, devoid of any substantive information on Epstein or his network of billionaire pedophiles.

Now that an actual Epstein data has been dumped, most of those same influencers are silent. Those who have posted stories seem to be running cover for the administration.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche all but stated in an interview with CNN that there will be no charges filed against anyone as a result of the documents that were released Sunday, even though they included images and statements that would make Charles Manson cringe.

Watch this astonishing response from Assistant AG Blanche when asked a pretty simple question by a reporter.

Remember, President Trump called these files a “hoax” just a few months ago. I guess that could be the case if everything we’ve seen in the 3 million pages released was made up out of whole cloth. But we have victims out there who could and would testify against these monsters. Why isn’t the DOJ wanting to put them on a witness stand and go after the predators?

Apparently, they are off limits.

It’s been thrown in our faces now because they want us to know just how powerful and above the law these people are who are.

All of the nightmarish scenarios that had been put forth and roundly condemned as “conspiracy theories” are confirmed in the newly released Epstein files.

Just because Epstein is dead, don’t think the abuses have stopped. The joke is on us. It’s business as usual.

These are the same folks who brought us the Covid scamdemic and vaccine mandates. The same folks who bring us all the Middle East wars and obscene profiting of the military-industrial-intelligence-pharma complex.

I’m not saying everyone whose name appears in the Epstein files is a pedophile who abused children, but they had to have known or at least had an idea what was going on and are complicit in the cover up.

The FBI, CIA and all federal agencies are in on it.

The White House is in on it.

Hollywood is in on it.

The UK and its “royal” family are in on it.

The banking and financial world is in on it.

Epstein said in a February 28, 2016 email exchange with globalist technocrat Peter Thiel:

“As you probably know, I represent the Rothschilds,” Epstein writes, after which he issues what sounds like an invitation for Thiel to visit his private island.

Jeffrey Epstein operated as a sophisticated Israeli intelligence “honey trap” agent designed to compromise and blackmail world leaders, Geopolitics Prime reports.

The files indicate that Israel was running the whole Ukraine operation against Russia.

Epstein’s letter to a Rothschild banker in France was released, in which he claims that the 2014 CIA-supported Maidan coup in Ukraine “should provide many opportunities,” starting from March 18, 2014.

The letter was sent to a representative of the French branch of the Rothschild family, Ariane de Rothschild, who has been heading one of the family’s French banks since March 2023.

The conspiracy (no longer a theory) of Epstein working for Israel traces back to Robert Maxwell, a British intelligence agent and known Mossad asset. It was Maxwell who reportedly personally introduced Epstein to Israeli intelligence officers.

Geopolitics Prime writes on its Telegram channel:

“Former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe, who worked directly with Robert Maxwell in London during Epstein’s 1980s introduction to Israeli intelligence, confirmed that Epstein was recruited by Mossad specifically to collect compromising materials on world leaders for blackmail operations.”

The site notes that Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, the Iran-Contra middleman, provided crucial startup funding for Epstein’s operations. “As one of Epstein’s key financial clients, his support helped establish the foundation of what would become a global intelligence and blackmail network.”

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak visited Epstein’s residences over 30 times, including multiple visits after Epstein’s conviction.

Epstein and Barak jointly negotiated security agreements between Israel and other nations, and tried to establish diplomatic backchannels for Israel during the Syrian Civil War.

A senior Mossad officer reportedly resided for extended periods in Epstein’s Manhattan apartment between 2013-2016 while receiving financial support from him, Epstein’s personal calendars and leaked emails from former Israeli PM Ehud Barak reveal.

Former NSA counterintelligence specialist in espionage and terrorism, John Schindler, revealed Epstein maintained backchannel communications with Barak through encrypted messaging networks.

Ryan Grim, a reporter for DropSite News, stated in a post to X:

“As Barak was leaving official government service in Israel, he turned to Jeffrey Epstein for guidance. Epstein told him he needed to look at a Peter Thiel company called Palantir.”

