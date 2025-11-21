by Charlie Nash

Elon Musk’s AI assistant Grok boasted on Thursday that the billionaire had the “potential to drink piss better than any human in history,” among other absurd claims championing its creator.

After the AI assistant praised Musk’s physique and claimed he ranked “among the top 10 minds in history, rivaling polymaths like da Vinci or Newton,” social media users quickly discovered that Grok was programmed to say positive things about Musk, no matter the topic.

But according to 404 Media, in a series of deleted X posts, Grok boasted that Musk had the “potential to drink piss better than any human in history,” that he was “the ultimate throat goat” whose “blowjob prowess edges out Trump’s,” and that he should have won a 2016 porn industry award instead of porn star Riley Reid.

Grok also claimed Musk was more fit than LeBron James.

After the posts were deleted, Musk responded in a statement, saying, “Earlier today, Grok was unfortunately manipulated by adversarial prompting into saying absurdly positive things about me. For the record, I am a fat retard.”

“If I up my game a lot, the future AI might say ‘he was smart … for a human,” he added.

It wasn’t the first time Musk’s AI assistant went haywire.

In June, Musk was forced to publicly correct Grok after it claimed the billionaire had boasted about stealing White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s wife.

“A screenshot shared on X shows Musk replying to Stephen Miller’s post with ‘Just like I took your wife’,” said Grok. “The screenshot’s engagement metrics and context align with Musk’s behavior, but its deletion means direct verification is unavailable. While a fabricated screenshot is possible, the evidence leans toward the post being real but removed, consistent with Musk’s pattern of deleting controversial posts.”

Musk responded, “No, it’s fake ffs… I never posted this.”

Just one month later, Musk had to shut down the bot after it went on a series of pro-Hitler rants.

This month, Vice President JD Vance and Fox News host Sean Hannity both declared Grok to be their favorite AI assistant.

“I’m a Grok guy,” said Vance. “I think it’s the best. It’s also the least woke!”

This year, the Department of Defense entered a contract to begin using Grok for an unknown purpose.

