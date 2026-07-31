By Shanaka Anslem Perera

Nashville agreed to almost 25 miles of tunnel beneath it and is putting in zero capital. The airport authority collects roughly 343 million dollars in fees. Elon Musk’s company carries the construction risk and collects the fares for 50 years.

That is what a 20 billion dollar valuation is actually buying, and it has little to do with digging faster.

The Boring Company is not being priced as a tunnelling contractor. It is being priced as a bet that venture capital can replace the municipal bond, converting public permission into long private concessions that riders repay.

A conventional contractor builds an asset and leaves. This one takes long duration access beneath public and private property, finances construction itself, then collects from passengers for half a century. The boring machine is the engineering moat. The concession is the financial moat.

The Wall Street Journal reports talks to raise about 4 billion dollars at roughly 20 billion. Nothing has closed and terms could change. The 2022 round priced the company at 5.675 billion, making this a 3.5 times markup in about four years.

The operating base has grown. Vegas Loop reports more than 4 million passengers carried across 11 stations, up from 1.7 miles and three stations at the start, with more tunnels under construction. Dubai is priced at about 154 million dollars for the first four miles.

The risks are documented. Nevada regulators alleged nearly 800 environmental violations across roughly two years. Some penalties were paid, some remain contested, and one above 425,000 dollars was withdrawn after errors emerged. Moving construction off a public balance sheet does not move water, workers or emergency response out of the public realm.

The timing is the anomaly. This is the highest primary valuation the company has ever sought, negotiated in the same weeks Tesla disclosed a 1.4% operating margin and SpaceX traded near 112 dollars, about 17% below its own offer price and 50% below its June peak. Coincidence is not proof. A thin public float distorts a ticker just as preferred terms distort a private headline.

Three markets are pricing three different things.

A venture valuation says investors believe the tunnel will work.

A public quote says marginal shareholders will hold it today.

Project finance says the tunnel can pay for itself.

Only the third is a real test and it has not happened yet. The decisive number will not be the headline valuation or a future listing. It will be the interest rate on the first Loop loan a bank will make against the project’s own fares, with no recourse to Musk and none to the company’s balance sheet.

If that loan exists, venture capital has matured into infrastructure and the first city can be refinanced to fund the next. If it never appears, every city needs another corporate round, and zero taxpayer cost only means the public did not finance the tunnel. Belief did.

The machine cuts rock. The concession monetises permission. A bank decides whether 20 billion is infrastructure or mythology.

The piece works out which of the three prices is the real one.

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