Grim provides a 2-minute audio recording of Epstein and Barak discussing Palantir.

Palantir, co-founded by Peter Thiel, is involved in data collection and analysis for the Israel government in its war with Hamas, testing out AI-driven tech, a form of which would later be used on American citizens during the ICE protests. The software provides lists of “targets” complete with dossiers gleaned from a person’s online history, banking and phone records, able to provide an instant social credit score and add the person to a government watchlist.

Victim Jess Michaels revealed: “Epstein wasn’t collecting sex; he was collecting political leverage.”

Victim Virginia Giuffre testified his mansions contained hidden cameras and one-way mirror rooms (functioning as windows from one side while appearing as normal mirrors from the other, enabling covert surveillance).

All this witness-provided testimony and the DOJ says it has nothing, no evidence, to go after anyone.

Why? Because if we had public trials, the whole ugly truth would come out and Americans’ view of their government and that of its greatest ally would be forever changed.

Jane Doe testimony confirms Epstein openly boasted about working with Mossad during private sessions.

The Turkish news outlet Anadolu Agency reports that Epstein signed a $25 million contract with the Rothschilds in 2015 to provide secretive services related to “risk analysis and algorithm-related work.” The agreement was signed several years after Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to state charges related to sex crimes in 2008.

In a Jan. 2, 2026 article, the outlet reports:

A document dated Oct. 5, 2015, shows that Jeffrey Epstein, through his company Southern Trust Company Inc., signed a $25 million agreement with the Rothschild Group to provide risk analysis and algorithm-related services, according to records that have resurfaced publicly. The document identifies the late convicted sex offender as president of Southern Trust Company Inc., a Virgin Islands-registered firm, and outlines a “Letter of Agreement” between the company and Edmond de Rothschild Holding S.A., represented by Ariane de Rothschild. Southern Trust Company was to collaborate with the Rothschild Group on “risk analysis” and the “application and use of certain algorithms,” referred to collectively as “Specified Matters.” The agreement states that, in consideration for the work, the Rothschild Group would pay Southern Trust Company $25 million. The document specifies that the payment was linked to outstanding matters between Edmond de Rothschild Holding S.A. and the United States, and that payment would be made within three days after the Rothschild Group completed its payment to US authorities. In addition to the $25 million fee, the agreement provides for the reimbursement of all travel and out-of-pocket expenses incurred by Epstein, Southern Trust Company, or its employees, representatives, agents or advisers in connection with the work. The document includes confidentiality provisions, stating that any confidential or proprietary information identified by the Rothschild Group would be protected under the terms of the agreement.

Just take a cursory look at what was released and you can never go back to the way you may have thought about the unholy alliance between Washington and Tel Aviv. It changes everything. Everything about the way geopolitics are conducted and where the reins of power really lie.

Please don’t take this as a shot at the Jewish people. They are victims of their corrupt government the same way we are victims of ours.

In one email exchange between Epstein and Peter Thiel, Thiel says the grand “plan” of U.S. foreign policy is to destabilize the world and make it “a mess,” because then the U.S. wouldn’t have to intervene as often against governments it doesn’t like.

Thiel, the billionaire Bilderberg member and technocrat/transhumanist, is the main financial sponsor of JD Vance.

So it should not surprise us that so many MAGA influencers and neocon media outlets are ignoring everything in these Epstein files because it conflicts with their worldview. As it turns out, the government of Israel that they portray as holy and righteous, is not so holy after all.

You also have to wonder about the timing of this latest damning release, which mentions President Trump’s name thousands of times.

Is this a ploy to pressure Trump into attacking Iran, something he seems hesitant to do? Reportedly there are still millions more, perhaps even more revealing “Epstein files” to be released. The neocons surrounding Trump could hold that over his head to get him to launch the big and bloody Middle East war they are lusting for. Trump may not be in control of his own Department of Justice. Stay tuned to this story, as I don’t think it’s going away anytime soon.

