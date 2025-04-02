by X and ZeroHedge, needtoknow.news

Billionaires Elon Musk and Antonio Gracias have sparked new worries about the sharp increase in in Social Security Numbers issued to non-citizens. They displayed a “mind-blowing” chart during their presentation. Gracias said, “In 2021, 270,000 non-citizens got social security numbers. In 2024, 2.1M non-citizens got social security numbers.” He said that the system has been set to default for “maximum pay” to the migrants with the new Social Security numbers. He added that 1.13 million of them are on Medicaid. There are about 5 million migrants collecting Social Security benefits and many are registered to vote, and some have voted. Under Biden, the plan was to replace the American people. Human traffickers/ cartels made as much as $15 billion from Biden’s open borders. Musk said that the his objective is to turn off the payments to illegals. Musk said that California is giving free healthcare to illegal aliens, claiming it would cost $3 billion, but the real cost has been $9 billion. California is the model for failure.

NEW: Antonio Gracias @AntonioGracias talks about how the fraud in Social Security and Voter Fraud works (12 MINUTES OF MUST WATCH)

GRACIAS: “In 2021, 270,000 non-citizens got social security numbers. In 2024, 2.1M non-citizens got social security numbers.

We went in to find fraud and found this by accident.

I’m an immigrant by the way, this is non-political. There’s a lot of people in Government that took huge risk to get us this information and show us what’s going on. These are very good people. I have been from DC, to the social security offices, to the border to track this down.”

MUSK: “People think that Biden was asleep at the switch. They weren’t asleep at the switch. It was a massive large scale program to import as many illegals as possible, ultimately to change the entire voting map of the United States and disenfranchise the American people and making it a deep blue one party state from which there would be no escape.”

GRACIAS: “Human Traffickers made $13-15B off of this. This is a human tragedy. We created a system that created an incentive for people to come here and get taken advantage of by these traffickers.”

MUSK: “This is not made up by the right. This is absolutely true…The real reason for these attacks and the burning of the cars, is that we’re going to turn off the payments to illegals…I think this is the biggest voter fraud in the history of America by far. If the machine behind the Kamala puppet had won then they would have legalized all the illegals and there would be no swing states.”

One day after Elon Musk and Antonio Gracias—founder and CEO of the Chicago-based investment firm Valor Equity Partners, and now a DOGE official—unveiled a “mind-blowing” chart showing a surge in Social Security numbers issued to illegal aliens over the Biden-Harris administration’s first term during an America PAC town hall in Wisconsin on Sunday, Musk’s America PAC hosted an online tele-town hall with Wisconsin voters on Monday night, where he provided more color on the SSN fraud.

During the tele-town hall, one Wisconsin voter asked Musk: “You found a lot of fraud in Social Security. Do you know whether the Attorney General will investigate and prosecute that fraud?”

Musk responded: “I believe someone is going to be arrested tomorrow, because there’s someone who actually stole 400,000 Social Security numbers and personal information from the Social Security database… And was selling Social Security numbers and all the identification information in order for people to basically steal money from Social Security.“

“This is a particular avenue of fraud for illegal immigrants and voter fraud – because the main way identification is established in the US is via Social Security. If you comprise the Social Security system, you can basically get people to get defacto registered to vote – even if they’re not citizens – and get a bunch of benefits and to milk the system – this is pretty insane,” Musk said.

